The argument that the EU stops wars

I find it worrying that some advocates of the UK staying in the EU claim that we need the EU to stop a future European war. This I think is a most unfair aspersion to cast on our continental allies, that somehow they would be launching aggressive military actions against each other or against us if there was no EU.
Modern Germany is a country transformed, compared to the Germany of Hitler. Since the defeat Germany has followed the democratic path, upholding civil liberties and the rule of law, and turning against racism and genocide. The western allies worked with the West German state to rebuild it after the huge damage done by the war, and welcomed Germany back into the family of western nations. Most commentary has concentrated on blaming the Nazis for the horrors of the holocaust and the general brutality of the Hitler regime.
All that has been helpful in ensuring a peaceful history in western Europe after the end of the 2 nd World War, something a more penal peace did not achieve after the 1st World War. The fact that all the main western countries became democracies was crucial to a prolonged peace, as was the presence of US forces as guarantors of the security of western Europe. There is now a strong habit of co-operation between France and Germany which removed the relationship that caused most tension and war in the past. It is important to remember, however, that whilst many Germans may not have known of the full horrors of the genocide, all Germans did know that their government was unleashing violent forces against all the neighbouring nations of Europe with a view to conquest and occupation, and knew that the regime was removing Jews from their homes. The absence of any effective or wide ranging opposition to Hitler, and his strong showing in a couple of elections before he closed down the Parliament and governed as an autocrat, is part of the record. So is the coercion used by the Hitler government to suppress criticism from those who were affronted by what happened. This makes the change to German attitudes even more welcome and important since 1945.
I found when I was Single Market Minister making frequent trips to the continent to negotiate ever more laws with fellow member states of the EU that some of my fellow Ministers from smaller countries on the continent had a difficult relationship with Germany. I was content to have a professional and friendly approach to the German delegation, and sometimes found the UK was in agreement with them. Quite often other countries would approach me and ask me to oppose the German position as it did not suit them. I told them to oppose it themselves, but they would say they did not feel able to do so. They saw that the UK was willing to make a case it believed in, whichever country of countries agreed or disagreed. We were not afraid to oppose the consensus, or to oppose the Franco-German common position which usually had been agreed before the rest of us met, and was frequently expected to go through by the Commission and some of the other parties. When France and Germany disagreed there was more scope for change and productive exchanges.
The issue of Germany’s leadership of the EU has become a much more central one since the unification of East and West Germany made Germany comfortably the largest and richest economy on the continent. The completion of the Euro has made Germany’s role even larger and more contentious with other Euro members. Some think Germany should share more of her surplus with the poorer countries. Some think Germany should relax the austerity policies that have characterised the Euro since its birth. The UK has been more observer than participant in this debate as a non Euro member. One of the main reasons I think the UK leaving the EU will be helpful to them as well as to us is it removes the different UK perspective from the Euro issues which matter greatly to the zone. All the time the Eurozone shares a budget with the rest of the EU, and faces a UK wanting a smaller EU budget, it distorts the debate about how big a budget and how many transfers a successful single currency needs. Germany may lose an ally for smaller EU budgets, but it is Germany who has to answer the fundamental question how much money do you need to transfer round a currency zone so that it can work fairly and well.
Anti-democratic forces are determined to overturn the decision taken by the British people that the UK should leave the EU and return the country to its previous state of being an independence and sovereign nation. Arguments against such a state of affairs are little more than various forms of moral blackmail designed to tarnish, libel, slander and portray supporters of the United Kingdom as extremist, xenophobic and racist
Such tactics are now so transparent, vacuous and well worn that I myself simply switch. The BBC was removed from my Freeview box many moons ago. Its coverage is simply unacceptable
Duncan, Headline in the Telegraph at 1:50pm 21st: “Theresa May asks EU for ‘open-ended’ transition period”. The text reports Gerard Batten, UKIP interim leader, saying: “This is Brexit betrayal at its contemptible worst.” Presumably Mrs May had to hit the Tory poll resurgence somehow.
Democratic forces require that I am able to continue to are for the UK remaining in the EU, and that you accept that UK citizens are changing their minds and deciding they want to stay to in.
I note in passing that some of my posts have not been accepted my moderators here. All I did was note that Mr Redwood’s original post is actually an argument for our staying in the UE – demonstrating the benefits of breaking any potentially detrimental alliance of other powers. That is one of the many good reasons for remaining in the EU, and has after all been Britain’s policy since the days of Good Queen Bess, if not before.
