The IMF would not win an election in the UK

The IMF was one of several international bodies and opinion formers who wanted the UK to stay in the EU. They misjudged that call, misunderstanding UK voters. Now they have issued an update report telling us that we have to take strong policy action to succeed. Their remedy is to abolish the regular increases in the state retirement pension which they think is too generous, and to put through a series of tax increases. They want to hike VAT on heating fuel from 5% to 20%, and to put up taxes on the self employed.
What a bizarre and negative mix. Why do they recommend this? Because they say our state debt to GDP is too high, yet it is very similar to the USA and below the levels in Japan, France, Austria, Italy and some other advanced countries. They fail to recognise that the state has bought in a substantial part of the debt they claim to be worried about.
It is difficult to see how taxing the self employed more would help innovation and economic flexibility. It would hit one of the flourishing areas of UK growth. Nor is it easy to see why pushing more people on low incomes into fuel poverty through a massive tax hike on domestic fuel would be a good idea. Nor does removing spending power from pensioners help promote a faster growing economy. This ticket would never win a UK election, and proves again UK voters are more sensible than the IMF.
The IMF does not even seem to be good at forecasting the UK economy. They were too gloomy about the likely short term impact of the vote. They now make much of the slightly slower rate of growth in 2017 compared to 2016, and blame Brexit. If they analysed the figures better they would see growth speeded up a bit after the Brexit vote, and started to slow in 2017 thanks to action to slow the economy taken by their friends at the Bank of England! The Bank has put up rates, sought to tighten car loans and consumer credit, stopped QE and is now withdrawing special lines of credit to the commercial banks. At the same time the European Central Bank has kept interest rates at zero, has printed a lot more money and has not restrained bank credit.
So could we have a bit more analysis and a bit less policy prescription? Oh, and they do condemn UK educational standards at the same time. No mention of the world class universities in the global top ten.
39 Comments
“Their (IMF )remedy is to abolish the regular increases in the state retirement pension which they think is too generous, and to put through a series of tax increases. They want to hike VAT on heating fuel from 5% to 20%, and to put up taxes on the self employed.”
And how will they stem the resultant brain drain to the USA?
Our Fake News is already is up to it s varicose veined ugly neck and always has been in putting the prospect of living in North America a no-no. Even lorry drivers there have got a cab the size of John McDonnell’s Daft Fact Box.
This is all to do with collapsing our economy so that Brexit is to blame. Just what is going on when the establishment seeks to ruin its own country to prove a point. Someone, somewhere is desperate. We have already learnt that our pensions are the lowest in Europe but now they seek to kill off a few more of us by raising our fuel bills. Hasn’t enough damage already been done with the ridiculous introduction of rip off prices for renewables? Why would anyone want to start up their own business if they were to be taxed more? We are being taxed out of existence now. This is all a big vote loser and I hope Mrs May is not giving it any consideration. I truly despair what is happening to our country in the pursuit of true sovereignty.
‘This is all to do with collapsing our economy so that Brexit is to blame’
– this is completely nonsense. Fantasy. Paranoia.
Don Quixote: ‘Look there, Sancho Panza, my friend, and see those thirty or so wild giants, with whom I intend to do battle.’
Sancho Panza: ‘Now look, your grace, what you see over there aren’t giants, but windmills.’
Head of the IMF – Christine Lagarde. Pro-EU lackey. French politician. UK hater and a politician at heart and here it seems slandering the UK at the request of the EU. It’s a political stitch-up organised between political buddies
The IMF is a political organisation. Its concerns are political not economic.
