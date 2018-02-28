Labour’s customs contradictions

“Cherry picking on stilts said one critic of Labour’s idea for the UK negotiating stance. They want “full access to” EU markets maintaining the “benefits of the single market and customs union” . The UK should also be able to “negotiate agreement of new trade deals in our national interest”, and should not be a “passive recipient of rules decided elsewhere by others”. There’s a good series of contradictions for you in a few sentences.
You cannot be in a customs union with a Customs Union and negotiate your own free trade deals on the side. You have to impose their common external tariff on everyone else. Nor is it at all likely that you can stay in a customs union with the rest of the EU without having to accept their rules.
It is unlikely the EU would offer us membership of a customs union without requiring that we accept their rules, and without demanding payments and continued freedom of movement. In other words a customs union would look much like membership of the EU without a seat at the table to be outvoted in person.
Meanwhile it is Groundhog time again in the Commons on this issue. We have twice had important debates and votes on whether the UK should stay in the customs union or not. (Amendments to the Queens Speech and to the EU Withdrawal Bill) Twice the Commons has decisively rejected this idea. Now some MPs want to do it again as a amendment to the Trade Bill. I do not see the point of doing it all again, and would expect the government to win another vote on this, even if this time Labour is on a whip to support the customs union instead of whipping to abstain.
95 Comments
Good morning.
As this charade continues, from both main parties, time is running out. Neither the government or the opposition know what to do. We the electorate, have ordered them to do that which they were employed and returned to parliament last year to do – Leave the EU.
The difficulty of leaving was never lost on me and those that understood that you cannot have a Supranational government do most of your work and not have an effect on your ability to self govern.
The opposition, and that is everyone, should understand that now is really not the time to play politics. All that they were required to do was hold the government to account and make sure that we left in as good order as possible. You are all over the place as you have a position that you are clearly at odds with, hence the need to concede evermore ground in order to achieve a Soft-Remain.
Politics has descended to a new low.
The arrogance of those seeking to overturn or otherwise frustrate the Brexit referendum result is as breathtaking as it is obvious – whether through parliamentary skulduggery or taking cash from a foreign billionaire.
Once upon a time the ruling order sought to uphold the divine right of kings. We know how that ended. Today, we are told, the ruling order want to uphold the rights of the EU even though the people have said it must end. It is time the May government got a grip and got on with it.
The arrogance of those seeking to overturn or otherwise frustrate the Brexit referendum result is as breathtaking as it is obvious – whether through parliamentary skulduggery or taking cash from a foreign billionaire.
Once upon a time the ruling order sought to uphold the divine right of kings. We know how that ended. Today, we are told, the ruling order want to uphold the rights of the EU even though the people have said it must end. It is time the May government got a grip and got on with it.
‘That skull had a tongue in it and could sing once. How the knave jowls it to the ground, as if it were Cain’s jawbone, that did the first murder! It might be the pate of a politician, which this ass now o’erreaches, one that would circumvent God, might it not?’ – Hamlet
Shakespeare is scathing of politicians. Whether it be Hamlet, King Lear, Macbeth, Julius Caesar and so on.
Being a politician can be a noble profession. Look at Sir Thomas More. But it can often be the opposite. And I’m afraid the skulduggery we’re seeing at the moment over Brexit is shameful to the history of our Parliament, and only sullies any nobility Brexit could have had.
Lastly, the killing of His Majesty the King Charles 1 was a crime. He, like Parliament, received his authority to rule by Almighty God, Himself.
That doesn’t mean the King was infallible. But to kill him was a crime, and just reaped further blood (not forgetting how Oliver Cromwell’s head ended up beheaded as well.
The regicide of Charles I is a shameful part of our Parliamentary history (not forgetting how with the Roundheads, came dreaded puritanism). Bit like, but not as bad, as the shameful Jacobins of the French Revolution.
Yes, Charles I needed to be taught a lesson, and the powers of Parliament increased. But not with the killing of His Majesty the King.
