Labour changes its mind and wants the UK to belong to “a customs union”

The Labour Manifesto was quite clear in 2017 that they wanted the UK to see through Brexit, including running our own trade policy. They laid out considerable details about the features of a global trade policy they wanted for us, which clearly ruled out staying in the or a customs union. Many pro Brexit voters voted Labour because they stood on a pro Brexit ticket.
Of course an Opposition party can change its mind. This particular change of mind has two big downsides for Labour. one is pro Leave voters who voted Labour will not be happy with this. The second is there is no obvious offer of “a customs union” on the table from the rest of the EU. They have told us we have to leave without cherry picking, so why would this much debated variant be on the table? Both Leave and Remain campaigns, and the UK government., told us before the referendum that leaving the EU meant leaving both the single market and the customs union. I don’t see that anything has changed since then.
This new position from Labour is extremely unhelpful and political posturing.
Labour has continually undermined David Davis and his negotiating team by saying cherry picking is not possible and that single market access is paramount otherwise it will vote against any such deal.
Labour is now advocating the same approach as David Davis is pursuing. A cherry picked, bespoke deal. If, instead of scoring cheap political points by trying to persuade young and pro EU voters they are in favour of staying in, they got behind the government to secure the best possible deal we would be better off.
For those who claim the BBC is soft on Labour Barry Gardiner has just had a torrid time on Today. Probably because the new Labour position is advocating leaving.
Moving this comment from the last thread, I’ve just seen Barry Gardiner explaining that under Labour our future customs union with the EU would not be the EU customs union – because that customs union is a function of the EU treaties, which will cease to apply to us once we have left the EU – instead it would be a separate customs union like that which Turkey has with the EU, except that unlike that agreement which Turkey has with the EU – which is appalling, as he has said in the past and still says now – Labour would negotiate a very different sort of customs union, under which the UK would continue to have its present veto on all the EU’s trade deals even though it was no longer a member of the EU, and apparently the diplomatic skills of a Labour government would be of such a high order that the EU and its member states would all readily agree to that kind of customs union with the UK, even though it would clearly deprive them of their power to make the trade deals they wanted unless a third country, the UK, also went along with it.
So presumably when a new trade deal was made with South Korea, for example, under this Labour vision, it would no longer start as described here:
but instead like this:
“FREE TRADE AGREEMENT
between the European Union and its Member States, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland of the one part, and the Republic of Korea, of the other part
THE KINGDOM OF BELGIUM,
THE REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA …
… THE REPUBLIC OF FINLAND,
THE KINGDOM OF SWEDEN,
Contracting Parties to the Treaty on European Union and the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, hereinafter referred to as the ‘Member States of the European Union’,
and
THE EUROPEAN UNION,
and also
THE UNITED KINGDOM OF GREAT BRITAIN AND NORTHERN IRELAND
of the one part, and
THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA, hereinafter referred to as ‘Korea’,
of the other part … ”
They’re getting even more confused by now saying the referendum was about us making our own rules but then saying external trade agreements have to be made by us along with the EU. Barry Gardiner sounded as though he wanted to crawl back into his shell on this one.
So Labour’s plan is that we aren’t allowed to import agricultural produce from elsewhere in the world-we have to rely on high price EU food – in return for us helping the EU keep their side open of this lovely border in Ireland. A kind of lose-lose for the whole UK with Labour.
Can’t you get onto Today and knock this garbage into the can?
Labour simply wish to disrupt any plan that may emerge from the Government . Putting their oar first into the water before detail comes from the Chequers meeting is Labour’s motif .
Customs Unions exist to ensure suppliers meet their customers’ specifications accurately & efficiently. That is what the UK does, & any sensible exporter would intend & do anyway. The EU version restricts its members’ freedoms, so why would the UK need to belong to that?
Few would ever dare accuse Labour, especially now, of ever having a coherent economic policy. This is just another example of them failing to realise how the real world works.
However, as bait to sucker in that small handful of Tory Brexit rebels into doing something stupid/disastrous sometime down the road, it is a brilliant ploy.