Far from preventing war, the EU is most likely to be the catalyst for conflict. The way they behave is most likely to start civil strife within the EU.
Junckers militia will be used to maintain order much like the Stasi.
NATO has been the cornerstone of European security and no amount of posturing by Brussels and the Remainiacs .can change that.
This is rubbish and you have no evidence for this statement about the EU
NATO,or to be more precise the people behind it,have had more to do with the Ukraine crisis than the EU.It’s purpose is not to protect Europe-it’s certainly not doing it’s job on the southern frontier if that’s the case – but as Lord Ismay put it in 1949 to “keep the Russians out,the Americans in and Germany down”;just another arm of American-led globalism,like the IMF,World Bank,etc with all the mission creep that implies.
The EU was supposed to be a counterbalance to the US but,and this is something I gather Tony Blair takes credit for,it has become a vassal of the US,probably due to the inherent weakness caused by the introduction of the Euro.
there will be no civil strife within the EU and there has not been one since it was created as th Coad and Steel union in 1953
One of the benefits of being in the EU is that individuals feel European solidarity. This makes for good relationships at the citizen level, which translates to no appetite for aggression.
At the national government level, there are economic benefits and rewards in having good relations with fellow EU members. That also helps to make conflict less likely.
Just because I want to leave the EU on balance doesn’t mean I have to be blind to its benefits.
What a load of rubbish. Being shackled to the rotting core of the EU does nothing for solidarity. Try convincing the Italians, Greeks Hungarians and the rest of the Visegrad countries.
The EU is a Franco German protectionist racket.
Dave, Obviously this “European solidarity” (don’t you mean “EU solidarity”?) isn’t solidarity with the southern EU countries youth who have experienced up to 50% unemployment to bolster EU politicians’ lifestyles.
On my travels through Europe I have not detected that the eu is a catalyst or a focal point for any kind of unity. It is seen as a remote institution. I do not detect any emotional attachment.
As for good relations, we had those before we belonged to the eu notwithstanding our relationship with France which was always up/down before and during our membership of the eu.
I wonder how often wars start because of citizen-level aggression, rather than because of:
1. threats of invasion from neighbours about boundaries (eg Alsace Lorraine)
2. threats of invasion from powerful empires further away (eg Ottoman aggression in Eastern Europe)
3. threats to an area’s long-term identity and ownership (eg the Schleswig-Holstein question)
4. megalomaniac rulers (eg Emperor Charles V, Louis XlV, Napoleon, Hitler etc).
Switzerland is not in the EU, and has enjoyed peace whilst the rest of European nations has been at war with each other for the past 200 years.
Dr. Redwood, you touch on perhaps the most important issue facing Europe, post Brexit. You outline a positive and benign future, with a benevolent Germany playing its participatory role. However, there is much to be concerned about for the smaller EU nations. After our departure, by far the largest net donor to the EU will be Germany; what will they want for that generosity? Will the German voter be happy to give away such large sums, when their own population ages? In any political system great power needs a constraint and management, who will provide that – France, Italy? What will constrain German ambition (compensation for its generosity)? After all, Germany does have ‘form’ in the regard. The smaller states should be worried.
On a more pressing note, you said in your speech on the Withdrawal Bill, “We can trade under World Trade Organisation terms and put in place, over the next 16 months, all the things we need to do, on a contingency basis, to make sure that if we just leave without an agreement, things will work.”
Its the ‘put in place’ bit that concerns me, are we doing so, I’ve not heard of any activity? Without it we will surely have a disaster of a Brexit.
“After our departure, by far the largest net donor to the EU will be Germany; what will they want for that generosity? ”
A great reason for staying in the EU: to prevent the nearby land mass being dominated by a political entity. We fought tw0 world wars in the 20th century to stop this happening. It’s a reason why the EU helps prevent war.
German dominance of and in Europe is now an economic rather than a military one . Having benefited from the Marshall Plan they quickly rebuilt their industrial businesses and swathed across Europe in an entirely different fashion . Make no mistake , the Germans like being in the driving seat . The only country with the resilience and determination to exist and thrive in Europe is ourselves ; the Germans were very conscious of this and chose to take over and dominate their influence here bit by bit . Were it not for the British Armed Forces occupation of Germany , there would be a very different VW auto business today . ICI – a world leading organisation wilted and died from German infiltration – something we will always regret .
