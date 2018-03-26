Potholes and road capacity

The long and cold winter has not been kind to the roads. There are now many areas of damaged surfaces and a lot of holes forming through the tarmac. I am writing to government to urge them to do more to recover from this problem now we may have seen the end of the snow and ice. Prompt action before the holes get any bigger would be good in itself and cheaper in the long run.

I am also renewing my submissions on how to improve the capacity of the present road network through better traffic management, and how to spend on road improvements that can ease congestion and improve safety. The list of ideas includes:

1. Rephasing lights to give priority to main roads, with sensors for side roads

2. Right hand turning lanes where possible

3. Mini roundabouts and roundabouts in place of traffic lights where this can ease congestion

4. More off street parking and less on street parking

5. Better arrangements for drop off and pick up at schools, away from cars parking on the main road

6. More bridges over railway lines to replace level crossings and to provide more routes into town and city centres, and more bridges over rivers.

7. More cycleways away from main roads to provide a safer route for cyclists

8. New and replacement utility pipes and cables to be buried away from the main carriageways of roads, with easier access points for repairs

9. Clearer signs for times of bus lanes, with more use of lanes by other vehicles outside peaks

10. More bypasses to take through traffic away from residential areas and High Streets