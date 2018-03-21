Let them eat hake

Yesterday we were told of yet more delay in taking back control of our fish. The government should tell the EU we will resume control in March 2019, as we need to put in a new policy to save what is left of our home industry and get it growing again.
There are two things the government has promised that I agree with
Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.
No Deal is better than a bad deal.
It is difficult to know what the government will get in return for the very generous draft offers it has made over money, fish, law taking and freedom of movement for the so called Implementation period.
There is no need for an Implementation period unless there is something really good to implement which takes time.
My advice to the government is to make sure everything works on March 29 2019 when we want to leave. What could be sorted out or agreed after March 2019 that cannot be sorted out in the next year?
Let’s cut back the period of uncertainty.
63 Comments
I cannot see “Making our own trade deals” is some kind negotiated success. When we leave we will automatically get that.
“The rights of EU citizens living here” We will determine that when we leave.
” The borders” No-one on earth can tell us what kind of border we shall have.
” The tariffs” We shall determine that when we leave by automatic self-decision.
” Our fishing grounds” They already belong to us.
” Our agricultural subsidies” ours to decide
“Who we cooperate with on defence and security” Our decision.
Given that Germany and France get quite a bit of internal terrorist attacks it is in their interest to get us on board.
Mr Davis is a nice person. But he has not achieved anything in the talks except agreeing to what we will get anyway without talking. If a country were to start being funny with our citizens living there we can get funny back x 3. That is 3 million EU citizens live here and just one million live in the EU who still call themselves for official purposes British.
Mr Davis says he is now going on to the next step. He hasn’t got on the first step yet!
Good morning,
Two questions Dr. Redwood if you would be so kind:
First, have you seen or do you know of a draft new FTA, that is better than WTO terms?
Second, can you confirm that, to your own satisfaction, adequate preparations are being made for WTO trade terms on 31-3-2019?
We should leave in March 2019. No transition period.What an absurd idea. When was there a “transition period” when we joined? Our trading partners suddenly had to get the idea we had stabbed them in the back , smacked them on the nose, without so much s a “Put up your dukes matey”.
If there were any transition period then the two years since Article 50 should do it plus the year Mrs May has been dragging her feet awaiting a reversal in our opinion well worked at with the Remainers and the EU itself acting in unison. Even the same phrases. Did they practise the identical speeches together in some romantic Italian tavern? No, I think it was Spain from what I hear, mainly, and France. Walls have ears. In the future a clever investigative journalist, and really good looking, will produce transcripts of those talks. I bet.
Exactly – the transition period or implementation period as politicians prefer to call it is totally unnecessary and a delaying tactic. Hapless May wasted a whole year before talks even began and article 50 was invoked. June 2016 to March 2019 should have been plenty of time to do what needed to be done and for us to get used to it if those doing the negotiating on our behalf were up to it – which they’re clearly not.
Good morning.
I feel our kind hosts frustration but, the deal we will sign is far worse than the EEA Option that many, including myself, have been arguing. However, unlike others I never claimed it was perfect or, that it should be used as an alternative to being in the EU. I saw the EEA Option as the ‘Transition Phase’ and nothing else.
The EEA Option offers, despite its limitations, certain key benefits :
– It is already in operation and so the EU cannot pick away at us as it has done.
– It does not cover the CFP.
– Contributions are smaller.
– We would still have a say over EU Law, but the Commission would only be obliged to consult.
– We would be able to negotiate and trade just like any other sovereign nation without EU interference.
– We would not be subject to the entire aquis.
– And it would kick the Irish border question into the long grass, at least until we got ourselves sorted.
– And finally. It would offer people and business a certain level of certainty over the future.
But, there were those that just wanted it all and wanted it now ! Trouble is, we have allowed the EU to do most of what we did ourselves and so not have the capacity eg Negotiators 😉
But I suppose it is up to Parliament to once again roll-over and do what is easy rather than do what is right.
May and Hammond are determined to keep us in the by stealth if necessary.
Using IRELAND as an excuse to keep us in the Customs Union and single market.
They really are happy to see us accept Vassal statehood.
She has to go.
Betrayal of our fishermen will cost you dearly at the next election and quite rightly so.
Dear Ian–It was blindingly obvious that our fishermen (“fisherpeople” to certain lefty idiots) would be sacrificed, just as they were before–There simply aren’t enough of them to make a difference politically–The country’s honour counts for diddly squat these days.
