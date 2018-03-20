This unseasonal cold weather has placed more strains on the UK electricity supply. Yesterday we were importing substantial volumes from France and the Netherlands, needing coal to generate 18.7% of our demand, and finding it difficult to get enough from renewables. Gas fired stations still provided the single biggest volumes at 37.3% of the total.
The EU is quite dependent on Russian gas. Fortunately the UK is not so dependent. 43% of our gas comes from our own fields, and it should be possible to increase that volume with the right policies. The largest source of UK imported gas is Norway, with significant quantities also coming in by tanker from places outside the EU like Qatar. It is the imported gas from the continent that does contain some Russian gas, where the continental system needs decent volumes of Russian gas to keep the whole system with sufficient pressure and volume to meet demand.
The threats to energy security that we sometimes hear in world arguments reinforces the case for the UK to look to greater energy independence. It will also help our large balance of payments deficit if we seek to supply more of our own gas and electricity. The UK has increasingly linked itself into the EU system of energy markets. In doing so the UK has reduced its margins of capacity, cutting the amount of reserve electricity capacity it has, and removing an important part of its gas storage system. This has increased our import dependence and cut the resilience of our system
Closure of the remaining coal stations would seem unwise before we have put in place more reserve capacity that can function on cold days when there is little wind and sun to power the main renewables. Putting in place more gas storage would be wise, as would developing more local supplies. Relying on EU imports when they in turn rely more heavily on Russian gas does not look like a great policy.
Will we ever see cracking or is it a pipe dream being stopped by the likes of Caroline Lucas? We listen to the greens to often and we should put our energy security first.
1) Get rid of the Climate Change Act.
2) Build some of these : https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2016/03/19/rolls-royce-could-power-britains-nuclear-future-with-mini-reacto/
They are British. Safe. Proven. Reliable. Will help reduce the cost to the MoD etc.
As a previous PM was alleged to have said during ‘Our darkest hour’; “Action this day !”
Us pensioners and many on low incomes would benefit from not having taxes on ‘energy’.
Any chance of losing these ‘green’ taxes and reducing the VAT to zero?
Bring on Fracking.
How hard it would be for the EU to control the UK if we weren’t so dependent upon it. of course this has been the driving force of the British political class for decades. Dependency affords control and manipulation
Across all areas we should strive for independence including energy. The EU is handed huge power over the UK whenever we crawl on our knees to them for help. And of course they know this. They try to tie us in, keep us close. Like an addict and their dealer
Labour use the same state dependency tactic
I would rather go cold, starve and wither than go crawling to Barnier, Juncker, Macron and Merkel
Wise advice. A spread of risk across power generation methods and a spread of risk on the supply of fuel would seem to represent a basic principle of energy planning. The virtues of the invisible hand of the market notwithstanding, there are aspects of government, such as ensuring energy supply, which cannot be left to the last minute. Neither does a contract seem to mean anything when the chips are down. One reads that the French were not releasing gas to the UK at all during the first Beast episode. Now the Russian elections are out of the way, it seems likely that any European nation that protests about Russian assassinations on its territory will be brought sharply to heel.
There has been no joined-up energy polices in the UK since the 1970s, perhaps even before that, in the 1980s there was the dash for (short term) gas, rather than the more long term investment in nuclear or clean coal.
The govt. of the day chose to kill off our own coal industry for political, not economic or environmental reasons but now those who helped form those policies complain as if the threats to energy security is a recent problem.
Tell me John, how many metric tones of locally extracted coal is Germany currently burning in their power stations to keep their lights on, their electric heaters hot etc, how do you think France is generating the electricity we import?…
We we can have Nuclear, backed by the renewables, including wind and solar, tidal, or coal and the main stay gas. Of course there are others like geo-thermal so I suppose it’s a matter of getting the right balance when looking at all of the contributing factors of availability, weather constraints and finally costs. Any one of us could do some back of the envelope calculations but i expect it is up to the industry planners guided by sensible government- we hope! In any case I believe that going forward we should remain tied into the European grid for supplies and for security of supply
So you are trying to ignore May and Davis agreeing we will remain de facto EU members for evermore, are you?
Centrica last year shut the ROUGH gas storage facility because it was at the end of its design life and could no longer be operated safely. It was said refurbishment of Rough would “not be economic”. This sounds short-sighted and a cover for lack of proper investment over the years to maintain the facility which from reports provided some 70 per cent of the UK’s gas storage capacity and could meet 10 per cent of daily peak winter demand for nearly three months. Why was this allowed to happen?
Surely we should increase our margins AND increase the the locations we import gas from?
So what you suggest is almost exactly the opposite of that which successive Governments here at home have followed in the past.
I agree, and perhaps we can take that even further, and stop such a precious resource from being held in foreign ownership.
There is absolutely no doubt huge amounts of shale gas lie beneath the surface of England, but very little under that of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
There is also little doubt Gazprom/Russia have spent huge amounts of money on supporting and sponsoring disinformation campaigns on fracking in the UK and EU; the reason being obvious self-interest.
The most litigious country on the planet, namely the USA, has around one million fracked boreholes and sinks several tens of thousands of new ones annually. This fact alone tells you the scare stories about fracking are completely without foundation.
Fracking can completely change the strategic and economic outlook for the UK for the better, yet we continue to dither for fear of greenie/ecoloon/anarchist demonstrations.
Norway and Sweden recycle waste to produce energy, thus it solves two problems at the same time, indeed so good are they at producing power from waste, they actually seek to import such (no landfill allowed)
Is this something for us to consider, given both seem to be a problem in our Country.
Which means they are producing too much waste..which is a waste. Don’t compliment a rich man for occupying his days thumbing through a rubbish tip for discarded supermarket food vouchers.
We have been burning waste to generate power for at least 20 years and their are more plants coming on line annually.
A large part of the waste you recycle gets incinerated as there is no market for it.
It is not just unwise to close remaining coal fired generation. It is insane.
The national energy policies pursued by successive governments since Mr Blair was PM have been and continue to be reckless. This can be summarised as an obsession with CO2. There is no sign of that mindset changing any time soon. In a world that depends on a reliable electricity grid to function that is a profound dereliction on duty and responsibility.
Get fracking too please. Doubtless the new lefty (and now infected with climate alarmism) Michael Gove is now against fracking too?
The more one looks at the latest EU “agreement” the more totally unacceptable it looks. The soon we leave cleanly and adjust the better. Leaving in name only as May & Hammond are clearly intending is the worst of all options.
Greg Clark – the lefty, remainer & Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has completely the wrong direction of travel too. Please can we have someone with at least a basic grasp of physics, reality, industry & energy engineering in charge of “Energy and Industry” or is this too much to ask? Industry needs cheap on demand energy to compete. Can the government get real please?
A sound Peter Lilley type would be best.
How about the government doing something positive about the remaining coal fired power stations and ban their closure on energy security grounds.
There has been a gradual cooling over the past decade despite what the global warmist tell us and as I predicted late last year to howls of protest from some sections, this has come to pass.
Government energy policy is a mess much like the oxymoron transition stand still until we capitulate period. No doubt by years end there will be loud voices calling for a further extension to prevent a cliff edge.
The energy generating situation of the UK is entering a critical period of underpowering. To look at the situation on a real-time basis go to Gridwatch
Yesterday (19th March) consumption peaked at 50GW – which is basically maximum capacity. The electricity board and Green promoters will announce with glee that ‘renewables produce x% of the total supply’ but will keep very quiet when (as today) the amount supplied reduces to <10%.
Dear John–No reference to fracking?
Relying on Russia for gas is certainly imprudent for a country whose government is actively lying about a fake nerve agent attack and has accused Moscow of ordering with absolutely no evidence at all. In a world of shrinking resources one might say such posturing is a threat to us all.
It does look very likely that Moscow is indeed responsible, but what happened to due process? Usually governments and the police spend all their time saying “it is too early to speculate” often for years. A stupid statement as “speculate” is exactly what you do do – before you get all the facts.
I think more investigation would have been very wise. She will look rather silly, once again, should the facts turn out differently.
The Government policy of subsidising Wind and Solar electricity generation to replace fossil fuels is never going to work, it is an expensive folly.
The developing World ignores the Paris climate summit for what it was – a charade.
We have Michael Gove pushing battery powered cars needing more electricity, when we still have to meet the commitments of the Climate Change Act. The Act demands the phasing out of gas as an energy source replaced with electricity. IMPOSSIBLE.
Especially as electricity is 7 times more expensive than gas. I have a 45 kilowatt gas boiler heating a 4 bed house for a total of about £100 per month. That would rise to £700 which would wipe out my pension.
We would have to Increase capacity to 300 gigawatts which is impossible. Clowns the lot of them.
We have a good understanding of small nuclear reactors and could install them throughout the country in Military and Police bases (to provide local protection). Such a network could be extended to industries with a heavy demand, such as steel.
I wonder if a smaller population would cut the need for ever increasing plunder of earth’s irreplaceable resources.
We should maintain coal-burning power stations (and coal mines) at the same level pro rata (by population) as Germany.
The Americans would,of course,like you(and the rest of Europe) to become much more dependent on their expensive gas exports!
America never tries to make countries dependent on say oil refining…as with Malaysia etc. Nor rubber dependent as with Anglo-British rubber production and export to pre-war Japan and certainly not to crop-seeds where you have to rebuy and rebuy under contract hybrid non-self- viable seeding as with GM . GM is a make of car isn’t it?
Well improving the quality of new build homes, and improving the insulation of the existing housing stock, would also help.
I see J Rees Mogg is to help discard fish into the Thames as a protest. Good for him, what has been conceded ( for nothing in return) is a total disgrace.
But surely there must be hundreds of laws and regulations against such an activity. There are against nearly any other activity or any business in the UK after all. Bound to need a few expensive licences and permits too.
There are probably regulations 300 pdf file pages thick from the EU specifically for British people NOT chucking cod away.
And doubtless another 300 pages of regulations forcing them to throw back other good, but above quota, dead fish.
It’s great to see you have turned towards command and control economy rather than relying on the “free market” for these essential services. The problem with the free market is that excess capacity costs money and they will seek to minimise it. It’s cheaper to have power cuts for x% of the time, where x is a number that can be calculated.
Had Churchill and Roosevelt been even average negotiators at Yalta ( 1945 ) and others since, then many more people here, the EU, southern non-EU countries and former Eastern bloc countries including Russia would have been very much better off and indeed ALIVE , in regard to energy production and usage and all the benefits that that contains.
How the UK went from sending British, Canadian and US sailors to their cold liquid deaths in those waters of the Arctic convoys and then decided to have a “Jolly Cold War” is something for honest historians to tell when one is born.
Coal was 25% of the electric on 2/3/18, Can’t wait until it gone, wind and solar 5% Gas sold to Europe and brought back at nearly twice the price. Another 500 billion on windmill should do the job.
Should we be dependent on gas from Putin or Mrs Sturgeon? I’ve been thinking. You know, Vladimir is not all bad is he?!
Germany is quite happy to burn coal and you can see their power generating sites alongside the Rhine for example. I assume they have bought up all the emission credits so can claim to be carbon neutral.
Our Government, as with the ones which went before, is genuflecting at the feet the ‘Green Goddess and her supporters. Being wise does not get an airing.
If we have an energy policy in our Country then it has little to do with supplying it at minimal cost nor with ensuring supply for the future.