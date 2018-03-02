Rough going on gas

Yesterday industry had to reduce its demand for gas to allow priority to households. Compensation will be paid to industry as a result which we will all have to pay.
I have long argued that we need to make more energy available, and that margins are now too tight. The loss of the Rough Storage capacity for gas has taken one more reserve and flexibility out of our system, leaving us short on a cold day. The gas forecasts were based on the assumption that less gas would be used for electricity generation, with more planned reliance on imported electricity. Yesterday we certainly imported plenty of power from France, the Netherlands and Ireland, but still we ran short of gas.
I will write again to Ministers urging them to adopt a policy of self sufficiency in UK energy. We do not wish to be dependent on the goodwill of others to keep the lights on, nor should we have to tell industry to make less because we are short of fuel.
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College.
We cannot reduce our carbon footprint and increase our population without expecting to get poorer.
Freezing in winter and getting higher bills is what getting poorer looks like.
It depends on what you do with the gas use it productively or consume it. Your choice. Consumption makes you a little poorer but maybe happier for a while and production may be hard work so make you unhappy for a while. It is called deferred gratification, someting we train children to accept.
Thanks Dad.
Once again – to add to the ”NHS crisis” and the ”housing crisis”, we have an ”energy crisis”. When will these be lumped together and given their proper name – a ”population crisis”?
Nonsense! How can three and a half million extra consumers of energy from the EU make a difference?
Brought about by the EU being in control of our borders, laws and money and courts. May wanting more of the same during her extension, because nothing changes.
Well the NHS crisis is all to do with the way it is funded or not funded. It needs to charge people (especially those who have not contributed for many years) and to encourage far more people to go privately.
Hammond has the opposite idea with his now 12% insurance tax and no tax relief for private medical cover.
The housing crisis lack of supply is due to ever more people and very restrictive planning rules plus excessive OTT green crap building regulations and huge over taxation of housing/landlords and tenants from Hammond.
It is absurd to be short of gas storage the main advantages of gas (and oil & coal) are that is can be stored fairly cheaply and used on demand. This especially when they are so much cheaper than all the so called “renewables” or “unreliables”. Telling industry to make less (because we are short of fuel or it is artificially made too expensive due to green crap) is the government shooting the economy in the foot. Shooting the economy in the foot being what governments seem to do best.
Is it a first for BBC Question Time? Last night they had three Brexit supporters on the panel, so it was actually 3 to 3 (including the chairman of course who is always “BBC think” on everything).
Usually it is five remainers to just one Brexiteer. Loads of sound Blackpudlian notherners in the audience rightly complaining about the total absence of leadership from Theresa May. Let us hope she finally find some backbone in her speech today!
@LL; Yes oil and gas storage is simple, not always that cheap though, and there lies the problem when profit is King, the weather we have had this week is probably a once in 50 years occurrence, no systems planner could ever make a case for such investment outside of a state owned industry. Cheaper to limit supplies to industry and then compensate!
As for coal, since you mention it… The UK has a plentiful supply of coal in store, unfortunately 35 years or so ago the govt. of the day decided to remove (easy) access to the storage capacity…
Relatively cheap!
Piles of coal are very cheap energy storage!
Solar power is the cheapest form of electricity that is generated in the UK follwed by wind. The renewable sector has now matured and contracts for gigawatts of new offshore wind are now being closed without any subsidy at all. Renewables will produce about a quarter of UK power by 2022 and will contribute massively to UK energy security, especialy when grid-sized storage systems come online
If you want to pontificate on a subject about which you know nothing I suggest that you educate yourself before you post
@Sakara Gold; “Solar power is the cheapest form of electricity that is generated in the UK follwed by wind.”
Nonsense, when the necessary back-up is figured in, which the eco-worriers never do when they (try to) promote so called renewables.
“If you want to pontificate on a subject about which you know nothing I suggest that you educate yourself before you post”
Cough!
Oh, perhaps you can tell us then what a ‘grid-sized storage system’ is please?
… and exactly why it is a solution to all our problems …
Wrong, solar is only cheap because of big subsidies.
Gas is the cheapest way of generating electricity.
Wind is very heavily subsidised.
It is not cheap.
Drivel. If it is so cheap why do the “renewables” need huge subsidies and rigging of the market?
