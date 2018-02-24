Restoring our fish and farms

Once we leave the EU we can take back control of our fishery.
There have been many EU policies damaging to jobs and incomes for the UK
But none more consistently unhelpful than the Common Fishing Policy
We have been changed from a country with a rich fishery and a strong net exporter of fish
Into a country with a badly damaged fishery lamely importing our own fish from foreign interests that have taken it
A UK designed policy can do better at conserving our stocks whilst at the same time delivering more fish through UK boats to meet our needs as consumers
The long period of forcing discards of many dead fish at sea has pillaged our fishery in a bad cause.
If a UK fishing policy requires fishermen to land everything they catch we will catch less and eat more, a win win for the industry, the country and the fish.
That too will boost our economy.
Out of the EU we can restore our farms
We have moved from 95% self sufficiency in temperate products to under 70%
Our local supermarkets now are full of Danish bacon, Dutch salad stuffs, flowers and vegetables, Spanish fruit and French dairy products
UK consumers have to pay higher prices than world prices for things we cannot grow for ourselves.
Common EU policies on beef and milk and much else have proved damaging to UK farmers.
A UK based policy can help farmers cut the food miles and gain a larger share of our domestic market
A growth in the UK policy will also boost our economy.
Our membership of the EU confronted us in its early days with the abolition of tariff walls which had protected some of our industry
Whilst leaving up barriers against services where we had a competitive edge
Predictably we slumped into large and permanent deficit in our trade with the rest of the EU.
In the first two decades of our membership the UK lost large amounts of our industrial capacity
German industry proved to be more competitive and we turned to huge imports as we saw unemployment in our manufacturing heartlands mount
Out of the EU we can manage our trade more effectively.
74 Comments
There is not a single free trade agreement in the world which concerns services. Only the EU frees trade in services. Services are the largest part of the UK economy. We are leaving the only trading bloc that suits our economy, in favour of … nothing at all. Brexit is the biggest step back from free trade in human history
1. There is no single market in services in the EU. It’s attempts to create one are aimed not at freeing trade to make it easier but making the playing field level by making it more complicated for everyone.
2. WTO has three treaties, GATT, GATS covering services and another covering intellectual property.
3. UK is historically the world’s trend setting leader in freeing up trade. that is one reason why de Gaulle said Non, UK just does not fit and does not need the EEC/EU. Once out of the EU UK can continue to benefit by becoming even more competitive in the world, unhampered by unhelpful excessive and badly designed EU regulation.
4. Many of those benefitting from London’s position are not UK but American firms. Why should UK shackle itself to the EU for their benefit?
5. The UK economy is badly skewed to financial services. What it needs is expansion of other sectors – outside the EU which is a shrinking and unhealthily protectionist market – that is why the EU’s share of world trade is shrinking.
6. Even if there is a short term cost the long term benefits are well worth it. (Change of government required but tat’s another story.)
It’s not free trade. The cost is loss of home rule. Stop telling us there is no cost.
You are mistaken on five counts.
Hint: see WTO I-TIP.
Singapore, Hong Kong, America, China all do very well in the services industry … none of them are in the EU are they ?
Woody..No..but they are very far away and look after services very well in their own regions..so what is it so special that we will have to offer them that will take us half way round the world that they will want?..dope
Indeed and Hong Kong spends about half in Gdp terms what we do on health care and has far better life expectancy too.
The EU is not a free trading bloc, it is a protectionist racket. Ask the banana and sugar producers in developing counties. If it is so into free trade why did it take nine years to fail to agree a free trade deal with the USA.
Ask the UK sugar producers, imported Beet is taxed which is used to refine sugar in the UK but Cane is tax free because the French and Germans use it.
Everything is designed to protect French and German agriculture.
The EU is fully into free trade within the countries in its trading bloc..that is why it is the richest most go ahead trading bloc on the planet..it is not into accepting produce from third countries whose standards are second rate or do not match up..so occasionally we have straight bananas and other stupid things but in the main we can shop with safety- and not in danger of eating chicken washed in whatever
“There is not a single free trade agreement in the world which concerns services.”
