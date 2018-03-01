The BBC made a mistake in its remorseless Brexit coverage

Most interviews on BBC Radio 4 of business people, economic experts and farmers have to have questions designed to elicit negative forecasts about the impact of Brexit, whatever the main subject of the item.
This morning on the Farming programme in the middle of an interesting piece about modern pig farming techniques we got to the regular lets condemn Brexit slot. The expert being interviewed then gave a most interesting answer, saying that if we went over to WTO terms with no general trade and partnership deal the UK pig industry would clearly benefit, expanding its domestic output and sales as tariffs came in against imported pork and bacon. The interviewer hurried on from this embarrassing forecast.
It reminded me how the BBC often seems to think a negative forecast that says Brexit will damage this or that is “news” even though many of them have already been proved wrong by events, whereas any more optimistic forecast is played down. I don’t suppose they will be leading the news today on the estimate that UK farming could benefit from a WTO tariff regime and win back lost market share from continental producers. They certainly ignored the point I made in my lecture about the obvious boost to output and incomes in the UK that we will get once we have our money back to spend here at home. I have yet to hear interviews where people are asked how they would like to spend the Brexit bonus.
I would still prefer the EU to agree a Free Trade deal to avoid tariffs, but the interview this morning was a reminder that there would be some winners from tariffs as the UK is a heavy net importer at the moment. Consumers should be recompensed by tax cuts from the tariff revenue, and UK businesses competing with EU products would be beneficiaries. More free trade is a good thing, but it needs to be reciprocal and then all are winners.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors
64 Comments
There also seems to be very little exploration and reporting of the downside of a poor deal to other EU member countries.
This morning talking about loss of jobs in the car industry in the UK, what about Germany & France?
I am quite sure the interviewer did hurry on from this embarrassing forecast! Anyone who thinks increased sales within a market of 60 million buyers in the UK can compensate for loss of free trade with a market of 400 million in the rest of the EU is clearly an economics dunce!
Reply Import substitution when you import as much as we do could provide a useful boost to output at home.
Helena – passing over the fact that like several Remainers you seem to think insult is an effective form of argument, as we have been told repeatedly the EU is committed to free trade why on earth wouldn’t they conclude a fifteen trade agreement with us with no tariffs on cars ? The Germans are massive car exporters to us, would they really demand their cars be priced out of the UK market ?
John, afraid the Brussels Broadcasting Corporation has had a socialist agenda for years, and it is getting worse every year.
It is absolutely Pro EU in everything, quite why there has not been an investigation into the misuse of the licence fee, which under its Charter is supposed to give unbiased factual reporting is a mystery.
Far from reporting facts, we now get so called expert opinions !
Similarly I saw an interview in the Times with the CEO of the financial spread betting firm IG Index and he said they’d opened a full subsidiary in Germany so they’d have full passporting rights after Brexit and all it had involved was them employing four extra staff – so, easy to do and no problem. Again not the message we normally hear.
and then there was the interview today with Tony Blair!
Yes. I watched Mr. Redwood’s lecture on the BBC parliament channel. Very good indeed. Most of the points will be familiar to those who visit here.
The key point is that it is all about taking back control and becoming a sovereign nation with accountable politicians that we can hire and fire in charge of our affairs. Everything else follows on from that.
A generous introduction from the Speaker Bercow too.
Radio 4 Today had a big anti Brexit interview with Blair. So business as usual on the BBC.
A similar thing happened on R5 about the same time this morning, regarding the NI boarder issue – but this is happening across the MSM [1], even pro Brexit media often get things wrong or ignore facts they do not like.
[1] and many have far worse ‘bias’ than the BBC
Indeed John, I heard it too and came to the same conclusion.
Off topic. I also heard the interview with the shameless T Blair. Also the earlier speech by a single shade of grey, Sir John Major. Putting these together with the appalling ‘negotiation document from Brussels I would suggest collusion has taken place with the sole intention of inflaming and weaponizing the Irish Border question. These two are an utter disgrace.
All, of course, given blanket coverage by the Biased Broadcasting Corporation.
