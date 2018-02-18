Taxing travel

I saw in the press the case made for private sector run roads. The IEA pointed to the shortage of capacity of the current road system, the high pay backs that new road investment would achieve compared to new railway lines, and urged a more radical approach. The present government has ruled this out, and is only considering road user charging for lorries, not for private cars. Without a system of comprehensive user charging private run roads with private new investment are impossible. This article is not an attempt to re open this issue, which the government regards as settled.
In the run up to the 2010 election the Conservative party looked at a scheme to repay debt from franchise fees for roads whilst abolishing Vehicle Excise Duty, but decided against it. The Conservatives were keen to find ways of cutting state debt. I am not recommending this scheme now, and the numbers no longer work with lower interest rates on government borrowing. I thought it might be of interest to see what has been explored and rejected in the past in the light of some people’s wish to re open road pricing as an issue.
The aims set were
1 Abolition of Vehicle Excise Duty, introduction of road charges. Road users overall to pay no more in tax and no less as a result of the change
2. Tax road use rather than vehicle ownership
3 Raise a large sum of money from the private sector to pay off some national debt.
4. Government to retain the freehold of the road network so we were not selling long term national assets
5 Motorists to display and register their insurance so there remained accessible records of vehicles in use
6 Private managers of the highways network incentivised to increase capacity,safety and availability of road space
7 Price controls to stop monopoly exploitation of popular roads at popular times of day.
8. Winners from the scheme to be people on lower incomes, low mileage drivers and users of roads at off peak periods
The scheme entailed introducing road charges to replace the lost VED revenue. The government was to offer franchises to the private sector yo manage and improve the main roads and to collect the charges to pay for the maintenance, management and franchise premium paid to the state. The franchises were to be auctioned for a specified price, with bidders bidding for length of contract. There would be absolute price controls to stop monopoly exploitation, allowing franchise holders to charge less off peak as they saw fit. The numbers worked to deliver £ 100 bn of capital to the government to repay debt, with later reversion of the franchises to do it again.
Private management of the highways was likely to result in improvements to flows and use, with less time with intrusive roadworks and closures. Franchise holders could add to the network, with incentives to spend capital on road improvement and protection for sunk capital if they lost the public sector road franchise.
The leadership considered it carefully but rejected it because it had a big political drawback . The public were so distrustful of government that they did not believe any government would honour the promise not to charge more. The scheme did of course offer a useful tax cut to those using the main roads less than the average. It was particularly helpful to low income and elderly households who drive fewer miles. The user charges only applied to the national trunk and motorway network.
Today interest rates are lower so the public finances would lose out from the loss of state revenue, so it is a non runner. The scheme worked financially only because the state saved in interest costs from debt repayment what it had lost in VED revenue forgone. Today some people are proposing a switch from VED to road charges but all collected by the state. This cuts out revenue loss but fails to deliver service improvements in highway provision. With user charges the motorist would likely get even more critical of the poor service and availability of roadspace in the UK with a public monopoly.
Sounds like a scheme crazy enough for T May to put in the next manifesto. You’d have people rat running here there and everywhere and actually those folk who do 500 miles a year need a road in place as much as those doing 50k miles.
There are more important issues right now.
Charging per mile and at different rates depending on demand is very sensible rather than per car. Roads are far more needed than new rail. People want to go door to door with luggage, bags, children….. and calling off on the way at the school, supermarket, doctors….. TRAINS in general are far too inefficient, inflexible and absurdly expensive.
The public were certainly right to be so distrustful of government that they did not believe any government would honour the promise not to charge more. Especially with the appalling Hammond in number 11 with his vendetors against landlords, tenants, house movers, pension savers, the hard working, motorists, the rich, the self employed, savers, people who buy insurance, use private schools and anyone who might inherit any thing.
Self drive cars and taxis wil make roads even more vital.
But May and Hammong are wrong on slmost every issue, just a socialist warm up act for magic money tree and con man Corbyn.
Yet again, the Conservative party wants to tax more…… And they want to win the next election….
I seem to recall that you discussed this subject recently. If the roads were to be privatised, Corbyn and McDonnell would only want to re-nationalise them.
Anyway, would you really want foreigners owning and running our roads?
“The public were so distrustful of government that they did not believe any government would honour the promise not to charge more.” And we were right! Just look at what has happened meanwhile to VED.
I think you are looking at this from the wrong angle. The problem is there are too many people using the roads. The choices are – 1) Cut immigration 2) Move jobs and people to the North of the country 3) improve public transport and make it affordable like has been done in central London. 4) Introduce a road tax for foreign registered vehicles, like they do in Switzerland.
Good morning.
Sorry for both the length and links, but this is relevant and the sites are governmental.