That is an assertion which goes beyond being rather bold to being totally reckless, as it does not stand up to even a few minutes casual searching on google.
“The EU-South Korea FTA, for instance, covering over 100 services sectors, has been described as one of the EU’s most ambitious FTAs in terms of sectoral coverage.”
“Services are the largest part of the UK economy.”
This may help you towards a better, although still imperfect, understanding:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tradable_sector
“Tradable sector”
“The tradable sector of a country’s economy is made up of the industry sectors whose output in terms of goods and services are traded internationally, or could be traded internationally given a plausible variation in relative prices. Most commonly, the tradable sector consists largely of sectors of the manufacturing industry, while the non-tradable sector consists of locally-rendered services, including health, education, retail and construction.
Tradable jobs can be performed by individuals outside a country: manufacturing, consulting, engineering, finance. Non-tradable jobs can realistically only be performed by domestic workforce: government, health care, hospitality, food service, education, retail, and construction.”
For some reason the article then focuses on Australia in 1990:
“… sectoral outputs were 25.8% tradable and 74.2% non-tradable. Mining and manufacturing accounted for 18.3% and 61.4%, respectively, of the tradable sector.”
Just because 80% of the UK economy is now classed as services, as your kind like to point out in the hope of misleading your audiences – who are not stupid, but are usually too busy to spend much time on a forensic examination of your every claim and argument, a vulnerability which you are happy to exploit – that does not mean than services should or ever could make up 80% of our exports.
For example, as said before, here:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/10/31/the-banks-negative-view-of-brexit/#comment-897862
in a comment starting:
“Let’s a lot of deceit about this. Not necessarily lies, though there may be some, but deliberate gross deceit in the partial or misleading presentation of facts.”
the great bulk of the “financial services industry” in the UK has nothing to do with international trade whether with the rest of the EU or the rest of the world outside the EU, beyond of course having all EU laws automatically imposed even if there is no need or benefit and possibly even disbenefit from that being done.
This was an interesting article back in October 2013:
http://openeuropeblog.blogspot.co.uk/2013/10/we-cant-complete-eu-single-market-in.html
“We can’t ‘complete’ the EU single market in services but we can do a lot better”
In my comment I pointed out that they were talking about marginal potential benefits of between 1.8% and 2.3% of EU GDP, on top of the mere 0.8% of GDP which the EU Commission thought had already been gained through the Services Directive – which already regulates sectors that account for around 45% of EU GDP – and that in the nature of things these were far more likely to be overestimates rather than underestimates, and moreover there would be increased regulatory costs which could more than cancel out the benefits.
Good Morning,
Our fisheries; please do not allow Mrs May to bargain away, again, our fishing grounds. The UK must produce a fishing policy quickly to husband this resource, and protect it. Suggest a properly funded protection mechanism and provide accelerated capital depreciation allowances for new UK fishing vessels.
Dr. Redwood, will you kindly ask a question of the Brexit team, in the House, concerning the work being carried out to prepare the UK for a ‘no FTA departure’. Will we be ready on 30-3-19 to leave the EU on WTO terms alone? As this outcome seems increasingly likely.
WTO terms alone. So that means every lorry checked at Dover, and then again at Calais. And the goods excluded unless they meet EU safety and technical and health standards. It means no flights – WTO does not cover airlines. It means the end of the City of London – WTO does not cover services. It means tens of thousands of expats returning to the Uk and demanding health care – WTO doesn’t cover people. Great plan!
Helena, please think big picture; solutions to ALL these issues were in place BEFORE the EU existed. The EU is a false administration – they are not needed. Sadly, all European nations have allowed a new bureaucracy to usurp what should be national responsibilities. Why did we allow it? And pay attention to where they are going – EU wide taxation, an independent military force; it WILL be the united states of Europe, under German control.
SCAREMONGERER!
No bad thing to increase lorry checks, particularly into the UK
Also goods excluded from UK unless they meet our standards, which will be for most tariff codes identical
No flights, yet some of us manage to fly to and from non-EU destinations
The rest is just baloney
You need to do some research before making your posts. 98% of goods landed from outside the EU – ie under WTO rules – are not checked in the kind of queues you envisage, they are pre-cleared. Airlines fly between many countries in the world, including non-EU ones. You can fly to the US from the U.K. – or even from France, even though the US isn’t in the EU. It is this kind of ludicrous hyperbole, which people know to be drivel, that lost Remain the referendum.