Betrayal of the the voting public not just fisherman. They claimed to accept the will f the people and would act on it. Hammond claimed very modest changes.
The Tory Govt has achieved the worse of all possible outcomes. it is not a transition for sure, it is a very expensive extension as a vassal state until we change our minds.
The incomtence of the government on Brexit is worse than your article suggests. They are leaving negotiations in trade until this so-called implementation period. That means the EU will have already pocketed the £40bn and the Uk will have signed up to regulatory harmonisation, aka rule-taking in Norther Ireland. Uk leverage will have dramatically dropped once that happens. What incentive will the EU have to negotiate something better than the ‘backstop’ of regulatory harmonisation when harmonisation is what it wants?
The British government is an incompetent negotiator being undermined by Hammond into making one niave concession after another. You are going to reap the whirlwind at the next election for the most inept performance of any government in living memory.
A clear statement from JR, leaving no doubt where his vote will go. Jacob Rees-Mogg is regrettably more resigned, with his bon mot that Britain will spend time in Purgatory before reaching Heaven.
Well, the doctrine of Purgatory is no part of Holy Writ. This proposed deal on fishing is the piece of cod that passeth all understanding. I hope Conservative Brexiteers take their theology from JR not JRM.
It is JRM’s big moment, if he bottles it then he will be yesterday’s man.
I see JRM and other MPs have written to the PM to say they find the transition deal unacceptable.
Has the UK made ANY progress at all towards a deal worth signing?
“Yesterday we were told of yet more delay in taking back control of our fish.”
Our fish? Has anyone told the fish!
We are getting far to bogged down and distracted by the issue of fish and the fishing industry, if it was (m)any other industries the right wing would have cut it free, as they did with coal, steel, the British owned car industry etc. Heck more recently this government has even allowed the sale of one of our most important (silicon) chip designer companies – I guess that they think that there are votes to be won (back) from UKIP in traditional fishing port areas, perhaps there are, but the next election will be won or lost along the length of ‘Main Street’ and its shops, factories and companies in those towns and cities well away from the coast.
Let they eat Hake, why, can’t they eat British lamb instead…
Its is not the fish per se, but what it represents – another sell-out of a principle. We do not eat much fish these days – it is dearer than fillet steak thanks to this fishing policy sending most of abroad and re-importing it.
We are not leaving. In 2021 another way to delay will be found. By then they hope and probably rightly, that the fire of leaving will have gone out and the British will be so fed up with it all that they just won’t care anymore.
Our only hope as Brexiteers is that if it happens we can take it out on the Tories in 2022, but that’s not much consolation.
We need to leave March 2019 or it is finished (and so are we as a nation).
There is an element of truth in this. The fishing industry employs 10,000 people, when we joined the EEC it employed 17,000. But 20 years earlier the number was 40,000 apparently. It would be good to ‘take back control’ of fishing, but elevating such a tiny industry in the way that is happening now isn’t rational. What matters is the long term deal, what happens for another two years is irrelevant.
The humbug of the SNP on this is absurd. They were in favour of remaining in the EU and therefore being indefinitely under EU control for fishing!
The EU will destroy the UK fishing industry during the transition period.
Once the UK cannot fish its own fish stocks, then under international law UK fish is open for others to catch.
A government minister has told EU fishermen (the Danish) that they have nothing to worry about because the UK cannot catch its own fish so they are going to be needed. This was thought to be a reference to the UK imposing its own quota system. This week we see it is actually the intention of the UK government to leave control to the EU.
This is shocking behaviour. Double talk, and duplicitous.
The media has done a great job of spinning this transitional deal framework, but the truth is clear, its a grubby capitulation and a national humiliation.
@VotedOut
Yes, the “implementation period” will be utilized to implement rules that finish off what’s left of the British fishing industry.
It was clear that the Tories would fudge Brexit. Tory Brexiteers are kidding themselves that it’s just a delay, it’s not, it’s another Tory U-turn, which is why the remainers are supporting it.
Unambiguous and direct, JR. There is no reason at all for further delay. The ‘implementation period’ is simply a fudge to gloss over our continued membership. I doubt that your advice will be heeded. We need, above all, a decisive and resolute PM, intent on furthering Britain’s interests, and to see Brexit to a satisfactory conclusion.
‘Decisive and resolute PM.’
Never been one on the Tory side since Mrs. T. All second rater leaders elected by the ‘fewest to be upset’ principle rather than any talent.
Faux outrage. You elected a leader whose sympathies, you knew lay with the EU and the civil servants that control her so let me guess whose fault it is? Ah yes, that would be Tory MPs.
Exactly – all those idiot Tory Eurosceptics had a choice between remainer May and leave Leadsome – and who did they choose? They only have themselves to blame for the shambles we are now in. Remainer May has capitulated on virtually every red line and EU demand – they say jump and she says “how high? She doesn’t have the backbone or the stomach to be tough. Davis neither. They need to be replaced and take arch remainer traitor Hammond with them.
It’s not an implementation period, it’s just a way of delaying Brexit. At the end of it when there is nothing agreed to put in its place it will simply be extended further. Fox needs to immediately start signing trade agreements with other countries as a way of making the extension of the status quo at the end of the period more difficult.
How can we sign trade deals when we cannot quantify what duty rates we are offering ?
Fox will not have any competitive edge over the EU hence regulatory alignment. if you were another country and witness this extraordinary capitulation you would take the UK to the cleaners.
It does seem that the Govt has forgotten “No deal …” and also its responsibility for national security. Extremely stated, the option the Govt seems to be pursuing is,
Continued occupation of (fishing) waters,
Invitation for UK to be colonised,
Potential for NI to be annexed.
Absolutely. Let’s get out of the eu and stop the rot
The so called “deal” will turn the British into rule takers, which is precisely what motivated people to vote leave in the first place.
John, I did expect betrayal but this so called deal is on an unprecedented scale. I have no words to convey my bitter disapointment and anger.
You sum it up very well.
It seems to me that the call for a transition period and the late appearance of the Irish border issue are part of a Remainers’ cunning plan to lock the UK into vassal state status. I hear this morning that there is a call from the HoC Security committee to extend the transition period still further!
As it now reads, this is a very bad deal.
Yesterday we were told of yet more delay in taking back control of our borders.
There are early signs the EU is unwilling to make a deal on financial services.
So that’s money, borders, how are laws doing?
Whilst I agree with you John, unfortunately we are being led by a collective who have no confidence in our future, in our businesses, our people, or even themselves.
I am absolutely disgusted at the lack of vision and fight in our government.
We no longer have the spirit of the lion of old, but that of a politically correct pussycat that has had its claws pulled.
Rest assured it looks at the moment, like much more surrender to all things EU is on the cards.
Who would have thought we were the fifth largest trading Nation on this earth.
No disrespect to Iceland, but they have shown more spirit recently than our lot.
God help us if there was another Falklands conflict. (Gibraltar)
Mrs May clearly does not have a clue what a bad deal is, that is why she will never walk away.
So, so sad that a great opportunity for the UK is just being wasted away, and the majority of our politicians of all colours, are still absolutely blind to it.
The government will get nothing in return. That is obvious from the “negotiations “ so far. And it is your fault. When will you admit you misled the British people with your claims that they need us more than we need them?
I am struggling to comprehend why the UK negotiating team has capitulated.
Aside from minority but vocal opinion we want out and have a strong position to defend with our trading deficit.
There seems little reason not to be intransigent and belligerent in the face of similar from the EU.
Hugely disappointing.
If you really want Brexit, you will need to vote for it, not in a referendum but in a General Election.
Did you ever expect Brexit to be implemented by a party who while in government campaigned to remain? The very idea is risible.
Mrs May appears to have reaffirmed a vague commitment to remain indefinitely in the single market and the customs union (‘regulatory alignment’) in the event there isn’t an alternative acceptable solution to the Irish border (non-issue). Obviously the Irish govt and the EU will keep saying that any solution proposed by the U.K. isn’t acceptable and therefore by default we will end up as a vassal state. It would be better just to cancel Brexit and remain in the EU.
Richard, I long ago came round to this view. I voted LEAVE because Mr Redwood and others promised (a) the Eu would give us a great deal, and quickly, (b) that the US, canada, India etc would give us a great deal, and quickly, (c) that money would go straight to the NHS, (d) that immigration would be controlled. None of this has happened. None! I agree – Brexit has been tested, shown to be a failure. Let us move on
“It would be better just to cancel Brexit and remain in the EU.”