It’s a naked attempt to bring down the government aided by Sourberry and company. Hestletine said it is worth forcing the government out if it would keep us in the EU.
Just what is so attractive about this rotten organisation.
The main stream media yesterday started saying Labour wanted to “stay in THE e.u. customs union” .
By late afternoon the story had changed to “Labour wanted to stay in A customs union” .
The pronouncement is so vague as to be meaningless yet no media outlet hung E.U. lackey Starmer out to dry .
When is your Conservative party going to ditch T. May and replace her with someone who is competent ?
What has changed is that elections are due in London, which voted remain. Doubtless they’ll change their mind again afterwards.
Labour is trying to keep its traditional working class patriotic vote, and keep its academic and internationalist vote at the same time- a difficult balancing act.
Corbyn, like TM, is having to speak to two different audiences with a single message. Labour’s position is not that different to the Govts, just housed in different words and phrases, both seem to think that we will get a ‘mix-n-mix’ deal from the EU, but that is off the table according to Mr Barnier!
Although Mr. Corbyn is pro Brexit, having voted against every single EU Treaty, he is hoping that with the help of the SNP and the Tory’s EU supporters to bring down the government and force a new GE.
The only way the EU would accept our membership of a customs union would be if we did not have a veto on any trade deal they wanted to implement, so not only would we be shackled to the EU’s trade policy but we would be leaving ourselves in a very exposed position.
Of course an Opposition party can change its mind.
The only reason they keep changing their options is they are determine to destroy this government and gain power which as it always does will destroy the country with totally outdated not fit for purpose policies.
They are like tumbleweed they will go whichever way the wind blows to achieve their goal.
Good morning,
Remember last October when Corbyn make a quiet visit to meet Barnier; well now we know the deal they hatched out. Perfidious Corbyn and his cronies!
Simple question for all politicians
Do you want to run our own Country, or would you prefer it to be run by a collection of other Countries.
Simple answer required Yes or No.
They clearly see this as an opportunity to topple the Conservative Government, aided and abetted by the Sourby Grieves Clarkes et al of this world.
After the probable Labour victory they will renounce their new found belief in the Single Market and Customs Union.
Mr Corbyn and his backing group seem to have no problem with U-turns and obfuscation
Corbyn is making the same mistake as May – announcing what they want (in both cases a “bespoke” agreement with the EU) and entirely ignoring the fact the EU won’t agree. Corbyn wants to be able to give state aid for industries like steel, to reduce competition when bidding for public sector contracts, to nationalise the post office, and to stop companies employing low-cost immigrant labour – the EU won’t agree to any of that while also allowing him to cherry-pick those bits of the CU & single market he likes. BUT – will Barnier & Trump immediately slap him down as they do with May ? Probably not.
Perhaps the UK could belong to a union of European countries too?
This should surely damage Labour and help the Tories. Might be nice if the Tories had a proper leader who was a real Tory and could help them help themselves though. The opposition is so bad they should be miles ahead.
I am no great fan of Juliet Samuel (Telegraph journalist) but today she is surely right. Selling people useless degrees (at least 2/3rd of them I estimate) for three years work and leaving them with a £50k debt is massive mis-selling essentially by government. As of course are the absurd PV and wind subsidies & tax breaks and similar for electric cars. Get the government out of the way please.
This is surely just a ploy to cobble an apparent bridge to the Conservative dissidents in the forthcoming vote with a view to defeating the Government. The said dissidents should be ashamed of themselves.
The headline is:
“Corbyn sells out to the Blairites! – Does not respect democracy!”
If the Tories are smart, which is doubtful with May in charge, they would now come on strongly advocating a ‘clean’ Brexit, thereby picking up the disaffected Labour Brexit voters.
That done, those grateful voters could remain in the Tory fold for a generation!
They are telling us with a straight face that yes, we are leaving the house, but we must stay in all the rooms. The smooth-tongued Barry Gardiner told us this morning that the Referendum meant just one thing: Parliament taking back sovereignty – so it can continue to leave it with Brussels. The staying-in-at-any-cost brigade have persuaded the leadership to go along with this in the hope of toppling the government. Then, the leadership presumably think, they can u-turn again, so as to be able to implement their socialism in one country policies.
