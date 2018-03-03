The whole point about having cake is to eat it. If we do a good deal with the EU both sides can have their cake and eat it. If a deal means too little cake for one side there’s no point in the deal. No Deal will let us eat more cake than a bad deal.
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
6 Comments
Why do we have to be so quick in baking the cake?
Delicious and beautiful-looking cakes take time to plan and prepare, including buying the ingredients, mixing and then baking in the oven.
If we’re too quick and slapdash, the cake won’t rise, the ingredients will taste awful, and we’ll all be significantly hungrier.
“Have cake and eat it.”
A silly phrase written by a staffer and exposed to camera (deliberately ?)
Few Leavers were expecting an easy time of Brexit. We are already trained in deferred gratification (as Rien Huizer tells, it is a mature quality.)
We used patient, due democratic process to get the referendum and win it. We have waited patiently for over two years for the Brexit we won fair and square.
The phrase means you can’t expect to keep your cake and eat it. It’s one or the other. I’m sure you know this, Dr R.
LOOKING FOR BREXIT? MOVE ALONG PLEASE
John, the best summary of T. May’s nugatory speech:
http://facts4eu.org/news_mar_2018.shtml#sa2
Provided we’re not forced to eat Black Forest Gateau…
Good morning,
But are we preparing for WTO terms? This seems to be given only minor mention by the PM and DD, when in fact it is the most likely outcome.
These farcical negotiations, that don’t appear to have moved on in 12 months are not going to produce a FTA worth a damn, because the EU bureaucracy don’t want to offer one. Full effort now to prepare the UK for WTO trade terms.
No they can’t have their cake and eat it. Once they have eaten their cake they will no longer have it. I thought yesterday’s speech by the Prime Minister was well constructed and covered the main bases; and was consistent with the Referendum vote.