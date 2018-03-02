A majority of the public just want the EU to get on with it, so we can complete Brexit.
We voted to take back control of our laws, our borders and our money, so we know our destination . Increasingly the travellers in the car are asking “Are we there yet?”. Instead they are told we are still stuck in a traffic jam in London, with arguments going on over which is the best route to our destination. Meanwhile the Opposition are rushing round trying to close the roads we need to take to get to Brexit.
55 Comments
It is YOUR fault we are in a mess. Leave promised frictionless trade with the EU for free, easy trade deals with the rest of the world, no immigration, 350 mill for the NHS, no border in Ireland. Cloud cuckoo land and now being exposed as such
Leave never promised any of that and you know it.
They didn’t promise it, and they couldn’t.
Well Lemmy just club together with your comrades and put a sign on a bus ” Moan, moan moan”. Everyone will follow your lead as everyone bases their life on what is written on the side of a bus. However few people can remember one advert on the side of a bus they have seen in the last twenty years and more.. Weird isn’t it!
Yawn . . . . . . Open your eyes the real reason we are in a mess is the remainers wanting the UK to play cuckold to the EU!
They tell us we didn’t vote to get poorer without telling us that staying in the EU means we get poorer.
That is a leap of faith. Why should you get poorer in an economic unit that grows faster than the UK, especially taking into account that growth over the past ten years was highly immigration-dependent.
In a nutshell – because we are paying 1/5 of the Brussels budget, over the last 40 years we’ve sold most of our silver, and put our grandchildren in hock to pay it. We’re broke, and our best solution is to plug the leak.
That’s what people in Italy Greece Portugal Cyprus etc are asking the EU
With 40% Youth unemployment in at least one EU nation state it is easy to have good growth figures. If one of them gets a job delivering pizza menus door to door that will be 2.5% growth in employment. Well done Spain!!! A Beacon of the EU as Corbyn would put it.
Rien Huizer
In the UK national and personal debt is at record levels and the BBC reports everything from schools to housing to hospitals in crisis.
What growth in reality ?
The electorate made the right decision in voting to leave the EU in 2016. Unfortunately, Tory party MPs made the wrong decision in voting to elect a Europhile as our leader. To say she’s been an unmitigated disaster is an understatement.
Well done to all Tory MPs including this blog’s author. You may have destroyed this country’s one chance to finally escape from the sclerotic embrace of the EU
—
It is Brexiteers behind the wheel.
Yet it turns out that you don’t know how to drive..
You will inevitably crash the Brexit – hurting innocent Remain voters and the EU, who are all stood by watching.
But you will also hurt yourselves too.
This mess is all ENTIRELY the fault of Brexiteers.
Stop blaming everyone else for your own collective incompetence.
Your policies are pig-headed, incoherent and based on fantasy.
Rather than accepting this basic truth your all continue to whine.
Grow up and stop screwing up my country.
That would be the EU presumably.
No. It is a nervous Remainer driver behind the wheel with her Remainer pals. They are frightened of roads they have not ventured down before.
So have brought their foreign uncles along with them and those uncles have now taken control of the journey from the back seats. So far they have made unnecessary stops at some very expensive petrol stations. They are also demanding that the driver gives lifts to some very rough looking hitch hikers.
@ Andy “Your policies are pig-headed, incoherent and based on fantasy.”
So were those of Churchill, thank goodness, on the last occasion we had to oppose an evil empire in continental Europe.
They haven’t decided whether to walk, drive, fly or take the bus. There is a large contingent for staying put as the journey is too difficult. So it’s being trailed that Mrs May is going to remain in regulatory alignment in some sectors to appease the Irish. We didn’t vote for that.
Not Brexiteers Andy. Just the back stabbing ministers who are intent on keeping us in an EU which will be worse for us than the one we are trying to leave. They will be to blame for the dire state we find ourselves in now. We should have walked and made them come to us. No guts and no vision.
Can’t you get a crash helmet ready for the crash Andy? They come in all sizes!
Two Remainers are driving in actuality.
And you’re not innocent. You’ve exhibited outright nastiness on this blog.
Andy
UK Minimum wage set to rise by 4.2% in April
French Minimum wage due to rise by 1.2 %
Greek Minimum wage set to oh not rise , zero
German minimum wage set to oh not rise , zero…..
Hmm Andy , maybe you just dont know what you are talking about.
Anyhow I’m off to France this weekend to have a word with the folks running my French business. Meanwhile Andy will be in his bedroom crying
Good Morning,
If we hear again today, that we want a ‘deep and special partnership’ then we know we need a new PM. (No new ideas from No. 10)
Will somebody in government please tell Mrs May, the EU bureaucracy does NOT WANT any such arrangement.
