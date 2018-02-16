The benefits of Brexit?

Next Tuesday I have been invited to give a lecture in the Speaker’s House at Westminster on the opportunities Brexit affords the UK. I have plenty of ideas of what can be better, and believe the UK can both be freer and more prosperous once we are out of the EU. That was why I campaigned and voted for just such an outcome. I will share more of the details with you on this site next week.
My vision will include discussing how to spend all the money we save from our contributions, which will boost both our growth rate and our balance of payments. It will look at opportunities to remove taxes we do not agree with but have to impose as part of our membership. It will examine the scope for a fishing and farming policy which is better for our farmers and fishermen, and will cut our dependence on imports. It will consider what a new migration and borders policy ought to look like, and set out how we can pursue a free trade agenda that will be good for jobs in the UK. There is a longer list than this, but these are some of the highlights.
I would be interested to hear from readers what they think we can do after Brexit that will improve our lives and government, given the freedoms we will gain to vary our laws and spend our own money. We have had months and months of being told by a small group of contributors here – and another small group of contributors to the national media – what they think the downsides will be. Most of these will prove as incorrect as the forecast of a recession immediately after the referendum vote.
We need a new fisheries policy which prioritises UK boats and does not involve dumping tons of dead fish overboard. We need a new farming policy which does not involve already rich landowners ,,,,,,,,, getting handouts simply for using their land. We could also comprehensively review and adjust VAT rates to reduce the rate on essential items and raise it on luxury items.
Long-term reform, yes; but ‘already rich landowners’? This sounds a bit Marxist, or resentful of those in the southeast who sell a piece of land for development.
I have worked with farmers all my life, and people do not realize how difficult it is to ‘grow food’. Depending on what part of the country you are in, farm sizes vary enormously, and many are tenants. There’s a tremendous expertise passed on from generation to generation – don’t think its all like ‘Country File’ which is so contrived. We tamper with the fabric of the rural economy and way of life at our peril, so adjustments to the subsidy regime should be done carefully over time, and wisely.
Presently, EU rules apply to our domestic market, & affects even those many businesses not involved in exporting. We in the UK could scrap VAT procedures, & utilise a system that suits our domestic needs better. VAT could than be a matter only for the EU. Exporters would still meet the specifications of their buying markets, yet every supplier wanting to sell has to do that.
We will have control again and save on our contribution to EU finances.
We can have a points based immigration policy.
We can gradually increase our fishing fleet and conserve stocks until British fishermen are once again out on our seas.
I would avoid trying to give very specific sums as they are difficult to predict and pedantic types will take every opportunity to divert discussion to analysis of the figures.
On a side issue, I note Guido Fawkes site states that Mrs. May has ‘fifty times set out her Brexit red lines’. The response from readers was a very forthright lack of faith that she will actually deliver on those promises. The consensus was that actions speak louder than words and Mrs. May is a weak prime minister.
and she has a lamentable record on delivery.
She was supposed to have gotten immigration under control but it never happened.
It’s worrying.
I think Andrea Leadsom would have been a better leader but the remainers in the establishment wouldn’t have been happy, hence the hit job on her by that Times journalist.
I would like £350 million extra every week for the NHS. That is what was promised.
That is simple – David Davis told us we would have the “exact same benefits” of trade with the EU as we have now. I want you to tell me how that will be arranged, given that the EU has made it clear it will not allow a non-member all the benefits of membership. Davis and Fox also told us we would have lots of trade deals in the bag by now. In fact we have not even begun talks about trade deals with one single country. Tell me why
I am puzzled why anyone would ask you to talk about the benefits of Brexit when you told the readers of the FT to invest in the EU, not the UK. Explain
Pursuing foreign and defence policies that do not tie us to Evil Empire mischief is another benefit but alas it seems that is being eschewed.
I suggest that the main issues you should cover are how we can continue to have good political relations, cooperation in all sorts of areas, easy travel for business, tourism and study, and free trade with the EU, whilst adding the benefits of independence. Remainers constantly tell us there is a trade off, as we see daily on this site. You cannot have free trade with the EU they say, or even easy travel, unless you sign up to it’s political and economic union. Another point that needs to be addressed is the vague, but unspecified assertion that the U.K. will – “lose influence” around the world – and has already done so – by leaving the EU. The latest personage to assert this is Sir John sawyers, former head of MI6.
These seem to be the two main lines of complaint about Brexit, which need to be comprehensively addressed to try to get to some sort of national consensus about the best way forward post Brexit.
Apart from all of the important points you mention, I would like to see us to scrap the current Human Rights Act, and introduce something much better and more practical in its place.
