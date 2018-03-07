Let the UK be a voice for free trade

Most economists and most western governments agree that the more you free trade the more prosperous the participating countries will be. It is clearly true in theory. If Country A removes tariffs or other barriers to importing better and cheaper items it will be better off by the amount it saves on the imports, whether the other side similarly liberates or not. If both sides remove barriers then clearly both will be better off, as each will concentrate on what they are best at, lifting the buying power and living standards in both countries.
Today the theory of free trade and international specialisation is under threat, both from Mr Trump who thinks tariffs and a trade war might be good for the USA, and from China, the EU and others who impose tariffs and non tariff barriers against trade whilst claiming to believe in free trade. It is the huge German/EU surplus on its US trade, and the Chinese surplus with the USA that has triggered Mr Trump’s interest in the first place. He argues that there is an excessive imbalance because China and the EU do not play fair. He points to cheap currencies, state subsidy of overcapacity and below cost prices for some Chinese goods, and the EU tariff of 10% on all imported cars as part of his case. He says he wants to rework NAFTA and explore bilateral trade deals that are fair to the USA and to the other party. He thinks a bad trade deal is damaging to US interests, undermining jobs and incomes at home as the US comes to rely on cheap imports and foreign exchange borrowings to pay for them. He points to high levels of protectionism on agricultural produce in the EU and the NAFTA area.
A trade war will make losers of all involved. What country A gains on domestic production by pricing out imports it loses on exports to Country B who retaliates, and loses out from the higher price level in its own country squeezing real incomes. With a steel tariff on imports into the US, for every steel job at home that helps, several steel using jobs at home are weakened.
At this juncture the UK stands close to the point where it is an independent country again capable of pursuing its own free trade policy globally through its membership of the WTO and its worldwide network of diplomatic and business contacts. This is a good time to make the case for freer world trade and to lead negotiations at the WTO to put new life into removing tariffs and other barriers. They are still universally high on agriculture, and a wider issue with many emerging market countries that retain high levels of protection in ways that are unhelpful to themselves.
5 Comments
Yes indeed but it needs strong leadership with vision. The problem is that I cannot see who is to provide it.
What do you think of Patrick Minford’s proposal for a Unilateral Declaration of Free Trade?
‘At this juncture the UK stands close to the point where it is an independent country again capable of pursuing its own free trade policy globally through its membership of the WTO and its worldwide network of diplomatic and business contacts’
I enjoy your blog John but I believe this is little more than rhetoric.
You know as well as I do and indeed most other people who follow politics that the UK is on the verge of being betrayed by your leader, conspiring with the EU though giving the impression of being in conflict, and by this PM.
We all watch events and we are dealt a diet of lies, tosh and nonsense
We have a virtue signalling, liberal left stooge who has unofficially declared this POTUS persona non grata. How pathetic is that? This nauseating pandering to the BBC and all the other leftist media groups isn’t leadership but capitulation
How is the UK going to sign off on a FTA with the US when this PM expressed openly her distaste for its leader?
Tory voters do not want this leader. We do not want this PM
We are tired of the lies and tosh pumped out by this left leaning government, this PM and the one vile organisation this government will not reform, the BBC
And the EU carping on about free trade is beyond belief. I haven’t the energy to even address this hypocrisy
Funny that , it seems like only yesterday you were telling us what a good idea protecting our industries was , import substitution you called it
It’s almost as if you say any old thing , but I would like tom congratulate you , finding a way to blame Germany and the EU for your co Nativist , Trump, that takes some doing .
As for us , we are about 3% of Global GDP , the US about 25% China 18% and the 27, 20% ish.
We do not have a voice and if you seriously think the WTO can do anything about it if either the US or the EU decide to ignore it then…. well no one is that stupid are they ?
Good morning.
Germany has undoubtedly benefited from the Euro. Which is fair enough but, it has acquired a mass of wealth and does not wish to share some of it with those in the currency union. The US and the UK are also in a currency union and have to share. This gives the likes of Germany an unfair advantage.Germany also benefits from being allowed to burn dirty coal where as the UK is forced to shut down its cheap power generating plants, giving Germany an unfair advantage. France benefits, as do others in the EU, by getting funds for farming and infrastructure projects. All paid for by Germany and the UK. That too is unfair as they effectively get a subsidised tax rate and interest rate as they do not have to borrow the money.
Leaving the EU is going to force some to look long and hard at how this project is funded. Some are going to have to pay a little more while, others are going to have to accept a little less.
But the EU represents a form of subsidy that the US does not enjoy.
True. But I think it will make people sit up and listen. President Trump is all for a bit of creative destruction. He is a businessman first and a politician last. His bullish stance is going to upset a lot of people but, in the end, they are going to have to deal with this man and he will get what he wants.
Good or bad. Like him or loathe him. He is a far better ‘leader’ (a term a hate but . . ) than our PM.