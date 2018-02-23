Unemployment stays low in Wokingham

The latest unemployment figures show Wokingham is the seventh lowest constituency for unemployment with a rate of 0.7%. Locally and nationwide there are substantial vacancies which is encouraging for those who are currently between jobs or looking for work for the first time. 380 people of working age were without a job in January, 55 fewer than January 2017.