Lastly, Brexiters have undermined Parliamentary Democracy by using a Plebiscite to over-rule the authority of Parliament.
Rubbish and you know it! Parliament legislated in order that they delegate this important decision to THE PEOPLE so that we could decide our destiny and not be led poorly by MPs as we have in recent times.
zorro
What a stupid comment even by your standards Ed. Cameron called the referendum as Prime Minister and using taxpayers money declared that they would accept the result.
We voted out by 1.4 million in the largest turnout of any election.
Get over yourself man.
Who enabled the Referendum Act then ?
‘Once upon a time the ruling order sought to uphold the divine right of kings. We know how that ended’
– And the Roundheads turned out just as bad as the Cavaliers. The Roundheads were proto forerunners of the Jacobins in the French Revolution.
Shakespeare is scathing of politicians in most of his major plays. Because power goes to politicians’ heads whichever hue they belong to.
The most honest politician we ever head ended up murdered by Henry VIII (similar for Thomas Becket by Henry II).
Our Parliament and country could be great. Can still be great. But only when it accepts the Lordship of Christ The King.
@oldtimer; As is the arrogance of those seeking to overturn or otherwise frustrate the 2017 General Election result.
The “ruling order” want to uphold the rights and choices of the people, it’s called living in a democracy I believe [1], get used to it – do remind us how many seats the Conservatives lost compared to how many extra seats Labour won compared to the 2015-17 parliament…
[1] read what I said to Tad Davison yesterday as to why your bleats of protest are misplaced
Labour’s latest announcements will suit the EU handsomely. More discord, more potential delays. More potential for cross party sabotage.
Labour hope for some political advantage even if they alienate their Leave supporters.
So far they have not given a great account of their position or won many plaudits in the media.
Time for the public to get the right of consent.
That way the remainers, they can fund the EU if they want.
For leavers, we just say we do not consent and keep our money.
Same for Oxfam.
Same for the disaster of the state pension.
Same for all state debts. Any 18 year old should be given a statement with their share of the debts and have the right to say I do not consent. They then keep that money.
Equally any debts off the books everyone has the right to say since you didn’t tell us about the debt we can opt out of paying.
The creditors can then sue MPs for their money.
Mark B
Agreed
Politics for politics sake, Labour not so much flying the red flag, but the white flag of surrender.
“will will take whatever you give us, and we will pay want ever you want us to pay, but please promise to give us a customs union, with your rules of course, in return”
Labour, in moving to Brexit in name only, are deserting the large majority of their voters. It is a very big political mistake for them and a huge bonus for the Tories (or should be).
The Tories now desperately need some bold, strong, working compass leadership.
A letter in the Telegraph today asks:-
“Some are born bold and some have boldness thrust upon them. And Theresa May?”
I think we can safely say she was not born bold and has not got a working compass (also clearly not bright enough not to publish a punishment manifesto). I do not think that she is even capable of having boldness thrust upon her. We shall see on Friday.
Just thinking about it and her many dreary, PC, “let’s sit on the fence” previous speeches depresses me. Surely Friday must be her very last chance?
Doubtless we will get the usual on the one hand and on the other hand fence sitting over Brexit (probably with a bit of gender pay gap drivel, building on EU workers rights, some expensive energy climate alarmism, sticking to the failed EU economic model and a bit of the “war on plastic” thrown in – as the usual pathetic PC distractions).
I hope to God you are correct that Friday is her last chance to make good. If she capitulates, again, to her Remainer crowd, then we must have a swift change of PM.
@Peter Wood; “a swift change of PM”
What difference will that make, the parliamentary arithmetic will be the same, no PM can push through policy that doesn’t have enough support on the floor of the House – unless willing to make every vote one of confidence – what is the DUP’s position on a (so called) hard border between north and south, has anyone checked?
Don’t forget that she will want to “make it clear”
Major, yeah, clear as mud.
Don’t forget – – – Enough is Enough.
