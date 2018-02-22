More new homes in Wokingham

IN the last quarter of 2017 556 new homes were finished in the Wokingham constituency, nine times the national average build rate. The annual total of new homes was 1227. This is a fast rate which requires substantial investment in new roads, schools and surgeries to keep up with demand. I am trying to persuade the government that this high build rate should mean no more planning permissions on appeal in places where the local plan does not provide for more housing, and shows that Wokingham is more than doing its bit to help with the national homes shortage.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors