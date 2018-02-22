Leaving the single market will not damage us as some suggest

Over the next few days I will share with you the text of my lecture in Speaker’s House on Tuesday evening. Today I start off by disagreeing with the assumption that we have been winners from the single market and we will lose from leaving it.
Let me question the thoughtless assumption of some who think this should be an argument about trade and not about these wider truths
Let me challenge their view that our membership of the single market and customs union has boosted our economy
They wish us all to discuss in worried tones what we might lose from leaving
If you look out the economic growth figures for the UK you will discover that the UK economy grew faster from 1945 to 1972 when we joined the EEC than in the long years since we joined
You will discover that the growth rate did not accelerate again in 1992 when the EU claimed it had completed its single market
The immediate sequel to joining the EEC and to completing the single market was the UK plunged into recession on both occasions
In 1974 it was the oil and banking crisis that affected much of the west. Not the EEC’s fault, but the EEC offered us no respite from it.
In 1993 it was a recession created by European policy
Our period shadowing the DM and then as a member of the Exchange Rate Mechanism gave us a nasty boom and bust
Our early experience of the completed single market was a 5% loss of national output and income.
We were told then that creating currency stability was a crucial part of a single market.
The only problem was the policy to achieve it did the opposite.
The EU itself has sought to study the impact of the single market
They concluded that the UK got the least benefit of all the states out of the process
They said we experienced a single gain of just 1% over the whole time we have been in the single market.
It is difficult to find even as much as that that in the figures.
Instead the UK’s entry into the EEC’s so called common market of the 1970s speeded painful losses of industrial business in the UK
The lop sided freeing of trade, removing barriers where France and Germany were strong but not doing the same where we were strong
hastened large closures and output losses in steel, cars and other basic industry.
In 1972 the UK made 1.92 million cars. Ten years later in the EEC that had fallen to a low of just 888,000.
We lost Austin and Morris, Wolseley and Riley, Vanden Plas and Hillman, Sunbeam and Triumph, Jensen and Rover
It is true there were home made problems with the way the industry was managed, but no-one can say we got a boost from EEC membership.
In 1972 the UK steel industry had 323,000 employees and the UK was the world’s fifth largest producer
Today we have 35,000 and are in twenty first place
The large coal industry that produced 147 m tonnes in 1970 has seen all the deep mines closed
with just a small residual of surface mining left
The German steel and coal industries flourished and the German car industry exported large volumes to the UK replacing our output
EU regulations have played a part in the demise of parts of our energy industries
EU energy policy is turning the UK into a net importer despite being a country rich with energy resources
In chemicals and textiles too the UK lost out to continental competition
Under Labour and Conservative governments there was a remorseless decline of important parts of our industry throughout the period of our membership.
It is difficult to see why people think there will be any additional a loss of output when we leave the single market when there was no gain from joining it
The argument seems to be based on the dubious idea that our exports to the continent will suffer because we will find the EU impedes our access to their market
This assumption too needs examination
Given the way the rest of the EU exports to us much more than we export to them imposing barriers could be a more costly choice for them
I assume the UK will retaliate should the rest of the EU impose tariff and non tariff barriers, and would match any such restrictions
Tariffs will be strictly limited under WTO rules which bind both us and the EU
We should not exaggerate the impact moving to World Trade terms would have.
Many countries have increased their exports to the EU at a faster rate from outside the customs union than we have from inside
Non tariff barriers too have to conform with the Facilitation of Trade Agreement which the WTO brought into effect last year.
It is just possible the rest of the EU will want to punish us and punish themselves more by imposing what barriers they can
The UK economy would have several ways of adjusting
It could import cheaper goods from the rest of the world, removing tariffs on imports in return for free trade agreements with other countries
The UK could reimburse consumers and companies that had to pay the additional tariff by giving them offsetting tax cuts out of the substantial tariff revenue the UK state would collect
The UK Treasury would collect about £16bn in tariff revenue on EU exports to us, giving plenty of scope to compensate. Meanwhile the rest of the EU would collect just £6bn on our exports to them. All of that money of course would go to the EU, not to member states governments.