The IMF do not want the UK to leave the EU and so they issue reports and recommendations that try and damage our economic standing, impact our currency and create a sense that leaving the EU will incite chaos and impose economic harm. It is a subtle form of intervention by Lagarde and no we shall be seeing more of this as we move forward
What a pity Lagarde doesn’t focus her efforts on the economy of her home nation. A social economy propped up by subsidy. No wonder France as aligned itself with the Germans. They’re looking for a crutch to lean on and the Germans are the perfect solution for the lack of courage shown by the French political class to confront and reform their own rigid, union dominated economy
The UK needs to slash business taxes, free-up entrepreneurs and inject more energy into the private sector. This is where the UK excels. Wealth comes not from politicians spending our money but from the private sector producing goods and services at a profit. The success lies within that margin generated through productivity gains. Get that right and therein lies success for the UK vis a vis the EU
You cannot circumvent the fundamental laws of finance. They are as immutable as the laws of gravity. It seems the IMF appear not too understand this
Hear hear.
She did focus her attention on the French economy (she was finance minister), and failed to make any meaningful improvements. That’s probably why she was happy to escape to the sinecure of the IMF (reserved for ex French politicians).
Not just business taxes but all taxes are far to high and we are regulated to death on top of the taxes. Plus we have artificially expensive energy and the damaging litigation culture too.
The government spends about 45% of GDP and delivers very little of any real value in return. State sector workers are still paid, with pensions included about 50% more than the private sector worker too. They are even allowed pensions of about twice the size as most have DB ones which are treated more generously on the CAP rules. Others can only have a pot of £1 million maximum.
IMF ” …to put through a series of tax increases. ” It is surprising how many American backed global institutions smell of the Democratic Party.
IMF “…put up taxes on the self employed…” So instead I decide to be self-employed in Trumpland where my tax allowance has just doubled…as payable or rather non-payable two weeks from now. ..and where “setting up a business” is a prime reason why the USA will allow me to go live there.Just who is the IMF working for, the US immigration service?
The IMF is similar to the World Bank. Both are post war, Bretton Woods, globalist institutions which facilitate economic imperialism.
The USA has used them to undermine and take control of various countries in South America.
They push deregulation, liberalisation, privatisation but usually end up in control of the infrastructure of the various Third World countries they have dealings with.
Not much different to racketeers with a facade of respectability.
I have little time for the IMF and Legarde’s leadership of that organisation. ( I’m sure she was and remains primarily a brilliant French politician ). It’s telling that she was proposed for the IMF job by our now equally-discredited George Osborne and then used the position to bolster the Euro at everyone else’s expense.
But I can’t agree with Peter’s assertion that :
“The USA has used them to undermine and take control of various countries in South America”.
What has brought the economies of South American like Venezuela to their knees has been Socialist/Marxist economic policies of the type proposed for the UK by Corbyn and McDonnell. These daft ideas have enabled those countries to ruin their economies all by themselves. Corbyn and McDonnell will do exactly the same to us, given half a chance.
Ten out of ten Peter, both organisations are extensions of the US State Dept.
They are doing a good job in South America, preventing the continent from moving to the left. Particularly the likes of Venezuela, where they push dollar loans, then cripple the economy, so they can’t pay them back. The country then becomes ripe for a US backed puppet government.
IMF Chief Lagarde delivered a speech last year in which she said with importance that “the bookies” had indicated the result of the Referendum. She thought, quote, “the bookies odds” quote “as analysed by my team” …Well. Ms Lagarde for just those remarks and for ever should not be taken seriously again. In point of fact, she doesn’t know her horses either. Bookies odds are not based primarily on the number of persons betting one way or another but the total amount being gambled. Large institutional punters were pretty sure of a Remain win and had sufficient huge betting money to make a low pay-back relatively higher for them . A poorer gambler forked out his money with the prospects of a greater return if we voted Leave. Ms Lagarde should stick to whatshe knows something about, whatever that could possibly be.
We are left with the conclusion that big global institutions ( experts ) know little about how money actually works and about the nature of our glorious British people.
And if we were to cut pensions, increase taxes and make fuel more expensive.
The IMF can point to us and say “Brexit did this, is this what you want”?