We have always been highly diplomatic in our dealings and have suffered from some of the consequences ; we must now dig our heels in and show more of the Churchill spirit . This morning the news is that a ” no deal ” will leave us with a much stronger economy to the blushes of the advice previously constructed and given by the Treasury !.
Bert, The Germans are under the illusion they are successful and wealthy solely as a result of their own national efforts. They thus have little sympathy for the likes of Greece or Italy.
It is true that one of the reasons for German success has been their work ethic and dedication to quality and productivity. Yet the euro has provided a cushion of mercantilism for Germany. If retained, the Mark would be higher in the currency markets and many German products would be priced out of reach. The Germans do not realise how much they owe the PIIGS.
They called it Christendom before it was the EU. Didn’t work then either.
They called it the Holy Roman Empire (half of Christendom!) before the EU;and it was neither holy,nor Roman,nor an empire.In short,a fraud,just like the EU.
The trouble with the UK leaving is not the missing 15 billion euros, peanuts, but potential copy cat thinking amongst Poland, Hungary, Czech, to mention some. These countries are very upset with Germany dictating everything, including allocation of new citizens originally invited by Germany to Germany. And the EU is happily accommodating Berlin and threatening fines and loss of voting rights if German demands are not complied with. Of course Europeans are scared, and some are starting to realise what’s happening by means of the “ever closer union” which Mr Juncker suddenly is busy denouncing in response to Mr Johnson’s reappearance on the centre stage.
Eric, Can I have a packet of your “peanuts”?
Good post. But if this is the case other EU countries would have done better to support a comprehensive renegotiation which would have kept the U.K. in. Unfortunately EU orthodoxy demanded a paltry Offer to Cameron, who admittedly negotiated badly, and led to the Brexit vote.
A very good piece today. 🙂
The ECSC/EEC/EC/EU has always been about Germany and France. France has always been envious and a little afraid of German industrial and political might and sought, usually with the help of us, to keep it in check. The opposite being true at the time of Napoleon.
Both France and Germany through the EU institutions have come to realise that they can achieve their Imperial aspirations through regulations, laws, and treaties. This ‘soft power’ allows them control over other countries. The UK as a very strong independent minded island nation does not take well to foreign domination and bullying from the continent and have been largely free from having its borders being rewritten time and time again.
The UK leaving the EU is a good thing for those countries. At last they will have to find their voice or leave. The EU (Germany) is already trying to make other countries accept Chancellor Merkel’s ‘Guests’ with threats of funding, voting rights and MEP’s being withdrawn.
I do not believe that there will be war, but I do believe that the Continent of Europe is still a very fractured place and unless Germany and France mend their ways, it will become more embittered.
I am glad we are leaving, even if it is in name only, as I strongly suspect.
I agree that the Franco-German Empire is presently an economic one. In a sense they have succeeded where the Militaristic methods of earlier generations of their Leaders failed.
What will happen in the future is anybody’s guess… A strong NATO is a good idea.
It may start in name only, although I cling to the belief that in the end self preservation will ensure the Tories provide us with a clean Brexit, however it will end in Real Brexit, one way or another.
Yes. Only recently we have seen a report indicating that the German military is not fit for purpose with Mutti reneging on promises to spend more/bring manpower up to strength etc which makes a European army even more of a mockery.
Once again Euro politicians animus towards all thing American is obvious in their denial of the real reason, namely the strength of NATO and the weakness of the Russian economy.
What is more risible is their outrage when Trump makes this point and demands it is time for them to contribute more and he won’t stand by if their protectionism weighs on the US inequitably.
If Germany does not put her hand in her pocket for this, the loss of the UKs contribution and the need to take up any American slack, makes the financial plight of the EU nations or the bloated EU project, much more perilous.
Daily I seem to hear that access to security satellites maybe denied or our homeland security will be weakened. HMG needs to get on its collective soapbox and trumpet to the EU nations how important our armed forces have been and will be to them and it is about time they acknowledged it.
Perhaps many Europeans do not see Russia as a threat.No-one seriously believes it’s going to invade.And is the Russian economy weak?-I know it keeps getting trotted out in the press-but budget deficit falling from 1.7%,to 1.3% projected for 2018.Inflation 2.5%,lowest in post Soviet history history.Debt/GDP not much more than 10%.Continuing large current account surplus,reserves growing again,etc;much of which we can only dream of.