John,
Please, kindly explain how a potential (maybe) bonus of “12 billion pounds” will be major kick and up-side to the economy. This of course assumes that everything else is equal in terms of economic development?
It is long overdue that the BBC was fully brought to account by the Government for its continual “anti Brexit” coverage.
How can the organisation still continue to claim to this very day it is “impartial” when it clearly isn’t. This being proven time and time again.
The BBC need to be told in no uncertain terms “clean up your act” – or face penalties including a cut to funding.
We should not continue to be forced to keep propping up a left wing, anti Brexit propaganda machine any longer.
Another excellent post, Mr Redwood; but although it enlightens and encourages me as to the facts of the case, it depresses and worries me with regard to how that case is being made in society. The plain fact is that the media and academe – and with them, too many of the articulate young – are indoctrinated against democracy – they reject the referendum – and the free market – they prefer either Corbyn or the EU’s over-regulated, protectionist mess. How on earth are we to solve this problem?
In principle wherever we run a trade deficit with the EU it would be in our interests, at least in our short term interests, to have tariffs and other trade barriers reintroduced. The mass media habitually follow the lead of pro-EU politicians and organisations by failing to point out when we are a net importer, as we are with pig meat, and prefer to concentrate just on how the export side might be adversely affected.
https://ahdb.org.uk/brexit/documents/Pork_bitesize.pdf
“The UK is a net importer of pig meat, currently importing around 60 per cent of all the pork it consumes … Denmark is the dominant supplier, accounting for over a quarter of all UK pork imports. Together with Germany and the Netherlands, they account for 60 per cent of imports. The EU supplies virtually all the pork imported into the UK, due to the high import tariffs on pork from elsewhere.”
It should be to our credit that despite running a massive trade deficit with the rest of the EU we are not proposing to reintroduce any protectionist trade barriers. It should be to our credit but it rarely is because the media so rarely recognise that we run that chronic and massive trade deficit.
o
Do you think Wokingham will be able to grit their roads after Brexit?
I would suggest they were taken by surprise by the snow and suggest buying the council a radio to be able to hear weather forecasts but I can’t even muster some proper sarcasm on this occasion.
The BBC is a disgrace and should be a subscription service. The Corbyn speech and Barnier yesterday were treated with such reverence they make you sick.
Then there was the clown telling us leaving the EU was swapping a 3 course meal for a bag of crisps. I hear the Home office has capitulated on EU immigrants during the membership extension. Doesn’t it get debated and voted on in this new era of Parliamentary scrutiny or is it just anti EU measures that require a vote.
Can you please explain why the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky all flaunt the broadcasting code of impartiality on a daily basis with total impunity? Does Ofcom do anything or are they part of the establishment crowd trying to keep us in the EU too?
They do it because the government does not do anything at all about it e.g. with regard to its Charter. This indicates, and has indicated for a long time, that the pro EU stance of the BBC and others is helpful to the government i.e. it suits the establishment. You can be quite sure that if it irked the government/PM something would have been done about it.
Brian, It is impossible for the BBC etc to be actually impartial. They are run by ordinary humans who are imperfect and therefore biased; even when they believe they’re not. The only fair option is to make the BBC pay-to-view. That way each of us can pay for what we like, rather than being forced to pay for what BBC groupies like.
Why does the (Anglo-American)Establishment loathe RT that gives airtime to a variety of alternative views?
We can’t have the harmonised narrative disturbed can we?!
If they loathed it then it would not be broadcasting at all. What is the name of the equivalent Anglo-American broadcaster in Russia?
Reports that Boris Johnson was ready to resign over Brexit red lines during the recent eight hour meeting. However, he has not resigned and they are only ‘reports’.
I suspect it is all part of the ongoing media battle between leave and remain Conservatives. I still have no idea how it will all pan out but I fear the worst.
Peter, Surely even most Remains can now see the EU for what it is, after its attempt to annex Northern Ireland?
Not all is lost of course for the odious BBC for whilst giving the pig farming expert airtime can be seen as an error and such person will never be invited back, that interview doubtless will be cited as proof of mandate compliance.