UK business could divert some production from export to the EU to the domestic market
Our farms could greatly expand production behind the substantial tariff wall that is allowed under WTO rules for food
so that we all enjoy more home produced food as we used before entry into the EEC.
The one non farm tariff that does cause some to worry is the 10% tariff on cars
Here you would expect the combined impact of the stronger Euro and a 10% tariff to cause more UK car buyers to switch to domestic suppliers
Helping offset any impact on export volumes to the continent.
The UK does run too high a balance of payments deficit.
It has been persistent for many years of our membership of the EU
It is heavily influenced both by the substantial budget contributions we have to make
and by the large deficit in goods we run with the EU
On exit we will be able to cut the deficit by no longer making payments
We will be able to rebuild our agricultural industry
Indeed, leaving the clutch of the EU is the first and most important step in rebuilding our industrial economy. It is necessary but not sufficient.
We de-industrialised too radically in the 80s and 90s, and not just because we were in the EU.
Poor training, no real apprenticeships, high exchange rate, over dependence on oil and banking/financial services, high business rates, high fuel costs, high corporation tax rates, silly environmental and employment rules, laissez-faire attitude to buying us up and closing us down.
Now, we need to re-industrialise, and let’s be honest, most of these things still need reversing. Not just leaving the EU. Have we got the PM and government to tackle these?
JR, I am not sure when you are going to attack May for selling out the electorate and democracy to remain in the EU by another name. All these imaginary problems created to make it sound too difficult to leave. She was und Ryan’s in D camber when she deliberately capitulated to the EU in phase one. She agree regualtatoey alignment whether there is a deal or not, staying in the single market by another name, subjudicating the U.K. to ECJ for an unlimited period, giving away £100 billion, yes a £100 billion, according to Davis’ reply to Priti Patel in Parliament, of U.K. Taxpayers money to talk about trade! When will you act to stop her selling out our country and democracy to remain in the EU by another name? There is no need of an extension, first disguised as transition now currently an unlimited implementation period! If there is no change it cannot be a transition or implementation because NOTHING changes.
She has allowed and supported project fear with use of false Treasury reports, BoE and other bodies to get us to accept her email stance. No rebukes or even corrections from her or Davis. This speaks volumes. Get rid of her.
May has to be ousted. She is not acting on collective responsibility but some presidential authority in her own mind.
May has indeed to be ousted soon. She is a huge electoral liability, her economic policies and her Chancellor are dire and they will not work. She clearly cannot be trusted on the EU, dithers and she is tedious, wooden & robotic. She makes even the appalling John Major look relatively competent.
Unemployment going slightly up I see in the figures. Hardly surprising with the over tax and regulate to death approach that is Philip Hammond.
Have we got the PM and government to tackle these?
Who will finance that?
The UK buys 2.54 million cars.
The UK car industry manufactures 1.7 million cars.
In a world where we had to home produce cars the car industry would have to expand by 50% to meet demand.
With 10% tariffs there will be as JR says a drift to buying UK made cars.
It won’t happen overnight just as the loss of car making in the past did not happen overnight but the trend is fairly predictable.
Japanese car makers operating in the UK, will want to meet this demand. They will not – despite their lobbying to government – close UK facilities and move to the EU.
If they did their exports to the UK would have tariffs and be competing with non tariffs vehicles built in the UK and with free trade partners overseas.
@Ian Dennis
I don’t think that EU27 manufacturers facing tariffs from one of their major customers would be very keen on Japanese competitors moving onto their turf, but it would possibly give JLR a bit of a boost.
Renault could decide to move UK Nissan production to the EU. Peugeot Citroen Group, could decide to move Vauxhall production to the EU. Both moves would avoid component tariff costs post Brexit.
You should look at how many UK-made cars are actually sold there. Less than half, so maybe there is no domestic demand for more UK built cars. Big question.
