Tariffs and trade

Tariffs can be damaging to trade. That is why I want us out of the EU customs union, because it imposes high tariffs on lower income countries wishing to sell us better value food. I want us to be able to negotiate a lower overall tariff package for ourselves than the EU wishes to do with the rest of the world. It is particularly foolish and unfriendly to levy high tariffs on food we cannot grow for ourselves because it comes from a non EU country.
I find it curious that the EU claims to be scandalised by Mr Trump threatening a 10% tariff on German cars which sell in large numbers into the US, when the EU itself imposes just such a 10% tariff on US cars into the EU. Germany runs a colossal trade surplus with both the UK, inside the EU tariff wall, and with the US, outside the tariff wall. Mr Trump identifies the asymmetric tariffs and some other barriers as one of the reasons the trade is so lop sided, and wishes to do something about it.
Meanwhile it is typical of the EU that they are telling the UK that we cannot exempt ourselves from the US steel tariffs, though we would probably be in a good position to do so on our own. It is reminder of why we need to get on with our exit so we do have control over these matters. I also read that the EU is still pursuing tax cases against us and argues that we owe them E2.7bn of underclaimed customs dues which the UK Treasury contests. We have lost a lot of revenue before from EU tax cases and now have to argue against making yet another additional payment to a body we are leaving. Clearly they think we should be levying higher tariffs on non EU imports than we think are owing because they wish to keep these products out, and to harm UK consumers.
This is not the wonderful free trade EU some think we must stay in at all costs.
56 Comments
Good morning.
I am afraid the EU is quite correct. We have signed up to being a member and must abide by its rules all the time we are in. This means that UK cannot enjoy any special privilege other members do not. It is President Trump playing divide and rule and I have to say, I really rather like watching it 🙂
I have mentioned before the, ‘hidden costs’ of membership of the EU. It is these costs that need more airtime on TV, radio and in the papers. More, because I believe the people of this country will realise just what a rip-off the EU is.
Mr.Redwood MP sir and all here, is there a way to find out ALL the extra charges we have been made, either throughout our membership or, over a reasonable period of time ? I think this is important.
Mark B
Agree with your last Paragraph.
Not enough publicity (nothing at all) is being made of all of these extra charges.
I believe a Percentage of VAT and import Duty also goes to the EU, not all to our HMRC.
Are you sure Mark?
The proposed steel tariff being applied by the USA on USA companies that are importing steel, is it relevant to the exporting company/country?
Do the EU have any agreement with the USA on steel imports/exports?
Does this come under WTO rules?
I don’t know 🙁
Open borders policy is never subject to counter terrorism costs/NHS costs/crime costs/congestion costs in any cost/benefit analysis.
It’s all an unalloyed benefit according to Remainers.
I did it yesterday but it was deleted at moderation.
It is perfectly possible for the USA to decide not to impose a tariff on UK steel. It is up to them – they are the importer and it is for them to decide how they apply their tariff. The EU might have pretensions to be a State but it isn’t one last time I looked. Unfortunately we can’t reciprocate by not apply tariffs to USA goods because we are part of the stupid EU.
Mark,
At the suggestion of my late friend and fellow Brexiteer, I asked the then MP for Cambridge, the Lib Dem, Julian Huppert, for a comprehensive account of those costs and liabilities. That was shortly after his election in 2010 – and I’m still waiting!
Given their EU fanaticism, one might reasonably expect the Lib Dems to shout these ‘virtues’ from the rooftops. Instead, they hide behind a screen of misinformation and false assertions in order to con people to vote their way. Who could forget the way Nigel Farage wiped the floor with Nick Clegg – a fate Cameron was keen to avoid. We’ve had this all along from the remainers. This truly is a lop-sided campaign where the vested interests of the EU have to be fought against every single day so the truth gets out there.
Tad
You forget to mention that the 80% of tariffs go back to Brussels and is a major source of their income.
Why would they want free trade.
As you indicate, Ian, the EU doesn’t want free trade, but to charge & restrict those who do.