I confirm my steadfastness in denying the BBC the oxygen of funding. Why does Parliament demand that to remain legal I then have to shun the live broadcasts of competitor media businesses?
This pig farmer wants protection, not free trade. Should not that be bad for consumers? If the proverbial Danish bacon is cheaper now (free trade, no tariffs or other barriers between UK and Denmark), in the future relying more on more expensive domestic production would cost consumers, imo.
The animal welfare of pigs reared in the intensive units to common in (rest of EU ed) is appalling, in my view. As Gove has said, we can ensure far higher standards of animal welfare (plus no live exports which cause so much suffering) if we are in control of our own production. The EU encourages the large intensive farming factory units, which are so detrimental to animal welfare, which results in large scale routine use of preventive antibiotics (which in turn results in ever more antibiotic resistant superbug strains) and which can have very significant environmental effects e.g. slurry and disposal problems, drainage, smell etc.
Rien, You can hardly complain about UK import tariffs (likely to be lower than the EU’s anyway) when the EU upholds such a protectionist barrier around itself. Or is it a case of do as I say, not as I do, for the EU? And as you’ve had it explained many times, EU trade is not free, it’s very expensive for us.
(Some foreign ed) bacon is (not so good ed). We buy dry cured Wiltshire back bacon which is far superior and no more expensive. Our pig farmers have nothing to fear from Brexit.
@Rien Huizer; “This pig farmer wants protection, not free trade.”
So you would welcome the EU scrapping the CAP? After all that is just as much about protectionism as tariffs are, ‘subsidising’ farmers to produce what would otherwise be uneconomic.
Rien
Lol….. Please go and do at least a basic business course …. you really are talking twaddle
NIckC
All this emotional political propaganda talk and grouping/categorizing of people is getting rather monotonous and tiresome
Hypocrisy
John Major urges Theresa May to give Tory MPs a free vote on the Brexit Deal.
If Major thinks this, why didn’t he give Tory MPs a free vote on the Maastricht Treaty, which started the road to ruin in the first place, when he was Prime Minister.
In any case perhaps Major isn’t aware that if Parliament votes down any deal, we leave on March 29th 2019, by operation of UK, EU and International Law with no deal whatsoever.
That would suit me fine.
R4 had their darling Blair back on this morning, sounding desperate and avoiding questions. To be fair the interviewer put him on the spot albeit in a gentle manner.
No doubt his speech in Brussels will receive excessive coverage on the BBC alongside Major’s rant yesterday. When are Conservative back benchers going to start robustly refuting these people’s assertions?
Sometimes one wonders if ALL the media is being selective in what it tells us. Surely there are some powerful Brexit voices out there (besides our host’s) that should be heard loud and strong. Why allow the BBC et al to broadcast and publish everything that’s pro EU without any refutation?
You will not get any change in behaviour from the BBC. It requires all relevant programme editors to follow the BBC party line on the issues it wants to promote. This extends to drama, comedy and documentary as well as political programmes. It is obvious from listening to the BBC.
Indeed especially in theirs so called “comedy” programmes which are absurdly left wing, climate alarmist, pro magic money tree Corbyn and pro EU.
We watched Casualty the other night. It is now nothing more than a rant about NHS cuts and funding.
The acting is so poor too-you would have been much better off watching our host on the Parliament Channel broadcast at around the same time.
@oldtimer; What you refer to is called an “editorial line”. Most broadcasters have them, and all newsprint media does, you won’t find many pro EU stories in the Daily Express, nor any europhobic stories in the New European title for example!
Perhaps if ”ordinary” commenters and the MSM would only put forward good and solid reasons for remaining in the EU, succinctly and dispassionately – we might have the basis for a sound argument, if not a comedy sketch.
WTO may present a refreshing option overall.
The so-called ‘free’ trade within the EU misleads its price. Much of what the EU costs is a tariff disguised, & may be higher than WTO would incur.
UK pig industry would clearly benefit, expanding its domestic output and sales as tariffs came in against imported pork and bacon.
