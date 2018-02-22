The BBC will show my lecture on life after Brexit

By johnredwood | Published: February 22, 2018

I am told BBC Parliament will run the lecture again for a wider audience on Saturday at 9pm, as they filmed it on the day.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

19 Comments

  1. Richard1
    Posted February 22, 2018 at 3:42 pm | Permalink

    Great! 🙂

    Reply
    • Mitchel
      Posted February 22, 2018 at 5:40 pm | Permalink

      Certainly a great alternative to Casualty!

      Reply
  2. Prigger
    Posted February 22, 2018 at 4:22 pm | Permalink

    To maintain the BBC’s usual balance, followed by a week 24/7 of invited Remoaners saying how very wrong you are and how such talk is typical of right-wing extremism deliberately calculated to bring everyone especially single mothers and orphans to death through malnutrition and war?

    Reply
  3. Lifelogic.
    Posted February 22, 2018 at 4:26 pm | Permalink

    Will we ever get a real Brexit from May and Hammond that we can have a life after?

    Reply
    • Ed Mahony
      Posted February 22, 2018 at 4:57 pm | Permalink

      Don’t blame May and Hammond.

      If the Brexiters had a leader they could put in place, they would have put them in by now. But they don’t. And without a leader, you can’t implement anything (let alone win the support of voters in the elections and in Parliament).

      This is one of the many great weaknesses of Brexit.

      Our country is now dangerously in limbo. Brexiters need to put their money where their mouths are, and ditch May. Then we’ll see how the markets, and everything else, reacts or not.

      If they react well, then Brexiters can go to the next stage of Brexit. If not, then it’s time to get out of limbo land, ditch Brexit, and focus on getting our country back together again.

      Reply
      • Ed Mahony
        Posted February 22, 2018 at 5:05 pm | Permalink

        I also think Brexiters are finding Brexit a lot more complicated than they ever imagined.

        David Davis described Brexit as ‘more complicated than a moon landing,’ and Christopher Patten as a ‘sphinx.’

        Brexit is the type of thing where you need both intuitive / creative intelligence as well as logical / analytical intelligence. Perhaps Gary Kasparov is the only one who could begin to work it out.

        And so if Brexiters do ditch May, they need to be very careful about the consequences to our country. But if they don’t ditch her, there could be very serious consequences to our country, in another way perhaps. Either way, they need to get on with making a decision about Mrs May. And fast. Time is running out. Our country is drifting more and more into limbo land.

        Reply
        • Jagman84
          Posted February 22, 2018 at 6:14 pm | Permalink

          “I also think Brexiters are finding Brexit a lot more complicated than they ever imagined”.

          I expect that some prisoners find that release from jail poses problems that they were absolved from when inside. Maybe the reason that some re-offend to be returned to “safety”? Trade freedom for safety and you deserve neither, IMHO.

          Reply
        • Tom
          Posted February 22, 2018 at 6:41 pm | Permalink

          Yes, and Redwood has gone very quiet on how we automatically keep the benefits of the EU’s external deals. We don’t! More brexit unicorns

          Reply
        • Voter
          Posted February 22, 2018 at 7:00 pm | Permalink

          “David Davis described Brexit as ‘more complicated than a moon landing,’ ”
          He should be taken off hourly pay/ overtime and given a salary ( irrespective of hours worked over 40 ). Also a new pair of shoes as there must be scuff marks on his present pair due to dragging his feet.

          Reply
      • Denis Cooper
        Posted February 22, 2018 at 5:59 pm | Permalink

        If you cast your mind back, the Prime Minister who held the EU referendum said that if we voted to leave he would stay on to see us out … it is hardly the fault of those who voted to leave that he ratted on that promise.

        Reply
    • Prigger
      Posted February 22, 2018 at 7:07 pm | Permalink

      No. One has a heart that’s not in it and the other does not have a heart.

      Reply
  4. gregL
    Posted February 22, 2018 at 4:29 pm | Permalink

    Don’t know what to say..the cabinet is meeting trying to find a way forward that will be acceptable to the EU when all of informed reporting from reputable sources says, even before the meeting starts, that whatever comes out of it and whatever will be proposed hasn’t got a snowballs chance in hell of passing Barnier, Junker and Co..and now at this late stage we find you are fully engaged with giving lectures that you seem over the moon with and that the BBC is going to replay on BBC parliament..Have you even considered why the BBC parliament is going to allow this lecture? well I venture to guess.. because it will make not one iota of difference to the way talks are going now.. we are heading for the cliff edge because, the Brussels crowd also read the British press and government ministers sayings and backbenchers saying are not in the least impressed..it’s going to be a case that nothing will be agreed..so I hope you’ll be still around to give lectures on that afterwards when full reality sinks in.

    Reply
    • Denis Cooper
      Posted February 22, 2018 at 5:55 pm | Permalink

      The BBC Parliament Channel has airtime to fill and does so by broadcasting all kinds of things … I’m glad they are broadcasting this particular lecture and I don’t see any sinister machiavellian plot behind their decision to do so. As for what is happening at Chequers, if Theresa May summoned the assembled press at the end of the meeting and just repeated the speech she gave in Lancaster House on January 17th 2017 then she wouldn’t be going far wrong.

      Reply
    • Voter
      Posted February 22, 2018 at 7:04 pm | Permalink

      Has the EU accepted anything at all on the Brexit side which formerly it deemed a no-no? For Davis saying Yes, we agree to that after 3 months isn’t a negotiation, it is just a very long YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEES

      Reply
  5. Jane Moorhouse
    Posted February 22, 2018 at 4:54 pm | Permalink

    I will certainly be watching. Thank you.

    Reply
  6. Bert Young
    Posted February 22, 2018 at 5:25 pm | Permalink

    It is now on my agenda ; hopefully it will follow an England victory at Murrayfield .

    Reply
  7. Qubus
    Posted February 22, 2018 at 6:24 pm | Permalink

    “I am told BBC Parliament will run the lecture again for a wider audience on Saturday at 9pm, as they filmed it on the day”.

    Could you please tell me which Channel this lecture will be shown on.

    Reply
  8. Miss Brandreth-Jones
    Posted February 22, 2018 at 7:17 pm | Permalink

    perhaps you will be easier on the BBC now?

    Reply
  9. Norman
    Posted February 22, 2018 at 7:23 pm | Permalink

    Thank you for all you are doing to champion our survival as a sovereign nation. There’s a long way to go, and it certainly isn’t for the faint-hearted. Whatever the outcome, I believe it will have been worth it. May you and others of like mind have the wisdom, strength and resolve to take the vision forward in a constructive way, taking the leadership with you.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page