Should the UK join the TPP Japanese cars for the UK market would be built in Japan or Thailand. Look at the example of Australia.
It is , for anyone who knows anything about it at all quite remarkable how weak this is , I have already provided comparitive growth numbers showing the dramatic chnage that took place in the UK economy from the time we joined the Common Market but I don`t have time to go over the bleedin obvious today.
Can I just ask if there is anyone out there at all , in this echo room , who has inkling whatsoever, of the implications of calculating rate of growth with 1945 as your year 1
Reply Same result if you take 1952
It’s comparative not ‘comparitive’.
The only echoing is yours and Andy’s .
Oh – Lifelogic’s “GREENCRAP… greencrap… greencrap…” too.
Lets look at 1975, we were the 3rd largest economy in the world in 1975 .. we are now the 6th. Thanks to the eu for their assistance in that achievement.
We should give the EU a round of applause – -we have apparently given them everything else.
From 3rd to 6th is very good news as this means other poorer countries are becoming wealthier. It will be good when we are 50th or lower.
2 months after the end of rationing , yes very clever the same point applies. All Nations experienced a vast expansion of production after the war for obvious reasons , and you have used this fact to entirely misrepresent the subject you are supposed to be shedding light on .
Reply Get over it, it is not a feature of the start date – the post war period prior to 1972 saw faster growth than later.
Newmanis, Have a look at this graph from the ONS of GDP annual growth:
https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/grossdomesticproductgdp/timeseries/ihyp/pn2
It’s pretty clear that 1949-1973 growth rates are better than 1974-2017. Moreover volatility post EEC/EU is worse.
The question I posed to Ed, which he cannot answer, stands for you as well.
Nobody without prior information could look at the chart of the growth of the UK economy since the late 1940’s and say “Look, that’s where we joined the EEC, you can see an upwards break in the curve, and look, here’s where the Common Market was developed into a Single Market, another boost to our economy”.
And nor will they be able to look back in coming decades and say “Look, that’s where we left the EU, you can see the huge difference it made.”
The Eurozone, its Target2 payment mechanism system and the dodgy balance sheet of the Bundesbank are fundamentally unstable. It is a system designed around the needs of the German economy and is designed on the very premise that the German economy must continue to expand to prevent Eurozone implosion
Take a look at the balance sheet of the Bundesbank and you will see worthless IOU’s to the tune of around EU900bn that are effectively credit notes issued to facilitate trade between Germany and other EU member states. The problem is that these IOU’s will never be repaid. That represents a fissure in the seemingly impenetrable armour of not just one of the world’s major central banks but a bank that is the beating heart of the Eurozone
Should Italy default on its obligations to the Germans for example this alone could bring the entire Eurozone to its knees though I suspect the EU would use this is a pretext for further integration. That could trigger Italy leaving the EU as I doubt the Italians would tolerate seeing their nation wiped from history
If or should say when Germany ever enters into recession and trading activity contracts the Bundesbank will be heavily exposed. The system upon which the EU is built will splinter. It is important that the UK is not exposed to this in any shape or form.
We must focus on strengthening the UK’s industrial and financial base in preparedness for the next economic shock which will happen at some point. Sovereign debt is a major issue for many western nations and that problem ain’t gonna disappear into the ether. Those debts will have to be repaid in some shape or form.
The UK must remain flexible, open and fiscally stable. A strong banking system, efficient public services (unproductive and the sector that is essentially reliant) and an unencumbered private sector (the productive, wealth creating sector that pays all the nation’s bills).
The Eurozone creates a mirage of economic growth. What we see is not economic growth but activity designed to create the impression of growth.
The EU is a political con-trick and its heart is Germany that buys political loyalty from other EU member states using access to its own economy in some form Faustian pact. Nations selling their souls (sovereignty) to the EU devil and in return receiving all the worldly pleasures (access to German markets) that the EU (Germany) can bestow.
Yes leaving the single market is not the big issue many make out.
