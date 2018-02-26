A new Migration policy

Leaving the EU will give us the freedom to decide who we should welcome into our country
Many people who voted for Leave, and both government and Opposition are keen that the UK should be open to talent,
Welcoming to entrepreneurs and investors,
Enthusiastic about extending academic networks through shared scholarship and exchange
And generous to those fleeing danger and intolerance
Many also feel we do need to impose some limits on unrestricted migration into low paid jobs or onto benefits
We want those who join us to enjoy good housing and decent living standards
That requires us to expand our numbers at a sustainable pace
We also want a migration system which is fair between the EU and the rest of the world
I feel that not enough is done to limit migration from the rest of the world. Yes, we do need Doctors, Nurses and other skilled people, but it seems that some people come here, without skills and go into other low skilled jobs, or on benefits. All calls to limit the numbers are met with accusations of ‘racism’ , which promptly shuts down the debate. The Politicians seem to be unable, or unwilling, to confront this problem. I dont see this changing any time soon.
Every skilled person we import is a grievous loss to their own country. It is immoral to poach them. We should as soon think of robbing poor nations of their money as of their valuable skilled professionals.
Every unskilled person we import is a grievous loss to this country. We are not the world’s dustbin, where its riffraff can find a secure and comfortable future at others’ expense.
Cheshire Girl: “Yes, we do need Doctors, Nurses and other skilled people”
I always wonder why the UK can’t train enough of our own ‘skilled people’, could it be, that in the medical sector, the government has the stranglehold on training?
As a result, not enough is done, or it’s not done efficiently, or the administration is just too top heavy to respond to demand.
After all, the British government owns the education sector. Why can’t it do the job its supposed to do?
Yes, there is a problem that UK net capital formation is struggling to keep up with population growth.
Yes, there is a potential problem that many immigrants add less than GDP per capita hence problems either with inequality BB or productivity or both.
The other things which need to be faced and dealt with are the abuse of asylum, and illegal immigration. The Geneva convention is even more out of date and not fit for purpose than the Belfast Agreement.
…………..”that requires us to expand our numbers at a sustainable pace.” Really, why? We don’t need to increase our population at all, as we have large numbers leaving, being replaced by extremely larger numbers coming in. We know that the Tory’s and Labour are the mass migration parties. You’ve had nearly 8 years to totally control the largest part of immigration from outside the EU, but you’ve done next to nothing. George Osborne has confirmed it since leaving office that it just doesn’t bother the metropolitan parties. As a Government you could have done something about EU immigration by changing housing and benefit rules but chose not to. I’m afraid the legacies have lost all credibility on immigration, educating and training our own for jobs and roles! We know our health, housing and public services are collapsing due to the rise in numbers not being able to match need.
For a start there are things that can and could have been done years ago to slow down and regulate migration into this country. For instance intending migrants could have been told by immigration officers at ports of entry- ‘you can live and work in such and such and area but not in other areas because we have not got the services in place to cope in that town or region with the extra influx’. Here I’m talking about local places where there are not enough police, fire services, hospitals and schools etc..the list goes on. It just needs a bit of lateral thinking, decisions could be left to local councils and boroughs to advise the immigration service, and that would prevent certain nationalities collecting in towns villages etc to the dismay and resentment of local people. Why take a sledge to crack a nut?
Quite right on all counts John. We already have a housing crisis a struggling NHS, full schools in some areas, full roads and an over loaded welfare system. We must be able to have an immigration policy similar to that of the USA, Canada, new Zealand or Australia. When they find there is a need for certain vocations they allow those people in. We cannot afford to care for the rest if the world while we watch our own living standards drop further. We are a small country compared with most in Europe and the world and have to take more care with numbers of new people. The birth rate of many immigrants from poorer countries is quite alarming.
We constantly hear of the ”NHS crisis” and the ”housing crisis”. Someone should give it its proper name: a population crisis.