Another classic porky that will go down in history along with DC’s “immigration down to tens of thousands” – shame he didn’t make it clear it was going to be per month and not annually.
majorfrustration
…and “enough is enough”……whatever that implies in T. May’s mind?
Politicians love meaningless, overstated platitudes! It results from career politicians never having had a real accountable job!
We need absolute clarity from Mrs May on Friday. The take it or leave it ball needs to be firmly in the EU court and the nation states fully aware of what is on offer.
Cherry picking, having your cake and eating it, dishonesty on a grand scale, are these criticisms then I thought this was the way we did politics now ?
Is it so different to the claim, from Redwood and co. that we could have mutual recognition in some sectors ( where it is suits us) and diverge on others ( where it suits us), which is as much as to say have the benefits of the single market without paying either politically or financially.
Now Labour are throwing out not dissimilar lies and it’s an outrage .
What are we to expect next reference to authoritative sources that say Corbyns Palaeozoic socialism will be bad for the economy ? Oh dear me no, that’s just all “enemies of the people” we don`t have experts any more we don`t have evidence and we certainly don`t have to say the same thing form one day to another
Let’s all just make it up as we go along shall we, and if anyone can distinguish between one lot of gibberish and another they should tell the rest of us.
I increasingly come to the view that there is no soft Brexit. Either , the country shuts its border deregulates and goes for the full Atlantic tiger or we stay in . Either way another referudum about the real oprtions has to be held
Be fair, Newmania. Remainers have put every obstacle in the way of Brexit. Nobody expected to have cake and eat it – some staffer wrote than and exposed it on a briefing note.
Farmers can grow corn to have it & eat it. Their ability fails if they fail to produce.
This could be right. If ‘brexit’ is diluted to mean in the customs union and single market but nominally out of the eu there will be a strong case for a new vote where the alternative is the fully monty – wto terms on departure, no transition and of course no money for the eu. The eu needs to think about that as they heap derision on Mrs Mays Govt & U.K. proposals, as there has to be a good chance that in such circs the nation would go for clean Brexit. The eu are about to repeat Merkels error with Cameron. Had Merkel agreed to sensible compromises, offered under the justification of the U.K. not being in the euro, Boris, Gove and maybe JR would have been on the other side and the referendum would have gone the other way.
Maybe. We will be out anyway. Brexit cannot be overturned – Article 50 seems to that.
If we don’t want a clean break (and there is no better deal) we will just pay the EU handsomely for the privilege of clinging on to the wreckage with fewer rights.
This would suit the EU as it would be an example pour encourager les autres.
Whether this scenario would be enough to make genuine Brexiteers go for the Samson option and remove May and possibly pave the way for Corbyn I don’t know.
It is in the EU’s DNA, a stupid, pompous, overbearing arrogance with no whiff of compromise. Splendid and just as we thought- leave it is on WTO terms, no money for them and turn the tap off on 31/03/2019 ✌️👍😀
zorro
@ Newmania – “I increasingly come to the view that there is no soft Brexit”
Congratulations! That option was not on the ballot, just Remain or Leave. As is said, “Brexit means Brexit” and that should be no surprise.
There is currently no majority to leave at all, most leave voters believed it would make the country richer and the country would , overall be much happier to park us in the EEA.
I think from there we might have chance of evolving a new institution but a cross Party agreement for a new referendum on the real world alternatives in five years would be electorally popular and realisable
The reason we are heading for a WTO catastrophe is the 70,000 nonagenarian members of the Conservative Party , a sort of wrinkled momentum , whose hobbies ought to be bowls grumbling and taking a nap , not deciding my future .
@formula57; “Brexit means Brexit”
There is no such thing as just ‘Brexit’, there are far to many variable, from (ultra soft, so to speak) becoming a Vassal state of the EU via the EFTA or similar to (ultra hard, so to speak) not even subscribing to the rules as laid down by the WTO.
