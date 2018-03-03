Good news for industrial investment in post Brexit UK

As we are constantly hearing cautionary remarks from trade bodies, from the motor industry and sometimes even from companies like Airbus about their future in the UK as manufacturers, it might be a good time to examine what they are actually doing rather than listening to remarks which become highly spun and negative.
Toyota has announced a £240 million investment at Burnaston and will make its new Auris model there.
Nissan is going ahead with a 20% increase in its production capacity in Sunderland. It is also planning to raise the proportion of UK manufactured components used from 40% to 80%. This is important for rules of origin under WTO rules and is in line with government policy to encourage a higher local sourced percentage.
Aston Martin announced its new factory in St Athan’s before the referendum but has since confirmed it and announced deals with Japan and China to underpin the expansion. That second factory will make a new model.
Airbus has carried on with its investment and said it is still “very highly committed to the UK” whilst also pressing for a close future relationship with the EU
Siemens has announced a £200 million new plant for Goole in Yorkshire to make trains. In December 2016 after the vote it also committed £310 m to a wind turbine blade plant in Hull.
Indeed there are always ways round the daft obstacles that governments endlessly put in the way of productive industry. It would be nice if they did not have to expensively negotiate these lunacies, but such is life.
May’s speech was, as I expected, another appalling cave in to the EU.
To summerise it was something like this:- I want to be straight, let me be crystal clear these statements then followed by various vague words that were huge fudges and as clear and mud. This plus the odd appalling cave in here and there to the EU.
It sounded like a lecture by a primary school teacher aimed at naughty eight year old’s. A tape of it would be useful for insomniacs (perhaps but not ones who might be tempted by suicide though)?
As JR said on Newsnight (albeit endlessly interrupted by (language graduate) Emily Maitlis):- no deal gives us four of the five things we want:- no fees, control of our own borders, an ability to agree our own trade deals and we can make our own laws. The only thing we do not get is free trade (free exports anyway) to the EU. But free trade is far more of an advantage to them than to the UK as they are a net exporter.
I would add that the UK could also be far more nimble and quick in agreeing anything on trade than the sclerotic, 27 headed EU who have trouble agreeing anything at all even with themselves.
If we have to pay fees when exporting to them so be it. We can substitute by switching production to home or other markets or we can pay the fee and then charge then a higher fee on their larger exports.
The last thing we want to do (as May rather indicated we would) is to stick essentially the EU economic model or their countless damaging and expensive regulations.
Even talk by Theresa May of shared fishing resources!
A flexible and productive workforce and a competitive tax regime. ‘Simple’
I heard some BBC reporter (discussing May’s dreary cave in speech, in generally positive terms) actually saying something like:- no one in business want cuts in government regulations – what sort of business people does this man actually talk too? Bonkers regulations are the bane of most businesses in the UK, push up costs and kill productivity.
True for a few larger businesses they can sometimes cut out smaller competition and thus enable them to overcharge consumers. But this is far from a good thing for businesses in general, consumers, living standards or the economy in general.
All welcome and positive news John, and I wonder if they listened to Mrs May’s speech yesterday, and what they thought about it ?
I had organised my day around listening to it, yes a bit sad I know, but I felt I needed to hear her own words un-spun by anyone else, but instead of feeling inspired, disappointed or even angry, I actually fell asleep for 10 minutes in the middle of it.
The non stop drone and mantra of closer relationship, friendly relationship with all things EU, with so little detail or real vision forthcoming, actually bored me to sleep.
No wonder we are drifting, as days, weeks and months pass by.
No wonder the EU are fed up with us and our Prime Minister as she appears to have little clue as to where she wants to go and how to get there.
Where was the vision, the passion, the drive, the excitement after the huge build up !
Aware we all have different ways of doing things, but this is not a sort of leader you would follow into battle is it, she is no big thinking strategist, she appears to be a micromanager of detail, and whilst we certainly need those sort of people in Government, we do not need them holding the highest position.
A wonderful opportunity wasted, as we are seemingly drifting back towards eventual EU control, and end up getting the worst of both Worlds.
Think I have said enough.
Looks like another dismissive reaction from the EU to Theresa May’s speech. Better prepare for WTO.
Private sector companies seek investment security and certainty of law so why have these companies chosen to invest their capital in the UK knowing that the UK is on the verge of leaving the EU which may mean some form of trade dispute? Could it be that these companies have been afforded reassurances by the British government that our leaving the EU is leaving the EU in all but name?
I don’t trust this PM. I never have trusted this PM. Her instincts for social engineering. Her liberal left obsessions are disturbing and her anti-Trump stance is pure virtue signalling of the worst kind. She’s not a Tory but pretends to be one. That type of personality does not generate confidence. It is obvious she’s playing to as many galleries as is humanly possible
Personally, the UK leaving the EU as always been about sovereign and democratic control of our money, laws and borders. It is the desire to see the UK as a sovereign, independent nation once again, on an equal footing with all other sovereign nations outside of the autocratic EU
These noted investment plans by the above companies provides enough evidence that the UK is on the verge of not leaving the EU.
