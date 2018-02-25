The EU seems intent on No deal

The EU decided to reject the proposed UK/EU partnership they think the UK wants before the PM has even set it out! It was further evidence that the EU either does not want a deal or thinks the UK will just take dictation for a very bad deal.
They need to consider that any deal has to be put into UK legislation, and needs to pass muster with the Brexit majority in the UK to do so. Why would Parliament vote to give the EU large sums of money with no full free trade agreement and fuller partnership on offer? How could Parliament pass legislation to give the EU powers back that we had just reclaimed through the Article 50 process thanks to the referendum decision?
The EU offered Mr Cameron far too little in his renegotiation and lost a valuable member as a result. Now they run the risk of messing up a favourable trade and partnership relationship for them by being so negative and unhelpful.
…we could NOT negotiate our own trade deals whilst in the customs Union
It’s all good then, the EU is doing leave votes work for them even if their politician in parliament are not, anyway the people who vote to leave did not vote for a for a new deal with the EU or new partnership, they voted to leave the EU.
It was fortunate for us that Cameron could not gain anything worthwhile from the EU. Had he done so, the prospect of our leaving may have been made less likely. Historians may look back on his unintentionally good performance!
“Why would Parliament vote to give the EU large sums of money with no full free trade agreement and fuller partnership on offer?”
We should beware of the Treasury civil servants – they have a history (e.g. at the period of the 2010 GE) of giving the EU billions of our money just because the EU has requested it and they act to forestall a countermanding order they know might stop the payment. The Treasury should have an order slapped on it preventing it from now on from sending any money to Brussels that has not been expressly OK’d by Parliament. Hammond’s say-so should not suffice.