Where need exists, those most in need accept what is accessible, irrespective of what earlier claims or behaviour seem to exclude.
As Opposition, Labour are meant to oppose, but their ways seem needlessly convoluted & aimed at no useful purpose that would benefit the UK.
Those who dislike ‘Cherry Picking’ seem content to accept only what suits majorities. That ethos is sensible for determining Govts. It is obtuse when applied to all other things. Should folk consume what they personally prefer, or exactly what most other folk happen to accept?
Difference is the essence of all existence. Unless we are free to choose what we prefer, we would all eat, drink, dress & behave as clones. EU ‘equality’ lacks the important quality of distinction.
“Is it so different to the claim … that we could have mutual recognition in some sectors … and diverge on others … which is as much as to say have the benefits of the single market without paying either politically or financially.”
I’m not quite sure what you mean by this, but I would point out that Norway does not have unrestricted access to all sectors of the EU Single Market and nor is the customs union between the EU and Turkey complete in its scope.
So obviously it is possible both in principle and in practice for two sides to make a trade agreement which covers some but not all economic sectors in a certain way, perhaps being comprehensive for some but only partial for others.
So you want a referendum on either the deal on offer or WTO terms ? Not a bad idea. Because of course rejoining the EU on current terms is impossible so not an option.
I wonder why Barnier & Tusk didn’t immediately announce that they reject Corbyn’s proposals and that they are fantasy ? They would have done so if David Davis had proposed them. Well – we know why don’t we.
Perhaps it was because the lazy media didn’t bother to go and ask them.
They usually don’t need to be asked?
Probably because Corbyn – thank God – isn’t in Govt.
Of course we do. It is trying to keep us in at all costs as they need our money. With the Italian elections coming and growing populism due to the mass migration crisis, created by Ms Merkel and supported by the EU leadership (One of the same) the EU may be coming to a juncture. Lets hope it reaches critical mass and implodes!
With Macron dictating to the majority of the French who want out, its likely to go that way
Labour is muddled, but as daft as Barnier & Tusk might be regarded, it would be odd for them to comment on what numerous other parties & people opine.
Adam
Barnier & Tusk simply keeping their powder dry!
I thought it was Conservative MPs which were tabling this amendment? Again?
Of course staying in a CU with Europe is a non-starter. We’ve covered this already. Let’s move on unlike some of your colleagues.
The government currently wants to leave the customs union yet keep an open border with Ireland – which is completely impossible. Who cares what Labour thinks, they are not in charge – Mrs May is in charge, and she continues to make a mess of things. Brexit is turning out to be anything but the walk in the park that you promised, Mr Redwood
Please explain why a physically open border in Ireland is impossible. There is currently a currency border there, no problems. The trade border will be electronically smart, no problem when you realise modern technology is currently well able to manage inter country transactions. The people border will continue to be at the sea ports, as it is now but maybe slightly beefed up.
It’s sad to see the europhiles use the irish border as a weapon, it does highlight how little else they really have in their armament.
UK has offered the EU free trade with no tariffs or barriers.
Ireland isn’t being allowed to accept.
That’s the EU using the border as a weapon .
I would also like an explanation as to how we managed to have an open border with the Irish Republic since 1923, except for periods of terrorism or world war. If it was possible before we joined the EU it must be possible after we leave. Since no normal person wants a frontier to be constructed could it possibly be the EU itself that is the problem?
Not impossible at all.
For example, Ireland could either instate a hard border or itself choose to leave the EU customs union … I wonder whether that is a referendum worth having?
So the UK, by choosing Brexit and third country status, creates the problem. But Ireland is supposed to find a solution. No wonder the UK, with an attitude that arrogant, is losing friends
Ireland has to find a solution because it is the EU who are threatening to impose a hard border on their side, UK are not.
Nonsense, it is the EU’s intransigence which is causing this as has been the tactic all along – ever wondered why they chose the Irish border, citizens and money in the first place? The EU has no wish to negotiate anything, just to present rheir demands – bad mistake!
zorro
We are exercising our democratic right to leave a corrupt institution. The EU is the one that wants a border so it’s up to them to provide one.
