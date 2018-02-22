That letter again

One letter leaked to the media distorts what happens daily in Parliament. People write to me pointing out that that Mr Penrose’s letter did not cover all the issues, or left unsaid things they want said.
Rest assured that there are many Eurosceptic MPs regularly making the points many of you want made to their whips, to Ministers, to the PM but these have not been reported. MPs do want a new borders, fishing, farming and other policies as soon as we are out. The arguments put by the handful of Conservative MPs who do favour slowing down or watering down Brexit of course get massive airtime for a variety of reasons but they are far from representative of the backbench party. There are far more than 62 Conservative MPs who agree with the contents of Mr Penrose’s letter.
9 Comments
”…. massive airtime for a variety of reasons…” all of which are provided by the BBC.
It’s getting tense. Today is May’s last chance to save her skin and the nation from her betrayal.
Thanks for this information Mr. Redwood.
We don’t know what is going on and the PM plays her cards close to her chest.
She also has a record of caving in to pressure from the EU and also her own subordinates e.g failure to move Mr. Hunt in the last reshuffle.
Pressure from behind the scenes may be an effective way forward. However, I am sure you can understand why so many who just want a speedy and complete Brexit are nervous about her management of the project.
Thank-you
FOURTH QUARTER GDP
Remainiac fifth columnists have been in festive mood today over the slight downward revision in Fourth Quarter 2017 UK GDP growth figures today.
I’m sorry to spoil their celebrations, but the main North Sea Oil and Gas pipeline was shut for nearly all of December 2017, owing to some hairline cracks having being discovered in it.
The supply of oil was so badly affected that it pushed up the global price of oil.
This crack was bound to affect the final quarter output figures, because the original estimate barely included actual December data at all. In fact it omitted the data for the entirety of the time the pipeline was down, coinciding with point at which it first closed.
I’m surprised the downward revision wasn’t greater.
So unless the Remainiacs are claiming that being in the EU, affects the physics associated with the fate of a metal pipe sitting on the North Sea, sea bed, perhaps they’d like to shut up.
Thank you for that explanation John.
“There are far more than 62 Conservative MPs who agree with the contents of Mr Penrose’s letter.”
There may well be, Mr Redwood, but obviously not enough to add their signatures. Cabinet ministers, I can understand but for other unknowns, it seems more like self-interest than what is best for the UK.
Do the Royal Navy have sufficient resources to enforce the fishing boundaries?
I hear that they have more admirals than ships these days, thanks to Messrs Cameron & Osborne.
Time to start rebuilding the military. It could be funded from the foreign aid budget with the justification that the military are the ones who are expected to deal with international humanitarian disasters. The BBC could also be sold off to fund some new patrol boats.
I hope we are not going o give the 35 Billion before any deal is finalised. That is really bonkers!