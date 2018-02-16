Wikipedia

By johnredwood | Published: February 16, 2018

Last week I was asked some questions at a meeting based on wildly inaccurate information about myself and my views. I was told the basis for the questions came from Wikipedia so I looked up my entry.

I understand it is not the done thing to correct your own entry, so instead for greater accuracy I will record here where the entry is factually inaccurate, and also where it is particularly misleading.

Factual errors

I am not currently the co chairman of the Conservative Party Policy Review on Competitiveness. That job ended in 2010.
I do not act as the Leave means Leave pressure group spokesman
I am not Corporate Affairs Adviser at Concentric PLC
I have not been non executive chairman of Mabey Securities this decade
I completed and received a D Phil – not a PHD – at All Souls College, Oxford, not at St Anthony’s
I was elected to a fellowship by examination at All Souls in 1972 which led on later to a Distinguished fellowship.
I did not write an investment column “recommending investors pull their money out of the UK”

Misleading impressions

I have never spoken or written against civil partnerships and gay marriage and am not proposing any change to current laws. I regard the debate about capital punishment as being over and do not support its reintroduction. I never spoke or wrote in its favour.

10 Comments

  1. APL
    Posted February 16, 2018 at 1:03 pm | Permalink

    “I was told the basis for the questions came from Wikipedia so I looked up my entry.”

    Wikipedia is a festering cesspool of Marxist agitprop. Pay no attention to it.

    It’s a lost cause.

    Try Infogalactic instead.

  2. Peter
    Posted February 16, 2018 at 1:03 pm | Permalink

    ‘Not the done thing to correct your own entry’ That seems rather strange.

    How does an entry get changed then?

    Any errors in a newspaper are swiftly addressed. Lawyers are sometimes involved in more serious cases if there is any hint of libel.

  3. Lifelogic
    Posted February 16, 2018 at 1:15 pm | Permalink

    You say:- I did not write an investment column “recommending investors pull their money out of the UK”

    Well given that we have socialist/interventionist T May and tax ’till the economy dies Hammond at the tiller and Corbyn & McDonnall waiting menacingly in the wings perhaps you should do one now?

    Then again perhaps will be get a sensible leader for the new election replace 15% stamp duty, pension mugger and IHT ratter Hammond, win a comfortable majority and the economy will boom for three plus terms – with some Real Brexit Tories in charge at long last?

    Who knows – 50/50 perhaps?

  4. duncan
    Posted February 16, 2018 at 1:22 pm | Permalink

    ‘Misleading impressions’.

    I can think of a less diplomatic, more colourful description but I’d be banned from the site if I suggested it

    Attempts to discredit you is indication enough of your influence.

    What a shame Wikipedia can’t be forced to reveal the identity of the person or organisation who felt the need to do such a thing

    It shows you’re doing something right!

  5. Lifelogic
    Posted February 16, 2018 at 1:26 pm | Permalink

    Wiki should say something like JR has been proved right on almost all political & economic, investment and energy issues for thirty + years. As a result of which he has been largely kept away from the very top jobs. This as being right & rational are so rarely rewarded in politics. Some say does very well indeed for someone with a History Degree.

    Then again in business or gambling however being right is highly rewarded.

    In particular he was right on the ERM, the EURO, Brexit and “no change no chance” with the dire John Major.

    We are in the same position now with T May alas now.

  6. MickN
    Posted February 16, 2018 at 1:39 pm | Permalink

    …oh and you are not the antichrist nut job with three heads. Perhaps someone might like to correct Mrs Sourbry as well as wiki.

  7. stred
    Posted February 16, 2018 at 2:07 pm | Permalink

    https://www.theguardian.com/science/gallery/2010/jan/22/aliens-science-fiction

    Even the Guardian has made clear that you are not an alien and that this was unkind. But mud sticks and it still prevents promotion to use the talents of a much smarter politician than average.

  8. Anonymous
    Posted February 16, 2018 at 2:14 pm | Permalink

    My Wiki entry says I partake in ‘hactivism’, whatever that is.

    Whom do I sue ??? I do not want my good name besmirched this way.

  9. British Spy
    Posted February 16, 2018 at 2:24 pm | Permalink

    On Wiki, List of British Spies . I’m not on., then again I could be.

  10. agricola
    Posted February 16, 2018 at 2:39 pm | Permalink

    Will never make Wiki, accurate or not. Keep your head down, low profile and only vulnerable to ricochets. When you get a chance go back to Boris Speech and moderate to inform JB.