I suspect Mrs. May is waiting for the penny to drop, no Irish jokes please.
At some stage Eire will be confronted by the EU having a 1/5 drop in income (our £24 billion net annual transfer) and they will be expected to cough up something like a minimum of €4.5 Billion a year; The EU will also be demanding the Import Tax on £3.5 Billion worth of dry goods from the North.
Republican population, say 5 million. Our £24 billion is spread over 65 million. Do the sums. And then think about the 20 who are also net recipients.
The EU was a happy little enclave, as long as we were paying the bill and the USA providing protection.
Just keep kicking that can Mrs. May.
No it is not. It does not matter what paperwork information needs to be exchanged to cover free trade or trade on WTO terms, such information can travel electronically just like my message to you. No need to stop lorries except at their final destination.
John Soper
In negotiations, it is important to continually focus on the core issues, not be distracted by irrelevancies…..in this case, the irrelevancies are being driven by journalistic sophistry….this just helps them sell more papers, which in turn pumps up the advertising revenues!
John has so many times pointed out “focus and address the core Brexit issues and the political delusive opaqueness will eventually disappear.” March 2019 is the actual nutcracker, the rest is simply irrelevant political chicanery!
Yes but, will it be a “meaningful” vote. I understand that there will only be one of those this year.
“Cherry picking on stilts”
The same could be said of your three-basket approach to the negotiation.
All FTAs are the result of cherry picking, what’s in, what’s out, and if the EU is serious that there will be no cherry picking, then there will be no agreement and our EU membership will just fade away like a hangover or a bad dream…
And so it goes on. Mrs May could have her Churchill moment on Friday if she is brave enough to stand up and do what the country asked of her. I feel sick to the pit of my stomach thinking we may have to stay as slaves to the EU obeying their every whim ( we may as well have lost the war) and at the same time have to endure a Labour government which will ruin the country economically. We will see levels of immigration we won’t be able to handle and we will never recover and neither will we ever get a chance to leave the EU again. Those in the Tory party who vote against their own party will be held responsible. Do they really understand the full consequences of their actions? In time, something enormous will come back to bite the backsides of all the main 3 parties and when, not if, it does it will not be pleasant. The electorate are fed up with being taken as uneducated fools. We know what’s going on and it stinks!
I see that Sir Martin Donnelly studied PPE at Oxford, international economics at the College of Europe in Bruges, and at the École nationale d’administration in Paris. It perhaps explains his contempt for the British Electorate (perhaps only matched by the dreadfully misguided Anna Soubry and Justin Whelby).
What might be called a full house for a remainiac indoctrination/education. Perhaps it is time to ban such people from working for the state sector. Replace with numerate engineers, mathematicians and sound scientists (not the fake climate alarmist ones though) please.
Ban peope who are well educated and know what they are talking about, and instead invest in hope and fairytales. The Brexit case in summary – thank you Lifelogic.
Still waiting for those 500,000 job losses in the year immediately following the vote
Sir Martin is entitled to his views. What is odd is that someone with such pronounced views as to the adverse effects of Brexit could be offered, or could have accepted, a senior post at the department for international trade, which can only exist because of Brexit (& specifically only if Brexit means out of the customs union). It’s rather like an atheist accepting a bishopric.