I am certain our constitutional status will in the future be that of a nation that is no longer a sovereign nation but a mere market place for EU exports. The UK’s humiliation will be complete which as been the plan all along
May’s speech was full of detail in the middle part, as if David Davis had his department write it, with the usual equality political waffle at the beginning and end.
The obvious statement that UK producers exporting to the EU will have to adopt EU regulations is welcome. The fact that they always have had to comply with regulations from other countries seems to have been forgotten. It was not totally clear that manufacturers would not have to sell EU regulated products in the UK too or whether we just made sure by law that no full power Henrys slipped over the border to S.Ireland. We seem to be even keener to nobble diesel engined cars than they are on the continent, so perhaps we should hope to be able to smuggle one in from there, rather than freeze to death in a snow drift after half an hour.
By the very end of Theresa’s speech, I had fallen asleep and woke an hour later to hear what I took to be a BBC correspondent in Brussels talking the most ill- informed nonsense imaginable about having to completely accept EU laws without a say and creating a border between N and S Ireland where there had not been one before. When I opened my eyes, it was Sir Clegg of the lost seat. Perhaps he is over there looking for a job for himself and Lady Clegg of Spanish law.
Well I am pleased to receive their vote of confidence, and hope it is well founded.
What did you make of the PM’s speech yesterday. My feeling way high on rhetoric but low on substance. Nothing to send us forth with a positive drive to Agincourt. It would seem that everything is left to the grey porridge of negotiation, no doubt punctuated with the derision of both sides to keep us uninformed. I feel no wiser on Saturday morning than I did on Friday morning. There remains plenty of scope for the nay sayers and saboteurs, while the rest of us remain at the bus stop waiting for a bus to be magicked out of nowhere. Joy ,another six months of speculation.
Well done Britain -we can do this here and EVERYWHERE. Others believe in us otherwise there would be no future continued, major investment rather a ‘swing-away’ elsewhere and building our own trains is perhaps the beginnings of believing in ourselves again. “Taking back control” of our Trade – determining where we trade and whom we trade with is the first step. ‘First’ is not something Trump invented when he declared “America First’ – strong, major economies have been following this for hundreds of years and still do. Germany isn’t bold enough to declare this openly, nor France nor some of the others within the EU but they practice ‘FIRST’ and why not – it’s not something to be ashamed of after all it’s in their National interest to do so. When Major surrendered at Maastricht we lost that – we lost the right to put ‘Britain First’ and we need to re-claim that right and re-invest in ourselves BRITAIN FIRST.
A most pleasing and encouraging catalogue – but consider what seeing such a lot of good news concisely delivered in one place may do to remoaners. Those not over the edge beforehand may now be pushed over!
It is quite baffling how any sane and reasonable person would wish ill on their own country. Surely it should be normal to be GLAD about good news, even if it will come from the result of Brexit, and rejoice in anything that bodes well for us.
It can’t be normal to wish for failure for our country and suffering for us all, simply in order to be proved right!
Oh my goodness me, but how are these poor, deluded, naive and long-standing international manufacturers going to ship their parts and their products to and from their factories and their customers if we are no longer clasped to the angelic bosom of Brussels?
If only those two noble Parsifals, John Major and Tony Blair, bathed in their saintly luminescence, could ride to our rescue!
All great stuff! (Except for the wind turbines. Pity it wasn’t a nuclear power plant. Still lots of work, but with an effective result.)
Good news as far as it goes, jobs safe for now, but such decisions are still being made outside of the UK, we are (still) not the masters of our own future.
There is the issue of cultural Marxism to be tackled in Britain. It used the EU as a front for itself and indeed caused Brexit, our people were mislead as to who was to blame .
UK cultural Marxism is at the root of all our ills and we will be no better off if we don’t tackle it.
Thank you for this and thank you for overriding the Newsnight interruptions last night. Boris must learn how to do that too.
Perhaps add to your list the numerous motorcycle manufacturers, both British and foreign, investing in UK facilities.
You should have mentioned that both Toyota and Nissan have made their plans conditional (wording public in Toyota’s case, confidential in Nissan/Renault’s). Anyway these amounts are small by motor industry standards. retooling for a new model is hardly greenfield investment. Vauxhalls, Transit vans and Mini’s are still open.
The Siemens investment is for the UK domestic market (trains and turbine blades) and will probably entail little engineering. All in all not a lot worth mentioning as a vote of confidence in the uncertain characteritics of the UK’s future trading arrangements.
As a Leaver another good (and unsettling) comment from Rien Huizer.