For too long we have had too many undesirable people use this Act to their advantage, with the help of some quite weird Judicial involvement and judgement, to help them circumvent the original idea of the Act for personal advantage of the individual against the masses.
Time for a simple Act, with simple meaning, which leaves clever lawyers no room to manoeuvre, and mess with its intention.
Judges should be fully briefed on its real and proper interpretation and intent.
Thus restoring some credibility back into our Justice system.
It offers great opportunities, and essentially we become masters of our own destiny, self employed rather than a corporate cog. What we make of it is down to leadership in a political sense and then individual endeavour. Providing government has the wit to create the right framework everything else should fall into place. The essence should be the creation of national and individual wealth with a humanitarian edge that ensures that the disadvantaged do not fall through the net.
John, it is a long list but I will just add one and that is that we can develop trade with Africa and other economies that have struggled with eu protectionism.
For example, we will need fruit and vegetables that are not grown in the UK and I am sure we can do better than a few exotics from Kenya and New Potatoes from Egypt.
Trade not aid!
Affirmation of the place of Common Law in our legal system.
Better scrutiny of and clearer accountability for new regulations and laws, elimination of the EU Commission role.
Whilst your optimism is admirable it is now completely clear that there are no upsides of Brexit. Literally, none.
We are poorer. We are more divided. We will end up with more bureaucracy – not less. We will have fewer rights.
Our environment will suffer. Food will rot in the field. More patients will die in corridors.
Our international influence has plummeted. As Japan’s ambassador has made clear, foreign companies will go.
We have been unlucky – at least an immediate crash would have halted this irrational madness. Instead Britain now has decades of comparative decline ahead.
It will fall on the young to undo this self-inflicted disaster which pensioners have imposed on us.
1) Not occupied territorial waters => UK fishing policy
2) Opportunity for cheaper food imports from RoW (healthier population)
3) Quick, but robust, points immigration system qualification/language/solvent/job/region based.
4) Opportunity for less qualified to obtain 1 year farming work permit or 2-3 year work permit if remittances are being paid to home developing country.
5) Consideration of gradual move toward global free trade.
6) Allow international students who take a masters or PhD in shortage areas to work to residence.
The refocus:
7) Lead the world in being socially, not just economically liberal. (Argue against countries’ apostasy and blasphemy laws)
8) Reconcentrate UK politics on fairer representation so people identify with politics, new tax structure, net capital formation c.f. L growth, different model for NHS, defence posture, the responsibilities of residence/citizenship, education, social nuisance, law and order … basically back to the nuts and bolts.
One benefit could be to have to think and decide what we want to achieve. We have been in danger of becoming infantilised as we have to incorporate directives into our national laws because they are there. (And let no one say that we have a say in making those laws. That problem is part of the EU’s democratic deficit).
Perhaps you explain where the farmers are going to get the labour from to pick the flowers, cut the vegetables, when British workers will not do the work.
Perhaps you could explain where the NHS is going to get people to work in all areas of that organisation when British workers do not wish to do the work.
Perhaps you could explain where manufacturers will get the workers to work in the food production factories when
British workers do not wish to do the work.
Perhaps you could explain where the hospitality industry is going to get the workforce from when British workers do not wish to do the work.
Perhaps you could explain why you are not demanding that the UK border is brought back to the UK ie. Dover, instead of Calais. I’m sure you Wealthy, Elite , Establishment Brexiteers wanted to ‘control our borders’, but of course I may be wrong.
We have had months and months of drivel on this site written by a large amount of gullible contributors,( no doubt mainly OAPs dreaming of the fallen Empire), who follow and believe everything that the Wealthy, Elite, Establishment Brexiteers say.
Reply What silly questions. Some of these new jobs will be done by UK residents, some by machines, and we will be able to invite people in to help if we need to. Glad to see you are so optimistic about our growth prospects and need for additional labour. Brexit is obviously going to do us proud.
We always think of the big things that should change after Brexit but in our everyday lives it is often the small things that drive us to distraction. I want to see a return to COMMON SENSE as the underlying attitude of government, bureaucracy and management instead of mindless box-ticking because “It’s the rule”.
For example a bank I have been with for 25 years writing to my home address, demanding that I prove my identity, my address and phone number. Then, when I do not immediately spring to attention, a follow up phone call to the number which they require proof of. No reply means suspension of my account !
Madness and wasteful stupidity because the FSA or some other pest demands it.