Indeed, I am sure that he knows lots about three course sumptuous feasts – particularly the Brussels provided ones! I hope that he had some gravy on his sprouts! No doubt of that…..
zorro
Why can’t we say to the EU “We won’t put up border controls on the Irish border. You can if you want to.” and “We won’t impose tariffs on trade with you. You can if you want to but if you do we may rethink our policy” and “We’ll set our own regulations for manufacturing etc and you can allow the import of our goods or not as you wish and we’ll do the same with yours”. The latter arrangement works perfectly well with the USA where we don’t take their chlorinated chicken but do take their timber, for example
You don’t seen to understand any of this, Sir. Let me help. We can say to the EU “We won’t put up border controls on the Irish border”, but that would contradict Mr Redwood’s promise to take back control of our borders. We can say to the EU “We won’t impose tariffs on trade with you”, but we must then also stop imposing tariffs on trade with every other country in the world (which means the death of British farming and manufacturing industry) – these are the rules of the WTO that Mr Redwood is so fond of. And as for the USA, well our trade with the USA deepnds on EU rules anyway.
Bcl..we won’t be able to do that stuff either because we’ll be subject to WTO rules which are very strict and just as cumbersome as the EU rules? Wr are boxed in every way..am afraid
Of course the EU will not allow us to have a veto on their trade deals if we remain in the CU and Mr. Corbyn’s “meaningful say” means nothing. I expect trade deals to be approved by QMV shortly anyway.
So we’re heading either for capitulation which means we have to accept poor trade deals and damaging/unfair asymmetric tariffs or for being outside the EU’s CU.
For every other country’s legislature in the world this choice would be an easy one to make but then they don’t have the EU weaponising the Ireland/NI border over this issue.
So when is the government going to make the point that there exists already a “hard” border as far as excise duties, VAT, currency and taxation are concerned and there is no reason why tariffs cannot be added to this list without the need for customs posts and guards at the border crossings stopping every vehicle ?
“….without a seat at the table to be outvoted in person” – indeed so 🙂
I for one can cope quite easily with my country in future not having to be present to witness directly the Evil Empire taking yet more artless steps towards its own doom.
We can’t have Ireland dictating UK policy. If the EU wants to erect a hard border let them go ahead .I’m very confused that according to Barnier the UK has requested an open ended transition period. Anything to say about it John.
Ian..don’t see why not..we’ve had UK dictating policy for Ireland for a long time, for centuries in fact..we got used to it..so you’ll just have to get used to it..how would you like if the EU drew a border across Devon and Cornwall..well that’ is what the Irish border feels like..not a very nice feeling is it?
It is to deny the Evil Empire the chance to dictate to us that we are leaving. In Ireland, where we have even seen the people obliging re-cast their votes to provide compliance, I fully understand things are very different.
Well if you want to dictate policy, you can pay our contribution. As we are your main trading partner, I would have thought you would show a little more sense.
There may well be a boycott of Irish goods as there is evidence of one against France and Germany.
I for one will be considering my spending very carefully.
We are well aware of what Corbyn is up to. He has entered the current vacuum with illogical proposals to try and seduce the Soubrey woman’s support, along with a few other EU fantasists in your party, to topple the current government. His motives only deserve contempt.
Corbyn and his Labour friends are finding it difficult to tiptoe through the snowflakes ; having a ” deal “with the EU simply means to them that they want a General Election . Even if there has been a shift in public opinion following the Government’s turmoil of trying to reach an agreed way forward , Labour would fail . Corbyn has shown that he cannot be trusted . His attempts to rejuvenate (left wing doctrine ed) fails to recognise how those previous aligned regimes have rejected this way of governing and social existence .
Meanwhile the EU has now made it clear that a clean break is inevitable . The proposal to have the whole of Ireland remain in the single market simply adds fire to the rhetoric from Sturgeon ; she will do her utmost to obtain an independent Scotland via any door .
Customer satisfaction with GPs and the NHS at an all time low. So what are T May and J Hunt going to do about it – nothing I assume.
The solution is very simple – start to charge anyone who can pay a fee, encourage more private GPs, give tax relief for private medical insurance & abolish Hammonds outrage of 12% insurance tax on top of it. Make anyone coming in to the country have insurance and charge them in full for everything. Get the incentives for doctors right – currently they delay, deter and avoiding patients as best they can or very many do.
No one has trouble finding a vet to see their animals as you pay them (perhaps people should go and see a vet instead – but doubtless they are legally constrained from treating homosapiens).
