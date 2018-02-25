The UK as a leader for free trade

Most people in the UK want us to promote more free trade, not introduce new barriers.
If this can be done fairly, with reductions in barriers on both sides, it will help boost our prosperity.
Our trade with the rest of the world is in surplus, showing that we have an EU trade problem, not a global trade problem.
There can be some early and easy wins for trade policy as soon as the UK takes back control over this important matter.
The UK can offer tariff free access to our market to emerging market producers of tropical produce in return for better access to their markets.
Old friends and trading partners like Australia, New Zealand. Singapore and the USA will welcome Free Trade Agreements with us.
The Free Trade Agreements the EU has with third countries can novate to us as well as to the rest of the EU.
I know of no country that has a trade agreement with the EU that wants to impose new barriers against the UK once we have left.
Some say such arrangements may be possible but will not offset the loss of our current trading arrangements with the rest of the EU
I disagree.
It would be strange indeed if the EU want to impose tariffs and other barriers on trade in goods given their huge surplus in that trade today
We will carry on exporting to them one way or another.
Today the bulk of our trade is carried out under WTO rules with tariffs imposed by the EU.
This is why I do not think we have to choose between being free and being rich
We do not need to stay in some Faustian pact, trading freedom for more exports
The gloomy arguments that we will suffer from leaving are not merely misleading about the economy
They are also too narrowly concentrated on business profit and loss when we should be talking more of freedom and self government.
“The Free Trade Agreements the EU has with third countries can novate to us as well as to the rest of the EU.” This is a lie. The agreements are between the EU and third countries. Once the Uk is not a member of the EU, the agreeemnst do not apply to the UK. “Today the bulk of our trade is carried out under WTO rules with tariffs imposed by the EU” This is a lie. The bulk of our trade is carried out under the above-mentioned EU free trade agreements, and other agreements on eg customs cooperation. Almost no trade is carried out under WTO rules alone.
Reply No, you are telling a lie when you say these agreements do not novate to us as well as to the rest of the EU, subject IN EACH CASE to the consent of the other country to the agreement.I know of no such country that wants to block the novation to the UK
Dr. Redwood,
“It would be strange indeed if the EU want to impose tariffs and other barriers on trade in goods given their huge surplus in that trade today.”
The problem is, the EU DOES NOT TRADE. It is a bureaucracy, a leach, whose only purpose is to establish itself as the manager of all Europe. We plan to leave so it cannot allow us friendly terms despite what our European trading partners may be quietly saying.
Our only hope is to make it clear to all our trading partners in the EU, that we wish to continue trading on existing terms. They must make it clear that the EU bureaucracy will be swept aside if they don’t start behaving rationally. I doubt that will happen so be ready for WTO on 30-3-19.
If Mrs May didn’t hand over a near final draft of our FTA to Mrs. Merkel last week, then we really are being led by a useless PM.
More good sense from Mr Redwood. The whole process confuses me. We, the people of Britain, do not want barriers to trade with the EU (or anyone else). And our Parliament is sovereign. So why is Barnier not doing what he is told by our government? He is a civil servant, so why is he not doing his job? Perhaps Mrs may should just sack him
Agreed.
Why does the UK not announce now some or all trade deals it has ready to implement (which can presumably be signed, awaiting only a due date to become effective) with other countries to show both what is possible and that progress is being made?
Mr. Tusk has just said it is a choice between Free Trade or being in the single market and being a rule taker.
Most of us on here would then say go straight to WTO terms no need for a transition period or further payments to the EU.
Mrs. May will seek a way to comply with Tusk’s demand but make it look like we are leaving.
When you hear insiders say how brilliantly May handled Thursdays cabinet discussion, you know a fudge is imminent and the British public are being softened up for further bad news.
You say:- Most people in the UK want us to promote more free trade, not introduce new barriers.
I hope this is true, but many barriers come from the absurdly complex and very high tax system and from over regulation in general. The restrictive planning system, the attacks on self employed gig economy, absurdly expensive energy due to the green religion, gender pay reporting and many other absurd lunacies from the anti-business agenda of the current government all make the UK far less competitive.
I can’t fault much you say about free trade, but the bigger problem is ownership. What is the point in us welcoming imports if the profits of what we export also ends up going off-shore to the parent company, or at least (re)investment decisions are being taken in Paris, Frankfurt, New York, Tokyo or Beijing? Are we going to be the masters of Brexit or just its servants, if the later then we might as well not have Brexit!
Good morning.
Trade, trade, trade. Leaving the EU is not about trade, it is about governance. It is about doing the things we want to do. Making the laws, rules and regulations that suit our market and telling the likes of the rEU27 that if you want to sell into our market you will have to obey the rules we, not you, set. These rules can be made here in the UK or, through international body which the UK sits on in its own right.
But should we leave the EU and not in name only as I and many are coming to expect, then I think it is time we discussed what laws we wish to make, repeal or amend to suit ourselves. Banning Pulse Fishing must be on the statue books in the first year. It will be this that determines whether or not we have in fact left the EU. Banning it will only affect a few countries fisherman and none from the UK. So it is an easy win. But somehow I think the UK government will be dragging its heals as it won’t either wish to rock the boat or because it can’t. My feeling will be that it can’t.