This may not be an EU-created problem but I do remember what the country was like before we joined the EEC. You could actually reason with authority in those days. Now you can’t reason with a decision maker because there aren’t any – or they never answer the phone anyway.
The first thing is to remove VAT on domestic fuel and sanitary products.
In fact we should get rid of VAT and go back to a point of sale purchase tax. Simplification is the name of the game.
Well, for a start, we could improve our basic infrastructure – Most towns seem to be slummy, and need some money spent on them – pavements are a nightmare to walk on, uneven damaged, rough, patched up…. and the roads are the same.
Improving the way our towns look would go a long way to helping moral.
Real investment in roads is badly needed – which might allow government to stop penalising motorists….and fgs, let’s have provision for proper parking that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.
Silvio Berlusconi is back. Same old Italy. Same old EU.
After Brexit, politicians should try and make the UK values even better than traditional Sicilian family values.
Tony Blair has said in the past he is “a personal friend” of Berlusconi. There you go.
There are no drawbacks from BREXIT ot us getting out of the EU.
Rediscover our sense of what we can do in the world, and do it.
Would you invite Mrs may along to hear you speak? I believe she needs some help.
“We shall have control of our laws” but this is of no value if they are not enforced.
Some of the money saved should go on a wholesale review of courts, appropriate sentences, prisons, probation services and last but not least police and the detection and prevention of crime. And it should be our laws passed by Parliament that are enforced – not bureaucratic EU regulations, nor sharia law etc ed.
Cut the number of MPs sat in a horseshoe configuration at Parliamentary Committees asking repetitive questions. I guess it is an EU directive to waste so much resources as no British MPs would vote it into operation, obviously.
Our seas, our fish, our rules. We need fishery protection vessels to ensure this is the case. We can issue a limited number of licenses to foreign boats, at a cost and strictly according to quota, which will give the stocks a chance to recover, since our own fishermen will take time to expand our own fishing fleet. And there must not be any re registering of foreign boats to UK ports to get around the new regulations.
The benefits of Brexit?
Simply being a free and independent nation like the other 150 plus nations in the world.
Not reduced to eventually being a region of the United States of Europe.
Get rid of the northern or even southern “Powerhouse” daftness. The UK could make quite a large state say in the USA and require, possibly, a Mayor, or Governor. But given we are not a state of America nor soon a state of the EU we don’t need jumped up little Lederhosen persons…. in power regionally.
Two issues that Labour is likely to benefit from:
NHS: Just been in and out with the NHS for the last month. Almost turned me Labour-minded. This organisation needs money and skilled management asap. Mr Johnson had this one right.
Housing: Most people lucky to be on the property ladder cannot imagine life under Mr Corbyn. Make housing achievable for more, cut red tape and silly transaction costs, and avoid a repeat of life in the seventies.
The EU understands that 15 billion Euros are missing post Brexit. If the public could actually see some of that money coming forward on the domestic scene, voila!
Rediscover our priorities at a local level.
The Berlaymont building is a symbol of the opposite.
An topical example from Suffolk. In our village we are building 250 homes with plans for 500-750 more coming up. Based on population our contribution to Javid’s 300,000 target is about 20-25 per year.
There are no plans for attracting employment. Our “Leaders Group” plans to provide £500k to £1 million of business rate retentions to pay for a multi-national planning company to some up with a specious business plan for a bypass. No evidence of encouragement for entrepreneurs to develop new businesses.
The house builders import Dutch bricks for their “cookie cutter” designs. Our village is a destination for tourists. They come to wool churches and half-timber houses. Why don’t we use business rate retentions to fund a competition to come up with modern Suffolk designs for factory built components and kits.
Initial target market: affordable homes.
Next step: offices and laboratories to bring jobs back to communities (start to reverse the ever-increasing tide of commuters).
Something we can all be proud of.
I would like to see the Government having an industrial policy which acts as a catalyst for the development of new technologies, and the application of them in manufacturing and industry . There are many examples in the past where a collaboration between state and industry developed new industries . BP came about because , the Royal Navy in switching from coal to oil, needed a guaranteed supply of it. With the over sight of the Foreign Office and in conjunction with entrepreneurs and Burma Oil Anglo Iranian came about, and from there BP. The Boeing 747 was a result of the US Air force needing a very large strategic transport aircraft.
We have been told many times that robotics will remove a third of all the jobs, So if the Government has identified robots as a dead cert, what are they doing to ensure part of that industry is going to be based here? I have mentioned before that we cannot continue to bring in low skilled , low wage labour to pick crops. There are developments taking place to build crop picking robots, some here, the Government should be bringing together universities, and manufactures and farmers to develop them. Outside the EU such strategic interventions should be more possible. Of course we would have to deal with the Treasury here, who would rather see all our intellectual property flogged off for a few beans and buy expensive nuclear power stations from France and China.
is your lecture open to the public?