Also kill NHS litigation dead by making people agree to standard compensation or take their own insurance. I know of one medical surgeon who actually retrained as a lawyer and now sues others – are these really the financial incentives we want to have in UK employment?
If the EU seriouly wanted a free trade arrangement with the UK after we leave the EU then you would have thought their energies would have been put into achieving just that, particularly since the EU has a trade surplus of £80bn with UK. Instead they spend their time proposing unacceptable arrangements in the event that such a free trade agreement is not reached. Shouldn’t we call time on this charade now, leave on WTO terms and save a lot of time and money.
I read that we should just trade on WTO terms a lot on this site. But no one ever says what this means. What does it mean?
It means we trade with the EU on the same basis as we trade currently with every country the EU doesn’t have a trade agreement with (lots). We seem to import plenty of things from China without lorries queuing up at our ports.
“Nor is it at all likely that you can stay in a customs union with the rest of the EU without having to accept their rules.”
Anyone for some fudge?…
This is all a play on words simply to slag off the official opposition, fine that’s in your job description, just don’t dress it up as anything other. Replace “customs union” with Bespoke Deal, which is what the Labour party mean (hence why Corbyn said ‘a customs union’, not the customs union), and we are not so very far from were the Govt. is, if they do not want to leave on WTO rules.
Except that customs union means no freedom to negotiate our own trade and bespoke deal does not.
Of all the components of the EU trade policy, the customs union is the least appealing. An argument could be made for the single market, as is shown by the EEA countries, who are either members of the SM or have “bespoke” deals that replicate much of their functionality. None of the EEA countries have chosen to be in the CU, which should be telling.
Politicians are not consistent animals and tend toward contradiction and hypocrisy especially those on the left. However Corbyn’s Labour has taken it to new heights probably because another trait the left has that of being confused, chaotic and incompetent they have also taken that to another level.
The incongruity of their stance and their ignorant comprehension of what remaining in the EU customs union means is bewildering for the reasons that you point out. I suspect they would have difficulty in tying their own shoe laces. Over the years listening to likes of Diane Abbott pontificating on many subjects and immediately realising that she has not a clue about that what she is discussing. I have thought that although lefty politicians are not renown for their intelligence or logic she must be the worst but no lo and behold along comes Corbyn and McDonnell.
Progressives have worked assiduously to dumb everything down to it’s lowest common denominator in the name of equality and diversity. Well not only have they done so in our schools and universities they have succeeded in reducing our public institutions and especially our parliament to places stuffed with baffoons and clowns.
Labour is playing games with people’s well being and mental health with these proposals they know don’t stand up, they’ve been told in no uncertain terms by the EU go into a customs agreement with them and you can’t free trade agreement with anyone else. Enough! with Corbyn’s false promises, like those he made to current students about sorting out their debts so they didn’t end up being the only group with a high graduate tax – Enough!
Brexit means Brexit and that means leaving the dreaded Eu, was watching the bbc news yesterday and all they kept harping on about was a packet of crisps that some nobody said to undermine the government then to top it all they had the Tory ….. heseltine on (etc ed), why does the bbc give so much coverage to these remoaners we are leaving get use to it, then today we have sky making a big thing about a memo Mr Johnson made about the Irish border to Mrs May, are these journalists thick or what in my eyes all the media are doing is still running a project fear campaign back by a mole in number 10 because sky won’t disclose the source of there info so Mrs May should find the leak and remove it because there is a lot at stake
There is another option.
We can plough on with negotiations. Ireland will then have a choice if its overlords and masters in the EU are difficult, they can or otherwise hold an emergency referendum on the EU, and vote Leave and unlike Mrs May trigger Article 50 immediately. In fact they should pencil in a Referendum vote date now which would serve their own nation’s interest very well. Even the threat of it to the EU would help Ireland and the UK. It is up to Ireland, to be or not to be a nation once again
Mr Redwood, you said:
” It is unlikely the EU would offer us membership of a customs union without requiring that we accept their rules, and without demanding payments and continued freedom of movement. In other words a customs union would look much like membership of the EU without a seat at the table to be outvoted in person. ”
Certainly, as illusory as any proposal coming out of the main parties (in that respect the UKIP ideologues are a bit clearer. They cannot wait and want the UK to sail away from toxic Europes as soon as possible.