Before we begin I think it is good to know where this is coming form. And yes, you guessed right 😉
https://ec.europa.eu/transport/modes/road/road_charging/charging_private_vehicles_en
https://ec.europa.eu/transport/modes/road/road_charging_en
Why only EU countries ? What about the rest of the world ? Shows you their, ‘Group Think’ mentality 😉
If we go a head with the privatisation of our transport network, it will, eventually, end up being owned by the Germans, French, Italians etc. With all the profits going to them. I am all for privatisation but, as I said in a previous post, it must meet certain criteria, and one of those is that it must NOT be owned by another foreign government, which represents another form of subsidy we give the EU.
The UK government is only holding back because it is a clear vote loser, but it is having to do lorry charging because it is forced to by the EU. Which again is why I voted to leave the EU and why I keep banging on about governance NOT bloody trade !!!
If we are leaving the EU, then it is high time we stopped Kowtowing to them !
Sorry
After the; In six EU countries . . . should have come this link.
https://www.transportenvironment.org/what-we-do/eu-transport-policy/road-pricing
I don’t know what it costs to administrate VED. However, I do know DVLA spends significant sums sending reminders to people like me, who own Historic Vehicles. We are reminded to renew our road tax (VED) which costs nothing. Every year we go through this pointless exercise !!
This simple answer to replacing VED is to put a ‘road tax’ on the cost of fuel. That way nobody can avoid paying it. Those using the roads most, pay most. Foreign drivers who need to fill-up here will also contribute.
I read recently, since the removal of tax discs. Government has lost in excess of £100m in revenue.
All new cars could still have an additional one-off charge according to their emissions. To encourage manufacturers and buyers toward lower emitting vehicles.
I acknowledge finding the appropriate level of this proposed new tax will be difficult, but not I suggest, impossible.
There is no mention of a simple solution to scrapping VED. An appropriate level of tax on fuel would provide the income to produce a first class road network. At present the combined tax on the motorist far exceeds what is spent on the roads, or in other words it is a confidence trick run by the treasury. My suggestion would ensure that people only paid proportional to usage. The real bonus could be the scrapping of the DVLA.
An electronically interrogatable disc of vehicle insurance compliance should be introduced along with registration and insurance for all cyclists.
Surely the most simple solution is to scrap VED and then increase the tax on fuel by a few pence, to make it a cost neutral change.
No need to fit fancy and additional costs for toll collection points to roads of vehicles.
Thus no way to avoid paying, so actual revenue would increase, because all would pay.
No additional collection cost, because it is exactly the same collection system as now.
If people want a large luxury vehicle, then they pay for it with usage.
Has the above ever been considered, if not why not.
Insurance on windscreen seems sensible, given too many (about 1,000,000 we are told) are driving without it.
Existing motorways waste driving space. Typically, they comprise 9 ‘lanes’: 3 North, 3 South, & 2 hard shoulders. The 9th is the central barrier to prevent 140mph collision.
Now, think laterally. Use all 9 lanes, but position the fastest traffic widest apart. Lanes 6,7,8 & 9 go North. Lanes 1,2,3 & 4 go South. Remove the barrier & use the central lane solely for emergency.
The slow traffic is at the centre, adjacent to the emergency lane. The fastest traffic is separated by the 7 slower lanes between them.
The change delivers a 33% increase in existing road-driving surface.
Road use and related taxes ( of one kind or another ) is a vexed subject . Different users have different priorities . There are no public services in transport where I live near enough to for the carrying of parcels from shopping to be a possibility ; as one ages this becomes more and more apparent .
The density of road use is increasing every day and at times it is extremely difficult to access the nearby main road from my locality and turn right . Every school day either my wife or I face this hazard and efforts to achieve a roundabout at this location that would overcome this problem have all failed .
The condition of road surfaces in Oxfordshire is a disgrace ; potholes abound . Any sort of temporary disruption is an absolute nightmare . The extent of new housebuilding abounds and creates more and more difficulties .
This hodge podge approach to the overall problem has to be overcome – population growth is at the bottom of it all .
You have outlined a complicated answer to a simple question.
Simply repeal VED and put it on fuel so no-one can get away with it. Then simply spend more of the money raised on what it is supposed to be for – the roads and drop silly vanity projects and tax bribes so beloved of the political class – i.e. spend less overall and reduce government size and reach.
At the moment VED falls heaviest on the poorest which always seems to be government intention, despite their protestations to the contrary. If you can afford to buy a brand new low emissions or electric car you get away with the roads for free. If you can only afford an old car (even though even these are cleaner these days than ever before you pay top whack. When are Ministers (the PM could give a lead for the first time in her career) going to give up their limos and use small electric cars? Not comfortable enough? Don’t work? Oh dear, then let them think what they impose on others before feather-bedding themselves and preaching to the people.