Other Europhiles please note. This is the way to get our respect – leave the insults at the door.
All very well JR..but could you please tell us how things are going at the WTO Geneva UK desk..we have not heard a word lately about how preparations are going on this front and we have only twelve months to go..Isn’t this Liam Fox’s brief??- I thought we would have heard a lot more from him about this at his recent speech?
The EU is overplaying it’s hand encouraged by the perpetually conciliatory stance of the British govt and its coterie of EU supporters.
Freedom enables opportunity. Others will follow these vanguards.
Those who assess Theresa May’s Mansion House speech will realise the substance driving toward better.
Post Brexit home production will feature more strongly than before . The car industry and its suppliers will expand at the expense of German and French imports with pricing as well as reliability at the bottom of it all . These changes will also encourage more of the young to seek their futures in the manufacturing sector ; apprenticeships will be more popular .
The speech yesterday should have included the proviso that if the EU do not show a willingness to come to a realistic deal then we will have to walk away ; such a fearless addition would have expressed a determination that was not subject to mis-understanding . Certainly – as a fervent Brexiteer , I would have been more satisfied .
This is what Toyota stated in 2016:
‘we are concerned that leaving [the EU] would create additional business challenges. As a result we believe continued British membership of the EU is best for our operations and their long-term competitiveness’
And now we see Toyota announcing an increase in their investment in the UK car sector.
The UK will not leave the EU in the way we understand that to mean
Ignore opinion on Brexit especially from this PM. She’s not too be trusted. Focus on actions. The investment decisions taken this week by Toyota and others tell me that the UK will not leave the EU and that we will be constitutionally connected to this political entity for decades to come
No review of Mrs May’s speech?
The one in which she spelt out clearly what your Brexit vision means?
A poorer Britain.
A more divided Britain.
Trade barriers.
A loss of passporting.
No extra money for the NHS.
No cut in regulation – in fact maybe even MORE regulation.
Subservience to the EU in chemicals, medicines, aviation.
A vassal state.
Well done, Mr Redwood. Well done.
It now falls on my generation to kill off this dead Brexit. Which we will.
Amazing how we never hear much good news like this from the BBC. Just constant doom and gloom and lots of news about companies closing. No wonder half of the UK are on anti- depressants.
Regardless of the fact that there is no reason to believe Brexit would in any way harm the UK’s economy or manufacturing and industrial base and that in fact it would be considerably enhanced. However I believed others were not of the same mind, remainiacs; the CBI, the BBC, the Guardian, left wing and socialist nationalist governments and political parties and many others came forward to to announce that armageddon would be visited upon the UK if we leave. That propaganda alone despite them not producing any evidence to back up their claims (as there will be none until well after the event)I thought would be sufficient to deter investment and undermine confidence.
To my surprise the opposite has proven to be the case even producers who would fall within the CBI’s sphere of influence are pouring in money to the UK. I am sure these captains of industry are not fools and will have calculated wisely before committing to increasing investment even with Brexit looming and have come to the conclusion that Brexit is not harmful and indeed will be beneficial. The EU and remainiacs should take note of their actions because they drive a horse and cart through their case to not leave the EU or leave under EU terms.
I well recall the grim warnings from the likes of Tony Blair and Michael Heseltine that if we didn’t join the euro then we would lose out on foreign investment.
That didn’t happen, in fact we carried on getting masses of foreign investment.
Some of us had reservations about the long term consequences of so much UK business being bought up by foreign companies, but the fact is that these veteran eurofederalists were totally wrong then about the euro and they have zero credibility now for predicting what will happen after we leave the EU.
Yet it appears the unsubstantiated idea that we will lose foreign investment once we have left the EU is one of the factors being used in the Treasury and other doomsaying models to deliberately amplify the potential economic losses from leaving the EU.
As far as the EU Commission is concerned the benefits of the EU Single Market are only around 2% of the collective GDP of the EU member states, and the benefit may be only half that average for the UK; and that is the gross benefit, before taking into account the costs of the Single Market which the Commission has estimated could be over 5% of GDP, and for us also the cost of our net contribution to the EU budget.
But the models which are deliberately designed to give pessimistic Brexit forecasts which Remoaners can then quote as gospel not only ignore those costs, they also assume that foreign investment will fall dramatically after we leave the EU – the same unsubstantiated prediction made by supporters of the euro, which proved to be false – and that is part of the way that they get from a small GDP loss, or maybe even a small GDP gain, to a more significant loss of 8% or more.
“”Here is another paper in that series, from March 2016 …
“In the long run, reduced trade lowers productivity. Factoring in these effects substantially increases the costs of Brexit … ”
And the predicted loss immediately jumps fourfold from a marginal 1 % or 2% of GDP to a more significant 6.3% or 9.5% of GDP.”