Whilst it would be better to have mutual recognition of regulation to cover services, you are also absurdly exaggerating to talk about the end of the City of London. A small minority of the financial services industry’s activities are sales to EU customers, and nor is all of that dependent on EU membership or regulation. Do have a think before you post!
Helena – you seem to be under the impression that Project Fear is alive and well! Perhaps we who believe in the UK’s well being when we are independent of the execrable EU need enlightening – why should we remain? Dr Redwood has set out clearly the reasons why leaving is overwhelmingly to our benefit. Do you really believe that the EUrocrats are so vindictive and self-serving that they would shoot themselves in the foot just to make the UK suffer? It would please you and other naysayers, no doubt, but it’s unlikely to happen.
More than 50% of our imports are from non EU nations Helena.
Do you see any queues at the moment?
Export companies meet the many different standards and regulations in nations they export to.
This is what they do and have been doing for decades.
You show a lack of knowledge how goods move around the world and how border customs checks are done.
Hint…electronic.
I will not bother to counter the rest of your ridiculous project fear claims.
Wrong all the way through. You should be ashamed to tell such lies.
Our exports to EU already meet these so called standards. Try selling no flights into Spain and Greece, their economies will collapse. You’ve really swallow project fear.
The question for UKG on fisheries is: 1) now that UKG has worked out that UK will have control – a mere consequence of UNCLOS – what does it plan to do with it? 2) how does it intend to meet is somewhat onerous responsibilities under UNCLOS, previously shouldered (badly) by the EU?
Indeed. There are reports in the media suggesting that Mrs. May does intend to bargain away our fishing waters. Our seas should be reclaimed and no foreign fishing boats allowed to operate there.
Without UK government hiring large foreign trawlers, the UK could not catch its current quotas! There is a lot more international law involved in fishing that just the EU rules. https://ec.europa.eu/commission/sites/beta-political/files/fisheries.pdf
We now appear to have, what is laughingly called “a government”; that has permanently transitioned into la-la land. JR’s post above is pure fantasy. It will take at least two five year parliaments to get back half of what we currently have in the EU!
All these little far away countries we are going to buy our oranges from; will not do trade deals with the UK, until they know what the UK’s deal with the EU might be. None of them is going to risk upsetting the largest trading bloc on the planet.
Dear Peter–Unfortunately I think it is close to a given that in the concessionary mindset that our side seem to think it is in our interest to be fixed with, it will rapidly be decided, as in the past under traitor Heath, that our fishing rights are a suitable subject to be handed over in the bargaining–The thinking will be that there are only so many fishermen so the politics can be borne–If, or more likely when, that happens, the EU, using its own usual logic, should at the very least pay us multiple billions for the privilege
PW, Wholeheartedly agree!
I was filled with utter dismay when I saw that ‘Fishing’ was one of the items on the agenda for discussion with the EU!
Take back ‘Fishing’ – end of! If there is a surplus of fish for our needs, then so be it. Leave the fish stocks to replenish themselves. It is stupid to allow fish to be caught to the verge of extinction just to appease EU interests. Any quid pro quo is likely to be illusory – existing only in the ‘World of May!
Save the Fisherman! – First and last!
If the UK went for the EEA Option then this would not be an issue since the CFP is not part of the EEA Agreement.
Idiots !!!
Fishing communities do not traditionally vote Conservative. That’s why it was easy for the Heath government to sell these people out.
Funny though how Labour are so quiet on this 😉
Yes, not only must we take full control of our fisheries, we must be prepared to police our waters and arrest any ships fishing without UK permits. Follow little Iceland’s example and stand up for our rights! – – – and DON’T give away our seas – – – that is as bad as ceding Kent to the French and Essex to the Germans. Are we Brits or Jellyfish?
These are excellent speeches by Mr Redwood. They make clear we want control of our money, our borders and our laws, and that we want to continue trading with the EU on the same terms as before. Yet Mr Barnier and Mr Tusk say no! What I want to know is this – why are Barnier and Tusk not respecting the democratic will of the British people?