My grandfather (RIP) was in the British army 30 years. During that time:
1. Shot at by Nazis – Normandy
2. Shot at by Communists – Spain (in British military intelligence in Spanish Civil War)
3. And target of others because of his military career
He was a hero (like millions of others of his generation). He truly knew the horrors of Europe in the 20th century (but not of the Holocaust – the worst). I’m not saying Remainers are right, Brexiters wrong (i think they’re both right/wrong in different ways). But in order to give people like my grandfather the respect they deserve, our country should have a proper debate about Europe, and avoid all this sensationalism in the press and chicanery in Parliament.
And it’s not about respect to the older generations. It’s also about leaving a strong country for our children and grandchildren (so exciting, not just duty). And that whatever happens, people can look back and say Brexiters and Remainers handled themselves with dignity, that I’m proud of my British Parliament and my country. But at the moment, millions of people look despondently / despairingly on political chicanery in Parliament, on the matter of the EU, as well as sensationalism in the press, verging in cases, on the malevolent.
“our country should have a proper debate about Europe”
We had a proper debate about Europe, over the course of 25 years since the Maastricht treaty.
Then we had a referendum, and we voted to leave.
Great comment. My father bombed Dresden twice in 24 hours and also destroyed housing projects in Berlin. After the war still aged 19 he believed that all people of whatever type and creed should live as neighbours regardless of their origin. After bombing civilians because they were German he thought the concept of nationality was a con.
The prevention of war is not really a major element of the case for Remain.
That said, it is nice to see a better relationship between the big continental powers.
France and Germany were rivals since the unification of Germany. Britain was an economic rival to Germany from the late 19th century when German goods took market share.
The vindictive and crippling Treaty of Versailles after the First World War and the emergence of Communism paved the way for National Socialism. After the Second World War the victors were careful not to repeat their mistakes and we had the Marshall plan instead.
I don’t see much likelihood of wars between EU member states but I am not sure that the EU itself is a reason for that.
It is claimed that had the Germans won the war, we would have all been speaking German; what they tend to overlook is that had not the US entered the war, we would have all been speaking Russian and that our stately homes would be occupied by Nomenklatura of Asiatic origin.
Indeed I agree with all of that.
As you say Germany has to answer the question how much money do they need to transfer round a currency zone so that it can work also how much democracy can they regions be allow (if any at all).
Meanwhile Corbyn has decided to go to war with the free press. This rather than answer a simple honest question (that he will surely have to answer). I still cling to the belief (perhaps mistakenly) that he will never be PM despite Theresa May’s best efforts.
If I thought he would get in I ought to be selling up nearly all my UK assets. I am however already limiting my UK investments. Because May and Hammond are misguided lefty dopes (who absurdly want to stick to the dire EU economic model) and Corbyn and McDonnall are and appalling prospect for everyone – rich or poor.
Rest of the EU as a whole is growing faster than the UK at the moment. You are probably wise to reinvest in Europe. Somewhat unpatriotic, what?
Not surprising with May and Hammond’s idiotic socialism and Corbyn in the wings who would be even worse.
Loudbarker, That economies rise and fall out of step with each other, not least within the EU, is the reason why the Euro has failed (German mercantilism; PIIGS unemployment).
The only remedies for such failure are either to abandon the Euro, or to create the United States of Europe. The Euro was designed to force the USE into existence. Whether that will occur without civil violence or even war is moot.
Plus of course Hammond’s idiotic inheritance tax laws make holding UK assets or investing in the UK rather unattractive in general.
Good letter to the PM I see, at least there are about 60 sound MPs.
Let us hope May has the sense to take this sound advice. She has conceded far too much already. Also she still retains a hugely damaging chancellor with an idiotic approach to taxation, government waste, over regulation and the economy.
With most of the rEU27 net recipiants of funds, mostly from Germany and the UK, ie we are subsidising their economies, is it any wonder ?
Once out, some are going to have to pay more (eg Spain and Ireland) and some are going to have to accept less (eg Poland and Hungary).
The consequences of attacking your perceived enemy is the one factor that acts as a deterrent. The roll call among EU nations suggests too few are willing to invest in defence, and rely on the ultimate deterrent of USA and UK nuclear weaponry. Even on the conventional front many EU nations are unreliable partners in the recent and distant past.
It is more likely that the EU and it’s disparate members start conflicts than resolve them. They have an inbuilt arrogance that encourages them to provoke beyond their weight. The Ukraine for instance. Fortunately there is at the moment too much internal conflict as to the future of the EU to keep them occupied. They have created a very fragmented family. NATO is the only organisation that has acted as a buffer to war in Europe, but while EU nations fail to pay their membership dues there is a limit to patience within NATO.
