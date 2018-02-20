Higher Education

The government has announced a review of student funding and University fees. They have decided to do this because they are concerned that Universities do not provide competitive and varied course fees to reflect the different costs of provision and the different economic values to the student of differing degrees. They are also concerned about the scale of student debt and the rate of interest charged on it. This was an important talking point in the General Election when some in Labour seemed to say they would cancel all existing student debt, only for Mr Corbyn after the election to make clear this was not an affordable promise.
The government will have to remember that Universities are independent institutions with a substantial revenue from overseas students. It is not surprising that individual Universities have been reluctant to vary their pricing, for fear of being labelled a second or third rate institution if they decided on a price cutting strategy. It is also perhaps understandable that they have decided to price the same for each subject, meaning that high cost subjects like chemistry are cross subsidised by lower cost subjects that do not need expensive laboratories and supplies. Harmony between staff of different faculties and convenience of administration point to common pricing. There has also been a reluctance to vary prices related to demand and market value, though a law qualification or a finance qualification from a top university probably bestows more economic value on the holder than some other courses from less well regarded institutions.The government may well encounter resistance to the idea of segregated pricing, and may not wish to take pro competition action against the universities.
The present loan system allows for the possibility that some degrees do not enable the student to enter relatively high earning jobs, by allowing write off of student debt if the person stays in low paid employment. It also has the weakness that a high flier who can attract a well paid job may decide to leave the country and walk away from the debt. The high rate of interest acts as a kind of graduate tax on all those who do settle into employment above the income threshold.
There are three main ways that the system could be altered. The government could put more money in to subsidise expensive and worthwhile courses, or to subsidise good UK students. The Universities could be made to compete, with requirements for differential pricing based on costs, supply and demand. The government could continue with a loan based scheme with reform of the interest rate and tweaks to the requirements to repay and to the enforcement of repayment by those who are successful. The scheme can be made to be more like a graduate tax.
I am not myself recommending any reform. I will be interested in your thoughts. The loan scheme which Conservatives originally opposed, fearing it would lead to fewer people attending university and fewer people from poorer backgrounds thinking they could go, has had neither of those consequences. For that and other reasons the Conservative party altered its stance and came to accept and extend the loan scheme Labour introduced. I do favour more increases in scholarship funds so good students can be grant financed. Many universities now are raising these access funds from ex alumni and other wellwishers.
It is high time that this kind of fraud is stopped. Making promises, particularly one’s involving monies, in order to gain votes should be criminalised. Proper costing should be done and, where this has not, it should be made clear to the electorate.
If we can afford to send billions to overseas countries and to the EU then we can afford to send people of suitable academic ability to University for free. But the courses they can attend without paying should be very narrow. Proper science based and not PPE or any of the humanities.
It is a question of priorities.
Finally. The UK government should outlaw any discrimination between the nations of the UK. If higher education is offered free for Scots in Scotland, then the same course should be offered free to anyone else. To allow anything else stinks of inequality and division.
“Making promises to gain votes should be criminalised.” The courts have already looked at this (Wheeler v Office of the Prime Minister) and decided against. Manifesto promises are not legally enforceable and voters should exercise their own judgement about believing them.
Agreed.
I want my £350m a week. Where is it?
I find little common ground with Nick Morgan but her point yesterday that much student debt will not be repaid but is not being shown as current government expenditure is pertinent.
Labour can not afford it’s promises but the government of the day could have to write off tens of billions of pounds which will not be affordable too.
A different funding model is required and the burden should fall on business which demands a degree from its recruits
Scots educated after 1998 and working in England should pay the same graduate tax at 9% otherwise they have a 9% wage advantage. English kids with grad taxes working in Scotland now have a double whammy as the Scots tax system is less generous at the higher earnings levels if they are successful, eventually, this will deter English people with graduate taxes from working in Scotland.
Agreed…
Don’t EU students also get preferential treatment over English students?
And 6.1% interest, clearly designed to make those that will pay back, will also cover the debts of those that don’t…
What’s needed is consent.
When it comes to overseas aid, people should have the right of consent.
If you consent, your tax money is spent overseas.
If you do not consent, then you keep your tax money, or you could even allocated to other spending such as free uni education, the NHS.