Our leaving the EU reduces their grasp on the fees we kept paying them to keep freedom beyond our reach.
Exactly. And that is why I don’t believe the EU wants a deal with the UK because the tariff income derived from UK/EU imports will fill a large hole in the EU Budget. I believe it will leave a short fall of just 3-4 billion Euros which they will be able to cover with a few spending cuts.
excellent point
By the way we also have to hand over a slice of all VAT collected in the UK
The customs duties and VAT contributions are IN ADDITION to our membership fees – so add on £5bn pa to whatever the net membership fees are.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/930365/brexit-news-nadine-dorries-vince-cable-eu-brexit-liberal-democrats-conservatives
Far to many like this muppet in Westminster, the snooner the better preferably after Brexit to have a GE so we the patriots of Great Britain can replace all the undemocratic mps with true believers and who carry out there manifesto they get voted on, and not hidden agenda ones
Dear Mick–Wonderful system we have wherein (words left out ed) like Cable gets knighted and Farage doesn’t. Impossible to justify (other than the pathetic “That’s the way we do it”).
Indeed “Sir” Vince Cable and now “Sir” Nick Clegg pushing dire lefty loon economics, climate alarmism and love of the anti-democratic EU. Neither liberal nor Democratic and very unpopular politically too. Effectively calling 52% of referendum voters old white racists is not likely to make them more politically popular is it? I wonder which (unsuitable person ed) will replace him next – he is after all 74.
A little gem, this article. Also the comment : “we the patriots of Great Britain can replace all the undemocratic mps with true believers ” I am sure Mr Redwood could help you identify those undemocratic MPs (unelected I guess yet in Parliament?) Maybe they should be taken to special treatment facilities.
Excellent editing, Mr Redwood!
@Mick
Vince has got his cables crossed, he’s conflating EU migration with skin colour?
As far as I can see most Europeans coming to live and work in the UK are white, so what’s his point?
What an orchestration we are seeing. May and pro-EU cabal are playing us for fools as they create the positively public impression that they batting for the UK against an aggressive EU but all the while both parties (May’s pro-EU cabal and the EU) are planning to frustrate the exit process and to stop Brexit in its tracks
I have said so many times before that May is not too be trusted. Hammond is not too be trusted. Heywood is not too be trusted. All three are working to prevent Brexit.
The simple fact is, we are still members of the EU. If UKIP had twenty or more MPs we would now be a sovereign, independent nation once again. This PM has deliberately frustrated our exit. She’s a Europhile through and through. She’s not a believer in the UK, its place in the world and the sanctity of our sovereignty and independence.
17.4m voted to leave. 16.1m voted to remain. It’s indicative of western politics today that the tail is wagging the dog. Minority dictates to the majority. Leave won and yet democracy is circumvented by a minority with regard to morality, decency and truth.
Thanks Theresa
Some of us will have the opportunity in the local elections to express our dissatisfaction with Mrs. May. It may be counter productive but this could be the fallout the grey suits and the Conservative Remoaners refuse to acknowledge. In any organisation other than government she would be out, that is if she had the job in the first place.
Is UKIP still around?
“May and pro-EU cabal are playing us for fools as they create the positively public impression that they batting for the UK against an aggressive EU”
Indeed she is.
“What an orchestration,” “playing us for fools,” “a minority with (no) regard to morality, decency and truth.”
Thanks, duncan. They are aiming to destroy our nation and our society and our country will be a wreck, once they have succeeded, no longer ours. I cannot put into words the contempt I feel for them.
At the moment, at some times in the year, we pay a 16% tariff on oranges we import from South Africa. THAT is how committed the EU is to free trade.
Since when did logic play any role in politics. Politicians the world over rely on their voters to be naive and uninformed. As you saw with Brexit, when they are not, the liberal elites hate the outcome and call it populist rather than democratic. We saw it yesterday with Vince Cables absurd and frankly insulting comments.
“Populist” something some politicians, actors, the BBC and bureaucrats do not like but that a majority of others do (people they like look down on).
That is why “the arts” are so very keen on vast public subsidy, otherwise they might have to put some entertainment on that these dreadful populists might pay for with their own money.