May I remind you it was a former leader of the Conservative Party that started talking about war with Spain over Gibraltar – an ancient dispute between nation states that the EU has papered over.
British ownership is based on Anglo-Dutch conquest in the War of the Spanish Succession followed by the Rock being ceded to US by the Treaty of Utrecth 1713. There were however later Spanish attempts to retake the Rock.
There was a very good book on the Ukraine situation published in 2015-“Frontline Ukraine:Crisis in the borderlands”by Professor Richard Sakwa.
And for those who are interested but do not have the time to read it a good precis review in the Guardian by their Moscow correspondent,Jonathan Steele,dated 19,February,2015which you can google.
Also,in today’s Guardian a very good article by Ivan Katsev: “Europe is fast facing a potential crisis in the Balkans.It has to act soon”,highlighting the growth in anti-EU feeling generated by Russia and Turkey in the Orthodox and Muslim communities respectively and,something I have been monitoring,China’s rapid takeover of Balkans infrastructure-Port of Piraeus,Athens airport,Belgrade-Budapest railway(linked to Piraeus),etc linked to the Belt & Road project.
Also, Hard Brexit might be the best thing at some point in the future. But not now. Logic + strategic thinking – the evidence – points to Hard Brexit not possible right now:
1. Our country can’t afford it
2. Not enough real support around the country
3. Not strong enough leadership from Brexit camp
4. Not a strong enough strategy
These are all essential whether in politics, business or the military. At the moment, we’re just trying to wing it, putting logic + wishful thinking ahead of logic + strategic thinking.
If we pull back now from Brexit, then we can watch Europe debate its future over the next few years. I think there’s a strong chance Europe will demand we ditch the political union and return to the days of the EEC. Most people would be happy with that, including most Brexiters. And if Europe says no, then the UK can think about Hard Brexit. But first we have to build up own economy (in particular, productivity and pay of debts), get the country properly behind it, strong leader and strategy).
How can anyone argue with this approach (if it’s flawed, fine, happy to debate and be corrected).
Ed, Pretending that you are in favour of Leave but not just yet is deception. You are in no position to offer a (“cast iron”?) guarantee. And nothing you have said addresses the problem of honouring that promise. Your view is entirely self-serving.
This isn’t 2015. We’ve had the debate already; had the Referendum; voted Leave. You may want us to remain in the EU, but democratic consent will break down if you try that. Nor did we vote for some weird half-in/half-out concoction of Tory/Labour/your wild imaginings.
When young you want to believe war, so horrific and illogical, is an aberration. …that wars must be caused by some singular madman or a singular mad political ideology …party or group.
The first thing the nicey-nicey EU did was form a trade protectionist racket excluding fair trade with Africa, Asia and Latin America. There is an ongoing EU huge committee in permanent sitting trying to sort out trade disputes item by item between EU member-states themselves accusing one another of cheating and illegality and more, let alone with the rest of the world.
So how will trade disputes between nations be resolved if we leave the EU? After all, non EU nations never EVER say anyone else cheats over trade do they?.
“…if…. we leave the EU?” WHEN we leave. Accept democracy!!!!! Then figure out how we did it before.
Accepting Democracy means that I am free to argue for remaining in the EU and you accept the people may yet decide that Brexit should be dropped. And if that happens the argument will no doubt continue.
Loudbarker, The existence of the EU does not prevent disputes even within the EU. Nor between the EU and the rest of the world. Trade disputes are a fact of life. The WTO has a perfectly adequate dispute resolution procedure. The EU is superfluous.
Oh I’d say EU hegemony has definitely increased since Germany reunified.
Remainers who bang on about our purchasing as a proportion of the EU miss the point entirely.
Germany is one of the main the main benificiaries of our trade surplus.
That’s all that counts.
Not only that but the people that bang on about the single market have absolutely no idea how difficult/nigh on impossible it is to sell into Germany.
The worry is that the Cabinet will come up with compromises on BREXIT that will be disappointing to those who voted leave in the referendum.
Michael, If we remain in any part of the EU, the Conservative government will have defrauded us.