Gas and Coal generation are far cheaper per KWH and are on demand too, so the power is worth far more than the expensive & intermittent renewables.
Cheaper after the subsides and rigged market perhaps – is that what you mean?
You are still listening to Question Time? I just canno tbelieve it.
http://www.mygridgb.co.uk/
Today, wind has been supplying 27% and coal 27%, while gas was down to 14%. The storage capacity is a third of what it was before Rough closed. There are no LNG tankers due in at the moment. Wind is due to drop soon. In some winter conditions, it drops for weeks during freezing conditions. Some rotor blades have already been damaged and are being taken down for repair. Claire Perry, our numerate minister of energy, says we must close down all coal within 2 years and seems to think the offshore windmills in the middle of the North Sea will make up the difference.
Could someone ask her to explain how this is going to work.
We have needlessly shut down 20% of our generating plant which burned coal. This was dispatchable base load which has been taken over buy CCGT burning gas.
Coal is dense and easy to transport. Gas is neither.
We have the same politicians who created this mess negotiating Brexit
Discuss.
Dear Ian–Despite my asking many times here I don’t believe anyone has ever uttered a peep of an explanation how Germany manages to continue (indeed increase so I understand) its use of coal, which by all reports is dirtier coal than ours. Sometimes I think we have a death wish in this country. As to Mrs May I hear she has offered her conciliations and compromise in advance before she even stands up. It has all become embarrassing. They export to us.
Not only does Germany increase filthy lignite power generation, they remove equipment from perfectly good UK shutdown coal stations for use in Germany. Oh. The pleasure of having foreign owned utilities
Fracking?
Of course had the UK followed the French policy of building Nuclear power stations, homes could be heated (and cook) easily and cheaply by electricity…
Generally heating homes with electricity is very inefficient. This as you lose more than half the heat at the expensive power station and in the expensive transmission systems.
That is why gas & coal can cost circa 2.5p per KWH of heat produced and electricity up to five times this figure.
Burning imported wood/biofuel from the US or Canada in power stations even more insane.
Doubtless why the government do it.
@LL; Nothing is perfect! Power distribution is relatively cheap, and could be a lot cheaper if we were not so adverse to over-head power lines (including to the property), compared to high pressure gas pipes that must be buried. With plentiful nuclear power those losses due to distribution issues are less important.
I am becoming convinced that the British political establishment is intent on pursuing a policy that encourages dependency on the EU and European countries rather than one that encourages independence in all areas of our national life.
It defies belief that the UK government is unable to plan for such an eventuality and yet prefers to allow a situation to develop that forces us to turn to our European neighbours for assistance. I believe this is absolutely deliberate. It encourages inter-dependency and discourages independence across all areas
We have North Sea gas. We should have gas storage capacity. We should be able to import gas and store it. And we are forced to turn to a country, France. that doesn’t have the natural resources we have.
Something stinks in this country. It’s national affairs are organised to force European dependency upon us.
‘Its national affairs’
I became convinced of that a long time ago.It’s not just a EU thing it’s the globalist objective-global central planning.The Soviet Union only failed because of “Socialism In One Country”…don’t you know!
Once again Duncan I wholeheartedly agree. They have abandoned strategic and national interest. They think the world is benign and there to serve us. They see us as superior, the world our servant and supplier. Dangerous fools. This is not a ‘just in time’ supply issue. We need reserves.
Sure but named individuals should be responsible and held to account.
Time to speed up the pace at which fracking is used to increase gas production in UK. They ought to interview all those NIMBY opponents about our current gas shortage, ask them what their solution is.
So we had a Gas shortage which lead to rationing, when we are allowing the population to increase, and want more productivity from industry.
How are we doing on electricity generation, plenty of capacity, or is that at near ration levels as well. ?
Yet again lack of joined up thinking.
I see it has been reported that some of our sea wind turbines are in need of a complete overhaul, and all the rotor blades are in need of replacement due to salt water corrosion, after only a few years of use .
Well who would of thought it, salt water causes corrosion !
The climate change act needs to be revoked now. It is absurdly damaging and pointless too, yet only a tiny handful of MPs voted against this unscientific lunacy.
Alan, All of this is made even more absurd by the government announcing it will ban the sale of all new internal combustion engined (ice) cars in 2040. That means, if enacted, that people will stop buying ice cars from around 2030 (due to the impact on second hand values). That’s only 12 years away.