@Nadine; “These are excellent by Mr Redwood.”
Indeed, but that is all they are, campaign speeches, compared to in-depth annalist, board-bush ideas rather than (detailed) policy suggestions for the post-Brexit world we will have in a little over 13 months time.
Because their experience of a limited form of democracy is only about sixty years old and it does not suit their purpose to encompass it fully.
Tusk and barnier are the real cake and eat it exponents here, whether we leave or go they want our money and our subservience to all their rules. The whole sorry process has become a fiasco entirely of our own making facilitated by a treacherous media an equally treacherous majority in both houses of parliament. Teresa may could well be playing a clever hand by allowing the eu to paint themselves firmly into a corner before showing them up for what they truly are before going on to tell them how it will be and what they will have to do if there is to be any deal at all, she never the less has a job on dealing with an eu negotiation when all the while parliament are aiming to have meaningful votes which would scupper the process. Can’t the realise that they have already had a meaningful vote, the same one i had myself and the result was for us to leave the eu. Frankly i would waste no further time we should just say we are leaving next march and get on with putting in place all that is necessary to achieve precicely that, then you would see some real movement on the part of the europeans.
Gordon – I think we’re all hoping that Mrs May is playing ‘the long game’ and will surprise us all, come March next year.
Doug Powell
Totally with you on this one.
Nadine
why are Barnier and Tusk not respecting the democratic will of the British people?
Easy peezy. (they are not democratic ed).
“We have been changed from a country with a rich fishery”
That would be why, even before we joined the EEC, at a time when our requests to join were vetoed by the French, our UK fishing boats trawled the north Atlantic and sometimes into the self-declared territorial fishing waters of Iceland (the first “Cod War” was between 1958 and 1961).
“If a UK fishing policy requires fishermen to land everything they catch we will catch less and eat more”
So what policies are going to be used to stop UK fishing boats from catching fish until fully loaded, would the UK fishing industry be banned from exporting their catch, thus only what the UK could consume could be sold – fine but what of the waste, after all it probably costs little more for a fishing boat to land a full load than a half load, would it be policy that fines/costs be applied to the fishing boat owner whose catch goes unsold – or will it simply become a free for all, catch it whilst you can chaps, when its gone its gone.
Also who is going to tell the fish not to swim outside of the UK’s territorial waters and into the nets of those EU (and non EU) fishing nets?!…
“Our local supermarkets now are full of Danish bacon, Dutch salad stuffs, flowers and vegetables, Spanish fruit and French dairy products”
As they were before we even joined the EEC, at least for bacon, butter, cheese, the only difference was their source, Commonwealth or RotW rather than EEC/EU.
“German industry proved to be more competitive and we turned to huge imports as we saw unemployment in our manufacturing heartlands mount”
Or was it more about the fact that the German government chose to help and support their industries during the turmoil of the economic recessions during the mid 1970s through to the late ’80s and beyond rather than simply allow ‘market forced’ to do what ever?…
Why didn’t Mrs T pull the UK out of the EEC if it was so damaging to our economy, she could have done so quite easily in the early 1980s? Had we never been in the EEC would it have stopped us from simply importing ever greater amounts of cheaper goods from abroad, toys from Hong Kong, cars from Japan, engineering tools and products from the USA for example, all of which we were already doing before 1st Jan 1973.
“Out of the EU we can manage our trade more effectively.”
Perhaps, time will be the judge. The best thing though, no government, no politician, will be able to blame anyone other than themselves for our own economic mess, our own failed domestic polices! Brexit can’t happen soon enough, the buck will have finally stopped…
Just for fun, I propose a free trade deal with Israel. I miss their oranges, better quality than Spanish, about the same as Maltese. They have some pretty nifty technology too. Great people to work with How about it? It wouldn’t half upset the lefties which would be a great bonus.
The EU has a trade deal with Israel. After Brexit the UK will not be party to this
http://ec.europa.eu/trade/policy/countries-and-regions/countries/israel/index_en.htm
@PDG; It won’t just ‘upset’ the lefties, who in the man are peaceful people -compared to some….
