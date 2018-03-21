A pay rise for the NHS

I campaigned in the last election on the slogan “Prosperity, not austerity”, and have argued that we need to spend a bit more on the NHS and education. I have also argued for higher wages, especially for the lower paid in our public services. I am therefore pleased that today we learn there will be a pay rise for NHS staff, with the largest percentage increases for those on the lowest pay. The Treasury accepts it needs to provide some more cash for the NHS to pay for this change. I continue to urge Ministers to provide enough money for Wokingham and West Berkshire services.
One Comment
Pay rises if not to be inflationary are awarded for improvements in productivity. NHS staff, not their fault but the the way the NHS is set up and run, cannot claim that their productivity has improved sufficiently to warrant a pay rise. Nor can politicians or civil servants but they still get them anyway.