The IMF does seem to be casting around for a sensible role. If they are to make it their business to pass commentary on various countries’ political and economic choices, surely one of the major potential sources of global instability, which they ought to address, are the fundamental instabilities of the Eurozone, where there is monetary union but no fiscal and political union. The continued existence of c. €1 trillion of bad debt on the balance sheets of Eurozone banks means zombie banks are propping up zombie companies, resulting in stagnation – growth is not even across the Eurozone. When will the IMF propose these are cleared out through the system as has more or less happened in the US, surely in part accounting for the better growth in the US?
It is difficult to avoid the conclusion that the IMF has a particular political agenda, doubtless influenced by its current managing director, which includes bias in favour of the euro and denial of its fundamental problems.
It’s clearly time to junk the virtue signalling 0.7% of GDP for aid policy – why don’t the IMF suggest that?
Excellent article by the Telegraphs Allister Heath on the Oxfam scandal:-
How politicisation, easy money and lax controls made Oxfam a disaster waiting to happen
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/02/14/easy-money-lax-controls-made-oxfam-disaster-waiting-happen/?WT.mc_id=tmgliveapp_iosshare_AqM2pt2Bb8Yb
Mrs Mordaunt should cut all public funding of this organisation forthwith
If the IMF is worried about the UK economic prospects, why did it not recommend we suspend IMF contributions?
That would save a bit.
Good morning
The IMF is just a Globalist mouthpiece – End of !
Look at what they have done to the Greek economy ? And why do they only suggest tax rises for self employed ? Why not tax rises for the megarich and the large corporates and people like themselves who are on lavish salaries and benefits ?
Increasing fuel costs would put a lot of people in serious debt. It would also inflate manufacturing costs and cut consumer spending.
What needs to happen is to cut government spending on wasteful projects like HS2. Less spending by government will mean that the debts can be better serviced without resorting to taxation.
Madness !
Are we not members the IMF in some way, if so what involvement, if any, did our Government representatives have in this farcical suggestion.
Or
Was our place taken up by an EU representative on our behalf.
Would be nice to know, you then may have your answer !
Clueless, absolutely clueless.
The way to get our debt down is to manage spending better, and stop waste on fantasy projects, and complicated tax and benefit schemes.
You tacitly criticise the Bank of England for policies which reduce growth in the UK. Those policies appear to reduce debt fuelled growth.
Might I suggest that growth through uncontrolled debt is as damaging for the general population as growth through uncontrolled immigration.
Are you advocating a return to debt bingeing? Clarity would be appreciated.
Reply No I am not proposing excessive debt. Allowing enough people to borrow to buy cars and homes is healthy.
Are you sure that the IMF mistakenly released George Osborne’s Punishment Budget instead of their report?
Does it mention anywhere that perhaps the foreign aid budget could be trimmed back as it appears to be financing stag parties for Oxfam staff?
The IMF is a political entity largely due to the policy of Madame Legarde. She has used it to bail out nation states within the EU which are the responsibility of the EU.
We are at around 20th in the EU league tables on pensions, Paying out an average of about 30% of income as pension. Austria for example pays 75%. She obviously has not done her homework. As a French socialist of course, she like all socialists wish to increase the tax burden. They cannot think outside this box. The IMF’s forecasting is no better than that of our treasury, principally because it is politically driven. Her baby the EU minus our £12Billion PA will be suffering gripe and she will be the nurse with the gripe water.
Britain leaving the EU is a body blow to the supra national organisations like the U.N. IMF etc which wish for one world government.
The ……….. Lagarde is a voice for Brussels and they would love to see us fail. Standby for more nonesense form the rest of the left wing organisations.
No mention of Donald swingeing tax cuts.
The IMF, like the UN, and many other organisations… Charities included, have left the path of reality, and now follow socialism…
Just look at how they behave – if they emulate the labour party, then that is a clue that they are incapable of an unbiased view – they will always have their own agenda …
Indeed they are nearly always wrong they have a vert silly agenda.
You say:- It is difficult to see how taxing the self employed more would help innovation and economic flexibility.
Indeed but that is what May and Hammond are doing.