Personally, I prefer Californian oranges.
Peter D Gardner
Nothing funny about that . Hard to bargin with at times but when the deal is done, it is done and they pay the agreed amount.
We need to restore all control and return it back to the UK. Remove the EU, its commission, its parliament and all their bodies of influence from the UK body politic.
If other EU member states want to sacrifice their sovereignty, independence and democratic control to foreign technocrats that’s their concern but the British people aren’t that naive. Nor are they that stupid
Yes to cooperation with other European nations. No to being ruled by European based technocrats and obstinate politicians
We can manage our own seas, its fish stocks and agriculture and thrive in these areas but more importantly we can take pride when that happens
I have no animosity towards our European neighbours. I love Europe and its composite nations but I despise the EU. It is a political organisation whose aim is the dilution and eventual absorption of all member nation states and their democracies. That is an abhorrence for any democrat
Duncan
We need to restore all control and return it back to the UK. Remove the EU, its commission, its parliament and all their bodies of influence from the UK body politic.
We have had 40 odd years not having to be competitive and playing the role of just being order takers and like a lot of our politicians they have allowed themselves to be cocooned by allowing other people to make the decisions for them whether good or bad for the country.
Our inbred competitiveness has been sacrificed on the high alter of EU membership and a lot of people are total scared to have to go out and earn their living by selling the hard sell.
Second that.
It’s not just British fishing that has been destroyed by the EU.
The steel industry, coal mining, paper production, cement manufacture on and on goes the list.
I have a running joke when speaking to people under fifty. I ask them if they remember things called factories, where hundreds of thousands of people earned their living.
“German industry proved to be more competitive and we turned to huge imports as we saw unemployment in our manufacturing heartlands mount.”
It was never a level playing field, as the EU are now saying they want to see.
I saw at first-hand how German companies were subsidised through false “research” programs and now German car companies have been caught out cheating on diesel emissions to enhance their sales.
We didn’t indulge in the CAP scams, such as those where the land area growing olives was bigger than the total land area of the country.
No EU country followed the open purchasing rules as we did.
Whatever damage the EU may be able to do to us outside the EU it is nothing compared to the damage they can wreak upon us when we are inside the EU and subject to their directives, rules and regulations decided either by unelected bureaucrats or by QMV.
This whole post today is making for really depressing reading.
The high margins are in fresh fish. Sadly, the latter are not only a perishable product but they are also mostly exported to the single-market.
Sorry to pop your bubble but for your idyllic fish policy to work, you will have collectively to do better than fish fingers. To help you in this difficult endeavour, please find below the receipt for a classic sauce meunière. It’s a good start.
fish
1/2 cup all purpose flour
4 sole fillets (each about 3 to 4 ounces)
Coarse kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons vegetable oil or canola oil
2 tablespoons (1/4 stick) unsalted butter
sauce
1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, cut into 4 pieces
2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Lemon wedges
@Tabulazero; Thanks for that, a taste of things to come hopefully, post Brexit – US style measures… 🙂
We don’t have to take all the fish out of the sea. We could look to meet our needs, which extend well beyond fish fingers, and fish more sustainably with less taken out for export as now. Clearly there is demand so reduced exports will also push up the prices and help our economy – rather than that of the EU.
Thanks for the American recipe, but no thanks.
Tab. Your comment is beyond contempt and totally ignorant.
What a silly, pointlessly patronising, waste-of-time post. I’m surprised our host didn’t immediately consign it to the bin.
In Spanish supermarkets, it is usually possible to buy ‘fresh’ cod at a third to a half of the price of their UK counterparts.
Presumably most of this cod is ‘liberated’ from British waters, yet has a greater distance to travel to its final markets, so why is it so much cheaper?
Are the Spanish trawlers leaving us so little cod that prices are driven up in the UK, or do we have a more inefficient/greedy distribution system?
Spanish and Chinese trawlers are the fish pirates of the modern age, pillaging other nations’ stocks all over the world. Sadly, I believe our government will be soft on the subject of EU trawlers pillaging our fish stocks post-Brexit, using it as a major concession to get a final deal, as so few votes are involved.
