Governing ourselves

The one senior job I have held which I grew to dislike was the job of being the UK’s Single Market Minister. I was faced with an avalanche of new draft laws which the EU wished to put through in the name of the single market. It was difficult to see how most of these laws would help people buy and sell more with each other. It was a simple power grab for the EU to take control of more and more policy areas and laws. It was clear they would often keep out competition, limit innovation, favour the large incumbents and put up costs. They were united with the Customs Union approach, seeking to keep out non EU imports. I defined the job as damage limitation. Which draft laws could the UK persuade others to help block, to hold them up altogether? Which laws could be amended to limit the damage they did? Could smaller and more innovative businesses be exempted from them? We had our wins in all these categories.
The task was, however, made more complex by the fact that large parts of the UK civil service always wanted us to reach a deal. Quite often they would ensure my hands were tied by taking the issues to a Cabinet Committee which itself was primed to prefer deal to no deal and set minimum objectives for the UK to reach an agreement. It was usually easy to secure these objectives, because they asked for too little, or because it appeared someone would tip off the other key negotiators what my required bottom line was. They then usually offered it to me quite early on as they knew I would dig in until they offered the full requirement. Some realised I probably preferred no deal in most cases.
Some of the draft legislation was bizarre. They usually wanted to set out how certain goods or services were designed and offered, in ways which sometimes did not allow the UK method as their draft was based on some continental model. The UK then had to work hard to get amendments to allow us to carry on with successful business models we were using.
As we exit the EU we need to make sure Ministers provide good leadership to their officials, explaining in future we wish to turn our backs on this way of legislating. It is high time we had the self confidence to pass our own laws that can be good for both customers and businesses. They should not set out how everything is to be done, as that gets in the way of competition and innovation. Laws are needed to ensure honest dealing and safety, but are not needed to tell businesses how to make things or to define services.
23 Comments
Good Morning,
An interesting piece, the critical part being the problems experienced with your own civil servants. We have heard time and again that a large part of our civil service is pro EU, and in some cases working to the detriment of the stated political objective to fully depart the EU. Why is that and what is the government going to do about it?
The recent complaint made public by Mr. Rees-Mogg, must, if true, result in sackings. You should not and must not have to question the integrity of your own civil servants.
Ministers lead. Civil Servants exist to serve. Those who fail to enact Ministers’ instructions perform no useful service, & should be dismissed.
Well, in the past we had to have measures like the Test Acts:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Test_Act
In the present context the appropriate test would not relate to the conventional religious faith of the public servant but to whether he felt a quasi-religious loyalty to the cause of European political integration in general and/or to the EU in particular, to such a degree that it would prevent him conscientiously serving a nation which had voted to leave the EU and wanted the government to fulfill the promise at made at the time of the referendum:
https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/515068/why-the-government-believes-that-voting-to-remain-in-the-european-union-is-the-best-decision-for-the-uk.pdf
“The referendum on Thursday, 23rd June is your chance to decide if we should remain in or leave the European Union … ”
“This is your decision. The Government will implement what you decide”
It is clear that there are those in the civil service who cannot accept that decision, just as there are those in Parliament who cannot accept that decision.
Good morning.
Why do we keep creating Ministers’ and departments ? Especially when we are outsourcing most of the work.
that will be the Corporates that I have been banging on about for sometime. Nice to know that I have been on the right track 😉
—
Winning the referendum was just the second battle in a long war to gain our independence. Anyone who thought that after 23rd June 2016 that the job was done was seriously wrong. It may indeed seem, as our kind host suggests and as has been reported recently, that there are a number of rogue elements within certain parts that feel treason is something done by either, Johnny-Foreigner or, the Great Unwashed.
It is time to reign in not just the Civil Serpents but, other persons meeting and speaking too members of the EU. But I fear the government is happy for this to continue as it acts as a convenient back channel. 😉
We are being sold out, make no mistake !
I will be amazed, given the appalling direction and lack of vision from May and Hammond, to both get out of the EU properly and avoid to the economic destruction Corbyn, Mc Donnall and the SNP.
I suspect most of those who voted leave are now exhausted by the idiotic games being played. When faced with this type of institutional arrogance there’s only one solution, radicalism. You stop playing by the established rules of the game and dispense with the conventions that this particular vested interest use to protect its political and institutional power base
It is my belief that civil servants take direction, in general, from the PM of the day. Heywood is acting as he is only because he knows he can. He’s been given a free hand by the PM of the day to construct a UK-EU relationship following our ‘exit’ that is to all intents and purposes no different from what we have today
Leave voters only hope is that at some point in the future when this PM leaves the stage that we have a PM who is deeply Eurosceptic and determined enough to take back control from the EU and dilute the unelected power of those who abuse their position
The minister in charge of the civil service is the Prime Minister.
https://www.gov.uk/government/ministers/minister-for-the-civil-service
“Current role holder:
The Rt Hon Theresa May MP”
Why do I find your comments not surprising.
Simply because you are outlining what many of us out here in the real World have assumed for decades, its not the politicians who actually run our Country, but the Civil service.
Until a Prime Minister and their Government start holding the civil service to account and give them a proper remit, with simple clear and proper instruction, we will continue to be run by Civil Servants.
Yes Minister was supposed to be a fun take on real life, not a documentary.
If Yes Minister had been made as a documentary, no-one would have believed it.
Mrs T herself said that Yes Prime Minister was an instruction manual, not a comedy!
Governing ourselves is naturally sensible. We can make decisions & simply act accordingly.
Being shackled to the EU is like a human brain being controlled by 27 others, who decide if & when his body is allowed to eat, work & sleep.
That is a good description of the controlling mindset that seeks to document every aspect of what we can or cannot be allowed to do and how we must go about it. We need boundary lines not the detailed manuals of how we must live our lives.
I am inclined to ask that if you found what was happening at the time you were in office and discovered it to be so against our interests why did you not resign and write pieces in the press or even a book to tell the UK citizens what sort of crime was being perpetrated in their name.
Reply I did!
Exactly so why are are passing a law to make all these nonsense regulations part of UK law?
Surely, JR – One of the big things the Tories need to tackle is the fact that civil servants are mostly socialist by nature – It is overdue that these civil servants, that can wreck so many things by misguided actions, were properly educated on real values – they should be given re-education on these things from Tory ministers… not sent on expensive external courses that allegedly train our civil servants to ignore what ministers want…
Can you give us some examples of the bizarre rules?
One thing that no Brexiteer has even done is been able to give a specific examples of things that are bad now, and explain how you will successfully make them better.
So here’s your chance.
However ineffective Mr Redwood was as Single Market Minister I’ll bet his present day successor is having far less impact on EU legislation. Once we leave the EU totally we will have even less impact. That’s about 40% of our trade over which we will have very little influence compared with what we had when we were in the EU.
We won’t have more influence on the way we do business when we leave the EU, we will have less. We are not taking back control, we are losing control.
JR: “It is high time we had the self confidence to pass our own laws that can be good for both customers and businesses.”
Agreed, but the problem is that a majority of those in Parliament and the civil service have spent most of their adult lives taking instructions from the EU. They give the impression of being in awe to their masters in Brussels. In this they are supported by the main broadcast media who are anti-Brexit and pay total reverence to the EU and any statements from its officials whilst at the same time deriding those of the UK.
So we can look forward to a life that is free of pointless bureaucracy other than when we actually need it from now on eh .
Excellent , and as I am sure we all recall that is exactly what the 1970s were like , before, obviously the plague of bureaucrats was sent by Johnny Foreigner. Thank god that British pen pushing small minded time serving creeps don`t exist.
What else are we getting John, free love, a cure for baldness, cold fusion, world peace, the ability to set the sky thing to record?
Can I have abs ?
Some time ago John Le Carré saw Whitehall as ‘the permanent government of England, on which her transient politicians spin and posture like so many table dancers’.
[Adam Sisman, John Le Carré, The Biography. Bloomsbury 2016].
There is a problem- a big problem..we have all of the red lines in place and are due to leave in March 2019..and yet our government wants a new deal with them, something along the lines we have at the moment but set out according to our own UK rules. Such an agreement could possibly take place but according to the EU side, not without UK being subject to, or at least taking notice of ECJ rules and laws in some areas..so we have to ask how are we taking back control? what is the real situation for us, what does government DD and Mrs May see that we don’t? why can we not go ahead by ourselves and just quit altogether or am I missing something?
We hear from the EU that there can be no transition without agreement as to the future relationship and the future relationship cannot be agreed until the past divorce is settled satisfactorily- as I say a big problem- Ireland and the border- the movement of people- Money and now Gibraltar and the Spanish- an even bigger problem?- I don’t see how they are going to square all of this in such a short time we have left..
If government is an acceptable evil then we should at least allow it only to operate where it is closest to those who are being governed and with as many democratic checks and balances we can impose on it to keep it from abusing its power. In this regard the EU fails miserably. It is neither close or under any meaningful control of those who it is supposed to serve. Curbing domestic government national and local from using their powers to excess and at the whims of the incumbent administration and expanding at a rate that is not financially desirable or conducive to social stability and the protection of our civil liberties and human rights is next to impossible.
So there is no prospect that a body like the EU will ever serve us to our advantage. In fact in the end it will ensure that fascist/communist state like we will serve it and with special privileges those who run it. We are having considerable difficulty containing our domestic government from achieving the same goal and even there we are failing except being closer to its constituents it is doing it more subtly and less swiftly. The EU has no such restraints it can and does do quite overtly and arrogantly what it likes as nobody has the power to stop it which leaves the only recourse open to us and that is to leave.
Until we get a new political party to vote for, which puts the people first, the country is lost. From what you are saying we are being manipulated by corporate entities and global groups who have the power to influence policies which are not in the national interest. People are sick of our current political establishment and we need a radical change.