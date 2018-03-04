Bad weather and the roads

It is good to be able to drive around our local area again more easily and to walk the pavements without fear of slipping on ice, slush and snow.
I will be talking to the national and local roads administrators about the experiences people had of the latest freeze. I would be interested in comments from constituents about how well the national and local authorities dealt with the emergency and how things could be improved next time.
One Comment
I would not describe it as an emergency, its called winter!
Two concerns –
How long it takes to deal with broken trains e.g. New Forest and Lewisham, are extreme examples but also recently a similar incident happened outside Leeds. There appears to be a lack of support for onboard train crew. I realise evacuation cannot always happen immediately, however their serious welfare issues by leaving people on trains either standing for hours or sitting all night without heating
Gritting of pavements in Wokingham appeared to centred around the council offices, gritted to the station and to part of the town centre. No grit placed on the hills approaching the town centre from other directions. I realise that pedestrians who walk to town are not acknowledged in Wokingham as they don’t pay to use the car park and slow traffic by using the crossings, but they do actually stop to shop rather than driving straight through.