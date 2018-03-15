Scarce water?

There’s plenty of rain in the UK in a typical year, and plenty of rivers that take the water back to the sea.
That does not mean we can relax about having an ample and good water supply. It still needs an industry to collect and process the water to the required standard, and to pipe it to homes and businesses on demand.
The authorities seem keener on regulating demand than on boosting supply. They rightly point out that some of the older pipes in the system are leaking, with quite high levels of suspected water loss in transmission. There are programmes to remedy this, but they can be very expensive as they usually entail digging up lots of roads and replacing miles of pipe, some of it still in good working condition. We need to decide a pace and realistic cost for moving to fewer leaks.
The authorities also like water meters. Charging people for what they use has its merits, and apparently produces a one off drop in water consumption as people adjust to the unit pricing of what they consume. Water meters help pin point leaking pipes on customer land and encourage water users to eliminate such waste by mending their own pipes.
When it comes to accepting that substantial rises in population requires more water, there remains a range of options. There is the possibility of cleaning up more waste water to a higher standard and re using it. There is the ability to put in desalination plants as there’s huge quantities of water all around us in the sea. That is not about to run out. There is the opportunity to extract more water from natural aquifers. Finally there is the obvious possibility of simply storing more of the water from rivers when they are running high or in flood for the times when there is little or no rain and the rivers are running low.
It is not good practice to extract large quantities of water from rivers when they are running low in hot weather, and not a good idea to run down supplies in natural aquifers too much. Given the great growth of population and water use in London and the south east I do think we need to plan for a substantial new reservoir to add to the flexibility of our system and to improve our resilience in dry times. I am writing in support of the proposal for a major reservoir near Abingdon, which I would like to go ahead sooner, not later. The new reservoir over its long life would provide cheaper water than desalination and would also provide a place to take excess water in times of flood.
Privatisation of a precious resource like water was clearly a mistake.
Much of the industry is now in foreign hands. There has been no efficiency gains. Private companies have focussed on making as much profit as possible while neglecting their other responsibilities. This can be seen recently with the loss of supply in parts of the capital with people forced to use bottled water for unreasonable lengths of time. They are then offered derisory compensation.
There is no way to run the water industry on the cheap.
Privatisation meant the notion of public service was lost forever. The same can be said about pride in the job.
Yep. That pride in the job led to huge under-investment in water supplies with chronic lack of maintenance…. Private monopolies need to be controlled but they are no worse than public monopolies.
I can recall the doings (and non-doings) of the Water Board. Its officials’ notion of ‘public service’ was that the public was there to serve them, and their operations were secret and unaccountable. Joe Orton chose well when in his play ‘Loot’ he made Detective Inspector Truscott pretend to be an omnipotent officer of the Water Board in order to enter a property and search it without a search warrant. The Water Board did actually have that power.
No. It is far better to put these businesses into far more efficient private ownership and let them make profits and innovate. But clearly the government has to do this in a sensible way and oversee them to ensure we do not get monopolies that can exploit customers.
The government should be a good fair referee not another inefficient & dire state monopoly.
After the last serious drought and hosepipe ban in SE England around a decade ago, there was a much trumpeted announcement to build 5 new reservoirs/dams, so ‘it could never happen again’.
Of course, our foreign controlled water companies quietly shelved these plans in favour of their own profits.
This is hugely expensive and should not be considered.
This should have been done at least a decade ago before the MASS immigration floodgates, pun intended, were, and are, left open.
Indeed we do not need expensive and very energy consuming desalination plants on a wet island like the UK. Just some more storage reservoirs, sensible charging with water meters in most cases so people pay if they endlessly water their gardens, bathe or fill their swimming pools, and perhaps also re-use of grey water for loo flushing etc.
We have needless to say not seen the Met office/BBC/Climate alarmists predictions of endless summer drought. Just a lack of reservoir provision and increases demand from a larger population.
Most people seem to shower far too often anyway I find.
Mark B: “This is hugely expensive and should not be considered.”