The UK should adopt the Icelandic fishing policy, where the consequences of foreign poaching are extremely punitive, so there isn’t any.
Were the UK dedicated fish and shellfish consumers, the counters in our supermarkets would not be the miserable limited affairs they are. This despite the valiant efforts of Rick Stein.
Most, 90%, of what the UK catches of Langostines (Dublin Bay Prawns, Scampi, Cigalas) are exported. Many of our rivers are infested with American Crayfish to the chagrin of anglers, but nobody considers turning them into the delightful product they can be. If we do regain our fishing grounds and industry then it will largely be an export industry.
There is much to be gained by our farmers, providing they major on quality and marketing. The UK cheese industry fed by artisan farm manufacturers now rivals the French. The UK bacon industry is by and large dreadful, selling a product packed with water and salt. Run of the mill Spanish bacon leaves it for dead. Bacon in the UK is marketed as something special if it is air dried. It isn’t special, it is the basic norm. Most of the meat in supermarkets has not been given time to die .Twenty eight day hung beef should be the norm, not something special. The UK mass food industry and the supermarkets through which it’s products are sold has a lot to answer for in terms of the nations health.
Leaving the EU will be a time of great opportunity, those who take it will thrive, but I do not anticipate the UK population changing it’s eating habits overnight just because the options are there.
I don’t think you understand how far in decline our fishing industry is. Take Fleetwood which used to be the third largest fishing port in the country. Sixty years ago it had 120 trawlers, the industry employed thousands of local people, and now it has no trawlers left. Its dockside has been turned into a shopping mall. Its processing plants demolished for housing. Its RORO ferry service terminated. It’s one of the few towns where the population is going down because all the jobs have been taken away. There’s no point winning back the fishing grounds if we don’t have the infrastructure to catch, land and process the fish. There needs to be fair prices paid to our fishermen who risk their lives. Ask why Spanish trawler men can travel all this way and manage to make a profit but we can’t. There is far more required than just winning back fishing grounds and action needs to be taken now.
If we continue to concrete over our farmland to build yet more houses where do you expect to grow anything? My area once lush green fields with cows on is now a sprawling housing estate.
You may have confidence in TM but I don’t trust a word she says anymore.
Because the Fishermen of Fleetwood sold their boats and the attached quota to the Spanish. Now they want the quotas back for free. Cheeky.
What exactly did the fishermen of Fleetwood do with the money they received ?
Indeed fishing and fish farming have been hugely damaged by the EU.
But we do also need far smaller government, far cheaper on demand energy, more people with sensible degrees and practical skills (and fewer people with worthless ones), more roads, better airports, more real competition in banking, lower & simpler taxes, relaxed planning, to abandon the EU model, get fracking and have huge deregulation almost everywhere.
We also need freedom and far more real competition in education & health care.
It does not look like we will get any of this this from ex(?) remainers & tax borrow and piss down the drain people May & Hammond.
Stephen Hammond Conservative MP:
“By joining EFTA, the UK could be at the forefront of creating a new common market between European nations without the controversial CFP, CAP and justice and home affairs policies. It would be a grouping dedicated to free trade and economic prosperity, while respecting national sovereignty.”
I’ve only got one thing to say this morning and that is to ask what was the point in our vote or voting in any other election or referendum? I am still too depressed and angry to bother to put anything else.
Strangely this could easily have been given as a speech by Corbyn 10-20-30 years ago.
What’s happened to him that he has been smothered by the Blairite pillow until on the point of suffocation?
I agree with much of what you have written as usual Mr Redwood but seek clarity on Our membership of the EU confronted us in its early days with the abolition of tariff walls which had protected some of our industry
I tend towards protectionism and am hopeful that after we leave the EU we will produce more of the food and goods we consume ourselves. A Britain first approach similar to the one that President Trump is advocating. Our prices on goods will be higher if we do this so we will consume less tat.
What you have written above seems to favour tariffs but I thought you and many of your fellow EU Sceptic Conservative MPs favoured completely free trade. Please clarify.