It’s your money, its your choice.
The problem with MPs is that they act just like certain film producers and theatre directors/actors.
Consent? Who cares, we’re taking your assets and if you don’t give them to us we will use violence.
Consent matters. It protects minorities against the tyranny of the majority. It’s morally correct.
It also tells governments directly if the public value their services. If people don’t want service X, then they opt out. That sends a clear message as to what people want.
Now for common goods, where you get freeloaders opting out and still receiving, for example for a fire service, then its not allowed. Those funding do not consent to free loaders. Consent works both ways.
The education system is broke, and needs root and branch reform. There’s far too much emphasis on ‘university’ qualifications, when what’s needed is a revaluing of technical and vocational roles. It’s hard to see how this top-heavy illusory affluence can be addressed, although market forces can help. It’s the cause of much political disaffection among the young, and mass migration is another major consequence.
Correct. Education has been turned into a racket.
Grammar schools enabled me to do well at school in the company of brighter, more academic pupils. Bitter public school types like Anthony Crosland set out to destroy such schools in the name “equality”. Elites do not worry about mass education as their offspring are educated privately.
I paid no tuition fees for my degree. I got a generous grant to fund my studies, which coupled with holiday work meant I had no debts whatsoever. When I graduated a degree had a value in the marketplace and there was a salary premium. There used to be a book called the ‘Directory of Opportunities for Graduates’. This was stuffed full of all manner of jobs from leading employers all over the country. There was no such thing as unpaid internships.
Nowadays universities are a major industry in themselves. They are run primarily for the benefit of the staff who work there, primarily the overpaid chancellors and vice chancellors. Most degrees no longer give graduates an edge in the marketplace. All that has happened is requirements for many jobs have been tightened so a degree is mandatory where A levels would previously suffice.
Unfortunately because universities are now big business politicians are fearful of addressing this imbalance. Targets such as fifty per cent of the population going to university are ludicrous and most people know this.
Why not allow STEM degrees to be free, on condition that the student signs a legally-binding contract to remain working in the UK for, say, five years after graduation?
Indeed, you don’t even need a contract. Offer graduated bursaries to students who study in-demand subjects, in the form of 100% income tax relief, so that their first few years’ UK income tax is used 100% to pay off the loan.
The problem with that is that jobs may not necessarily be available. This is apparently the case in IT – possibly due to offshoring of IT by big communications companies. But , broadly, you are right. Health care degrees would be primary candidates for some sort of discounted fee system and a return to something like the old apprenticeship model. For example, it is lunacy for nursing students to be taking care jobs in university holidays to help pay their way when there could be a sandwich course that gives them proper paid healthcare assistant work that is a formal part of the degree and their fee debt could be abolished if they work 5 years full time for the NHS. Similarly, why pay ‘physician’s assistants’ and phlebotomist when senior medical students could be playing a formal role. Back in the 70s in teaching hospitals the students were a vital part of keeping the hospital going and they learned important practical skills as well as there being no need for various ancillary jobs. Money spent on these jobs nowadays could usefully defray tuition costs and there would be less need to import people to do them.
RE: Why not allow STEM degrees to be free, on condition that the student signs a legally-binding contract to remain working in the UK for, say, five years after graduation?
Make it ten years and I’d agree.
STEM degrees being free of fees was costed as possible in UKIP’s 2015 manifesto, subject to qualifying terms which I am not sure of, and in their last year manifesto it said no fees would would be extended to other subjects when affordable.
I have taken an interest in this as the introduction of fees seems a point that Brexiteers should and could use to argue their case. The timing of the introduction of fees seems linked to when all European students would be able attend UK universities on the same basis as UK students, free previously. Brown even introduced a subsidised savings account to be paid to those born in the UK at 18 along side these fees, which is no longer subsidised but still seem to suport the possibility that fees are/were necessary for this reason.
I understand few EU loans are collected and the EU refused to allow a scheme helping the UK do this Europe wide. Couldn’t Brexit supporting MPs and others use this argument to gather more support from students and their parents, especially if any change was linked to our full exit?
Meanwhile now WASPI age women have been told to train up as apprentices by this government, surely the maximum age for loans should be extended. A student loan would be one way to help us.