That is what it’s all about.
Y or last sentence. In a nutshell, just the thing I said in my post above. This will become the position of the majority once worn down sufficiently.
“There are two things the government has promised that I agree with
Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.
No Deal is better than a bad deal.”
You are hanging on to the above like a drowning man clutches at straws. Do you mean promises from the government like the 9 million pound scaremongering propaganda sheet that promised that they would implement whatever we decided? Or the “promise” to reduce immigration to the tens of thousands.
I have the utmost respect for you Sir, and because of this I do not believe that you truly believe that these promises will be kept any more than the others. Time to get those letters in.
I hear that the discarding of fish will not happen next year. The way it will run now is that once we have reached our lowest quota, it will be illegal to land more fish of that species and illegal to discard them. To avoid fines of hundreds of thousands of pounds these boats will have to remain tied up to avoid accidental catches. This whole thing stinks more than the discarded fish ever could. It is a complete disgrace.
It would be nice to think we would start eating Hake , but it will be part of a growing export industry. What our team have agreed is in reality an act of faith, which the EU may see as weakness. If so they should experience our hard edge in negotiation. I would ask the following on fishing.
1. Do we have a programme for sustainability in the waters we will take back.
2. Do we have a programme to build fishing boats
3. Do we have a training programme for all the extra fishermen required.
4. Do we have a programme for building fishery protection vessels and sufficient Royal Navy personnel to man them.
5. Do we plan to create a squadron of twin engine aircraft for fishing and border surveillance. These could be bought off the shelf equipped with long range tanks and suitable radar.
I suspect that it has not been given a thought in Westminster where fish is only encountered at Waitrose. It needs action now to avoid chaos in 2021.
Think solutions and not problems, agricola. If and when we finally gain control of our fishing grounds there will be a large number of foreign fishing boats without work which, with crews and supervision, could be contracted to us to carry out our wishes.
#
I can certainly agree with those points – but is the government listening? I think not.
I find it hard to believe that the few ‘Leavers’ in the cabinet could actually agree to the terms, so far – Looks like they are being out-voted and out-maneuvered by the remainers….
Come the next general election the actions of this government will bite them hard, they may be thinking that many will continue to vote for the best of the worst but this betrayal will tip many over the edge.
Expect a serious change as voters remember being sold down the river.
John
the uncertainty for business was the fact that no frame work was in place at this stage, which is why it was important to ahve the extra 22 months to prepare for the new environment.
Cutting this back after it has now been agreed, is what would create uncertainty and with your past business experience you should know this as well?
Reply An extra 21 months delay prolongs uncertainty unless and until there is an Agreement about what we are in transit to.
Is anybody listening to those of us who want to leave the EU
JR is, & consistently acts to secure the best quality outcome for us all.
We are being strung along, so that by March 2019 the EU will have got all that it wants , we on the other hand won’t , and will find we are obligated to give the EU loads of money, fishing access, immigrants rights, etc, and find we have been shorn of all leverage. You wonder if the people ‘negotiating’ on behalf of ourselves are on our side. Our ‘negotiators’ allowed the EU to separate the divorce bill from trade , that cost us dear. They allowed the EU to latch on to the transition request, and again park our need to get on with trade talks., which has again meant we have conceded far too much. At every hurdle the EU has placed in our way our we have rolled over , and our ‘negotiators’ have allowed the EU to place further obstructions in the way of Brexit.
I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised the way things are turning out, after all the same organisation tasked with negotiating our exit from the EU, the Civil Service , is the same organisation which so disastrously negotiated our entanglement with the EU.
Uncertainty is inevitable because people did not know what they were voting for.
The referendum was not a vote for anything.
It was a vote against something.
You have all expressed, very clearly, what you are against.
Now you actually have to work out what you are for – you are demonstrably struggling.
Faced with the hard choices that always have to be made all we get from Brexiteers is rants.
Brexiteers portrayed the world as black or white.
It is actually a shade of grey.
Let us know when you finally all figure this out so the rest of us can start clearing up the monumental damage you have all done to our country.
Reply We made a positive vote to take back control of our money, our borders and our laws.
Reply to reply:
I also thought that we voted to take back control of our waters too, one of our greatest national assets. Is it significant that you omitted this?