When will professional politicians come up with something that avoids a sudden exit in 2019 without any prospects for a cooperative future relationship (I mean economically; security is a non-issue)?
Perhaps the Irish Nationalists will be less concerned about border controls once the public services start to feel the pressure. A UK survey carried out by the BSA found that GP satisfaction levels are the lowest for 30 years, but of course there’s no mention of the number of patients increasing by 300,000 a year; how could that possible affect the quality of service?
The chickens have come home to roost- Andy said it a couple of days ago in another post- there is absolutely no doubt but the talks would be well underway by now if only Labour were in power- the big problem here is the Tory Right Wing MEPs, the british rag press and remnants of UKIP- who between them all have been dishing out abuse and personal insults at EU politicians and the institutions itself for decades now. The Brussels EU in the form of Junker, Verhofstadt and Tusk are determined now to hold the line on anything that a Tory led government has to put forward and therin lies the problem- it’s payback time.
I will go further to say that this is probably the reason why there is no government functioning in Germany right now- and all very convenient for the EU- Mrs May has no one to appeal to over the heads of the Brussels commission. We can be sure that if it were a Labour government in UK things would have been well on the way to being sorted by now as they and Jeremy Corbyn is held in high regard throughout the continent- all just as Andy says
Corrn.. as they and Jeremy Corbyn are held in high regard
There’s another aspect to this EU ‘plan’ that doesn’t seem to have attracted attention so far:
If NI is part of what Barnier calls ‘the EU’s customs territory after Brexit’ with checks required on goods coming in from the rest of the UK, that would mean the EU would be legally able to set up their own hard border between NI and the rest of the UK. British passport-holders and their luggage arriving in Belfast would be checked, questioned and searched by EU customs and security agents – as invasively and unhelpfully as they may choose to behave.
This EU proposal of keeping NI in the EU customs union is clearly designed to prevent the UK from leaving without an agreement. Whatever tech solutions we reasonably propose, they will all be immediately rejected in Dublin as ‘too restrictive a hard border’ or in Brussels as ‘not adequate for EU purposes’. It is the government’s fault for leaving that hostage to fortune in the December Joint Report. The Westminster role of the DUP, and Sinn Fein absenting itself from its duties in Belfast co-government, are a really unfortunate conjunction at this point.
“Tesco shareholders give blessing to Booker takeover” The share price has risen by 2.66% today. This just shows, in my own individual personal view, the credence we should give to “expert” opinion and in this case of company executives and fund managers’ action.
In my opinion the EU have never intended to offer a free trade agreement with the UK and
their whole attitude to, and use of, the Irish border issue proves it— i.e. it wouldn’t be an issue in the event of a free trade agreement. As has been pointed out here may times, for the EU top dogs this is about politics, not trade and the UK must be made an example of. However, I’ve read plenty of proposals on this site and elsewhere as to how a “hard” border can be avoided if a free trade deal is not agreed. I wish our negotiators could stop behaving like supplicants and put forward some firm proposals as per some of the excellent comments on here.
Re: John Major speech today.
“I know of no precedent for any Government enacting a policy that will make both our country and our people poorer,” he will say.
“Once that is apparent, the Government must change course.”
He took us into and kept us in the ERM which caused recession and misery for millions.Hypocrite
LOL, Sir John clearly has no perverse sense of irony!
zorro
John Major is a …………. of the first order and has nothing worthwhile to say.
As you so rightly say, he took us into the ERM, bankrupting many businesses and causing thousands of house repossessions but not an ounce of contrition.