How does working in the UK for 5 years pay back the equivalent of a £57,000 loan at 9% of their salary over £21,000 for 30 years? Look my son did a STEM Master’s degree and I don’t agree that he shouldn’t pay but my other two should because their strengths and specialities were in different fields.
Because that would require common sense and vision – something May and this Government lack big time!!!
Obviously we must be giving too much money to Scotland if they can afford free education. Then they have the neck to charge English students. Students should not be allowed to move abroad without paying leaving the tax payer with the debt. Too many people are attending uni now for Mickey Mouse degrees and more apprenticeship s would be appropriate. Cut the money we give away and reduce fees.
As someone who spent his life working in HE.
Universities are awash with money. Many of the new buildings in the U.K. are built by HE.
Everyone in HE knew that a graduate tax was the fairest and best thing for the country – none said it – as they just wanted to get their money.
Not enough is spent on students – rather on vanity projects dreamt up by the VC.
It always amazed me how poorly Universitties were run given the amount of clever people in them!
The state should fund courses that are useful to the state for industry not a blanket subsidy across the board.
There has never been any serious cost cutting in HE so plenty to go at.
1 work out which subjects are in demand and offer the requisite number of University bursaries in the form of UK income tax relief to pay off debt after graduating.
2 set up an equivalent scheme for apprenticeships, whereby employers are paid a sum, in the same way as University lecturers, to coach apprentices on the basis that apprentices come out with a proper training.
3 maintain your tough stance on debt repayments for courses which are taken more as a hobby than leading to any productive employment.
4 the practice of remaining lax on debt by saying “Oh, it doesn’t matter if you don’t earn enough to repay your debt, because it’ll be written off anyway”. This is classically BAD teaching to young people about the meaning of debt. Writing debt off is a LAST RESORT, and shouldn’t be casually referred to by politicians such as yourself, Clegg etc as a way of avoiding student debt being a debt. Where would we be if all students treated this so casually?
At least two thirds of the degrees people obtain in the UK are of little or no value at all and certainly not worth the 50K of debt with interest on it accruing at 3K PA. The education Secretary with his PPE at Oxford should surely realise this as should geographer May.
The government should not be funding hobby subjects at all. With online lectures and educational materials there is huge scope for cutting the costs of education down to almost nothing for most subjects.
I would probably fund only Maths, science, medicine, dentistry, engineering, building skills, vets, accountants and the likes. Let people pay for their own hobby subjects which need cost very little in most cases anyway and could be done part time while working. We have about ten times as many lawyers as would be needed if we had a sensible legal system already so we need no more of them.
The argument that graduates earn more over a lifetime through having a degree is duff outside a few professional subjects. They earn more because the were the brighter ones in the first place. The usual confusion of cause and effect so beloved of dishonest politicians.
The better universities are quite a good place to find a pleasant, bright, attractive and rich wifes or husband though my was alas not rich. But three out of four is not too bad.
Giving bright young people a £50K loan to start a business would in many cases be government money far better spent.
I enjoy reading your posts. It is really rather quaint that you think this zombie government will achieve anything.
The reality is that the Conservatives are so all consumed by Brexit that nothing else of note will happen until you are removed from office. Which you will be in 2022.
I particularly like today’s news that The Netherlands is hiring nearly 1000 extra customs and border staff specifically to deal with the extra bureaucracy associated with the stated policy of the hard-right Tory Brexiteers.
How many extra bureaucrats does the UK need to help us cut Brussels red tape Mr Redwood?
#awkwardsilence
What on earth make some people waste £80K + on a totally impractical electric car as two of my rich but daft friends have recently done. Something that will be worth nothing in 5 years time and is clearly inferior (and even less environmental) than a £4K second hand people carrier?
I see Tesla sales in Hong Kong have died a death now that the tax perks have gone. Electric car sales declining in the US too as more people realise how daft they are with current technology. Plug in hybrids do have a place I suppost to get cleaner air in city centres.
I hope this review is broader than your comments namely looking to see if a university education is value/the best option for students and the future of the economy. Do we need more technical colleges less social sciences etc and then how these are ‘sold’ by schools to the potential students? Does higher education need to be rebalanced?
