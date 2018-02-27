The UK will rejoin the high table of global influence

Out of the EU the UK will have more influence in the world
The UK has often been a force for good
We have faced down genocides and warmongering dictators
We have often with our US ally stood for freedom, self determination and democracy
We stood up for the values of freedom and self determination when we helped liberate Kuwait
Freed the Falkland islanders
And defeated the Axis powers in 1945
Some say if we leave the EU we will become isolated and less powerful
That is selling us short and misunderstanding the realities
Out of the EU the UK will regain her voice and vote in international bodies where the EU has displaced us
We have not given up our seat on the UN Security Council
Let us take the WTO as an example
We were an influential founding member
In recent years we have had neither voice nor vote, as the EU has spoken for us
Out of the EU we will once again be a strong voice for free trade worldwide
Far from being isolated we will have new allies
Under WTO rules the EU cannot impose on us any barriers they do not impose on all the other WTO members
So if some in the EU have in mind retreating behind some stockade of tariffs and regulations
They will be picking a fight with the USA, China and the rest at the same time
Out of the EU we will be able to regain our voice and vote in various worldwide standards making bodies, whose work often requires the EU to implement the results
I don’t believe that this PM is committed to taking the UK of the EU. I believe she will find a method or device to tie us in some way to the laws and trading system of the EU.
I am trying to decide if Eurosceptic Tory MPs are using her weakness as leader against her to force through full UK independence or if they themselves are too cowardly to confront her for fear of triggering a GE and the uncertainty that this would bring for themselves
What the EU do from here is to a degree irrelevant. I want the UK out of the EU irrespective of their response but then I’m not a politician and therefore see the world through the prism of morality (doing what we know to be right and proper) rather than through the prism of vile politics (doing what’s best for political advantage irrespective of what is right and proper)
Get us of the EU. Get rid of this appalling, spineless PM. And then let’s get on with confronting the real threat to the UK, Marxism
Indeed as you say “Get us of the EU. Get rid of this appalling, spineless PM. And then let’s get on with confronting the real threat to the UK, Marxism”.
May cannot be allowed to stand at the next election as she is such a huge electoral liability even against moronic Marxists. Together with Hammond, she has totally the wrong economic policies too – high increasing taxes, ever more regulation, expensive energy and a bloated government wasting money hand over fist all over the place.
I echo your concerns, Duncan.
duncan,
quite agree and ably assisted by the complacent David Davis and the rest of the acquiescent cabinet, including Gove, Johnson, Fox.
Yes. I am also not sure whether Brexit Tories are working behind the scenes and driving a weak Prime Minister in the right direction or whether they are too weak or ‘cowardly’ in your words to topple her.
The EU are working well from their political point of view. They are yielding nothing and playing a waiting game. It is clear the UK will not be offered a good deal. Prevarication is pointless and worse than that it damages the UK.
I suppose one further hope is that the EU intransigence might actually force an unwilling UK government to walk away with ‘No Deal’. The latest EU stance on Northern Ireland is but one example.
It will now be very difficult for Mrs. May and the Remainers to devise a well-worded ‘Brexit in Name Only’ that they can fob off on the British public.
In many ways, the EU seem keener on ‘No Deal’ than the British government.
The Tory rebel MP, Sarah Woolaston, said on the BBC’s Newsnight programme that there is not a parliamentary majority for a ‘hard Brexit’. This is the mistake so frequently made by these pro-EU people. There is a majority out in the country for a Brexit that takes back control of our money, our laws, and our borders, not to mention our inalienable right to self-determination.
The will of the people should be the policy of the government – any government. That is how democracy works, not to be usurped by career politicians who seek to do as they think they will, or to serve another master entirely.
Tad Davison
Cambridge
Indeed, but will we ever actually get out under Theresa May. Even if we do May and Hammond seem determined to stick to the very high tax, high regulation and expensive energy EU model that has done such massive economic damage to Europe and the UK.
May and Hammond need a dose of Trumpism, but they seem to be firmly entrenched in their mindsets, with no vision, no entrepreneurial spirit, nor the necessary wisdom and competence to take us out of the EU and to make Brexit work. The country deserves so much better than this. They will also never win elections convincingly with their left liberal policies.
