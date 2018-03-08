The BBC and other parts of the media seem to be very quiet about the Italian election. You would have thought this stunning result was worth a bit of comment, analysis and discussion. Just as we saw in Greece, Germany, the Netherlands and elsewhere in the Eurozone the traditional centre right and centre left parties have been dashed aside. 5 Star, a fairly new movement, has swept through the south of Italy, whilst the Lega has dominated in the northern Italian plain, taking much of Lombardy, the Veneto, Trentino and Piedmont. The centre left governing party was left holding on to Tuscany, whilst losing in most of the country. It slumped to just 18.9% of the vote, with the centre right party Forza that had displaced the Christian democrats some years ago only polling 13.9%.
Both 5 Star and Lega are Eurosceptic. Mr Salvini who leads Lega speaks for the centre right coalition as its largest party. The coalition has 37% of the vote. Mr Di Maio, the leader of 5 Star, speaks for 32.3% of the vote. One of them should be Prime Minister, though coalition talks could I suppose find some other combination of parties which gave the job to someone else. The Lega campaigned for Italy to leave the Euro and to remove the Maastricht,Nice, Amsterdam and Lisbon Treaties from Italy’s constitution. 5 Star dropped its wish to leave the Euro, but made clear its opposition to EU budget and Euro austerity policies and proposed spending more with tax cuts.
Lega representatives have made clear their view that the EU should change its approach to the UK and try and rescue an Agreement which they think would be in the EU’s interests. They had already upset the EU authorities massively, so that will not make much difference to the relationship.
The Italian result is another in a long series showing growing anger and frustration with the economic and budgetary policies of the Euro, high levels of unemployment, and the EU’s migration policy. It will probably make Brussels corral the waggons of integration more and will doubtless entice them to try to influence the government formation talks which will now be fascinating. The collapse of Italy’s governing party to 18.9% does at least make Mrs Merkel’s 26% vote share for her CDU look good!
4 Comments
What you have overlooked, in your increasingly desperate desire to find any rabid nationalist crank that might prop up your failing Brexit project, is that both Lega and 5 Star firmly believe the solutions to Italy’s problems will be found as a member of the EU
Good morning.
It is what is known as; “Censorship by silence”
Another bunch of muppets ! The ONLY way to do that is to leave the EU.
Very true. More Europe will go the cry. Funny how the EU seem to want to make countries take immigrants that they, including the EU, did not invite, but do not want to make Germany complete the currency union in order to make the Euro work and releave the suffering of millions of EU citizens without a job or hope.
And this is the problem with the EU. It is not a organization built on unity and equality of nation states. It is a cartel primarily set up for the benefit of France and Germany.
“The BBC and other parts of the media seem to be very quiet about the Italian election.”
Oh do stop making it up, the Italian election was all over the media Monday morning, including on the BBC.
“Both 5 Star and Lega are Eurosceptic.”
Indeed but neither want an Italian ‘Brexit’, rather they seek seek reforms.
Neither party can form a government on their own, neither party seem to have any wish to work together, indeed 5* do not appear to want to work with any other party in coalition. Politics as usual in Italy then, nothing to see or report – at least not yet…
Reply Lega campaigned to leave the Euro and to leave all recent EU Treaties
Any political event in any EU member state that weakens the autocratic grip of the EU is wholeheartedly welcome. The events in Italy and moreover in Poland where only this week its democratically elected government took back control of the appointment of its judiciary are such events
Of course the irony is that such developments will no doubt incite further EU centralisation though some prefer to call it ‘integration’ which is a rather devious term to conceal the nature of what is essentially a power grab and a contempt for national democracies and the inconvenience they present
European nations can work together to present a common front but there is no need to jump into bed together