However the sheer volume of immigration we are currently experiencing is a big issue, and it seems senior government Brexiteers and Remainers are united in wanting to keep the immigration floodgates open. If the people dont see real change in this area I am worried what will happen. The political process will have failed and the people will be angry.
Regaining full legal ability to control immigration, as a great majority of the UK voters want, is one of the main reasons why the UK must leave the EU Single Market. Even the Labour Party is still hesitating about defying the people in general, and its own supporters in particular, on that, and in the process getting itself into a more and more ridiculous position.
Without immigration the UK economy would not have grown as much as it did during the past 10 years. So there is no issue with immigration. If the Poles are shown the door, immigrants from elsewhere will be needed. The subcontinent for instance, or Ukraine..
I did actually vote a Common Market. I never voted for a comprehensive political union though.
That is my main objection,
The decline of coal and steel and the car industry are probably not the fault of the Common Market EU either.
The Eu was created to get rid of our industrial past, and they did a pretty good job of it with the help of our polictical party’s lab/con/lib’s , without there help the Eu wouldn’t have succeeded in it, well now the people of this great country have spoken and yourself and your other fellow mps had better listen to the 17.4 million and growing and get us out of the shambles called the Eu with no strings or tricks that can keep us in it by some slight of hand, we are a proud nation and want to have it run by people who we can chuck out every 5 years or sooner if they don’t do what we put them in Westminster for, so don’t take us for granted we have had enough of all the lies and promises
The errors here are too many to list so I limit myself to one. The Faciliation of Trade agreement has NOTHING to do with non tariff barriers, it concerns only procedures. As ever, your misunderstanding of non tariff barriers is total
Reply Try reading the document – it has everything to do with smooth border arrangements and electronic frontiers!
Brilliant replyJohn. It proves beyond doubt you have no idea what an NTB is. Clue – nothing to do with borders
Reply I am well aware of the range of non tariff barriers which include friction to processing cargo in transit at the borders.
Konrad: Mr Redwood’s experience and background are known to us all, and it is therefore up to his readers and listeners to make a judgement on the validity of his opinions.
However, we do not know in what way YOU are qualified to accuse him of errors, so I for one would be interested to learn about your background.
Current trade pacts generally require exporters to prove that 50 to 60 percent of a product’s components are from the originating country to avoid tariffs. But UK cars are now just 44 percent British-made on average, according to the Automotive Council.
Such numbers mean auto companies are already bracing themselves for the UK to strike post-Brexit trade deals that will most likely require them to source more vehicle parts from within Britain.
Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Group now makes more vehicles than VAG Group.
So easy, right?
Being in the EU did not stop major outsourcing and factory closures.
Fewer middle earners can afford to get on the housing ladder – this happened whilst in the EU. We are STILL in the EU.
Andy lies to us that it is the fault of old people house blocking.
He pedals hatred and is allowed to do it.
His compatriots claim that we should ignore the Leave result because baby boomers are dying off (which they are.)
So where are the freed up houses then ?
If Mrs Sturgeon was allowed to say “It’s *common sense* that you don’t leave the single market” why can’t we say that it’s *common sense* that having open borders impacts house prices in a big way ?
The EU hasn’t made us richer – it’s just got us used to borrowing more.
I think that should be “He peddles hatred and is allowed to do it”.
Perhaps he was badly treated as a child and still resents the grown-ups.
The UK’s annual growth rate before the single market was usually lower than that of other major EU countries. After the single market it was usually higher.
We should have put more effort into improving the single market for services, where most of our exports are directed. Then the improvement might have been greater.
Most economists consider that our growth rate after we leave the EU is likely to be lower than it would be if we stayed in the EU.
Reply The UK did try to get a single market in services but was resisted. Our growth rate out of the EU should be better than in the EU
Current trade pacts generally require exporters to prove that 50 to 60 percent of a product’s components are from the originating country to avoid tariffs. But UK cars are now just 44 percent British-made on average, according to the Automotive Council.
Such numbers mean auto companies are already bracing themselves for the UK to strike post-Brexit trade deals that will most likely require them to source more vehicle parts from within Britain.
Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Group now makes more vehicles than VAG Group.
Why is this information readily available, yet there is a handful of people around a table in chequers that seem incapable of understanding this and want to keep us tied to the project. For Gods sake when are they just going to walk away from these sole destroying negotiations. Theresa May gave so much confidence in her initial speech when Brexit means Brexit. Now if feels so far away and getting further. Why dont they just say we are leaving next year we are going on to wto rules and when you are ready to start negotiating in reality terms you come to us. A few months without the money tree would soon have the talking in earnest. Most of us are just getting sick and tired of the whole mess. Not that any of us are giving up on leaving and I certainly will go to my grave being a leave voter. But if she took that view and just got on with it and let the remoaners and the media just live with it they may just finally get behind the positives of the case.
Helen, Well said.
Is it really the case that Mrs May is offering an indefinite transition period with subjugation to the EU, handing over of money, and no ability to run an independent trade policy? I can’t believe it & hope and assume it’s all part of the negotiation dance. The only thing that’s really important is the U.K. Govt is in a position, come October or so, to tell the EU, credibly, that if there isn’t a sensible agreement the U.K. will prefer the WTO option with effect from March 19. I think people will be fine with compromises during a transition so long as there is a clearly agreed end position. It should not be entered into if it’s a bridge to nowhere.
Reply No
This is an interesting post that raises many points concerning the UK’s industrial decline.
However, there were significant other reasons why we lost so many skilled jobs and strategic industries. Very high inflation (20%+ pa) in the 1970’s and the associated unionised labour unrest. Prices and incomes policies. Very poor and weak management. A lack of investment in new production technology. Severely reduced academic research and development (at which we excelled). Above all was the damage caused by Thatcherism and, acknowledged, Major/Lamont and the ERM fiasco.
As inflation and global interest rates inexorably rise I forsee a tipping point being reached, where the size of the national debt and the rising costs associated with servicing it overwhelm the ability of the BoE to control the situation and the whole fiat currency edifice comes crashing down into the mother of all recessions.
Reply The worst era for closures and job losses was the 1970s with the first full impact of the EEC coupled with Labour’s IMF visit and big debts
John,
this is a very interesting analysis, which has some interesting aspects.
Alll countries in Europe grew much faster in the years after the war and grew less after 1972 as re-construction had ceased and growth rates fell across the board.
The quality of British cars during the 10970s after Japanese imports grew in the European market made British cars totally uncompetitive and they were very unreliable as well.
On the WTO rules I am much more worried about non-tariff barriers , than the tariffs you are mentioning, which could be barriers to a market to which our exports are now growing significantly due to the much higher growth rates in Europe for the moment.
John, long-term we might be able to adapt to the so-called new WTO regime , but as oppose to you I believe it will take much longer and it will be much more expensive for the consumer and Britain in the meantime.
The savings to the EU budge is 10% of the UK trade deficit, so that will make little difference,
A plain and simple explanation of the mistakes that the United Kingdom made in the second half of the twentieth century. Thank you!
The country now has the chance to close the book on this era and take advantage of the opportunities that freedom from the stranglehold of the EU will bring. The economy will be very different as we play to our national strengths. I just cannot understand why the young in the United Kingdom do not recognize this. Their counterparts in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece and Poland certainly do.
For the sake of clarity and precision can you John and all other posters start referring to the Transition/Implimentation period as EU membership extension.
We are certainly not transiting anywhere or implementing anything. It would also appear that we have no intention of negotiating anything just acceding to the EU demands.
Yep, transition implies change, a transition during which nothing changes is not a transition and would better be described as a continuation or extension.
@Mr Redwood
This confirms what I have suspected for some time, the BBC has been misleading the British public.
That is a breach of it’s duty under the Royal Charter.
No wonder you don’t get invited to join the QT panel.
After seeing the BBC’s program The Mash Report a few days ago, the ~BBC should be abolished. Funding by threat of jail, then the mocking attack on JR–M in this program.
A different outlook for sure.