Allocate maximum resources to WTO trade terms and get other deals ready to sign on 31-3-19
We voted to take back control of our laws, our borders and our money,
Half of is did not; many others voted for an additional £350m per week for the NHS . Others still voted to leave the EU but on the understanding this would not disrupt our trading arrangemnets as endlessly promised; almost everyone voted in the expectation of being richer .
A good number voted for the Brexit state to solve the shortages of housing, highly paid jobs by removing foreigners as was also ( mendaciously ) promised , many more because they don`t like brown people and others just to have a general moan becasue they are old or poorlyu educated and it made them feel important
Almost no-one cares about our consitutional arrangements and no-one , absolutely no-one voted for the chaos and disaster we are headed towards
Newmania
View more on our plans to build a new train factory in Goole. A major step forward in Siemens’ journey in the UK. http://sie.ag/2CQ2zfx #siemensgoole
The good news just keeps on coming despite the temper tantrums of Remainers
Amazing you have asked all 17 million leave voters.
Or is this just another remainer project fear slur.
Did remain voters all want the United States of Europe common taxation, joining the Euro,EU armed military forces and loads more poorer nations joining?
Re: Did remain voters all want the United States of Europe common taxation, joining the Euro,EU armed military forces and loads more poorer nations joining?
I doubt it, they didn’t know what they were voting for! ;0)
That £350m has done good work for the Leave campaign. The more you talk about it the more often we are reminded of the financial benefit of leaving; moreover, it was not part of the official campaign at all; moreover, however the sum is calculated it is a lot, and at least as much as £350m, and possibly a great deal more; moreover, the money was not, and could never have been, “promised” for the NHS – the slogan said quite correctly that it could be spent on the NHS instead.
So uncontrolled immigration is not chaos ?
I did not expect to be richer after Brexit. Like most I could see that the EU is (inviting in too many ed.).
Surely its our governments fault as much as the EU. We should have been out within 2 years of the vote.
May still does not get it. Her speech will repeat much of what she has said before. The EU will just say ‘No’ again.
Time to walk away. She is not prepared to do that.
Get ready for a major exercise in spin. ‘Bringing the nation together’ or some such strapline followed by a climb down and Brexit in Name Only.
I suspect that you are right on all counts.
When we look over the cliff edge today following the PMs speech then we will know we gave arrived
If we do arrive at a cliff edge it will only be because people like you built up that cliff over half a century. The great majority of Britons never wanted our country to become so deeply entangled with neighbouring countries.
“Opposition are rushing round trying to close the roads we need to take to get to Brexit.”
…and that’s just the europhiles in your own party John, using the same tactics that you and others deployed when you and your colleagues were the EU rebels (to put it politely)!
Sorry John, or anyone else, you can’t suggest that “We voted to take back control of our laws, our borders and our money, so we know our destination” but then complain that some are using that democracy to speak-up for the 48% (plus an unknown number who expressed no opinion). It is not the EU nor the Europhiles who are now attempting to trample-down on parliamentary democracy…
Afraid the remain thinkers are doing their best to remove all the signposts, the remain mechanics have removed the spark plugs saying they are misfiring, and the remain driver has no sense of direction, and is still on a provisional licence.
Today is crunch day. Noises off from the EU suggest they wish to make life difficult, on their heads be it. Today I want our offer to the EU nation states, it should be directed to them, of a tariff free treaty on future trade and services based on the current trading arrangements. I want it made clear, that the alternative, brought about by EU intransigence, will be trade on WTO terms. That such trade will be handled electronically both in the UK and in Ireland, any hardness of border being down to the EU. I want it forcefully pointed out that UK sovereignty begins at the end of March 2018, from which date we make our own laws, and have our own immigration policy within which EU citizens within the UK can stay as long as they wish short of committing crime. That future immigrants from the UK can enjoy the same privileges after a period of registration. That the ECJ’s jurisdiction begins at Calais. That whatever is decided on trade we are open to cooperation on many fronts.
What an utterly bizarre comment. A “tariff free treaty on future trade and services based on the current trading arrangements” is freely available – it is called the Treaty of Rome, and we are members of it. The whole point of Brexit is to quit the current trading arrangements. Didn’t you realise that is what you voted for?
“Increasingly the travellers in the car are asking “Are we there yet?”. ” Maybe the question should be: Where is “There”. That is not the same for all passengers. And unfortunately the car can stop only once..
Rein
So you’ve lived somewhere where the government of that place enact individuals laws per person depending on what each person wants?
Theres a simple system behind our imperfect democracy . That is that the majority get to pick the destination and we picked LEAVE.