We need not be so concerned about how the EU and Germany will do after we leave..my guess is they will make the necessary changes to suit their new budgtry circumstance ..we are leaving behind an economic bloc of 450 million people with huge potential..it’s our loss..we should now concentrate on what kind of a relationship we want with them going forward..It seems to me that a Canada plus deal is is the only option open to us but this will hardly compensate for our loss of trade..but that is what we voted for..so now we should crack on with looking for these new international deals we were promised.. so forget about Germany
Mr Redwood,
Let me make another comment: you are right that the departure of the UK (imo long overdue) will chnge the way in which power is exercised, especially within the EUR zone and through the regulatory structure with the ECB at its apex. Whether that will lead to more transfers remains to be seen. Losing one awkward, but contributing and truly democratic member is something. Keeping needy (maybe not as much as in the past) members afloat whilst they revert to their less democratic ways is someting else. The German/French leadership that could develop during this short term lull in electioneering politics may well impact on the governance structure of the EU, which (despite the vitriol in some UK media) has a severe autority vaccum at the top) in such a way that more countries decide to leave or are told that they have to cooperate for a living. That would be an unexpectedly good result. No worries that the Russians will “poach” stray members. They are empty-handed themselves.
Rien, “Awkward” is in the eye of the beholder. You may think that the UK leaving is long overdue (as I do, too) but the EU is being as awkward as it knows how in the negotiations. So forgive me for thinking that the proof is in the actions of the EU, not in your self-serving words.
In part the common market was conceived from the idea of keeping Germany peaceful and to stop it from dominating the rest of Europe. Ironically when it was eventually launched the former was not in the least bit necessary for the reasons you have given. However to a large degree it actually facilitated the latter as in reality Germany now does dominate Europe. Brussels is very much guided by Germany and because it is based on principles devised by its founding advocates the EU has been built it in a way that protects the interests primarily of Germany and France. It is designed to operate in a way that affords both nations protection of their industries and economies.
It is only been partly successful for France but no success at all for most of the other nations that have jointed that project. For the UK it has not been successful at all and in fact has put the UK at considerable disadvantage with the added insult of us having to make a considerable contribution to the EU budget for the privilege of being so disadvantaged.
The EU’s intervention and expansionist policy in Ukraine is likely to cause a war, not prevent one.
Roy, Indeed. That is frequently overlooked by Remains and EU apologists.
Yes, RG, the EU’s expansionist policies only cause unrest and strife. In my view, it was unforgiveable for the EU to support actively the overthrow of a democratically elected government in Ukraine.
Far from stopping war, it seems to me that the EU is likely to start a war. I feel that the EU policies were at least part to blame for what happened in Ukraine.
Imagine the EU were on the verge of a war with, say, Russia and that last minute peace talks were being held. Judging by the attitude of the bombastic EU negotiators discussing Brexit and giving their orders about what we must do, I’d suggest that the EU attitude would be far more likely to start a war than prevent one. The only thing preventing them at this time is the lack of the necessary military forces, which is why I strongly oppose the idea of an EU army.
The sooner we are out of the EU and can make it clear that what they do has nothing to do with us, the safer we will be.
The current Germany is not West Germany. The present Germany is reverting to what Germany always was……. Prussia….and Merkel is indeed Prussian!
Theresa May plans for an indefinite Brexit? This report, if true, is hugely worrying. A vote of no confidence in May is long overdue if Brexit is to be effected:
“……..but it is Germany who has to answer the fundamental question how much money do you need to transfer round a currency zone so that it can work fairly and well.
The latest figures show that the German surplus is running at around 240 bn euros p.a.
A surplus should not be thought of as equivalent to a company profit. A profit can be spent. A surplus cannot – otherwise it isn’t a surplus.
The answer to the question of “how much?” has to be at least that amount, and possibly a little more besides from Germany alone. Then there’s the question of the Dutch and other surpluses. If the EU wishes the euro to be a reserve currency then it has to run a trade deficit, in the same way as the USA runs a trade deficit, so that there are plenty of euros, or eurobonds, out there in the world’s economy to act as reserves. That’s why Germany and the Netherlands may need to borrow a little extra themselves.
Just seen an article on transition period being ‘open ended’ are we being sold out?
and I find it very hard to see what grounds another Tory MP, Nicky Morgan, could have for describing it as a “ransom note”, or why a newspaper should think that it is making “impossible” demands.
Or indeed “demands” of any kind, really, when basically it is supporting what Theresa May herself said in January 2017 in her Lancaster House speech.
As I’ve said I myself was more or less happy with what she said then, with maybe just a few quibbles, and my objections are to her subsequent attempts at backsliding.
Well done for signing it, JR and all the others.