The way to cut the government deficit and debt is to cut the vast government waste, cut rates, cut regulation and grow the tax base. Hammond has the opposite ideas, he clearly wants to strangle the economy, chase the wealthy away from the UK, punish tenants with extra taxes and prevent owners from moving house. The man must go now.
Newsnight last night had a rather silly “BBC think” PC discussion on the lack of women choosing Stem subjects. A report suggested that in more gender neutral countries like Sweden (where they have more freedom of choice) they are even less likely to choose to do them. What is the problem? Women are different, on average, they make different choices. If they want to do these subjects and are good enough fine but to expect it to move to 50/50 is moronic, unscientific and totally wrong headed. Evolulion has made the genders (on average) quite different as you would expect. This can be shown very easily indeed in almost everything you care to measure.
Nearly all the horrendous mass shootings and murders are caused by men. Do they expect 50/50 there too? Do they think that this is caused by environmental influences too. Perhaps if we bought pink fluffy toys for these boys’
It doesn’t matter how beautiful your theory is, it doesn’t matter how smart you are. If it doesn’t agree with experiment, it’s wrong. Richard P. Feynman
A good interview podcast today with Jame Dellingpole, interviewing the solid & sound Peter Lilley. One of only five people who had the sense to vote against Ed Miliband’s insane Climate Change Act. (JR abstained).
Apparently even the official cost benefit analysis showed it would cost twice the benefit. But it seems that only Lilley bothered to ask for a copy before the vote. The reality is that it costs more like 1000 times the benefit – indeed are there any benefits at all? A very tiny bit warmer is a jolly good thing on balance. As are slightly higher C02 levels for crop production and the greening of the planet.
We are governed by scientifically and economically illiterate, green crap, climate alarmist priests.
Thank goodness the IMF do not run this country . Quite apart from the forecasts they made that we are always on the brink of ruin , their present recommendations of raising taxes as the means by which we reduce our debt burden is ridiculous . Lowering taxes has always resulted in increasing the economy and not just here !. Trump has recently introduced this approach and look what happened – their national production increased .
Lagarde has had a close personal link to the EU since she became Head of the IMF ; she probably has her eyes on a future political role with them once her IMF term finishes . She should study Blair more closely and ask herself whether a ” love you want you ” approach is successful .
Any suggestion that our educational standards are inadequate is utterly unreasonable and false . Our universities and the schools that feed them are at the top of the world and attract overseas students in huge numbers for this very reason . I have witnessed this activity at the highest level over many years ; I know that we produce the best results .
I would take what the IMF have to say with a pinch of salt, after all they are in the pocket of the Eu along with all the other remoaners who’s main objective is to try and overturn the will of the people
Off topic
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/919120/Brexit-news-UK-EU-Michel-Barnier-John-Redwood-European-Union-Sky-News
Couldn’t agree more Mr Redwood, etc ed
Seeing as we are about bottom of the OECD income replacement rate at retirement I’d say the IMF are clueless. Greece even offers a better replacement rate though dropping fast in the table for obvious reasons. They were near the top.
https://data.oecd.org/pension/net-pension-replacement-rates.htm
You perhaps say these things: –
“It is difficult to see how taxing the self employed more would help innovation and economic flexibility.”.
“Nor is it easy to see why pushing more people on low incomes into fuel poverty through a massive tax hike on domestic fuel would be a good idea.”
because you are not spending enough time with Chancellor Hammond. We know from his penultimate budget that he is completely at home with the first proposition and his failure to embrace Brexit and at least pre-announce removal of VAT on domestic fuel to address the second betrays similar thinking. Perhaps he sees his future at the IMF?
The IMF to which you refer is the same one is it that betrayed its principles, broke its own mandate and rules, overrode its own experts, and discriminated against many of its own members to support for the first time ever and on a scale more massive than anything it had done hitherto a currency rather than a country when it intervened in Greece to save the Euro? That IMF surely does not deserve a hearing on any matter.