If it is not I think it will be a lost opportunity. Next stop, a royal commission on the NHS please. Try and move it out of the political arena.
Maybe this government should focus on the de-politicisation of all UK education and disinfecting it of left wing political thought
Teachers, lecturers and their respective unions are purveyors of political education and dogma. We need a government who reforms a publicly financed sector and retrains its focus on education rather than on indoctrination of young minds
Unfortunately we have a PM who’s even further to the social left than New Labour was. May’s obsession with all things liberal left effectively means that education is no longer confined to academic subjects but widens its remit to include the socialisation and politicisation of young children and young people
We are churning out political and social robots and at vast expense
Make the Universities pay back the fees portion of unpaid student debt.
That should sharpen their approach to offering useless degrees.
Much of the problem can be traced back to Blair. When he said everyone should be able to go to university.
Now we have students studying worthless subjects filling the Uni’s. Students who would have done better going into manual work or apprentice training.
Even so, the education at Uni. seems to be failing. On the news yesterday, not one student asked why the (dis)UK Gov. imposes fees on students in England, whilst Scotland gives it free to not only Scots, but EU students too only
We need fewer students and fewer academics.
1) The signalling function of education should be able to be achieved by the end of school. Only progress on the basis of achievement not age, provide more institutes for excluded pupils and use them, get Ofsted’s madness out (design don’t inspect for quality).
2) No cap for fees.
3) tax payer to only underwrite up to, say 30k, a student, universities themselves to underwrite anything higher.
4) disintermediate the universities by offering nationally provided level 4,5,6 exams in some subjects e.g. maths, stats, econ – students only have to pay for the exam, but signalling function to employers is clear.
5) limit the cheap labour from outside UK so employers move to skill up their staff … why aren’t they paying for the skills?
6) tax incentives for part timers in education
7) work to residence scheme for high performing international students
As business demands degrees from its recruits the apprentice levy should be extended to cover university education. The £3 million annual payroll threshold can be dropped to half a million pounds to encompass as many organisations which specify a degree is required.
Government quid pro quo should be to reduce the number of places funded by business and only to apply it to courses business values. Business would be wise to value some of the arts courses as they are required by society.
Other courses can be paid for by students if they really want to pursue those studies.
Overall it is incumbent upon business to train up the workforce it needs.
There is another option. Let universities charge what they think the market will bear qualified by limits on foreign students and a grant system for UK students. Grants are not new. My charitable donations are mostly towards sixth form bursaries for those who could not otherwise afford that education and towards post graduate research bursaries.
Not been to University so am unaware of the finer points of the way it operates, but given the very limited time that a student actually undergoes personal tuition, I fail to understand why courses are as long as three or four years.
Aware self study and research is supposed to be an important part of any course, but why does a student have to be away from home to complete such.
Why cannot a University student do all such research and study at home, and simply travel in on the one day a week (a typical number of hours I am told) for their personal tuition.
Why are not more courses offered on the basis of the Open University model, where people can learn whilst they earn.
Seems to me much could have been learned from the old Tech College courses of the past, where students completed studies on a day release arrangement from work.
Me thinks far too many people think University education is some sort elite teaching, when it is really simply further education, which has been made elite due to its cost and inefficient operation.
The utter contempt shown by May for the English. There is only English students who pay full fees and only the English subsidising the rest of the UK.
She stood under u UK banner as she does when discussing the NHS. Unable to say England.
Disgraceful
As a foreigner I am surprised how separated the education system is from the country’s needs. Without a solid output of doctors, nurses, engineers, economists, bio technicians, IT nerds, etc. the country ends up further down the current slide. All the while youngsters are “forcefully” made vote Labour, and quite understandably so.
The Government should work hard to boost educations that actually serve the country, like China and India are doing full steam, and dial down on a steadily growing output of candidates with master in classics, drama and the like. Great for hobby sharpening but little good to the country.
In Denmark, fat chance if you want to study classics because the openings are reduced by law, but the Government will happily support you financially with GBP 500 monthly if you want to become an engineer.
In the UK the universities are busy serving engineering students from abroad.