Exactly.
Their idea of “entrepreneurial spirit” is to increases taxes still further, make people pay a fortune for green crap energy, force PC drivel onto business, pass more and more daft regulations to kill jobs, build on EU “workers rights” and to follow the failed European Economic Model.
Thus killing competitiveness in the UK.
As ever, you completely misrepresent the nature of the WTO. As a member of the EU we have barrier-free trade at Dover, Felixstowe, Fishguard etc. Outside the EU, we will have to face tariffs, customs checks, phytosanitary inspections and many other formalities – these are barriers all States face when they trade with the EU, and the WTO has nothing to say about them. Is it possible to trade with the EU without being a member of it? Of course it is, but it is a lot slower and more costly than it is if you are a member. Brexit is the biggest step back from free trade in human history
Leaving the EU isn’t about trade, this is about direct democracy, sovereignty and national independence
This is about political accountability
This is about holding those who take decisions on our behalf to account
This is about circumventing the power and influence of the self-serving, grubby liberal elite who use inter-national bodies to pass on power and circumvent national parliaments
You fail to understand what’s at stake here. This isn’t about the cost of tomatoes, fish or whatever product we import or indeed export
This is about taking back full democratic control of the political decision making process
You wouldn’t adopt such a position if you were an America, Aussie, Kiwi or Canadian.
Trade will be what trade will be and as always we will respond as the UK has always done but the most important challenge is that we must take back full control of the UK and wrestle it back from the autocratic grip of the EU
“Brexit is the biggest step back from free trade in human history”
Can you just briefly explain why in your view it is a bigger step back than the Japan closed country edict of 1635 ?
The nations with the biggest growth of trade with Europe since the EU set up the single market are America and China.
Trade will be as slow or fast as we allow politicians to make it. People trade, politicians frustrate trade. We do not wish to put up any restrictions, will the other countries in the EU allow the EU bureaucrats, who don’t do any trading, force them to frustrate trade.
This is what the EU fears, loss of power and therefore it becomes irrelevant.
@Tasman; It is you who is completely misrepresent the nature of the WTO, the world is not the EU28 but some 164 countries, only 27 of whom will be part of the EU post Brexit..
“Brexit is the biggest step back from free trade in human history”
No, that was (necessarily) allowing independence & self governance for the British Empire, second was abandoning the Commonwealth for the EEC, third was signing up to the EU’s (protective) single market that stopped the UK from taking her seat at the WTO etc and thus negotiating the best trade agreements and tariffs for the needs of the country.
And no secure border. Bit of a flaw, that.
There is no reason for this unless the EU decides to start a trade war by erecting tariff and other barriers which aren’t currently in place. The UK has no intention to do so. If there are new barriers to UK-EU trade it will be the EU that’s imposing them.
It’s not about tariff. It’s about country of origin rules. Let’s assume that the EU and the UK sign a free trade deal with 0% tariffs on car parts. Let’s assume that both the UK and the EU sign a trade deal with China. However, the EU charges 10% and the UK 5%
What would prevent a Chinese exporter wanting to sell in the EU to export the car part to the UK first (and pay 5% duty) and then re-package the parts into a new box with a big Union Jack on top and export it to the EU at 0%, thus saving 5% in the process.
Hence rules of origins which are meant to prove that the products you export are truely yours and not some re-exportations. It will work both way, as the UK may also want to impose its own tariff schedule and this means that there will need to be some inspection at some stage.
It has nothing to do with trade wars.
If you are right then what you are saying is that the EU wishes to impose delays, higher costs on us therefore you must believe the EU expects and welcomes us to impose the same on them?
The EU is a prtoectionist club. Plrease don’t try and give the impression that it is an avid suppoerter of free trade when it is not.
If it were they would gladly agree to maintaining a free trade arrangement with the UK when we leave. They give the opposite impression. Remember that 7000million people live outside the EU.
Tasman, The EU is not a “Free Trade” organisation. The annual contribution makes it a very expensive trade protection racket.
Having spent the last 20 years importing electronics and other items from China, I found few barriers or delays due to customs checks and compliance issues. Usually a container would be delivered in a day or so from the ship docking.
Most items imported have very low import duties (2-3%) and many were zero rated.