Recurring IMF incompetence reveals its worthlessness. Such misguided bureaucrats may need their own Office for Budget Responsibility to regulate & fine those within who pump out errant opinions. So often, the IMF risks misguiding the governments & citizens of the nations who fund their nonsense. Ignoring them would be better than paying for generating nuisance.
When considering advice from the IMF, it needs to be noted that the IMF, like the BBC and the CBI, receives funding from the EU and is headed by an EU supporting French politician.
For many years France (Paris) and Germany (Frankfurt) have ben envious of London’s financial services industry, which is why there has never been a SM in financial services coupled with constant attempts to lure financial businesses out of London.
Fortunately financial services jobs in London are going to be far more secure when we leave the EU because the EU will not have the power to implement legislation to weaken London’s hold on these services and hence jobs.
The EU are really not interested in the loss of the UK’s money, although this is a short term nuisance, they are far more upset by the long-term loss of power and control they will have over the UK.
Off-topic:
https://europa.eu/european-union/about-eu/symbols/europe-day_en
“Europe Day held on 9 May every year celebrates peace and unity in Europe. The date marks the anniversary of the historical ‘Schuman declaration’.
That’s the historical Schuman declaration of 1950:
https://europa.eu/european-union/about-eu/symbols/europe-day/schuman-declaration_en
which adumbrated the creation of a federal European superstate:
“… setting up of common foundations for economic development as a first step in the federation of Europe”
” … the realization of the first concrete foundation of a European federation”
If as Juncker claims the EU is not about setting up a federal European superstate, why does he allow and encourage official celebration of this declaration calling for the creation of a federal European superstate?
We can talk about IMF and any other forecasts for a very long time on the pros and cons.
However, when they talk about our educational standards, they are unfortunately right, we have a major challenge in raising the standards in our primary and secondary schools and this is one of the largest challenges for British society in the future.
If, we want to compete with the best in the future knowledge economy , we have aa lot of catching up to do.
The best example to follow over the past decade in Europe is Finland.
IMF diplomats travel on diplomatic passports of the IMF, rather than their own home countries nationality.
The only reason I mention this is because it makes them easy to spot them at passport control.
And boy oh boy do the border guards at the Chicago airports ruthlessly take the mickey out of them, loudly for all to hear. I think the border guards are tenured, and so have extreme job security, which makes them very secure saying what they really think.
It is absolutely hilarious to hear 1) how educated the border guards are about international finance and 2) how good their almost professional comedian grade take downs verbally of these trumped up diplomats are
So funny in multi dimensional ways
Closer to home there are some prime Quangos asleep on the job; likely to cause their political masters to “not win an election in the UK”, if they fail to protect their political masters from blame.
For instance; the charities commission; the prudential regulation authority; the pensions regulator; the financial conduct authority; the (DWP funded) pensions advisory service etc., etc.
This is government of the 99% for the 1% by the Westminster wannabe 1%.
I’d agree with their view on UK educational standards. Regardless of the fact that we have some of the best universities, our general educational standards appear to be falling, not only when compared with many far east countries, but also when compared with most European countries.
Even our universities seem to be doing their best to fall down the league due to their giving in to all the trendy ideas such as ‘trigger warnings’ about parts of the curriculum which might cause the poor darlings offence and cause them to rush to their ‘safe space’. Removal of books from their libraries because they might offend is a further indication of the decline. The effective banning of speakers who do not meet the approval of the left-wing students union, hardly helps broaden the minds of students and make them think about tolerance and alternative ideas.
It seemed easy enough to join the EU and apply all the rules of the treaties so why is it taking so long to leave? Why are we now spending so much time discussing a transition or implementation rather than getting on with trade deal talks? Why the huge gap in talks between last October and March this year when time is so short? It seems to me we are getting constant delaying tactics hoping that something big will happen to change the public’s mind. One good thing about Brexit is that the public is now aware that the interests of these so-called experts are not for the benefit of the ordinary people but for big business. Very few ordinary people have any regard for what these organisations predict, as they have often been proved wrong. If I had made so many mistakes in my working life, I would be out of a job.