Reply I favour fair free trade, i.e. mutual not one sided removal of barriers. Wjhen we entered the EU we removed barriers which hit some of our industries but did
did not get similar removals in areas where we were strong What unites Eurosceptics is not one vision of free trade but that we the UK people and Parliament should decide our trade policy under WTO rules
Humpty Dumpty sat on the wall..and we know what happened..all of the kings horses and all of the kings men couldn’t put poor humpty together again.
And this is what JR is proposing today that we return to a time of the 1950’s and 1960’s..they were good years in a lot of respects, I remember them well- but there is no turning the clock back to that time..both of these industries that are of topic of discussion this morning are very labour intensive..I will go further and say both are probably, after mining, the most laborious of the lot- young british people today are not going to turn out in sufficient numbers to do this work- not in the year 2018. So back to the drawing board- as one journalist put it recently the government is like a cat caught up in a tree and doesn’t know how to get down – hence we are getting all of these crackpot ideas, today farming and fishing? tomorrow the revival of the merchant navy?
I find the news depressing as well as unreliable . Something very positive must emerge from Chequers otherwise Theresa has absolutely no chance of survival . “Fudge” is the word being pushed around and I can understand why . Compromise has never been the way forward ; positive action requires a confident and steady hand at the tiller with a clear view of the way ahead . Theresa has this last chance to put our case forward that clearly shows how weak the EU is now and how it will be without us . We have everything to gain from a clean break .
More interesting is Ms. Sourberry and her amendment to keep us in the Customs Union.
It appears this may find favour with May and Hammond who are after all Remainiacs so will welcome losing the vot.
As J R-M says, we are heading for BRINO or Vassal statehood within Europe, what right do a self serving bunch of nobodies have to overturn the vote of 17.4 million people.
I wish them all ill.
Looks like EU is not going to support our free trade idea with them.
Cant we just create a free trade zone with Russia?
EU is trying to negotiate Common Fee Space with Putin et co but maybe we could do it first?
John, you did not answer my question yesterday regarding May’s offer to repatriate 111 new powers to Scotland and no doubt Wales and NI similar once we get them back from the EU whilst of course offering no powers whatsoever for England.
If that’s the case and she hands fisheries to the devolved nations, wont’t this create a new kind of competition and arguments about what are Scottish waters and what are English waters and whilst Scotland will have Sturgeon and the Scots Government banging the drum for Scotland’s fishing rights, England will only have May and the UK Government who will no doubt be banging the drum for Scotland’s fishing rights also.
It seems a lose lose for England’s f isherman but why should we be surprised?
Reply The devolution settlement of new powers post Brexit has not yet been decided so I cant answer. There will be a Lords Amendment tabled by the government in due course which sill give us more insight. The UK will retaimn control of UK wide fishing policy and international negotiations about it.
Without question, fishing and full control of territorial waters should not even be considered for discussion. It should simply be a given.
Following speeches by Boris Johnson and David Davis, we have had a full day of discussion by the Cabinet. We are none the wiser and I do not believe we will learn anything more when Mrs May makes her speech next week. I expect fudge after fudge will eventually lead to a very bad deal that will give us Brino. Will the Government be ready for WTO on the 29th March 2019?
Farms?? Don’t you need wide open spaces for those? Wide open spaces and a million freeloaders a year walking in looking for their free houses, schools and hospitals do NOT go together.
I read Tony Blair, on World at One, praised the EU because of our trading surplus with it. In fact our deficit is 80 billion. Another ‘porky’. Their arguments are getting more ridiculous, almost daily.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/923408/Tory-rebel-Dominic-Grieve-Brexiteers-Remainers-Commons-defeat
Enough is enough kick Soubry and grieve and anyone else who is against the U.K. leaving the dreaded Eu out of your party, they are totally against Britain and un democratic no Matter how many times they lie about being for the referendum vote, if that means another GE because of it so be it, the 17.4 leave voters and growing now have a bloody good idea who is for Great Britain and who are for their land of milk and honey the dreaded Eu , and that also goes for the labour/libs/green/Welsh/snp
The General Secretary of the Labour Party, Mr Iain McNicol, has stood down. From right to left in the Party from Benn to Corbyn have all said how astounding a job he has been doing. So why has he been forced out? Was he found reading a book without pictures?