We’ve just come back of a cruise. A Chinese ship docked with about 2000 containers on. They were offloaded onto trucks from all over the country for delivery. Odd ones were selected for checking.
There were no queues or delays.
How is that possible when the ship came direct from China.
“but it is a lot slower and more costly”
Come on then, give us some numbers. Let’s see just how gross your exaggeration is, like the gross exaggerations of the value of the EU Single Market.
Tasman; I believe you have just identified the reason that UK trade with the rest of the world is growing faster than EU trade, both with the RoW and the UK!
Quite.
It is a fallacy to believe that our foreign policy behaviour in 1982, let alone 1939 to 1945, is of any relevance to the argument of whether or not we should leave the EU. This is a different time and the world very different.
Only if the EU is stupid enough to do it. Even then I believe in business and their ability to adapt to whatever stupid politicians force on them. Business will continue because money talks louder than the EU panjandrums.
There is much posturing as part of the negotiation and it will continue up until the last minute when common sense will prevail and an FTA will be agreed. The nuclear option of mutual destruction is nonsensical but all part of the plan to try to frighten the British people, who, the EU should have realised by now are made of sterner stuff.
We are Germany’s biggest customers for cars, France’s biggest customer for wines and agricultural produce etc. and is much the same for all the developed EU. You do not try to cripple your best customer.
@Tasman
Is that how they allow horsemeat to be sold for human consumption?
Good morning.
I could have written this. It is what I and many others, here and elsewhere have been saying for sometime.
This claim has always irked me, much like the over used and quite undoubtedly wrong notion of, ‘influence in the EU’. In the EU the UK is only 1/28th of one say. That is both in the EU and, globally. This is because the Council of Ministers is one minister, one vote. So on this very important council the UK has no more or less say than Malta. Yet we pay far more in and get far less out than the vast majority.
When CMD claimed, quite falsely, to have reduced the EU budget, what he in fact negotiated was a reduction for all the others, but an increase for the UK. Later, it was found, the EU miscalculated and the UK and a few others had to cough up more. It is never that case that others have to make do with less, because they are in the majority and the Council of Ministers (one vote each) will always vote for more.
Out of this madhouse there will be more contributors than before. The Common Agricultural Policy no longer looks good for France as the French government has realised without us in the Single Market and paying in, they will no longer be recipients.
Leaving the EU will not be easy. But it is the best thing we have ever done. Trouble is, our political pygmies in Westminster are going to be shown up for the lightweights we always knew they were. It ain’t gonna be pretty watching these people, but there you go 🙂
You used to be a powerfull voice inside a 400mm trading and political block. You use to participate in crafting policy for a whole continent.
Now you do not anymore.
Lisa Nandy (Shadow Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change on the Daily Politics) seems to see a choice between “a high wage, high regulation economy or low wage, low regulation economy”.
Clearly she is rather confused (another politics graduate). By what mechanism does government over regulation ever make wages higher or industry more efficient?
There have been numerous complaints against the EU that have been and are the subject of the WTO dispute resolution procedures. The EU itself has even used that process and laid itself subject to it’s judgement as in the case of WT/DS265 (Export subsidies on sugar).
So the WTO does take action on EU trade and the EU does accept the WTO as a ruling body. This information is easy enough to find out, the EU even lists some of the cases on it’s trade.ec.europe.eu website.
As always, it is you and your ilk that completely misrepresent the situation.
If he will permit, I’d like to address the topic JR has raised today instead of all those he has not. Two factors are important when estimating a country’s global influence: how much it has in the bank and how many divisions it can field. On either count we do not do well.
The world is run by those who turn up. Britain has certainly turned up, usually uninvited, for centuries. We have many friends everywhere, many enemies too. I suspect the world will not be displeased to see us suffer a fall.
There is a fatuity beloved of politicians and it is called the Fallacy of Moral Influence. The Left are particularly addicted to it. When Prime Minister Corbyn is swaggering round the globe, demanding it admires his beautiful shiny conscience but without a battalion at his back or a bean in his pocket, we shall then find out what clout we really have.
It is a peripheral to the immediate, which is leaving the EU cleanly. Hopefully the EU will see the sense in continuing free trade but if not WTO rules will suffice. Having more direct influence on World bodies can but be a plus. It will be a bit like being self employed again after a spell of corporate life.