In the meantime the energy consumption of existing vehicles is more than our total production of electrical energy this year. That means we will have to DOUBLE our electric energy production in two decades. Then the government and civil service wonder why they’re laughed at.
Gas and now trumps taruff on imported steel to the US with the probability of trade war..hard to know at this juncture where it could end
What you say is true. I went on gridwatch and checked.
Luckily the wind came good. Solar? Nothing at all worth recording. Dear old King Cole was called in to provide the shortage as were our friends in Ireland and Europe.
This is still going on today.
We need to grow up and get rid of all this soppy green stuff. Electricity is what we all depend on nowadays and we need to protect it.
got to be said trump is correct about steel.
being expected to compete on price with countries not using the expensive anti pollution gear always was a stupid idea.
Exporting your pollution and getting cheap subsidised steel in return can sometimes be a quite a good plan for your economy. They will have to do something with the dollars you give them after all – thus creating other US jobs.
And it is your Ministers that ignored warnings about the closure of this storage facility so you and the civil servants are totally responsible. Any one sacked, admonished, feel guilty etc. Of course not.
The UK only has 51 TWh of gas storage. France; Italy and the Netherlands, each have three times that amount. Germany has five times. Osborne austerity shut down UK storage expansion and “the market” was not prepared to pay for the “cushion gas” to start the storage of the “working gas” in new wells.
Acorn, The “market” is only responding (sensibly) to the green diktats of the government. In the years after the Climate Change Act 2008, Gas plant utilisation dropped from around 80% to around 30% because of, principally Wind, intermittency. You make an investment case based on that if you can.
Rough Storage facility was closed because of the prohibitive cost of refurbishing an aging North Sea installation. It was a decision based on economics and engineering sense. Of course this left the UK at risk of future shortages. What has been missing is the building of new storage facilities. Unfortunately none of the potential builders has put forward a good enough economic case. I suspect there are some tax issues with this, also the green lobby tend to have negative impact in this regard.
You are enjoying the benefits of a windmill cluttered landscape and a mental blockage about coal. Yesterdays news typifies where a doctrinaire ill founded energy policy, or lack of one, gets you. Reduce the gas supply to the nimbies who wail about fracking. The level of inertia in your government is astounding.
Can ex-Energy minister E. Miliband be asked now to apologize for failing to address known expected capacity shortfalls when he was in office? The failure then to commission new power plants has served us ill.
Let us rejoice that present ministers exclude from their number the correspondence-challenged one so this time your letter to them might well receive an answer.
Absolutely correct. It is a national embarrassment to have got to this state after only a few days of cold weather. Some people ought to lose their jobs over it.
JR: “I have long argued that we need to make more energy available, and that margins are now too tight. ”
Then, despite the loud mouthery of our various politicians, we are very lucky that the Russians have sold us some of the LNG.
Perhaps if we stopped vilifying the Russians, we could make more and more lucrative business with them?
Kindly have a word in the ear of some of your more cloth brained colleagues.
You are right of course but I doubt whether it’s going to happen;1984’s Oceania vs Eurasia struggle is under way.
When we next have a winter like 1947 or 1963, which is only a matter of time, then hundreds of thousands will die from hypothermia.
The reason will be our insane green energy policies, which every year increases the amount of expensive unreliable generating capacity, while simultaneously closing down the cheap reliable kind.
How you doing on encouraging shale gas in the UK?
Reducing needless waste is better than producing more to replace.
Increase tax on Energy to cut waste. All products & services consuming energy would reflect higher costs in their prices, their demand, & worth.
Reducing tax on good things, such as income from work, would balance expense into neutral.
Wise to have a policy of self-sufficiency in key areas. In addition to gas I would say petrol/diesel.
Keep the population numbers under control and , by doing so , reduce consumption of energy . If fracking is viable then exploit and use it .
“Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools” (Romans 1:22: Authorized King James Version, copyright vested in the Crown). So, corporately, as a nation, we are without excuse. At least Ollie Cromwell would concur, and so many other now silent voices. On so many fronts, we see this apostasy being fulfilled. It doesn’t have to be like this! Every one of us has a choice. Back to the Maker’s Handbook, and heed the directions! It’s our only lasting hope.