Reply No, the Speaker’s office has issued invitations and tickets
We may need some fishery protection vessels: work for shipyards such as Appledore. And possibly some more Border Force vessels, with men to staff them.
Many scientists in academia are concerned about the loss of EU funding (where we are net gainers) and possible reduced opportunities for collaboration with spcientists across Europe. It would be good to see this issue addressed together with an indication of how we could begin to set our own research priorities. We could, for example, choose to move some of the vast spending on astronomy and particle physics research to areas of basic research with more obvious advantages to Britain and mankind in the long run.
You are correct in saying there is a longer list. However the list how ever long is by and large open to the charge of being speculative and can be said should be treated with the same reservations as the speculative list of reasons for staying in the EU that remainers compile. There is a substantial difference though as remainers reasons are based on subjective romantic notions and unreliable assumptions conceived on the grounds of ideological theory.
Leave reasons on the other hand are not speculative ut are based on well established principles such as the freedom of choice which membership of the EU denies. In play are verifiable comparative deduction such as regaining our seas from the control of the EU which allows us a fish stock that we do not have to share with others so reap all the benefits. Calculating savings from not having to pay membership contributions is an exact science. There is much more but space here precludes listing them. In fact remainers cannot dispute the reasons leavers give for leaving as most are verifiable and accurate so they fall back on he excuse of it being a price worth paying for all the benefits of membership. What benefits they do not actually specify or at least those they do are are of dubious value or as experience tells us of no value at all and some in fact harmful.
Thank you Mr Redwood. I am 27 years old and am living out my life’s dream – to live and work in Italy. I have been told by my employer that after Brexit my contract will not be renewed, because the job I do (in the security business) can only be done by some one with a legal to right to live in Italy as an EU citizen. So do please tell me about the benefits of Brexit
Reply If you wish to live and work in Italy permanently then why not apply for Italian citizenship? It is by no means clear they could legally stop you after Brexit anyway and it would not be a friendly thing for Italy to do to you. We are seeking a deal which protects UK citizens living in the EU and offering similar protection to EU citizens currently living in the UK
Before we all get swallowed up by the rubbish in our streets… we need to invest some BREXIT money in handling the problem – More bins on the street, and More people employed to empty the bins.
Fundamentally we need a culture change to stop so many slobs from just throwing their rubbish anywhere, but even more important, we need an innovative new scientific method to boil up all non-organic waste, so that basic components can be extracted for re-use. Now, that would be investment money well spent!
One of the benefits of Brexit may be that our politicians will no longer find it so easy to inflict this kind of rubbish on us:
https://euobserver.com/uk-referendum/141005
“EU ties Brexit transition talks to divorce agreement”
Note that I say “our politicians”, those cringing British politicians who not only allow the EU to walk all over them but actively invite it to do so.
But I can’t be sure about that because the systemic reform which is needed must extend beyond politicians at least to the media, to journalists who are for example prepared to accept without demur the ludicrous concept of a “transition” during which nothing will change. It is difficult to see how it is possible to run a democracy when the voters are so badly misinformed by the professional reporters and commentators.
https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/transition
“The process or a period of changing from one state or condition to another.”
Not “a period during which nothing will change”, for God’s sake.
I repeat, that is not what Theresa May said in her Lancaster House speech:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/02/10/a-simple-answer-to-the-eus-proposals-on-transition/#comments
“JR, I’m getting very tired of all this childish nonsense which is constantly coming from our own government just as much as from the EU … “
You could start by name me one product, yes just one product, we’ll be able to sell more of to one country, yes just one country, post Brexit, and perhaps provide some concrete evidence for your assertion, or is that too much to ask for? Without even thinking, I can name you four sectors that face catastrophic consequences due to the actions of anti-EU fanatics like yourself: financial services, aeronautical engineering, car manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. My evidence: You don’t need to believe me, just listen to what the leaders of these important sectors are saying. Or do you not listen to them because you distrust ‘experts’?
Reply Can you explain why when we entered the EEC we were making 1.92 m cars a year, and a decade later this had slumped to 888,000 a year?
I can think of many products we will be selling in higher quantities to a whole range of countries. JCBs to Asia for example
“cut our dependence on imports” …. “and set out how we can pursue a free trade agenda”
You will have to make up your mind one way or the other, John.
