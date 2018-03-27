I am aware that the cost of travel for jobseekers who need to attend interviews, training or meetings at the Jobcentre can be worrying and I was pleased to learn from the Rail Delivery Group about the The Jobcentre Plus Travel Discount Card.

It is available to eligible people in England, Wales and Scotland who have been out of work for 12 weeks or longer and offers jobseekers a 50% discount on train fares as they travel to interviews, to the Jobcentre or to and from training, for up to three months at a time.

The card provides discounts of 50% on Anytime Day tickets, Off Peak Day tickets, and Season tickets up to three months in duration. The card is valid on all British train operator services and can be used to purchase tickets online, including National Rail Enquiries, at ticket machines and ticket offices.

To obtain the Jobcentre Plus Travel Discount Card and further information on eligiblity you will need to apply at your nearest Jobcentre Plus branch.