John, all what you say is so true but it hasn’t happened yet and as each day goes by, sadly it is looking more and more unlikely that it will. Despite the referendum result, we now have Her Majesty’s opposition fully committed to staying in although they won’t admit it, the SNP are opposed to leaving as are a good number in your party. May although a remainer talked tough to begin with but is now showing her true colours and capitulating on every EU demand. Why on earth your colleagues chose her as leader is a mystery and a big mistake. Leadsome would have been much tougher and got the job done by now unlike weak and pathetic May. Then we have the biggest arch remainer of the lot – Hammond. Why is he still in post?
The people have spoken and they voted to LEAVE the EU and everything to do with it. May needs to go and we need a new leader to get on with it NOW and that means out of the Customs Union, out of the Single Market, no transition period and definitely no divorce payment. Anything else will make us not only rule takers instead of rule makers but we will also be the laughing stock of not just the EU but the world if the majority of MPs get their way. It will be a complete and utter betrayal of their masters, the British people, and they need to be reminded of that.
To paraphrase a well known saying, you can get the UK out of the EU but you can’t get the EU out of the UK. Not with spineless leadership at any rate.
Being positive and marching on boldly to new frontiers post Brexit is the way forward for us . The challenges are there to be faced and won ; if we sit on our backsides we will be sorry . The EU is a defunct mechanism and we will be better off out of its clutches ; the system has done nothing for us . Those who preach staying in a “customs union” do not appreciate the reaction that will be imposed by the EU , nor do they respect the will of the voters .
This is the first time since just prior to 1939 that a number of MPs have joined forces with politicians of a foreign power in blatant attempts to undermine the negotiations and talks of the standing government. Worse, they even brazenly use the same words and phrases. Ya, The Clock is Ticking for these MPs in deed.
The draft Withdrawal Agreement (WD) is due tomorrow I think, that will interesting.
You say “… EU have in mind retreating behind some stockade of tariffs and regulations […] They will be picking a fight with the USA, China and the rest at the same time”
The EU won’t change anything. Its current third country agreements and WTO tariffs will continue as now. The UK will just become another EU third country. The EU is obliged to tell its counter-parties that the EU28 will become the EU27, under Article 56.2 VCLT.
As CEPS says, “That article allows for continuity (not succession) of the EU as a party to an international agreement when one of its member states withdraws from the EU. Indeed, it does not imply that the EU as a whole needs to withdraw from such international agreements.”
The interesting bit in the WD will be what arrangements will be made for TRQs (reduced tariffs on some volume of imports) and how much of those the EU will try and dump on the UK. That will upset some counter-parties who may want a better deal post Brexit.
Tasman,you are obviously a depressed Remoaner devoid of any vision.If you like the EU so much,go and live there.People with your sentiments are not required in this great country of ours.
Speakers House
Many of these points are covered in John Redwood’s Speakers House Lecture he gave on February 20th 2018, and which is now available on BBC iplayer. I recommend that all watch it.
Even if you don’t fully agree with some of the points he advances, the lecture raises all relevant points arising from the Leave vote.
I do take issue with Mr Redwood on one thing however:-
To my mind too much emphasis, is placed by Mr Redwood (and others), on Magna Carta having been the font of freedom under the law.
In fact, England and Wales was a much free-er place prior to the Norman invasion of 1066. Before that, Angla Saxon and Celtic Britain had nothing like the oppressive laws and monarchy we had by 1215.
To all intents and purposes Anglo Saxon England had even been electing our kings, and local communites ruled themselves.
All Magna Carta did, was to circumscribe the powers of the monarchy slightly, for the benefit of a foreign Baronial elite who had arrived with the Norman Conquest. It was a peace settlement between two foreign power centres which were running England.
It was not until the Glorious Revolution that the events of 1066 started to unwind properly. But even now we aren’t fully free of it. Our centralised system of Government and law derives directly from the Norman Conquest.
All that’s happened, is that an elected Parliament has replaced the Barons. Democracy is undoubtedly a good thing, but it is not the same thing as Freedom.
The outcome of the Battle of Hastings was close run thing. If it had gone the other way, Britain and the World might have been a very different, (and arguably better) place.