Rather than desalination, how about introducing filtered sea water. Sea water that has been filtered, not desalinated but piped to industrial or commercial buildings for cleaning or sewage disposal purposes.
I agree, desalination with out cheap energy would be a crackingly expensive process.
Of course, rather than a dedicated desalination plant, One might consider the waste heat of industrial processes used to desalinate water. I don’t know if evaporation is more efficient that osmosis.
Our two remaining Steel furnaces might utilise their wast heat to produce fresh water that can then be sold to the water companies, a little like the feed in tariff with electricity.
But of course the one thing John Redwood deliberately ignores when talking about supply constraints of fresh water supply, is immigration. It being impossible to plan for a given population twenty years down the line, if you have no idea what that population is likely to be.
But that’s the modern Tory party, blinkered and blind to the results of their own policies.
I believe this topic was discussed several years ago on this blog.
One suggestion I made at the time, was to open old mine shafts, reline them, seal them all the way down, and use them as water storage facilities.
If you have two shafts in the ground, three hundred feet deep, and twenty five feet in diameter, you have twenty three thousand cubic feet of water storage for the asking.
If the column of water was pressurised with a ‘floating’ concrete block at the top, the water could be tapped from the bottom at almost no cost.
Sure, it’s probably fairly expensive, but perhaps less so than drowning prime agricultural ground, just as we need to be growing more food for Brexit.
” you have twenty three thousand cubic feet of water storage for the asking.”
Actually, more like 290,000 cubic feet of water storage.
Would the water not get polluted? And are they in the right places. Pumping and moving water is expensive.
Have you any idea how corrosive salt water is?
Mockbeggar: “Have you any idea how corrosive salt water is?”
Fair cop, I hadn’t really considered it.
@Mark B; Immigration has little to do with the lack of investment by private companies, how has immigration prevented such companies from renewing pipes and thus stop their leaks!
Jerry, Because of supply . . . . and demand. Officially there are 9 million people here not born in the UK. Looking at the NINos that’s a woeful underestimate. Perhaps 15m more people than the water companies expected makes rather a difference.
Nick C
The water companies know exactly how many people are in their area because they measure the volume of sewerage for treatment.
Its so simple a method, you may be able to hide from officialdom in a room or a garden shed, but difficult to cheat nature for long..
jerry
Strawman arguments. No one said anything about immigration and private companies not investing being a link.
As NickC says; “Supply and demand”
I now live in S Africa, a country that constantly struggles with insufficient water, and thought you may be interested to know some of the methods it uses to address this huge problem.
Home owners with gardens, no matter how small, are encouraged to install water tanks to collect rainwater and even condensation that occurs quite lavishly in coastal areas. Each municipal area specifies how much water an individual should be allocated, and costs for use over that amount rise quite sharply. In Cape Town, which is suffering badly, new (domestic) meters are being installed that, in emergency conditions, can cut off supplies when the limit is reached.
If JR will permit a slightly philosophical digression, I’d like to praise one of the truly great advances of our age – the plastic water pipe.
Civilisation swims on water, but the problem of moving it about in bulk, cheaply and efficiently, baffled the greatest minds of the past. The Romans built mighty aqueducts to do the job – effective but hardly efficient. Medieval man hollowed out elm logs to provide a pitiful trickle. Victorian engineers poisoned whole cities with lead while saturating them with salt glazed stoneware.
So all hail alkathene pipe – cheap as chips and leak free for centuries! It has cracked the problem once and for all, and deserves its place in the pantheon of mankind’s most benevolent inventions.
Never heard it called Alkathene before. Polyethelene, yes. Spent 40 years making that. Blue for water. Yellow or orange for gas.
Except that there is a suggestion that plastic pipes interfere with hormones and reduces fertility.
Indeed loads of solutions available – but we are no where near that position in the very wet UK. Perhaps having cheap water up to a certain normal use limit and then charging more for heavy use (especially in drought periods) might make some sense. Then using this money for some new storage reservoirs.
Several years ago when we were being warned of drought due to Global Warming I installed rainwater storage for about 400 gallons in my garden. It’s rarely been below 95% full.
People on metered supply usually do what they can to avoid unnecessary usage, but those without meters tend to use water more liberally leaving their lawn sprinklers on for hours on end while they’re jet washing their patios.
You omit to mention that Cape Town is not suffering from a 1 in 100 year drought as they would have you believe. The sort of drought they are experiencing is fairly common particularly associated wotjh a La Nina event. (I used to live in Cape Town.)
What they are suffering from is more to do with bad water management e.g. allowing the vineyards (which have greatly expanded in number in recent years) to use too much water.
Now the government is being encouraged to make the most of a good opportunity to scare the population with thoughts of residents having to collect their own water and the army being called in to take over control of water distribution … typical climate alarmism but not well-grounded in fact.
matthu, I don’t know when you were last in CT; I was there in November and saw the effect of the drought. I also have friends living there who report from their everyday experiences.
Undoubtedly, there has been mismanagement, and over-population, but do not underestimate also the fact that ultimately provision of water is down to the Government, ie the ANC, and that Cape Town (and the whole of the Western Province) is in the hands of the DA. The ANC has been doing all it can to discredit its political opponents, including denying the Province the financial resources it needs to handle the water situation.
As a follow-up to sm’s one, in Cape Town airport, in January people were encouraged to consume less than 85 l/person/day. From 1 February, this became 50 l/day/person and in most public places, people were encouraged only to flush for « No 2 ». Forecasts (but who trusts them here) are that water in CT is likely to be further restricted by mid-April.
To put things in perspective, the average water consumption in Europe is 189 l/day/person, and on a somewhat related topics, both StHelena and Ascension Islands, being of volcanic origin (and by the way British territories) have all of their water from desalination.
@sm; “I now live in S Africa”
So why are you so concerned about what happens in the UK, is it not slightly hypocritical to complain about the eurocrats telling our politicos and citizens how they should be living their lives when you are doing the very same in effect – of course perhaps you plan to returning to ‘Old Blighty’, find, but return first!
The one thing the UK is not short of, even without significant rainfall, is water -by definition, we are an island!
What we have been short of is investment and not just in repairs. There has been talk of a national water grid for decades but little joined up thinking within the industry nor with others (such as the British Waterways and its successor), there has been little or no investment in ‘greywater’ even in new build (using waste water from sinks, baths and showers) to then flush toilets, even though the technology is quite simple. There has been very little investment in desalination plants in the UK.
So the only question is, why has there been such a woeful lack of investment, especially since our first real water shortage back in 1976?…
It seems an obvious thing when you point it out JR – so why has there been no focus on this, given the volatility of our water supply…. Providing adequate reserves should have gone hand in hand with fixing the supply chain.
I simply cannot understand how such a precious resource is wasted. Our planet is bountiful with H2o . Do we really need great minds to create more storage space?
It seems we do – on past history
Only 3% of the water on this planet is freshwater.
We’ve been hearing doom-laden prognoses of water shortage doom in the U.K. due to climate change for over 20years now. But it never quite seems to happen, despite the hysteria if we go, eg, for a couple of weeks without rain. It is clear that with better water management we are at no threat at all of global warming driven water shortage. Leftosts inclined to vote for Ridiculous Mr Corbyn should note that the perfomance of the water industry under privatisation is much better than it was when it was nationalised.
To put your idea into perspective, this from the gov.uk website:-
1) The UK has over 416,175 kms of water mains and more than 393,460 kms of sewers – combined, that’s enough to stretch to the moon and back
2) The UK delivers 16.6 billion litres of high-quality water every day to 63.9 million people
3) The UK’s water and sewerage utilities provide some of the cleanest drinking water in the world. 99.97% of water samples in England and Wales met the Drinking Water Inspectorate’s standards in 2013
4) Between 1995 and 2001, there was a 37% reduction in distribution losses in England and Wales.”
