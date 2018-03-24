A necessary sacking

Mr Corbyn was right to sack Mr Smith from the Shadow Cabinet. The Shadow Cabinet rightly agrees the UK will leave the single market and EU Customs Union when we leave the EU, and does not need a second referendum on whether we leave or not. Mr Smith does not accept this so cannot stay in the Shadow Cabinet where he has to take collective responsibility for the common view. Mr Smith clearly does not accept the democratic decision of UK voters, and ignores the strong feelings of all those Labour voters who voted for Leave and voted for Labour in 2017 because the party said they supported Brexit.
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