Post Brexit the UK government should focus on delivering peace in Ireland. Right now it the British government appears to be focusing on creating conflict in Ireland.
Personally, I would like to see modern freedoms extended to the women of northern ireland. The Conservative party has been happy to collude with local parties for the last 50 years to deny women control of their bodies. This bed sharing with religious extremists has to stop. It is a great affront to british values that young earth creationists can have any impact on social policy.
UK politicians will not be able to hide behind the excuse that “The EU” is preventing them from supporting British industry.
I don’t know John..i think you’re maybe painting too much of rosy interpretation of this brexit thing..I think there will be plenty of hi cups on the way so we’re possibly going to need the money to smooth the way on these other things. Things as yet unforseen
“given the freedoms we will gain to vary our laws and spend our own money.”
Post Brexit, I would like to see England being freed from the shackles of the UK Government to make it’s own decisions in the same way that Scotland, Wales & NI do. Making our own laws with our own money would be a good start. I would like to see your Government stop shovelling more and more of English tax payers’ money to the devolved nations (who already get much more per head than England), whilst cutting services in England to the bone.
When this so called Tory Government repatriates many of the powers coming back from the EU to the devolved nations and as usual ignores England, I would also like to see England getting some of the powers they already have. Not only would I like to see an end to UK MPs with Scots & Welsh seats voting on matters which only affect England, I would like to see a dedicated bunch of politicians elected in England who stand up and speak
out for England against these injustices – unlike now.
As someone who purports to speak for England John – how about putting that in your speech?
Following Brexit, I look to the young generation to bring the hoped-for changes and improvements…
Freed as they are from the historic emotional baggage of their parents and grandparents, I’m certain they’ll have us back in the EU in fairly short order. Nothing the old folk – who’ll be either outnumbered or dead – will be able to do about it. You cannot fight the demographics.
Rejoining will almost certainly involve the UK adopting the Euro, leading to the great irony that the Brexit referendum’s ultimate legacy will be to bind the UK tightly and permanently into the EU, reflecting the younger generation’s close affinity to and kinship with our European neighbours and friends, and made permanent.
The swivel-eyed will be spinning so fast in their graves that cemeteries across the land will be reporting the strange phenomena of smoke seeping from the ground.
So, something to look forward to then!
We could have some more literature awards with the emphasis on free speech and expression…with judges’ minds not dressed up in ill-fitting designer clothes,thoughts on how best to recycle all their small-room waste for an aid to growing vegetables organically. Dreams. The UK is not yet ready for a Dickens
JR: “I have plenty of ideas of what can be better .. ”
You can scrap HS2, based as it is on two hundred year old technology. And have a chat with Elon Musk with a view to building a subterranean hyperloop link between British cities.
Modern technology, at the same time upgrading the UK’s infrastructure.
Win win.
Most importantly we will be free from Brussels.
They think they can brow beat the British people into submission to accept whatever kind of relationship they wish to impose. They need to learn once more that the British people do not submit.
The benefits of Brexit are very obvious to those of us who take a keen interest. The intriguing thing for me however, is the coming betrayal and the complexion of the inevitable Tory fudge. Their hearts aren’t in it and going on their past record, will try every devious trick in the book to water Brexit down to the point where it becomes meaningless.
We need a new broom. Someone at the helm we can trust who will restore faith and trust in the workings of government. I can only think of one man who can redress the balance. He could also be the only person left on God’s earth who can save the duplicitous Tories from oblivion. Please step forward Jacob Rees-Mogg, your country needs you!
Tad Davison
Cambridge
Hopefully less immigration will mean more affordable housing.
My priorities:
Promoting trade
Property affordability
Traffic congestion
Combating terrorism and strengthening NATO
Ultimately, we would have won our freedom back without having had to go to war. Unfortunately there are wars going on all the time around the world where people are either fighting to retain or regain their freedom.
We need a sound uk industrial strategy focussed on balancing the economy more evenly around the uk and reducing our dependency on the services sector.
I would aldo like to see given the hostility of the eu is to be more self sufficient in food and energy production, i.e. grow and produce the food we can and become less reliant on the eu grid interconnectors
We also need to look at protecting some industries from the takeover asset stripping and moving production abroad we have seen happen in recent years.
The main benefit is that we regain control of our own affairs and become a democratic state again. Difficult to quantify this in terms of pounds but nations fight wars for this independence.
How weird!
A post pointing out that we’ll be well shot of European politicians, one of whom has been trying to sour European relations with Russia, for god knows what reason. Gets deleted.
Yet it’s supported by a URL from a reputable news agency Reuters.
Curiouser and curiouser.