Thank you for this dose of optimism this morning, Mr Redwood. It is sorely needed in government.
our natural allies are in Europe both in terms of trade, services, security so what is the actual issue, neither we nor Europe is about to turn their back to us as it is in nobody’s interest
Now that we know all of UK’s strong points can you tell us if there are any weaknesses?
Didn’t Corbyn look very presidential making his speech yesterday? my opinion
So am looking forward to what the International Trade Secretary Fox has to say today, and
then reading the publication of the EU draft report on the December agreement due tomorrow
It’s going to be an interesting week with Mrs May to round off things on Friday
Now what’s that you were saying about the UK rejoining the high table of global influence?
Nigel F is already out there at the big boys table, evidence is there for all to see
Nobody around the world believes the wishy washy liberal elite in parliament represent the British people any more
Many thanks, John for that brilliant lecture that I watched on the BBC parliamentary channel.
I hear, on the BBC of course, that the the negotiation paper put out by Brussels is quite unequivocal on the Irish border. It leaves no room to negotiate and Mrs May can only tarnish her reputation further by even indulging in talks. But I am sure she will, and concessions will follow that will be harmful to the UK.
Could Comrade Corbyn have come up with anything more unworkable than yesterdays speech? Pure politicking.
I wonder how many Tory MPs would be prepared to bring down a Tory government rather than see this happen. We may find out if the government is forced to make a vote on the/a customs union with the EU into a confidence vote. How many of the Tory rebels in the UK Parliament are so determined that said UK Parliament shall never again control the UK’s trade policy that they would join with the opposition against the government? What are they even doing in our Parliament, let alone as Tory members?
That such a small country like Britain once ruled a large part of the globe was rather an amazing feat and the appellation Great to her name was well deserved although that was not the reason it was given it. A far more mundane reason was the case. After WWI and II Britain’s heyday gradually came to an end and she lost her superpower status but not her influence.
That ended the day we misguidedly joined the common market. Although unlike other great civilisations the end of empire did not see our society fall apart and crumble into dust. The reasons being that our character is obviously made of sterner stuff than other similar societies in that position and the impact our empire had on the world was such that it has been seen as a benefit and they appreciated the fillip it gave their nations.
Since joining the common market although we have managed to prosper we have not done so to the degree that we could have achieved if we had been free to develop our full potential by engaging in commerce with all of the world or used all those inherent abilities that we have that allowed our plucky forefathers to build an empire. Not to build another empire but to teach and influence others to build their societies founded as ours was on sound institutions that encouraged the rule of law and good democratic principles.
It seems likely that Parliament will vote to keep us in the single market and that makes me pessimistic that we shall ever regain our freedom.
Here is a question. Every working day goods worth about £10 million are transported from Northern Ireland to the Irish Republic across the land border. Why have the Irish authorities ceased to carry out any checks on those goods as they cross the border?
Here is another question. The value of those goods crossing the border into the Republic, in the future from the UK into the EU, is equivalent to about 0.1% of UK GDP, so why should their existence be allowed to impose EU laws to the entire UK economy?
And here is a third question. If the fact that we do some trade with the EU justifies the imposition of an entire body of EU law on all of our country, why do we not extend the same kind of privilege to all of our other trading partners around the world?
Mr Redwood,
Very good aspirational writing with little substance but that was to be expected. The ERG letter’s wording is pretty precise and not really suitable for amendments via speeches. So, enjoy and people like myself (desinterested but very interested in the upcoming UK experiment (whatever it may turn out to be)) will just wait and see, as well as continuing to offer a voice of reason.
Now, you say:
“So if some in the EU have in mind retreating behind some stockade of tariffs and regulations
They will be picking a fight with the USA, China and the rest at the same time”
Whatever “stockade” there is is unlikely to change and the UK may well end up on the wrong side of it. Do you think the US and China will become less protectionist? In my experience it is a lot harder for a non-US business to be successful in the US (and similar, even worse) in China -or India, that other chestnut- than it is for these countries’ firms to do business in Europe. The EU member UK is a prime example of that. Not because of her own attractions but as an English speaking bridgehead into the world’s largest market. Anyway, you know that as well as I do. Let’s call this poetry..