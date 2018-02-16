Last week I was asked some questions at a meeting based on wildly inaccurate information about myself and my views. I was told the basis for the questions came from Wikipedia so I looked up my entry.

I understand it is not the done thing to correct your own entry, so instead for greater accuracy I will record here where the entry is factually inaccurate, and also where it is particularly misleading.

Factual errors

I am not currently the co chairman of the Conservative Party Policy Review on Competitiveness. That job ended in 2010.

I do not act as the Leave means Leave pressure group spokesman

I am not Corporate Affairs Adviser at Concentric PLC

I have not been non executive chairman of Mabey Securities this decade

I completed and received a D Phil – not a PHD – at All Souls College, Oxford, not at St Anthony’s

I was elected to a fellowship by examination at All Souls in 1972 which led on later to a Distinguished fellowship.

I did not write an investment column “recommending investors pull their money out of the UK”

Misleading impressions

I have never spoken or written against civil partnerships and gay marriage and am not proposing any change to current laws. I regard the debate about capital punishment as being over and do not support its reintroduction. I never spoke or wrote in its favour.