The international Tin Council was set up to ‘stabilise ‘ tin prices, here Governments put a floor price in the market, of course being politicians they set it at a level where even the Cornish tin mines made money , they got overwhelmed by supplies of tin, the support operation went bust , and the Governments tried to walk away from their responsibilities. UNCTAD came up with another market support operation for Natural Rubber , with a buffer stock manager working on a sliding scale to purchase and sell rubber in price ranges. Again this did not have the desired effect, for rather than market price wandering around the mid range where no buffer stock manager intervention was required, it headed straight to the support or sell price ranges, for the simple reason when traders are trying get a feel for the supply and demand balance, having a great big buffer stock manager buying price confronting everybody, it became an over whelming attraction. I get a sense that the same has occurred with tuition fees, the Government puts a cap of £9250 fee on courses , and it doesn’t become a limit for high cost and value courses, but a target price for all university courses, even the mickey mouse ones. The Governments failure to get variable fees is their failure to understand market psychology. You would think a Conservative Government would know better, but after Mrs T they haven’t really been a conservative party, the ERM debacle was evidence enough of that, and Mrs May has a habit of leaping to the wrong solutions.
Students suffer from how we structure education. Belatedly to some extent that has been recognised as the remorseless grip of the state has been slowly removed and more freedom given to those who provide and receive education. It should be given more freedoms but it has been a good start. Universities have in theory have always been free but in practice it is a different story because when an institution, business, organisation or individual is beholden to the state for its income in full or in part then they behave in the interests of the state and not those who they serve.
The state in turn is a wretched master and overseer as it itself is plagued by the vagaries and whims of those who are empowered to control and run it’s business. It is at the mercy of politicians and bureaucrats who undoubtedly mean well but do not have the competence or impartiality to do so. They cannot make decisions or formulate policies that can efficiently satisfy demands of a complex, fickle and constantly in flux society. They do not have the necessary constantly changing information to hand and they have to be ever on their guard to protect their power and position which they revere above all else out of that all too familiar human desire self interest.
So if our children are to be properly educated then and be taught how to think and not what to think and that to a standard that is not only appropriate(horses for courses) but also to the highest standard then it should be free of any influence of the state. As we have seen whilst it does have that influence it lets down parents and students and creates an environment that although it is meant to impose so called social justices it instead makes for injustices, lowers standards, miserable debts, many worthless qualifications and rampant abuse of the system.
The interest rate needs to be fairer and reflect the fact that this is a deferred tax. 2-3% over the Base rate would seem to be reasonable. The trigger for repayment should be when the student is earning a clear premium – perhaps 10% over the average wage. An attempt should be made to get those who work abroad to repay. Universities need to get more imaginative with shortening courses – students don’t need six months holiday. Let’s make it three months and do two year courses where possible, cutting the cost.
The lecturers going on strike during the exam season are a disgrace. The cancer of politicised union militancy lives on only at universities and on the railways. Selected performance related firings should be the response – many of these people are not worth what they are paid and could be replaced by more effective candidates from around the world.
Past Governments have created a Higher Education System that is not fit for purpose.
The idea of some politicians that more University places are necessary to meet workplace demand have proven wrong. It has only created a group of young people with no skills who have remained out of the workplace for a further three years and a large debt that they may never pay off.
We need to go back to the past, with day study at Technical and Colleges of Further Education which were fully funded for young students.
Once someone establishes a means of accreditation for ‘on-line universities’ all of these millionaire VCs and their Marxist group-think faculties will find their true economic worth – zero.
Sorry to say that I agree with you completely. Better for the government to upgrade more job-related education, but few people disagree with that. Most European countries need more plumbers, not more anthropologists (although anthropology appears a useful subject for brexologists).
Who decides who a ‘good’ student is? “subsidise good UK students”. Like it is now with scholarships going to very wealthy children of connected parents working in the University sectors or high-level jobs? So some students from the ‘wrong’ families end up loaning £57,000 then more for masters or borrowing money from elsewhere so they don’t have a 15% tax over £21,000. And others get a free pass all the way through their education, not because they have any more merit or skill but because they are the selected ‘good’.