So how much more do you wish us to pay for bacon then, do you have a precise figures in mind? Last time you were making it up as you went along the prices of food was going to go down. The worlds largest piggy producer is China by the way I thought we were having a deal with China, or is that just hog wash , so to speak ?
Off-topic, surely it cannot be true that Labour leaders have been colluding with the EU against their own country? People have been executed for that sort of thing.
KING HENRY V
God quit you in his mercy! Hear your sentence.
You have conspired against our royal person,
Join’d with an enemy proclaim’d and from his coffers
Received the golden earnest of our death;
Wherein you would have sold your king to slaughter,
His princes and his peers to servitude,
His subjects to oppression and contempt
And his whole kingdom into desolation.
Touching our person seek we no revenge;
But we our kingdom’s safety must so tender,
Whose ruin you have sought, that to her laws
We do deliver you. Get you therefore hence,
Poor miserable wretches, to your death:
The taste whereof, God of his mercy give
You patience to endure, and true repentance
Of all your dear offences! Bear them hence.
Exeunt (various Remain figures ed) unguarded
When oh when are we going to see the end of the BBC in its current form?
If the BBC was re-established to look like the BBC of the 1960’s, or even earlier…we wouldn’t be getting loaded questions from the news programs – and eventualy the other channels just might follow that lead….
But, first, we need the political will to kill off the beast, then make it produce decent TV, that is not full of over-priced stars…
Nothing the BBBC does now is worth the lies and the bias they invoke.
Have been watching Vladimir Putin and his report on the state of the nation address.
No references to ‘our European partners’, just references to his sovereign nation and what is best for it and the Russian people. And the audience still with a unified perspective I would imagine.
If only we had leadership with such perspective of national identity and ambition.
Do you think he might sell us some gas (as we appear to be very close to running out) from that new Arctic LNG plant-the one that’s supposedly under sanctions!
yes AND NO DEMOCRACY BECAUSE THE OPPOSITION IS PUT IN PRISON OR BANNED
Very apposite as we approach a No deal scenario. I do hope all UK companies trading with the EU are closely investigating WTO tariffs and regulations on their products, so that they can continue to trade with the EU.
The EU is not going to agree a free trade deal because we have too many red lines in place..and on top of that we want to cherry pick our way to having our cake and eating it.. this is only stinking thinking still being pushed by Boris, Fox, IDS, J.R-M and Bill Cash to name a few.. and of course our host here who has been drumming on about this stuff for ages. The UK has been part of the EU club for decades now, in fact has helped to formulate a lot of the rules that our government is now trying to get around. but the EU crowd are onto us and it will be to no avail..as with everything to do with the EU..’politics trumps economics every time’- same goes for the UK..so no need to be talking about pigs, fishing or farming, all of this stuff is only secondary
I do hope the UK considers the unilateral free trade model espoused by Patrick Mitford et al, in the event we do go to WTO terms. It might be nice for pig farmers to put up high tariffs but for us pig eaters it would be better they were zero!
Richard,
Problem is Britih pig farmers are not competitive and wold suffer with a tariff free environment
The news is saying National Grid has announced that it will not have enough gas to meet demand in this cold weather. If this this true heads need to roll. WTF is going on in this country.
In the Nov. 20th debate in Parliament about the TV Licence our politicians concluded that the BBC was unbelievably marvelous!
The politicization of virtually all of BBC’s output against the conditions of the Royal Charter is obvious to anyone with capacity for independent thought, and yet the Tory govt continue throwing our money at them. Why are they not held to account? Is it because the Trustees all happen to concur with the BBC’s political agenda?
A red letter day on Question Time tonight, the panel has two Brexiteers.
As any watcher of this program will know, that is a rare event indeed.
We have Ken Clarke, remainer. Owen Smith, remainer. Nigel Farage and Michelle Dewberry both Brexitters and the fifth panelist, RADZI Chinyanganya, i have no idea, but there is no way the BBC would allow a majority of Brexitters.