Well it looks like the fix is in for a sellout now anyway.
Even Rees-Mogg, who usually speaks on behalf of the European Research Group of Tory Brexiteers, is now talking about compromise.
It’s all a state of mind..just like religious beliefs..some believe whilst others don’t..If you think about it in terms of the EU bloc..well they have enough food growing within their own borders to feed the EU population, with some exceptions like tropical fruits etc..if you look at it only in UK terms then you see we don’t grow enough food by ourselves in England to feed ourselves. Scotland on the other hand has a population of only five or six million so presumably by itself it has enough food home produced to feed itself or it could if it wanted?
As regards Trumps tariffs- and the question of what is fair or not fair- all of this can be worked out at the WTO level presumably so I don’t see why we have to be too bothered about it. These groupings Germany the EU and the US are big boys, they have their own lawyers, economists, big banking etc so we hope that they can work things out. The other argument largely forgotton is that anyone who can afford to buy one of these high end mercs or BMWs can also easily afford to pay the extra 10 per cent tax’s..d’ye think?
This diary again today is another anti EU whinge.. and in the end is leading us nowhere. We could have had negotiations for our departure from the EU straightened out a long time ago if it was not for the incompetence and messing around, wasting time of this Tory led government..and we all know it..so please spare us the whinge..if we had acted as we should have Liam Fox could today be sitting over there with Pres Trump making deals instead of having to wait until March 2019.. it’s all only our own fault
Lastly you conveniently forget that we sat at the EU table for 45 years drawing up these rules that we spend so much time now complaining about..
Being outvoted and side lined at every opportunity. We never won a vote.
Very hard to argue with..
@Bart
our inputs were routinely dismissed, so would have had little influence on the outcomes, but in any case, if were leave. then the remaining members can make whatever changes they consider to be desirable.
John,
You are absolutely right it does keep a number of tariffs which we wold be much better without.
But is it is still the single biggest free trading zone in the World for EU members and associated countries
Yes that’s the good bit of the customs union – free trade within it. The bad bit is the external protectionism & loss of independence over trade policy. So why don’t we have our cake and eat it – continue with free trade with the EU and then lower or remove the external tariffs? The only impediment to this obviously mutually beneficial policy is the EU’s demand that if you are a European country you can only have free trade with the EU if you also agree to political union. There is no economic or commercial rationale to this it is pure empire building.
R 1,
You don’t take your analysis to its logical conclusion; the EU bureaucracy is just that, a bureaucracy working for someone… There is a plan and its the long game being played by the EU paymaster, Germany. Nobody is going to allow Luxembourgers, Belgians and other minor nationals to remain in charge of all Europe, they are puppets, Berlin is pulling the strings.
The United States of Europe is the objective, under the guiding hand of Berlin. Their brilliance is that they’ve almost achieved it, and they’ve had the UK , mainly, and some others, help them to pay for it!
We are the fools here.
You are forgetting rules of origin. If the UK is part of a customs union and adheres to union rules (tariffs, NTBs) it can participate in free trade with the other members. If it does not it may be autonomous in dealing with non-union countries but it would have to submit to rules origin etc. A simple binary choice, with only degrees of content negotiable.
@Richard1
yes, that’s what the EU is about.
Correction (due to paste buffer issue from previous comment)
yes, that is what the EU is about.
Yes Richard1..wouldn’t we love to have the Empire back again, then we could dictate terms to everyone to suit ourselves. Alas.. time has moved on and we are in a different bubble!
Little Europeaner !
I can’t quite get my head round how people consider the EU is a free trade union for members like the uk when we have to pay c 19 billion a year to be in it. That’s twice or more what we would pay on tariff for the amount we export annually.
It is not free! We pay more than most to be a member and probably benefit one of the least as shown by our trade deficit with the rest of the EU.
Like Trump or not, he is certainly stirring up the establishment, both at home and abroad, and not before time.
What a shame we do not have anyone in power that can think and do the same here.