I’m not against EU Federalisation if that’s the way you want to govern yourselves. But what I would like to see is a network of free trading nations, under the WTO, hopefully to encompass ALL Nation States and groupings that are prepared not to use Trade as a weapon to subjugate others. Ideally Trade should be the way the emerging countries better themselves. The Internet has broken the world’s markets open and we all need to co-operate. The future is coming whether we like it or not. Do we need to form protectionist groups – especially at a time when AI will transform our lives?
Trapped on the M25 with no way to get off is how it feels to me, these negotiations are going precicely nowhere and never were from the start. The eu can give us no sort of satisfactory deal because almost everybody will immediately want the same and that will be the end of the eu as we know it and equally appalling is the huge majority in parliament for us to remain tethered to this dinosaur which is indoubtedly heading for an overdue extinction and in the process, the slowest most painful death imaginable. If the eu is to be saved it can only be in its fully fledged, eurozone all singing all dancing federal united states of whoever really wants to be a part of such an organisation. This will not suit many countries and it most certainly will not suit the uk. So I say lets abandon that car on the M25 and lead the charge to a more enlightened destination where others are bound to follow it might surprise us how many will chose to do so, then we could perhaps have an alternative free trading bloc to rival the eu itself.
Good post Gordon.
Walk away.
I didn’t for vote for all this delay and waffle. I voted out and completely out and quickly and that is what must be delivered – now.
So when do we take back control?
When do we get to tell you what laws to implement?
Never, if Michel Barnier has his way; only yesterday he explained very clearly what the EU is all about, and it’s about setting up a federal system of government:
http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_SPEECH-18-1462_en.htm
“In the absence of a common discipline, in the absence of EU law that can override national law, in the absence of common supervision and a common court, there can be no mutual recognition of standards.”
Which is not surprising to some of us, because that was made clear back at the start on May 9th 1950 with the Schuman Declaration:
https://europa.eu/european-union/about-eu/symbols/europe-day/schuman-declaration_en
“… setting up of common foundations for economic development as a first step in the federation of Europe”
” … the realization of the first concrete foundation of a European federation”
On 24/06/16 I commented on this blog ” now the fudge begins” – nothing has changed.
Cameron lived up to most of our expectations and threw the towel in when he had the opportunity to redeem himself in history by delivering a clean exit and the baton regrettably went to another ditherer.
Every day that we are stuck in the congestion of the negotiating road that is leads to nowhere is another day lost to the UK improving her economy and taking up her rightful place in the world. Another day that we are shackled to the EU no better than serfs who have react to their every whim or we will be whipped back into line by the imposition of threats and/or heavy fines. We have the opportunity to break free and do that which we want, when and how we want. Let us do it now before the EU and remainiacs find a way to to keep us caged up permanently.
I cannot say I am excited at the prospect of Mrs May speech today. The Prime Minister who just keeps giving. Unfortunately, giving way, giving money and giving control to the Evil Empire.
I have said this before, that I am sure this will continue right to the end when a very bad deal will be presented to Parliament and will be passed. How very depressing.
Mrs May is on a magic roundabout at the fairground. That’s why she comes into view regularly and shouts “let me be perfectly clear” then we see the back of her for a bit followed by a plaster-cast of Winnie the Pooh riding a Penny Farthing. Is it only me who has noticed?
I think you are right. Last night on Question Time, Nigel Farage received loud applause but Ken Clarke only sparse approval. Six months ago I think they would have had equal support. The public just want us to get on with it.
Government must insist at start of all negotiations, that British people voted to have full control of our Sovereignty also meaning having control of our laws after we leave EU.
Therefore Government must not agree to any EU proposals unless British independent Sovereignty is first guaranteed, otherwise our referendum mandate will not be fulfilled and further negotiations will be a waste of time and therefore cannot be started.
Who believes in EUthanasia?
Now i know Mrs May has finally lost the plot..if you think the EU is going to work with this you’re badly mistaken..what Mrs May and the hard brexiteers, it seems, who have won out, wants is their cake and to eat it..more than that she wants to cherry pick her way to it,, pay no dues and nothing extra to the EU bloc and then to trade outside with whomever you wishes …She want’s the best of all worlds with littlest or no cost – great for her if she can get it – but she won’t – this is your cliff edge looming so better hold on
In fairness to the BBC, they correctly spotted that May’s speech was just aspirations. They are not concrete proposals.
The EU don’t want to dance anyway.
Time to make the big move. Leave on WTO terms.
I know she finds that hard to accept, but if she cannot do it then it’s time to make way for a leader who can.
I turned on the BBC’s Daily Politics to watch Theresa May’s speech and before she started speaking the two guests in the studio were asked what they would be looking out for. The reply from the Labour MP was that she would be looking to see what solution was proposed for a problem affecting just 0.1% of UK GDP, namely the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic. That seemed a rather distorted sense of priorities.