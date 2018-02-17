Sharing data and security information

I find it strange that three Heads of Security Agencies had to speak out for fear that Brexit would damage exchanges of information between France, Germany and the UK after Brexit. Why should it? They would have to want to change their current procedures, or their governments would have to stop instructing them to make sensible exchange.
It is already the case that if the UK gets intelligence about a threat to lives in France it will tell the French authorities and vice versa. There are data sharing agreements, based on what we can usually share with due consideration of how each Intelligence service protects its own sources. The UK belongs to the Five Eyes grouping of the USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada where trust is even stronger and the sharing has gone further, and that will clearly continue after Brexit.
This seems to me to be another non problem, unless the EU side wants to make it a problem. As we have high quality and extensive intelligence it is unlikely they will want to reduce the flow of information, so they can just agree to carry on. The information share is usually bilateral anyway. Issues in the UK should be adjudicated by our court, and issues on the continent by their court.
An Extradition Agreement might be a better route for bringing suspects to trial in another country rather than trying to continue with the Arrest Warrant, where ECJ jurisdiction would be a problem.
The usual Redwood. We are leaving the EU, but if things then get more difficult for us, that is entirely the EU’s fault.
It is frightening if one believes our Intelligence Services are headed by anyone we can name, photograph or know anything about.
No..I don’t see it..we voted to leave..to take back control of our borders..we don’t need to keep up security arrangements with the EU side again at any level apart from NATO..that’s what taking back control means..closing our borders and looking after ourselves
What’s Eu Security got to do with us once we leave..we’ll only need to look after our own security..they can look after theirs..Mrs Merkel is curious as to where we are going with all of this and the PM looked very uncomfortable..perplexed..so the talks are going nowhere..so time to secure our own borders..take back control
The Rupert Annual Munich Security Conference can only be an excuse for civil servants and others to binge at the tax-payers expense. Code named “Peek-a-Boo here we all are!”
A ‘non problem’ is exactly what it is
All part of the ‘cannot do’ attitude that forms the basis of the EU negotiating stance.
A stronger negotiating team would simply walk away. Sadly we don’t display such strength.
Just another red herring unless of course stupidity reigns on Brexit.
This seems to be another confused Brexiter argument. They want to leave the EU but they don’t want to halt the security cooperation – in other words they don’t want to leave the EU. But they do want to leave the European arrest warrant process (a far more efficient method of apprehending offenders than extradition). So they do want to leave the EU.
It’s no wonder the government can’t decide on a policy. The Brexiters themselves don’t have a coherent policy.
If we stay within the EU we don’t have to start making all these distinctions, we just keep all the advantages. We don’t have to negotiate all these fine distinctions – “yes, we want this bit, no we don’t want that bit”. What a waste of effort.
I had discounted the musings of the three Heads of Security Agencies and am pleased to receive your additional confirmation.
Let us hope they are a bit more astute when it comes to protecting us.
Good morning.
I think security and defence is more of a problem to the EU than the UK. It was interesting to hear in the Foreign Secretaries speech, that the UK provided the bulk of intelligence and 100% of the long range heavy airlift capacity of the continent.
No here is a thought. Just supposing the EU had a quiet word with some ‘other people’ on the UK side, to make such noises that we are hearing, similar to that that we should remain in the CU and SM, in order to pressure the UK into conceding on one of its strong negotiating positions.
As mentioned by someone on another thread here yesterday (apologies to whoever it was), the EU can do without our money, but they cannot do without power and control over us. And I believe that that poster hit the nail right on the head.
We have, to my belief, a Fifth Column acting in the UK and working in the interests of the EU. There is a word for it, and there use to be a very serious punishment to those who would be shown to act in such a manner. We know who they are, but it high time that they were told what they are !
The security services are Establishment on steroids. As with all Remainiac arguments black is white etc. We have by far the most effective security organisations in Europe including Fleet submarines going covert surveillance 365 days a year. The EU cannot always be trusted to handle the intelligence so why should we suffer. The HRA is by far the most ruinous article regarding security and should be ditched.TheECJ has no place after Brexit.
Yes security was another big bad wolf used by project fear, however anyone who had even heard about GCHQ would know that it, and our relationships with the Americans etc, gave us a very powerful bargaining hand when it came to Europe. Once again, if what we read is true, the EU is prepared to let its citizens lose out to protect its political project.
Off topic but important and current, a searing condemnation of our overseas aid programme by Oborne in the DM this morning. It is no more than the electorate suspected. Successive ministers and complacent virtue signalling MPs should be ashamed.