Better roads

The government is currently consulting on a network of A rods that have strategic importance, to supplement the national network of motorways and trunk roads. These strategic A roads will continue to be local roads under the control of the local Highways Authority – a County or Unitary Council. They will be able to bid for substantial funds for major improvement schemes for these roads. I have been a keen advocate of such an approach. The Transport Secretary has secured extra money for later in this Parliament to provide assistance with these works.
The government has set out in its Consultation document a suggested map of routes that could be included. These tend to be large A roads where there has already been some substantial upgrades and improvements, dual carriageways and recently de trunked routes. The main aim is to choose roads with substantial current road usage, that link substantial settlements. They also need to consider the role of busy routes where they act to take some local journey pressure off an adjacent national highway. I would also trust they will consider roads that may not currently have very high usage, but given likely growth in development will be hitting those levels within the planning period of this initiative.
You might like to look at what is being proposed for your local area and to make some observations to your Council. Councils also need to consider what improvements they would wish to propose once some local roads are designated. Some will need extra capacity by dualling, some better junctions to improve safety and flows, some will need bypasses round settlements and bottlenecks.
On Friday I spent time with Wokingham Borough Council, one of the two local Highways Authorities in my constituency, discussing their response to the Consultation. They too welcome the general approach. The government has set out an indicative map of routes, but is open to persuasion to add or delete roads from the draft. In my area they have proposed designating the A 329M/A3290 Bracknell to Reading route, the A 33 Reading to Basingstoke road, and the A4 into Reading from the east, a relatively recently de trunked road. I have suggested adding the A 327 and the A 329 to these routes, where some major improvement works are already underway with the Winnersh, Arborfield and Shinfield by passes. Wokingham Borough is considering the case for a B road, the Earley peripheral, as well. Anyone with thoughts on this locally should write in to the Council and copy me in to the submission at Parliament.
12 Comments
And when you’ve covered the South east of England in roads and houses, and houses clothed and fed the poorer half of the developing world and EU, what then? Throw the indigenous population out to create space for more roads and more incomers?
Get a grip please.
No more houses. No more roads. Simple.
This will never happen. Brexit will all encompass the government for a decade. Nothing else will happen.
Your NHS, schools, roads, railways will rot as the Tories fight among themselves about how best to make us all comparatively poorer.
My priority for roads is that they should be fit for purpose, and unfortunately that is not always the case especially after winter. I refer to potholes, and so many local authorities struggle to cope. Pothole repair machines are now available (from USA) and Councils might or should avail themselves of these despite the capital cost. My own Council, Shropshire is usually satisfactory on road maintenance but just go over the border to Herefordshire and one immediately risks the car’s suspension, a circumstance which seems to get no better as one travels to counties further south.
I regularly use the M25, M4, M40 and M3 and often the average speed is as low as 20 mph. Much of the M4 is restricted to 50mph with average speed cameras too so even if it is empty you can only do 50.
We need to double the capacity of these roads.
We also need a extra runways at Heathrow and Gatwick asap with a rapid HS shuttle link between them. Plus improvements all over the network. The undoing of the road blocking and anti-car policies that have gone on for so many years under both flavours of government.
Largely driven by deluded green crap and a desire to tax motorist to the hilt while not providing new road space for them.
We certainly do not need HS2 at all.
My MP tells me that ‘The Government is investing £350 million to improve local roads’ and ‘this investment will also help boost regional economic growth. In fact, the Government will be spending £1,209 per head in the Southern regions on transport infrastructure through to 2021.’
This is actually a paltry amount of money to spend on something that is vital for our economic survival – We need to do more than just widen and tinker at roundabouts…
It always amazes me, that the governments approach to travel lacks any scientific basis – Millions of journeys are made daily, but I doubt we have any analysis of them… where they go and why.. and how many journeys could be eliminated with more people using technology?
Dear John–This all sounds too complicated and subjective to me–What is wrong with having as a target simply the elimination–usually just widening–of all rate-determining steps (as anybody with a knowledge of Chemical reactions would say)?–The Council and Government agonising over judgement, and wasting time and money doing so, I can do without
The UK is on a road to nowhere with this directionless and disorientated individual as the driver at the wheel of Tory party. We’ve found ourselves in a cul de sac, blocked in by a BMW, an Audi, a Peugeot and a Citroen. She’s trying back up but the neighbours refuse to budge. In fact a Fiat’s just turned up as well. There’s no way out. We need a helicopter to extricate us from the mess created by driver May
Just shows you how critical things are right now when we are reduced to talking about sideshow issues like roads and travel?
Off-topic, why is Theresa May permitting the “leaders” of ten UK cities to make addresses directly to the EU’s chief negotiator? I can understand why Michel Barnier might see it as potentially advantageous for the EU and the other EU member states if he makes direct contact with various dissident individuals and institutions within the UK – in much the same way that in a previous era the Soviet bloc actors could see advantages in direct links with sympathisers, fellow travelers and potential agents within the UK – but why on earth is Theresa May allowing it? Like the Scottish government these UK municipal authorities are not parties to the EU treaties, they have no role in foreign affairs beyond that allowed to them by the UK authorities, so why are the UK authorities allowing them to use public resources to run off to Brussels in attempts to influence negotiations? Is Newcastle, for example, now running its own foreign policy? Not that I have heard.
The private car is still the most convenient way to travel. In my own case, it gets me to where I want to go, when I want to be there, and far more cheaply than any mode of public transport. Until they invent something better or tax it to oblivion, I aim to keep using it.
It’s just sad that extra road capacity needs to be found to solve a problem that should have been seen coming a long time ago had the politicians of the time been astute enough to realise the likely consequences of their own actions, but we have got to the stage where even minor roads have become gridlocked at peak times. Other roads being more or less gridlocked most of the time.
I can’t wait to hear what that so-called environmentalist and arch Europhile, Ms Lucas, has to say about a new road building programme. She seems to want to keep the EU’s free movement of people in perpetuity, even though the concreting over of yet more countryside is an inevitable consequence of exponential population growth and goes against the very ethos of the movement she purports to promote.
Quite where these people come from is anybody’s guess, but every time I get stuck in a traffic jam, I know where I’d like to tell them to go to!
Tad Davison
Cambridge
John, I am all for better designed and modern roads which will facilitate better movement and improved efficiency, so this is good news, providing the so called grant from Central Government is large enough for Councils to be able to afford their share of the cost to complete such.
A number of roads have undergone modification locally at significant cost, but we have little improvement to show for it.
£ Millions spent on the A329 and Lower Earley Way to create a cycle path that seems little used.
£ Millions spent on the A329m Interchange with the M4 which has meant a one lane reduction and more accidents and near misses at Junction 10.
£ Millions spent on the Station road approach, but no right turn from Shute End one way system into the Station.
Who would be responsible for the design of the roads and junctions you highlight, the Council or Highways.
Reply The first and third are WBC. The government as owner of the M4 led on the interchange with the A329M which is a WBC highway. I have made representations about the need for an improved answer.