Fishermen are being fed a line.
There is no reason why we can’t take back control of our waters on March 29 2019 regardless of tacit but un-democratically mandated “agreements” made by the government contrary to the will of the people. Otherwise, what’s the point of the article 50 notice? What was the point of a referendum?
“Uncertainty is inevitable because people did not know what they were voting for.”
You should perhaps talk to people who voted to leave a little more. Remainers always assert that people didn’t know what they voted for. It is always Leave voters who are called stupid, but I have yet to meet one who didn’t.
It seems to me that it is only Remain voters that were perhaps a bit challenged as it seems few of them knew what they were voting for nor could read a sentence writ large on the side of a big red bus.
As usual, a Remainer claim that Leave voters didn’t know what they were voting for. Of course according to them we were voting for 500,000 job losses in the year immediately following the vote. Still waiting ……
Well, from everything I have seen and heard to date things are going as I have suspected with respect to Brexit. We are being sold out once again by those we elect to represent our wishes. There is no way that we will be getting a good deal from the perspective of those of us who voted leave. Trade is being used as it was when we joined to justify being tied into the EU. We do not have full sovereignty if the EU has any jurisdiction over any part of the UK and any trade deal certainly will not be free if we have to pay so much as one cent into the EU coffers.
So the UK gave up and Brexit is not really going to happen, is it? Perhaps it was too much to hope for democracy to prevail when safeguarded by a Remainer.
Remainers may be smiling, but a lot more people than them are getting angry.
Surely during a transition or implementation period, EU involvement should be steadily decreased from the level today to zero at the end of the period; not just used as an excuse for another year or so’s involvement. So, that by half way through the transition period, the EU’s fish quota from our waters should be halved and our’s increased accordingly.
The same with all the other EU involvement.
What is the point in JR saying to us that government should tell EU that we will take back control of our fisheries on 30th march 2019- when we have government party politicians in situ in the HoC not a million miles from the decision makers in government who could do just that but are obviously not trying hard enough and are getting nowhere with it.
All of these slogans used by JR here again can also be used by the other EU side when it suits them and are just that- slogans
Nothing is agreed.. etc….
No deal is better than a bad deal
Well we should know by now that there are those in Europe who would very much like to see the back of us- out with no deal- just in case anyone here is under any misconception.. that there is no such thing as a free lunch at this level..ie. Fish for Access
Consider this.. we voted to leave and on the face of it it should have been a straight forward enough thing to do but is becoming apparently clear that it is not going to be as simple a thing to do as we were led to believe, big problem is, and also the truth of the matter- we were horribly lied to by rightwing tory sloganeering and UKIP downright lies.
There are no new international trade deals out there waiting for us that could in anyway compensate for the loss of trade with EU countries or could in anyway make up for the huge upset and inconvenience to people and business by having to trade with other places far far away so we are forced to face up to some hard realities- that we need a trade deal with them- and we need them as much as they need us
So all of the old talk about taking back control, JR’s old mantra etc, is fast becoming what it is-
I can see this government caving in, losing the next election. At that stage we will get hard line left or hard line right, which will just TAKE BACK CONTROL. No ifs, no buts and no pandering to EU sensitivities. People in the UK will see this is the only way to avoid being run from overseas with no say. We will then be making enemies of our EU neighbours by reneging on the recently, but un-democratically, agreed “deal” by this crowd.
EU negotiators need to beware – by pushing this government into acting against the democratically expressed will of UK voters they will be on the receiving end of far worse from the UK in 5 years’ time.
I felt that DD’s bluff cheerful exterior with smiles all round was not a bad way to conduct negotiations .
Now I find his demeanour intensely irritating and amateurish ; certainly compared to Barnier he is out of his depth .
I read that 14 Conservative MPs have written an uncompromising letter to the PM stating that the proposed fishing arrangements are “completely unacceptable”. Link here:
https://order-order.com/2018/03/21/mogg-13-mps-write-may-declaring-transition-deal-completely-unacceptable/#more-289801
I think this may be the first of several issues that will run and run as people work their way through 100+ pages of dense legal text. The devil, and the betrayal, is in the detail.
We now see your Whips banned Tory MPs from demonstrating about your fishing humiliation. Just proves HMG in league with the EU. As Gove is demonstrating, job always outweighs principles.