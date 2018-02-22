The BBC will show my lecture on life after Brexit

I am told BBC Parliament will run the lecture again for a wider audience on Saturday at 9pm, as they filmed it on the day.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
19 Comments
To maintain the BBC’s usual balance, followed by a week 24/7 of invited Remoaners saying how very wrong you are and how such talk is typical of right-wing extremism deliberately calculated to bring everyone especially single mothers and orphans to death through malnutrition and war?
Will we ever get a real Brexit from May and Hammond that we can have a life after?
Don’t blame May and Hammond.
If the Brexiters had a leader they could put in place, they would have put them in by now. But they don’t. And without a leader, you can’t implement anything (let alone win the support of voters in the elections and in Parliament).
This is one of the many great weaknesses of Brexit.
Our country is now dangerously in limbo. Brexiters need to put their money where their mouths are, and ditch May. Then we’ll see how the markets, and everything else, reacts or not.
If they react well, then Brexiters can go to the next stage of Brexit. If not, then it’s time to get out of limbo land, ditch Brexit, and focus on getting our country back together again.
I also think Brexiters are finding Brexit a lot more complicated than they ever imagined.
David Davis described Brexit as ‘more complicated than a moon landing,’ and Christopher Patten as a ‘sphinx.’
Brexit is the type of thing where you need both intuitive / creative intelligence as well as logical / analytical intelligence. Perhaps Gary Kasparov is the only one who could begin to work it out.
And so if Brexiters do ditch May, they need to be very careful about the consequences to our country. But if they don’t ditch her, there could be very serious consequences to our country, in another way perhaps. Either way, they need to get on with making a decision about Mrs May. And fast. Time is running out. Our country is drifting more and more into limbo land.
“I also think Brexiters are finding Brexit a lot more complicated than they ever imagined”.
I expect that some prisoners find that release from jail poses problems that they were absolved from when inside. Maybe the reason that some re-offend to be returned to “safety”? Trade freedom for safety and you deserve neither, IMHO.
Yes, and Redwood has gone very quiet on how we automatically keep the benefits of the EU’s external deals. We don’t! More brexit unicorns
“David Davis described Brexit as ‘more complicated than a moon landing,’ ”
He should be taken off hourly pay/ overtime and given a salary ( irrespective of hours worked over 40 ). Also a new pair of shoes as there must be scuff marks on his present pair due to dragging his feet.
If you cast your mind back, the Prime Minister who held the EU referendum said that if we voted to leave he would stay on to see us out … it is hardly the fault of those who voted to leave that he ratted on that promise.
No. One has a heart that’s not in it and the other does not have a heart.
Don’t know what to say..the cabinet is meeting trying to find a way forward that will be acceptable to the EU when all of informed reporting from reputable sources says, even before the meeting starts, that whatever comes out of it and whatever will be proposed hasn’t got a snowballs chance in hell of passing Barnier, Junker and Co..and now at this late stage we find you are fully engaged with giving lectures that you seem over the moon with and that the BBC is going to replay on BBC parliament..Have you even considered why the BBC parliament is going to allow this lecture? well I venture to guess.. because it will make not one iota of difference to the way talks are going now.. we are heading for the cliff edge because, the Brussels crowd also read the British press and government ministers sayings and backbenchers saying are not in the least impressed..it’s going to be a case that nothing will be agreed..so I hope you’ll be still around to give lectures on that afterwards when full reality sinks in.
The BBC Parliament Channel has airtime to fill and does so by broadcasting all kinds of things … I’m glad they are broadcasting this particular lecture and I don’t see any sinister machiavellian plot behind their decision to do so. As for what is happening at Chequers, if Theresa May summoned the assembled press at the end of the meeting and just repeated the speech she gave in Lancaster House on January 17th 2017 then she wouldn’t be going far wrong.
Has the EU accepted anything at all on the Brexit side which formerly it deemed a no-no? For Davis saying Yes, we agree to that after 3 months isn’t a negotiation, it is just a very long YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEES
I will certainly be watching. Thank you.
It is now on my agenda ; hopefully it will follow an England victory at Murrayfield .
Could you please tell me which Channel this lecture will be shown on.
perhaps you will be easier on the BBC now?
Thank you for all you are doing to champion our survival as a sovereign nation. There’s a long way to go, and it certainly isn’t for the faint-hearted. Whatever the outcome, I believe it will have been worth it. May you and others of like mind have the wisdom, strength and resolve to take the vision forward in a constructive way, taking the leadership with you.