John, I have a dilemma, I want to save up my comments on this post and just post once today because this is a big issue for me with three children one pre-2012 who will pay off his graduate loan and two post 2012 who are facing much longer payback and impossible to clear interest that was mis-sold to them as neither realised they were accruing 6.1% interest whilst training and not working, the eldest’s loan didn’t do that and this wasn’t explained clearly to the teenagers or their parents by your government. Plus the statement of interest came in after the course ended not during, you owe £57,000 instead.
However, if I then send a long post they get held in moderation because there is too much work for you to do to clear them. So please excuse me because I can’t stay silent on this one.
A review that is non-strategic will at best tinker and deliver complexity and disappointment is a depressing idea but of course something must be done and a review is something. (Is it a component of being strong and stable?)
On a strategic level, let us recognize that half the jobs in the economy do not need graduates to fill them so the Blair aspiration of seeing half of schoolies attend university is bound to leave too many without expected lifetime rewards. The inducing of such people to take on c.£60,000 of debt and setting themselves back in the start of their careers/working life by attending indifferent degree mills that often enough fail to train them in independent learning is the proper subject for a review. Against that, let us also recognize that half a million pound vice chancellors do not pay for themselves so perhaps the circus should continue?
Oh to have the US system where there is a proper market in degrees !
The difference is that the best American Colleges have huge endowments – the last time I looked at Harvard it was over USD 12 billion. This enables them to hire the best professors and subsidise the brightest students on a ‘ needs blind ‘ basis .
If you have the money and can afford to build a facility on campus then you will be able to get a place for your sibling .
I sometimes think it would be cheaper and more efficient if Government were to hand out an endowment to each university and then let them sink or swim on the results they get .
We need to bring back the Technical Colleges and Polytechnics.
There is no need for every one to have a degree, for practical subjects students need ‘hands-on’ experience, and the ability to achieve a suitable technical qualification, particularly in engineering. How can one be a proper apprentice without going to college part time as many did in the past?
We need to reduce the costs of qualifying in professions that the country needs, such as doctors, nurses, engineers and scientists. I would fully support the idea of helping such students through taxation provided they undertook to work here for some defined period. Perhaps the repayment of their fees say five years after they qualify if they are still working in the subject they studied in this country.
I am against all the ‘Micky Mouse’ degrees, I recently noted that one could get a degree in ‘Personal Training’! If there is indeed such a subject, it should be taught at a polytechnic, one can hardly imagine that it has much academic content.
Perhaps there is also a need to address the question of why employers want degrees for relatively low level jobs. Could it be because the “A” levels aren’t what they were sixty years ago when many jobs simply required 3 “A” levels?
But most importantly, Bring back the Technical Colleges.
@Mr Redwood,
Is the student loan debt the next sub prime fiasco?
Could the costs of tuition be covered instead by a reduction of foreign aid squandering?
Seems to me that the are lots people doing very nicely on generous remuneration packages from charities that receive large handouts from the aid budget.
Soon after the student loans scheme started and a market in degrees was supposed to be established I thought what a good idea !
I might indulge my interest in Military History by working for a degree .
The problem was and is that all the degrees whether from Open University or local or faraway institutions all cost the same , over £10,000 per year for 3 years .
I am afraid that at that sort of price my interest has been furthered in other ways !
1. Ban profits in the state university sector.
2. Ban cross subsidies.
https://www.theguardian.com/education/ng-interactive/2017/may/16/university-league-tables-2018
This lists the fees charged and the cost of providing the courses.
Take Durham.
£5.3 K a year cost, charging £9.25K
That’s excessive profiteering.
Educating its people to their highest capability is an intelligent cause sensible Govts maintain. However, degree qualification, which is needed to distinguish rank of achievement, has to ensure failure. Without failure, all are equal. If everyone reaches First, other means are needed to assess performance, especially for employment.
At one time, fewer students reached university, which then signified achievement. It is better that everyone reaches their full potential, yet if university is the norm, it lacks distinction.
University should be free to the few best applicants.
Modern books, graphics, computer-learning, documentaries, video tuition, FE colleges, personal tuition, work experience & apprenticeships provide an increasingly rich source of education accessible to all. The highest attainment need not be an expensive rigid process tied to a distant group of buildings for 3 years.