Yes, well put – we should be both choosy and generous. I don’t see why these two aspirations should be mutually exclusive.
Yes, whenever the housing crisis or other problems of over population are discussed – say the plight of prisons, or schools – out of control immigration is never, never mentioned. This is craven cowardice and dishonesty. Somehow the taboo must be broken. In the 1970s overpopulation was discussed all the time, which is why so many baby boomers had no children or just one. How are they feeling now?
Another thing that can be done is to tell would be immigrants:
Yes you can come in, we respect your EU citizenship, but you can never take UK citizenship.
You can work for three years at first only and then you have to leave the jurisdiction for at least six months before returning after which residency permits will need to be applied for- all necessary to plan for local services. Permits will allow you to live and reside in certain areas.
Indeed we surely want quality immigration self supporting immigration but not low paid, low skilled immigration. People on or near the minimum wage are on average a large net loss and have to be supported by other tax payers. This especially if they bring children and elderly relatives. They need housing, schools, social services, health care, in work benefits, road space, policing, transport, universities, long terms care …… and yet they are perhaps paying in perhaps less than £3,000 in tax and NI.
They lower GDP per cap and effectively put up taxes for others.
They also need to come without any serious criminal record, in reasonable health, with health insurance and sufficient capital to establish and set themselves up.
What is needed is a sensible points based system. Something Theresa May, for some idiotic reason, ruled out. I think the reason was that UKIP had suggested this sensible approach. What is her plan? She was Home Sec. for 6+ years after all, does she have one yet?
Net immigration is still running at around quarter of a million, despite Tory policy to reduce the numbers below 100,000.
Why does the Tory government have a policy, but makes absolutely no effort to apply it?
Dear John–Birds of a feather flock together
JR: “And generous to those fleeing danger and intolerance ”
There seems to be a never ending stream of people crossing the Mediterranean sea.
How many will you be accommodating in your rather spacious and comfortable house, this year Mr Redwood?
I can tell you are a generous Christian man, so we’ll shortly hear in your reply that you’ve already put several asylum seekers up at your own expense in your own house, last year.
Because that would be the Christian thing to do. Not coercing others to be ‘charitable’, but being charitable yourself.
“And generous to those fleeing danger and intolerance” – indeed, although in an era when whole populations mobilize to flee, generosity is very much less easy to dispense without enormous costs and does not present a viable solution.
What shall we do if ever there were civil war in China? Would several billion refugees be accommodated in the Home Counties or would some have to go north?
Off this topic, I’ve just seen Barry Gardiner explaining that under Labour our future customs union with the EU would not be the EU customs union – because that customs union is a function of the EU treaties, which will cease to apply to us once we have left the EU – instead it would be a separate customs union like that which Turkey has with the EU, except that unlike that agreement which Turkey has with the EU – which is appalling, as he has said in the past and still says now – Labour would negotiate a very different sort of customs union, under which the UK would continue to have its present veto on all the EU’s trade deals even though it was no longer a member of the EU, and apparently the diplomatic skills of a Labour government would be of such a high order that the EU and its member states would all readily agree to that kind of customs union with the UK, even though it would clearly deprive them of their power to make the trade deals they wanted unless a third country, the UK, also went along with it.
So presumably when a new trade deal was made with South Korea, for example, under this Labour vision, it would no longer start as described here:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/02/25/the-uk-as-a-leader-for-free-trade/#comment-921097
but instead like this:
“FREE TRADE AGREEMENT
between the European Union and its Member States, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland of the one part, and the Republic of Korea, of the other part
THE KINGDOM OF BELGIUM,
THE REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA …
… THE REPUBLIC OF FINLAND,
THE KINGDOM OF SWEDEN,
Contracting Parties to the Treaty on European Union and the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, hereinafter referred to as the ‘Member States of the European Union’,
and
THE EUROPEAN UNION,
and also
THE UNITED KINGDOM OF GREAT BRITAIN AND NORTHERN IRELAND
of the one part, and
THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA, hereinafter referred to as ‘Korea’,
of the other part … ”
With what’s happening in the Hoc, I think immigration is the least of our worries.