Would the new reservoir that Thames Water want to build prevent flooding and increase water security? Apparently not. Any reservoir would have to be sited on flat land at the eastern end of the Upper Thames catchment area. Currently, most of the proposed reservoir site is productive arable farmland, which is very effective in allowing vegetation to take up surface water. Several thousand acres of farmland would be permanently lost to the proposed reservoir, thereby leading to considerable water run-off from its embankments.
Possibly Thames Water would do better to continue to reduce water losses from it’s creaky old pipes and increase the amount of recycled water by building modern and larger sewage treatment works, than by making the flood situation worse for those living in the area of floodplain south of Marcham. Really, we should not have allowed housing development in known floodplain areas in the first place.
Whilst I do believe such necessary for life services such as water should be in Government hands and not private ownership, the fact is the system had been left to deteriorate to an appalling state before it was privatised, for which the present owners have been taking the blame.
Clearly if we are to avoid water shortages in the future we need more storage capacity with interconnections from areas of high rain and little use.
Thus the need for more reservoirs and transfer pipes.
The simple question is, are the individual privately owned water companies up to the task of thinking Nationally, and are they willing to work together to provide such, at such massive cost !
The Abingdon reservoir has been talked about for very many years to my knowledge, I guess it will be talked about for many more before action is taken.
Why is it such projects like roads, water, rail, and power generation take so long to finalise.
Do you want government only food too?
Whilst you continue to increase the population by the size of the city of Nottingham each we will always struggle with utilities.
Until recently there has been a moratorium on building reservoir capacity. The preferred route being to flood peoples homes in the lowlands.
Now we are going to concrete over the green belt.
Together with laughing boy Hammond wanting to scrap bronze coins I think you have a death wish.
It is time someone challenged the Conservative title under the trade description act because you are the Vandal party.
Scarcity of water is yet again another consequence of too many people. If the population reduces, there may be adverse effects, yet so much of what is presently lacking, or restricts freedom, would be more easily accessible, eg: road space, housing, hospital beds, school places, queueing, prison space, green belt, pollution control, & more.
Adam, yes of course you are right, this is obvious but no political party thinks about this. It has been obvious for 50 years or so. When the world population was around 2.5 billion in the 1950s was anyone crying out for population increase as desirable?
Without unimited immigration there would be no growth in GDP. This would mean that the government would technically be presiding over a recession so they insist on an unsustainable rise in population. The same goes for borrowing.
Remove both of these from the equation and we just might see some real growth in incomes and less pressure on public services.
I have pointed out more than once in the past that the UK is sitting on a surplus of water in the Keilder reservoir. It should not be beyond the wit of man even if he is English to organise a national grid for water supply. We already have one for aviation fuel or we did in the 50s so I fail to see why this annual problem has not been resolved long ago. Perhaps it is because it gives politicians and newspapers something to talk about in the silly season.
What is the incentive for Thames water to deal with their leaking network?
They lose 35 million litres per day through leaks.
The just charge the customers and fill their pockets.
If ever an industry was ripe for re-nationalisation, this is it.
What on earth makes you think that government would do it better? Certainly nothing else is run very well by them look at the Nhs, defence procurement, passports, the tax system, council housing, roads….
As a Country we are all doing things back to front, the infrastructure needs of all the thousands and thousands of new apartments in London should have been sorted out. The water companies certainly obtain enough money from each homeowner in Water Rates to pay for any extra storage many times over, why is this a government project other than to authorise the planning permission?
When Government sold our essential services there must have been some requirement for them to provide for the extra capacity requirements?
Abingdon is 60 miles outside of London isn’t there somewhere closer to the homes you need the water for?
Reply Abingdon is close to the Thames which runs through London! Easy to get the water there carriage free!
I doubt it the governments horizon is the next election . Utilities were sold of cheap and doubles all round for the ministers and city boys.
Never mind water supply. What about gas supply for power generation thanks to our dithering attitude to fracking our own gas we are left vulnerable to the whim of Russia to maintain power generation. For example last month. This failure is absolutely at the door of politicians, particularly those with a windmill fetish or ill informed nimbyism.