The Referendum did not mean Parliament can contract out government to Brussels. It meant exactly the opposite.
The only thing that’s changed is the BIG lie that labour gave in there jackanory manifesto along with all the other lies they peddled to get votes , well go ahead Corbyn and try and keep us in the Eu by a back door , you might not along with all your champagne socialist fellow mps in the London bubble be kicked out of Westminster at the next GE and that goes for any other mp around the country that tries to keep us in the Eu by any means, but you will be loosing shed loads of votes Corbyn north of the Watford gap,
I trust the Tory Remainers will see the Labour change of policy for what it is: a naked attempt to bring down the Prime Minister and hence the Government. There is no principle behind the position taken beyond this purely self-interested political aim.
Corbyn has been to see Barnier, so did Barnier offer Corbyn a cherry-picked customs union? I doubt it.
Would not Tusk and the troika insist on the four freedoms being part of the package.
Which reminds me of Ed Milibands stone carving – 4 Controls on immigration
Wheres does Sturmer and the Tory rebels think they are heading?
Do they think they can defeat the Government and force an election?
The rebels may think they can force another referendum. What would the question be?
Have you changed yours minds because leaving has been made so difficult by the Brussels dictatorship.
Could it be that the resolve to leave has been strengthened.
The Tory rebels need to take their blinkers off, the EU they so love is in turmoil.
An occasion when I agree with most of what this author writes:
“That said, we have to confront the idea that the man (Starmer) is either terminally stupid, or he believes us all to be, so much so that we will accept without complaint his assertion that a customs union will avoid a hard border in Ireland.
Surely to God by now, we should have politicians who are sufficiently knowledgeable about the basics? Surely they must know that a customs union will have no effect on freeing up trade on the Irish border once we leave the EU (and end the transition period). To ensure free movement of goods (and some services) we must retain, via the EEA, participation in the Single Market.
Needless to say, despite the rank stupidity of the assertion, the idle Marr let it pass without challenge. Thus he misses, as he so often does, the key point and lets another politician off the hook. Only the BBC – apart from the rest of the media – could employ someone so utterly useless.”
[Actually that last sentence is incorrect, because Sky and ITV did the same:
“I’ve watched four politics programmes this morning and on each there was at least one person who assumed as a matter of course that being in the/a customs union with the EU was the key to keeping an open border in Ireland … ”
“On the same day, though, we also had Hilary Benn, chair of the Brexit Committee tweeting about Efta, giving the firm impression that believes this to be a customs union. Thus, amongst the MPs and media, we have the building evidence that we are caught in the grip of an epidemic of stupidity.
Trying to assess why many ostensibly intelligent people manage to get it so wrong, so consistently, has been a never-ending labour on this blog and we’re probably no closer to an answer than we’ve ever been.”
But at least it is his blog and so the fruits of his never-ending labour get published …
Half a million Labour Party members haven’t changed their minds. No-one at the top of the Labour Party has bothered to ask their opinion let alone form a new policy.
So this is really great. Now we have civil servants coming up with a stupid proposal for the government, and the official opposition responding with their own stupid proposal. And neither or them are even asking the question posed here, once again:
“And this would apply to the whole of the UK economy, not just the 12% or so of output which is exported to the EU, and not just the 6% or so of businesses which export to the EU, but every part, every nook and cranny, of our national economy – including those parts which are actually connected to our trade with the rest of the world.
Why is Theresa May still prepared to extend this extraordinary privilege to the EU, that because we do some trade with them we must allow them to control the whole of our country and our economy? Why does she not offer the same deal to other countries, that as we do some trade with the US we will all obey every US law, that as we do some trade with China we will all obey every Chinese law, etc, etc?”
The only thing to have changed is the Labour perception that the usual Conservative Remainer suspects might vote with them for their new policy and so defeat the Government .
Following Chequers we must hope that TM gives a robust speech on Friday re-emphasizing that we are leaving the Single Market and Customs Union .
Our ‘Remainer’ suspects must loudly endorse this point of view to close off any policy void that TM may be tempted to leave .