We have all too frequently been here before. The BBC likes to emphasise the confusion so it is of paramount importance that T May spells out what we are offering the EU on Friday. If it is a continuation of the tariff free trade for goods and services the ball is clearly in the EU’s court. Any statement from them that you cannot leave the EU and enjoy tariff free trade on goods and services would be purely political.
Should they be foolish enough to reject such an offer they become the losers under WTO rules with the current balance of trade.
Whatever they decide there needs be no internal Irish border problem unless the EU decide to impose such.
The nation states of the EU may well ask some very embarrassing questions of the EU should EU intransigence lead to a reduction of their export trade with the UK. Another nail in the EU coffin.
The televised BBC News is as bad if not worse. Tuesday every interviewee was an anti brexit campaigner. The only clips of speeches were those on anti Brexit speeches.
At one point a Welsh anchor then (as he often does) interviewed Michael Hestletine. Putting aside the stomach churning sycophancy he then ask Hestletine what wisdom and advice can he pass on to our viewers on Brexit.
How very patronising that he thinks that the font of all knowledge on Brexit should come from Hestletine.
Hestletine also got an awful lot wrong and inaccurate. His scaremongering about number plate recognition on the Irish border for terrorists was laughable. If he is so concerned about terrorists crossing the Irish border then what does he think about the current arrangement where there is no monitoring?
Off Topic. The BBC has just announced that national grid are approaching big industries and asking them not to use so much energy. Who was it on this blog a couple of days ago that questioned Ian Wragg about power cuts??? May not be power cuts yet but asking industry to cut back is hardly a good way to manage our economy. The more renewable power that is introduced to the grid the more problematic running the grid will be.
OMG. I need to switch off. Blair is on the lunch time BBC news again. It’s all bad news again. I truly hope Mrs May is going to give a great speech tomorrow and tell them in no uncertain terms that we have had our democratic vote and now the Tories will implement it.
Does anyone really believe the BBC is actually impartial? Surely its preponderance of Grauniad journalists gave the game away decades ago. The BBC is as outdated as Agent Cob, and has the same worldview as Bliar. Free your children from brainwashing: stop paying the BBC TV Tax.
The BBC takes money from leave and remainers, but represents the 48.11% only.
Taking money from all people – on pain of imprisonment, is only possible if the BBC is fully impartial. It is not and it should be shut down.
I note that a recent poll for a former and very vocal remainer prime minister, states 63% want to leave the EU regardless of any cost….
In similar fashion a BBC interviewer asked Louise Lear, one of their weather reporters, if “the beast from the east” was caused by climate change. Looking a bit embarrassed, and probably wanting to say no, she smiled and said something like “that is above my pay grade”.
An example of this occurred a few days ago in an interview on the Today Programme with the historian Jan Morris. The interview covered events in Ms Morris life. ‘What about Brexit’ asked the BBC interviewer – it was a non-sequitor so got not much of a response. ‘Yes but what do you think about Brexit?’ Insisted Ms Hussein. Then Ms Morris made the required negative comment and the interview could be brought to an end.
The Tory Party Conference in Aberdeen has been called off…due to general national transport, driving, planning incompetence beyond the pale certainly within the lifetimes of persons in their fifties and upwards.
I think European ‘Free Trade’ is a misnomer. I will explain (Please bear with me). True free trade optimises allocation of resources when all factors of production are charged at their marginal rate of productivity. This ignores differences in tax rates, direct and indirect subsidies, planning regulations and no doubt a great many other things. It also ignores transport costs which in themselves do not reflect real resource costs due to externalities (e.g. pollution) and inefficiencies in the pricing mechanism. Rather ‘Free Trade’ is a hotch potch. Perhaps ‘Free Trade’ is a bit like a philosophical or religious view whose adherents need to be penalised for scepticism, or that refuses to tackle difficult questions, in order to flourish.
I read Theresa the Appeaser has caved in again. EU migrants coming here during the continuity perid can now stay and bring their families.
She cannot be trusted with the security integrity or sovereignty of our nation nor its people. She needs to be removed before she U-turns on anything else. Can she be trusted to keep her word ‘no UK Prime Minister etc’? I think not.