Well at least someone else gets it
Needs bend iron. Consumer deeds dictate what sells. EU barriers obstruct what buyers want, & shall crumble under the weight of heavier demands.
Whether the EU trade suffers or not, this is worth doing.
We are stuck in a trading cartel we don’t want to be in.
Sometimes you have to take a short term hit while you sort yourself out.
In the long run it has to be right to organise deals which favour our businesses, not those theoretically averaged over 28 nations, but actually organised around one nation’s industry.
Yes, stated very clearly. Sourcing very freely in World markets should lead to the reduction in price of much of our food that is imported. The one caveat I have is that retail outlets will require careful and knowledgeable monitoring lest they see it as an enhanced profit opportunity. It could have the added bonus for emerging sources in the Developing World that trade is better than aid.
I do not envy the task of the EU in trying to sell to their national members the idea that their export goods to the UK will in future be subject to duty levels that could prove negative to their business plan. All because the EU wishes to punish the UK for having the effrontery to see through their grand plan for a USEU, and have none of it.
I wish Mr Redwood would concentrate on the political aspects of Brexit rather than the economic ones. Then we could have a meaningful discussion about whether it is better to be an influential member of a Union that draws together all the nations of western Europe at the cost of losing a little of our freedom of action or to be an independent state that has deliberately separated itself from the rest of western Europe, accepting political irrelevance.
But it is Mr Redwood who continually argues that black is white, that leaving the richest and most complete international free market in the world will demonstrate our adherence to free market principles and make us richer. It doesn’t and it won’t. Most economists contend that he is wrong. He is almost certainly wrong. If the strength of his argument lies in politics, then why doesn’t he concentrate on the political arguments?
It is my opinion that those who want to stay in the EU for non-economic reasons do so because they resent the government the electorate have put into power, and see the EU as the vehicle for opposition.
Long term: no problem! Bring it on!
The danger in the short term:
Lorries will pile up as they are inspected when they enter the EEA. Ships will have to wait, often for weeks, outside the harbours of Holland and Germany, before their containers are inspected. Aircraft will not be allowed to use European Airspace or travel on EU documentation.
People will be stopped and checked as they flow in and out of the EU.
All this is going, in the short term, to lead to food shortages (remember KFC running out of chicken?) and then to people who have not stocked up getting very angry and going out into the streets.
Every country is just 4 days away from a revolution…
We are playing with fire.
PS I am not a Remoaner. I am a Brexit voter.
Just been watching your lecture which I had recorded on the Parliament channel of the bbc which was very informative as ever by your good self, only to find that the bias bbc had cut your lecture short, now I don’t know if this was a recording error by myself or a deliberate act by the bias bbc to stop you giving a true outlook of us leaving the shambles called the Eu
Reply They showed the full lecture but not the Q and A which was also important and dealt with a number of Remain worries
Taking back control is the overriding objective. Sure there will be some bumps in the road but a price worth paying.
I see the EU has appointed another raving federalist as head of the Brussels civil service. No vote, no opposition.
Then we have the trolls telling us how democratic the EU is.
John your speech was first class . I was keen to see it on the TV and my enthusiasm was not let down . I considered it to be comprehensive , excellent in detail and , as an analysis of our relationship with the EU , exactly what the public ought to know . I regret that the programme did not include the question period that I’m sure followed the presentation ; someone was bound to refer to the City content of the economy and what the ramifications were likely to be following Brexit . Bercow gave you a generous introduction making it clear that no-one was able to match your knowledge of economic affairs ; I sincerely hope Hammond attended and took note . The timing of the speech could not have been better following the Chequers meeting . Very well done !.
Reply Thank you. I am asking the BBC if they have the Q and A on film as it was agreed they had the sole right to film by the Speaker’s office.
John,
We should be talking about the
NHS
Lack of educational standards
Investments in infrastructure
Mental health
Youth unemployment
Government deficit
and then about the EU
Does it seem reminiscent of early 1940 which is currently being covered by various films?
Britain virtually alone against Europe facing what some said was a disastrous defeat, a burly orator in the government lobbing in metaphorical hand grenades, a Cabinet member saying we should stay very close to opposing forces, an ambivalent USA, and a proportion of the population extremely nervous.
Thank goodness for what was the old British Empire and the rest of the world.
I have never had anyone I do business with in the EU even mention Brexit let alone see it as a problem.
The only people who are fuelling the hysteria on the trade implications of Brexit are the media and some politicians, who say they are concerned about jobs and business, but in reality are playing a partisan game for personal gain. They damage our democracy, but that is of no interest to them. Their actions are noted by the electorate.
We should be excited. I am. We should look forward to controlling our fishing, business, industry and laws.
We should not have our people subject to foreign unaccountable people. Each person must be judged by our laws and only our laws.
However, we should be ready and willing to work with the EU when they accept our sovereignty.
With the rubbish MPs, people have elected to parliament by way of the party pick who they can vote for and then only voting for parties, this country will never be leading anything in or out of the EU.
“Most people in the UK want us to promote more free trade, not introduce new barriers.”
The reason for leaving the EU/SM/CU is so that we can negotiate are own trade deals that are consequently beneficial specifically to the UK and not one where UK suffers in order that other EU countries can benefit.