We all know the real reason behind the move to road pricing is the self inflicted hit the govt coffers will take as a result of their push for electric vehicles which don’t pay road tax or fuel duty.
If the Chancellor had used the money paid in VED, insurance premium tax and fuel duty to build and maintain roads instead of wasting it on foreign aid and HS2, not to mention the untold fortunes spent on quangocrats, we would have had the best road network in the world.
I suspect eventually that those of who drive diesel cars will be paying the most towards ‘road improvement schemes’ and we will see no improvements at all. We already pay disgustingly high amounts of tax on fuel and road tax is obviously being used to prop up other things. It doesn’t matter what is brought in, we will end up paying through the nose. In Scotland, in the rural areas the roads are falling to pieces. It is more convenient for the government to price people off the roads than to build new roads.
We won’t need extra road capacity after Brexit – as the economy will crash.
Who will be building the giant lorry parks in Kent?
One should try removing reasons for travel instead of increasing them in every conceivable way.
As at first a daft example, there are 8,500,000 dogs in the UK. Too many require the owner making a short car journey for a suitable place where they can powder their noses. Morning, noon, evening and night. How many car journeys per day is that?
No, there are not too many dogs. Just too few green routes from home and back on this over-crowded island
The proposed scheme seems typical of something that was drawn up by a committee. Keep it simple.
Have a nominal VED of say £40 for cars to keep a record of vehicles currently registered and put fuel up by an amount to cover the projected loss, which could be around 15p per litre and which could be split between Fuel Tax and VAT so that commercial users are not disadvantaged. These can then easily be adjusted and will do away with all the complications of the current VED scheme and will go some way to making the polluter pay.
Any road charges or sales tax on new high polluting or expensive vehicles are separate issues and with the advent of more electric vehicles a “vehicle tax” could be added to all electricity bills which, in effect, will give a discount to those who use this type of transport.
Privatising the roads is much too difficult, and a waste of time. It’ll end up like the PFI thing.
There’s a fairly close correlation between road use, and the weight of the vehicle (so therefore the wear and tear on the road), and the amount of petrol and diesel it uses.
So the obvious way to fund roads is to scrap the Road Fund Licence and charge the money on petrol and diesel instead. Possibly with a charge to use busy motorways at peak times, in the hope of diverting some traffic to off peak.
Apart from all the other advantages, it would end this controversy about foreign drivers coming here and using our roads free of charge. A small duty could be charged on the fuel lorries bring in from abroad in their tanks.
It might also be a good idea to get rid of the Tax on Car Insurance, and abolish VAT on new tyres, replacement car parts, car servicing and breakdown cover, and put that on petrol as well.
Why not simply increase fuel tax enough to replace ved. This has recently been done in Guernsey. That way all road users pay in proportion to how much they drive, use the roads and emit pollution.
Many roads would make great sites for large-scale food greenhouses with 100% light penetration. Also they are located just so for food distribution.Well, for the North of England, let alone Scotland it could save a 516.54587 mile road journey one way to York from Holland so you can scoff an absolutely necessary lettuce.
I’ve always been in favour of moving the taxation from the VED to the fuel. That way the large mileage and large vehicle driver pays more for his road usage.
We have a largish car which we like for the comfort on the long journeys which we make maybe three of four times a year. Otherwise we’d have the smallest car we could find for the other journeys. But paying two lots of VED puts us off the idea in spite of the problems of parking a larger vehicle at the shops.
It seems to me to be a way of freeing up the motorways so the rich can have them to themselves. Again, something built by the taxes of the poor, for the benefit of the rich. Just like the HS2.
As for “paying no more and no less” tax – – maybe to start with, then watch it escalate. Just like the HS2 costs – and anything else the govt gives AN “end price” on.
It is interesting to note rising activity in South Wales now the Severn Bridge tolls are within sight of ending. Tolls inevitably discriminate, which lies at the heart of why we got rid of toll roads in the 19th century. The Highways Agency is already seen as equivalent to a private operator in my local town, now considering plans for a bypass. I can imagine the howls of protest were it to be a private company seeking to optimise tolls.
Trucks pay substantially less in VED than is justified by the road damage they cause, which is in proportion to the fourth power of axle weight.
I think that in addition to not trusting government not to rack up road charges almost indiscriminately (something that will doubtless return with Gove’s push for EVs) there was distaste for the intrusive monitoring of movements implied.
Taxing people trying their best to get to work.
Niiice !
What was never mentioned in the Grenfell tragedy was the amount of middle class white people killed driving/motorcycling to work in London because they couldn’t afford to live in a zone 2 area.
It dwarfs the number of people killed in sub standard accommodation.