Stupid to pay our Billions in Aid to many corrupt Governments/organisations, when encouraging them to trade and grow their way out of poverty and make them less dependent, would be more sensible for all.
He also knows how to set a trap for the EU – and they have stepped right into it! What he is doing is legal and carefully timed, but what they threaten is not.
What you say is perfectly correct. The E.U. has only ever been free trade within the EU – it’s not been about free trade especially since it has always had the goal of self sufficiency in food and raised high tariff barriers to non EU food. Presumably they are worried about another war and severe winters like the late 1940s.
Yes the EU is a protectionist entity where the tariff structure is designed for the benefit of it’s agricultural sector and the German car industry. It bodes well for the cost of imported food in the UK when we finally cut loose.
And outside the EU is not the panacea you claim either.
We lose significant international clout and become a bit player. A vassal state.
Fact is that every bit of credible research shows that you are making my children poorer.
Let’s see how well that works out for you as an electoral strategy.
Bye bye Tories, bye bye.
Incidentally – I enjoyed Sir Vince Cable’s comments about white nostalgia.
He seems to have hit a Tory nerve. Strange that.
Check perspective:
The EU claims mutually-levelling a 10% tariff threatens.
Computer says No !! Correction is needed:
Anti-equality tyrant seeks sympathy for victimisation.
I don’t understand why anyone wants to buy Western cars when far Eastern cars are so good.
In the rough, with my life depending on it, I’d want a Toyota or an Isuzu.
As a post entitled “How shall we spend all the tariff money”, apparently meant to say , we will have less money overall ,I’m not sure what this means and we may have to wait a month for retrospective clarification.
Frankly I doubt the odious President Trump will do us, or indeed anyone, any favours. Certainly he will extract a ferocious price given the small weak mendicants position our political class have decided upon . As a strategy for the country its strikes me as imbecilic but no doubt I am a deluded dupe of the EU if not on its pay roll. As George Osbourne remarked , it is no good talking about free trade whilst presiding overthrow the protectionist lurch the country has ever seen.I notice fair amount of confected astonishment that the EU also have political objectives it may priorities over economic wellbeing to a relatively small extent .
Ironic and quite funny in a bleak way
The left slag off Trump but he speaks after they criticise him and 20% of the viewership for the Oscars and Super Bowl disappear.
This is what happens when you demonise ordinary people. Take note Andy.
The EU is a protectionist organisation. They and their Remainer disciples in the UK can see no hypocrisy in their response to President Trump. Not surprising, as to them, this protection racket is like religion and can do no wrong.
Looking at some of the figures for EU/US tariffs, I am surprised that US allowed such an unbalanced situation to develop. Did the EU bullies even win against hard headed US negotiators.
I am with Duncan and confident that May & Co will sell us out and we will be in a very poor trading situation with our ‘friends’ across the channel and no Donald to help us out. What is particularly shocking in our case is all the money going straight to the EU from tariffs set on goods imported to the UK from countries outside the EU.
PUT THE UK FIRST MRS MAY.
A secondment of D. Trump to the Department for Exiting the Evil Empire is urgently required perhaps?
I am not sure the EU can force the US to impose high tariffs on UK products. The authority of the Commission on trade does not necessarily prevent our obtaining exemption.
We should be able to export steel to Canada before and after NAFTA negotiations which may find its way to the US. I guess it will be up to Canada if she wishes any other EU nation state’s steel…as she is not obligated to buy it under her agreement with the EU
I trust you, John and your band of patriotic Brexiteers, will hound the Government to comply with the demands of the British people and not do a shady deal with the too many Remoaners in Cabinet.
We have given the Government OUR orders and it is for them to get us out of the EU. We voted to LEAVE THE EU! We voted neither for a Soft Brexit nor a Hard Brexit for there was no ‘Brexit’ on the ballot paper.
We voted to LEAVE, to regain control of OUR Country, to build its future and to create a brighter future for our children, where the British people can select those that govern us and ultimately remove them, if necessary.
The EU does not permit such democracy and that is another good reason the Leave.
Brilliant post!
Hits nail on head.