Already our power generation facilities are on their knees. Throw into the mix double digit increases in population, a pledge to ban petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and increasing scarcity of natural gas. Oh dear!
Apparently we get only 5% directly from Russia. The remaining comes via Europe and the recent past gas supply problem which will cost us dear was due to France stopping our supply to ensure their own.
I presume this is the same plan proposed at least ten years ago south west of Abingdon. Nimby opposition and weakness by approval authorities led to its being shelved. Otherwise it would have been completed by now.
I dare say the same thing will happen this time. The same old arguments will be gone over, every crackpot will allowed their say, out of all proportion to their worth, the protesters wil be out and the police will express respect for their rights and do little to stop them and delay will follow delay and enquiry wil follow enquiry. And the newts, what will be done to save the poor newts? I have little faith it will go ahead this time either.
A little bit of me hopes I am wrong and that there is someone in authority somewhere who will approve it quickly and regardless of the nonsense.
I suspect that the newts will be more than happy if asked
B/F Williamson is saying our army is going to be inoculated for Anthrax. Churchill developed it on a Scottish island near Ullapool in WW2 It took decades to rid the island of it. Not used as it would have wiped out most of the livestock in Europe never mind the world within two years, let alone humans.
The UK is known throughout the world as “rainy”. Our diplomatic service, needs to put the foreigners right. Islington was instance is but a sun-baked desert apart from one allotment.
Unfortunately the Russians are unlikely to hear about our sunshine due to Tory Cabinet abject stupidity and incompetence
Since London stopped manufacturing on a large scale (breweries etc.), we were told the water table in London is rising to the point where there were worries that it would flood the tube system and the basement of the London Library among other things. Has that fear now gone away? If not why cannot Thames Water extract water from under London?
Incidentally – I notice that Unilever has given Brexit Britain a big boost by moving its head office to Rotterdam! Of course everyone has to claim Brexit had nothing to do with it but it is evident it did.
Still, it’s not as though isolated Little Britain needs all the friends it can get in the world right now. (Oops.).
Reply Yes, Unilever gave UK a big boost by announcing £1bn extra investment and main centre for two of its main divisions. Said in interview nothing to do with Brexit!
The contemptuous attitude to their Country of some continuity Remainers such as Andy is revealing – “Little Britain…needing friends”. Many much smaller countries are content to be independent, are peaceful and prosperous, and do not feel a need to merge into a federal union with neighbours. Switzerland (9m), Singapore (5m), New Zealand (3m) are examples.
Oh dear Andy, you are truly tragic 😂
The Russian RTX Index..liked by foreign investors and the more internal Russian IMOEX Index do not as yet appeared to have reacted at all to the UK Tory, SNP, LibDem threats to the Russian economy. They must have watched the Emergency UNEC meeting called by the said actors too or they are all Corbynistas which, is looking increasingly likely.
the strong support given to the UK Govt by our major allies over the Russian attack shows the nonsense of your line of argument.
You are absolutely correct, John, we need to build up our reserves, and also install the pipes necessary to move water around the country as required. But far more important, stop 600,000 people migrating into the UK every year and we will have plenty of water. And plenty of energy. And plenty of schools. And plenty of rail capacity. And plenty of NHS resources. etc., etc.
We could have Sunday coach trips from dry areas with a discount for OAPs, to more liquid areas. With photo IDs making sure no-one was supping for nothing
the numbers are far higher than that in reality, the govt figures are just guesses and miss lots of immigrants out
Please don’t mention migration it’s the Elephant in the room .We can do without water, energy and NHS resources we can do without everything but we must keep letting thousands in the country unforgivable. The Nation has been silenced for fear of being called racist. but it is a price worth paying according to Mr Blair A plague on all their houses
It is completely bonkers that reservoirs can run dry or nearly dry in this country in a wet winter, simply from leakage from pipes with minimal ice damage.
We need much more hard work on pipe maintenance and updates, and resilience (multi path for main routes etc)
We also need to link reservoirs in many cases with the basics of interconnections to avoid having to refill empty ones with road tankers.