With the despicable Sourberry about to torpedo May and vote to keep us in the Customs Union I see a General Election looming which you will probably lose. I just hope Nigel returns to the frontline otherwise I and millions of others have nowhere to vote. You will not be forgi8.
Forgiven
There are always points in favour or against individual immigration applicants. A points-based system suits every nation of the world. Opinions vary about what each point should be.
Agree on all counts . With the most densely populated country in Europe we simply cannot absorb individuals who will not and can not make a proper contribution to our way of life and economy . Those who entered illegally must be sent back – also those with any criminal record . We have to be tough on this issue .
All well and good when presented like this John.
This country does not have enough proper infrastructure in place now to support the ever growing population in every critical area of basic living standards.
We take in 20k and in ten years you have got an extra 40k making demands on our services. Even those that aspire to getting a good job and paying taxes will not cover the true cost. As we operate at the moment is totally unsustainable.
For this reason alone Canada and Australia have got it right in that if you are of working age and self sufficient and we need you skills come on down. You can still come in if you have a lump sum and invest it in a business venture for local jobs. If you are of retirement age and can support yourself with a pre-determined pension and have a lump sum you will be considered.
We cannot continue to be generous to people fleeing danger and intolerance , the policy as outlined under the UN Convention for refugees is unworkable . Essentially it is a blank cheque written by a past generation, in a different time that , that we cannot honour. Something like 60 to 100 million people could claim this refugee right if they ever got here, so, while we dangle this carrot in front of people , to make us feel very ‘caring’ , we at the same time do everything in our power to stop them coming here, that disgustingly dishonest. Apart from that I don’t think it does any good, for the refugee convention is a despots best friend as it empties his country of the awkward squad, the people who might fight for change .
If and when we leave the EU, we need initially to stop all immigration for at least five years. To enable our services and housing to catch up with demand.
After that, a strict required high quality immigrant only policy to be in place.
“We also want a migration system which is fair between the EU and the rest of the world”
That word fair should be abolished! We need a migration system that works for us – the people of the UK. The EU should be left to make its own arrangements.
“Welcoming to entrepreneurs and investors” Yes we British can empty their wheelie bins for them.
In principle there is nothing to fear from immigration however in practice because we hand out large amounts of taxpayers money to all and sundry it turns immigration not into an orderly and gradual process but chaotic and impossible to handle and to satisfactorily absorb the numbers and diversity of cultures and religions or afford the cost of all the infrastructure to satisfactorily accommodate them. Yet again the West has not learnt from history; Rome was founded by immigrants, immigrants help to make it a great empire but in the end it was immigrants who destroyed it. The West has now entered the last phase.
Groundbreaking points there JR 🙂
It is pointless asking any immigrant if they are fleeing persecution or intolerance. NONE of them are going to say – ” I want to get into the UK because I ( and ALL my family ) get a house better than I have ever lived in, that house will be paid for and maintained by the UK taxpayer, I get free money for doing nothing, I get free NHS and translators, which I don’t have to pay for, but take up multiple appointment times, which stops the taxpayer getting seen, and my children get free schooling – -while I sit on my backside and laugh my taxpayer funded socks off at them struggling to go to work to pay all THEIR bills – -AND MINE TOO.”
The end result is clear – even to a working class numpty like me.
We need a points based system like Australia.
Points are allocated according to skills and qualifications needed in this country, which can be varied according to the country’s current requirements at the time. Points according to whether you have funds to buy or rent a home. Points for having a good command of the English language. No one with a criminal record. A system designed to cut out the scroungers and get the people into the country that we need.
And easier deportation for those committing crimes; cut out the human rights rubbish about family life, they should have thought of that before they broke the law.