Who invited the audience.
How was your speech received.
Did you get many questions.
Reply The Speaker invited the audience, it was well attended and there were many questions with no hostility
Alan Jutson asks the questions which were in my mind. I am obliged to him and to JR for his reply.
Of all the champions of Brexit our host stands out for depth of knowledge and clarity of thought. In this climate of heightened emotions it is good to hear his address was courteously received. I hope there were many Remainers in his audience. While changes of heart may not have taken place, at least they will have had food for thought.
Such a pity that as each day goes by Mrs May seems to be willing to capitulate to all and any demands from the EU. The feeling of betrayal is growing rapidly.
As we are running a massive trade deficit with the EU, they need to trade with us as much as we do with them if not more and for them to impose any tariffs at all would be madness on their part and would be done out of pure spite to punish us, nothing else. The fact they would be punishing themselves more seems irrelevant as long as they ‘teach us a lesson’.
Unfortunately May after all the tough talk is capitulating so no doubt we will end up with some form of ‘soft’ Brexit. To do so would be betraying the British people. Her ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’ seems to have been conveniently long forgotten. We’ve already been betrayed by the ‘two’ year transition period which could very well end up being longer where nothing will change.
Come March 2019 we need to walk away. No transition period, no single market, no customs union and certainly no divorce payment. Unfortunately we need a strong leader and Brexiteer to achieve that but for some stupid reason John, you and your colleagues chose May over Leadsome.
As an aside. When is this Tory govt, its PM and its MPs going to target Corbyn and his Marxist allies for targeting and threatening the freedom of the press. This individual is the most serious threat to our liberties and freedoms since Hitler. He and his supporters are a truly sinister presence in British politics today
We need laws to protect press freedom and indeed laws to protect individual freedom and liberty from these ‘people’.
If these ‘people’ ever gain power they will destroy the UK
John’s comprehensive analysis of our relationship with the EU is very welcomed in my house . I voted against joining the ” Common Market ” in the first place and I have always rejected any thought of cementing further ties with the EU . Our links with the world and with the Dominion countries were very strong and successful and I could never see any sense in the change that subsequently happened . Germany was the main benefactor and we were foolish to let this happen .
We are now faced with the necessary problem of re-orientating our trade following the long years of our alignment with the EU ; there are different individuals in charge now of our commerce and their incentive and re-education is vital for the change to occur and to be successful . Much of this can be achieved by a stimulus from the Treasury ; Hammond is unlikely to do this so he has to be replaced . I see his removal as absolutely necessary in the short term . A further ingredient necessary is to stop the compromising that has been featured under Theresa’s leadership ; if she intends to remain she must establish her own goals and stick to them .
It’s all about who controls Europe this century and no different in this respect to the previous two centuries.
Membership of the EU/SM/CU means that we are not in control of who governs us and thus not in control of our borders/immigration, money/taxation, foreign, trade and energy policies, assets (fishing grounds) and in the future our military etc etc…
Whatever damage the EU can do to us outside the EU is nothing compared to the damage they can wreak upon us when we are inside the EU and subject to their directives, rules and regulations decided either by unelected bureaucrats or by QMV.
If the City thinks it is safer inside the EU then it is deluded.
Particularly when the SM regulations are flouted by cheating on subsidies, open procurement rules and by large corporates allowed to take huge commercial advantages by using the SM to sell their non-compliant products with impunity, such as German car manufacturers did with their diesel emissions fraud.
I wonder why we never heard any report of your clearly excellent and considered speech from any of the media? You might have thought that the BBC, if nothing else, would have wanted to dosomething to counter it.
Reply It will be shown in full on BBC Parliament on Saturday I am told
I shall look out for it, JR.
At 9 pm, now on my planner.
I see Unilever are voting with their feet and leaving the UK and consolidating in the Netherlands. I wonder which other Anglo-Dutch groups will become just Dutch?
“Anglo -Dutch” ? A quaint and very much antiquated British and even Dutch term which betrays a psychological denial of the actual ownership of seemingly national companies.