This must be followed with a full scale attack on Corbyn/Starmer as petty, narrow opportunistic ,business as usual, Islington clique which is disregarding its 2017 and Leave voters .
On the other hand the Conservative Party is answering the referendum call for a new independent country as promised in 2017 .
The worst thing for Labour is beating the Tory Party in Parliament. It might trigger an Election where they won.Like the Tories they cannot build enough houses for migrants.
A real downturn in the economy would spell catastrophe. So many mouths to feed. So many potential homeless. So present Labour MPs will be content enough banking their salaries, perhaps getting an addition from being on a committee and one or two freebies. Hoping Corbyn will retire soon…and the Tories taking the flak for any downsides in the economy which Fake News will automatically blame on leaving the EU for the next one hundred years and more for we will never rejoin as it will cease to exist very soon.
I see PM Orban of Hungary is condemning the EU and heading for another landslide in Elections.
MarineLe Pen has suddenly awoken from a short nap too and comments much on increased migration into her belov-ed France.
The clock is ticking for the EU but not for long.
Nothing new that Labour is more interest in manipulating situations for their own ideological benefit and do not give a fig for what is good for the country or indeed what the citizens have voted for or have been promised. As far as Labour especially that it is now well entrenched in the Marxist/Momentum camp promises are only to entice people to vote for them not be actually honoured(student debt to be cancelled just to name one example). Competence, clear rational objective thought are attributes that Labour and their supporters can never be accused of so demanding something like remaining in the customs union when in fact the EU is not offering such is par for the course. That rag tag of clowns and buffoons aspire to govern our country. God help us if they succeed.
Keir Starmer and the BBC haven’t changed their minds and that is all that matters!
Indeed when the BBC made the announcement of ‘the change’ the ‘balance’ was provided by a ‘Conservative’ rebel that agreed with ‘the change’. Strangely any announcement by the government, no matter how trivial, the BBC can always find at least two voices to oppose it.
Dear John–Another set of ridiculous utterings from the Labour Party mendaciously offering everything whether impossible or otherwise–They have taken ‘having your cake and eating it’ to a whole new level–Let’s hope they just get laughed out of Court
The UK MUST take back total control of our legislature, our laws, our entire fiscal policy and our borders
Nothing else is acceptable
Leave won the referendum and it is incumbent upon this government to see that we leave the EU in its entirety
Labour will do what they do ie betray their core vote. it is what they’ve been doing since the early 1970’s. They are vehemently pro-EU and wedded to the Remain cause.
We don’t want to be part of the Customs Unions. We want the freedom to sign FTA’s with whom we choose
If May tries to con the public it is important that Eurosceptic MPs trigger a leadership election
We MUST leave the EU
They haven’t necessarily changed their minds, John. They are just using the situation to gain political advantage as they have from the outset. They would like to force a general election. These are the reasons I favoured a cross party approach in negotiations. I don’t think we’d have seen the same level of opposition if a few token Labour members were included in discussions with the EU.
Brexit is now on a knife edge and I feel it will ultimately fall to the electorate again to make the decision. Unfortunately this may be in a general election which means it won’t just be about the number of those who want to leave the EU …..
It’ll be about the number who want to leave the EU MORE than they want a Labour government.
Judging by the outcome of the last election that doesn’t bode well for Brexit,
Phillip Hammond is responsible for this. It was at his instigation that “a”UK-EU customs union was one of the two options proposed in the UK’s August 2017 document on the Northern Irish border (a streamlined customs arrangement being the other more practical option). Hammond has then spent most of the last year trying to frustrate Brexit with customs union proposals. If the government did not include ministers trying to frustrate Brexit then the opposition would not be making the same proposals in order to hasten the government’s downfall. Theresa May only has herself to blame by keeping Hammond in the cabinet and calling an unnecessary election that gambled with Brexit.
I have just read an interesting article about the UK staying in the CU but leaving the SM.
For example, the EU could sign an FTA with Canada which would allow Canadian goods tariff free into the UK but not tariff free goods into Canada as we are not part of the single market.
A very similar situation was envisaged by Turkey when they threatened to leave the CU.