Firms are often attracted to jurisdictions where they believe low wages are imminent.
The company has had worldwide growth problems. Not surprising , one of its main products, fabric stain remover, really does need reporting to Trading Standards.
Thanks for the history lesson John, but while looking back so far is informative and instructive doesn’t really cut it, it is in the past and what we need now are people with a past who can see clearly into the future- experts with courage and imagination and clarity of vision who can set out a pathway for some guidance, and just as they say in financial circles past performance is no guarantee of future success- it works for trade and politics- As a first I would like to know what plans Dr Fox has with new international trade partners to replace our existing CU arrangement? must be something in the pipeline?
Reply I have set out clearly what we can and should achieve once out of the EU, and do so again in this lecture where I will reproduce more sections in the days ahead.
It is 2018. It is not 1970.
There are no British car manufacturers – except niche players like McLaren.
Not many of your constituents can afford one.
Still, as lots of them will be losing their jobs they won’t need a car anyway.
I’m sure my 1957 Morris Minor will continue to chug along until Dyson comes up with an alternative. I suspect some of the newer cars will manage as well.
Your first sentence is correct, the rest are just more ill-informed childish twaddle.
“It is 2018. It is not 1970.” It just shows a ‘Moaner can get SOMETHING right.
Rubbish the automotive industry employs hundreds of thousands of people
Jaguar Land Rover Toyota Nissan Mini to name just a few.
Huge employment in the component industry.
You vary from telling us Brexit will leave us with terrible labour shortages to telling us we will all be out of work.
It can’t be both.
So which is it Andy?
Well, Andy, at least we won’t be paying our hard-earned cash over to the EU parasite.
“There are no British car manufacturers. ”
Yes. Shut whilst members of the EU.
Housing will get cheaper, competition for jobs less with less pressure on services. The average Briton will feel better for it and they will knuckle down and make Brexit Britain great.
If only Mrs May would stop caving in.
I will confess to voting remain. But I am really trying to get on board with this and am a regular visitor to this site. I was reassured by this article. However, looking at historical GDP data for the US, I also noticed that the pre-1973 GDP growth was higher than post-1973. Looking further into the matter, I discovered that GDP pre-1973 was affected by a broad post-war boom in the developed countries – so to compare like with like would require indexing of some form. It concerns me that someone as experienced and knowledgeable as Mr Redwood did not know this. And please don’t lay into me. I’m a concerned citizen, not a hostile one, and I too want what’s best for this country.
I’ve just watched Hilary Benn on TV saying we should stay in a customs union with the EU because that would go some way, BUT NOT ALL OF THE WAY BUT SOME WAY, to preserving an open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.
Is it possible that it has dawned on him that it was the creation of the EU Single Market, not the Customs Union, which made it possible to remove the border checks?
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/02/21/the-eu-letter/#comment-920269
“… Customs controls were first introduced at the land border in 1923, shortly after the establishment of the Irish Free State. These controls, and the associated system of ‘approved roads’, were maintained to varying degrees until the European Single Market was formally established in December 1992.”
If so, perhaps he should pass that valuable insight on to his Labour colleagues.
I was reading another blog yesterday and this statement struck me:
“This was at a time when, before the advent of the Single Market, only operations which exported to EC countries were required to meet European standards.”
Well, if that really was the case before the Single Market was created then that would seem to have been eminently sensible.
As you were heavily involved at the time, JR, perhaps you could explain:
Given that only a small minority of UK businesses were engaged in exporting to other EU countries – it’s now about 6% – why on earth did the UK government agree that all 100% of UK businesses would be forced to conform to EU standards?
How would the UK government have reacted if the US government had then stuck in its oar to say that as some UK companies were exporting to the US all UK companies must conform to US standards, and then the Australians had said that as some UK companies were exporting to Australia all UK companies must conform to Australian standards, and then the Japanese had said … etc etc?
Why were European countries granted the unique privilege of controlling standards for every company in the UK, irrespective of whether it exported to any of them?