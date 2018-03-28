Great paintings framed by tragedy

Van Dyck’s great portraits of Charles I on display at the RA exhibition show how out of touch with political reality the King was in his prime. Just as Inigo Jones’s outstanding Banqueting House was both one of the Stuart triumphs and the stage set for Charles’s death, so the large equestrian portraits of the King fixed for ever an image of a would be autocrat with so little understanding of his people.
Charles wished to part of the privileged and cultured elite of royal Europe. He married a well connected French Princess with good links to the Pope, having failed to marry the daughter of the Spanish Catholic King. This was only some thirty years on from the Spanish attempted invasion of England by an Armada out to enforce conversion to Catholicism on a heretic nation. He spent large sums he could ill afford on a grand collection of great art, and commissioned large paintings from the best painters of contemporary Europe. Rubens was persuaded to portray the Apotheosis of James I on the Banqueting House ceiling. The effect was to remind visitors of the newly found imperial power of the united thrones of Scotland and England, with Charles as the heir to the achievement of his father. Van Dyck became the main court painter, producing many images of the King that make him unforgettable to the generations that have followed.
There are several portraits of Charles in armour sitting on horseback. It is these images that would have been unsettling to his Parliamentary critics. A man who probably rightly ended wars with Spain and France early in his reign, was to turn his armour and his military power against his own people in a prolonged civil war. He may have loved Van Dyck’s flattering portrayal of him as a powerful King and horesman, armed for a fight, but it turned out to represent a power Parliament did not want him to have and a military endeavour planned against the wrong people. Instead of him coming over as a loved father of the nation, feared by our country’s enemies, he increasingly came over as an autocrat who did not understand the growing role of Parliament and the importance of listening to grievances of subjects as voiced by their MPs and peers. His Catholic Queen added to his unpopularity in an age of unpleasant and often violent religious intolerance. England and Scotland were by and large protestant and expected their monarch to represent the majority view.
It is true we see very regal and authoritative images of Henry VIII and Elizabeth, though not usually dressed in armour. Their images come across as representing England. Both of those powerful monarchs allowed Parliament to meet and to argue with them. Henry VIII relied on Parliament to legislate for his religious revolution to give it greater authority. Elizabeth knew she had to appeal to her Parliaments to grant her the money she needed for the conduct of government. Charles thought for a decade he could rule without Parliament, resorting to ever more annoying ways of raising money without consent to meet his extravagant lifestyle. He was a good connoisseur of art, but it came at a heavy price. The costs of his new Palace buildings and the many paintings increased the strains with his spurned Parliament.
Seeing all these paintings together in one exhibition is a feast of great art. I came away with a reinforced understanding of just how worrying the King’s elite lifestyle and sympathy for the authoritarian monarchs on the continent would have been to the Protestant in the street or the puritan in Parliament. It was no wonder he ended his life in such tragedy. Parliament took its dislike of Charles following victory on the battlefield to the extreme and contentious decision to kill the King himself. The painting traditions of the more democratic and commercially successful Netherlands make a stark comparison to Charles’s taste. In the Netherlands still life, cameos of the day to day and portraits of many successful merchants and Councillors stood in contrast to the imposing regal portraits and the extensive allegories of the grand canvasses and tapestries favoured in Whitehall, in Madrid and in Paris.
31 Comments
Good morning
Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Life at the time of Charles II was very different from the one we have today, but the pursuit of power has not. We must also not forget the terrible use of the so called, Star Chamber. A court used by the King against his enemies. On that score it seems this abuse of power has not changed.
What parliament offers is the oppotunity to replace those we dislike. Unfortunately it is a system with many flaws and needs radical change. England cannot continue as a nation without a parliament of its own. One therefore only conclude that this is the plan.
The power of the PM is far too great and must be either reigned in or, a permanent separation between the legislator and the Executive made.
The EU parliament is nothing but a fig leaf covering the fact that it is a dictatorship in all but name. There were those that supported Charles II and his right to absolute power, just the same as there are those that support the FIVE presidents of the EU and theirs.
There those here that are content for us to remain under both an EU dictatorship and a sham democracy, I am not.
Doesn’t your last paragraph contradict the third from last?
A UK PM has more executive power than the President of the USA. The latter can sign executive orders that can be taken apart by Congress. The UK PM has none of these restrictions.
“England cannot continue as a nation without a parliament of its own. One therefore only conclude that this is the plan.”
That is indeed the plan. John and his colleagues in the UK Parliament want to deny England it’s own parliament because to do so would mean a dilution of their powers and a huge cull in their numbers. Instead they are hellbent on balkanising our great nation of England into regions instead. Why the English put up with this is a mystery.
The Governance of England is very much unfinished business, whether it ever will be finished is unlikely. Our membership of the EU is still being promoted by the elite/established coterie and they are still doing their utmost to frustrate the will of the majority. The next dragon is devolving England, making the Commons the English Parliament, the other place a proportionally elected senate for the UK and reducing the English Council structure, turning it into more self run/financed operations e.g. local sales tax. All this would demote the main officers of state, Treasury and permanent civil service, so it won’t happen within a century, the culture we have is too ingrained.
You appear to confuse the official role of monarch with the person occupying that office. The two are entirely separate.
Cromwell and his government didn’t execute the King, they executed the person occupying the official role of British monarch
We have a Prime Minister. We have Theresa May. The former is different from the latter. The former is the official title of the head of HMG’s UK government. The latter is a mere politician without principle
Charles I occupied the role of British monarch. He was also unprincipled, dictatorial and claimed ownership over all things over which he reigned. He broke the law because he believed he was the law. How wrong he was
Cromwell was probably one of the most important British politicians of the last 500 years. He morphed into an autocrat but his original purpose was a moral one. Neither was he a republican. He was a staunch monarchist but believed a monarch was human not a divine entity on earth. His actions were entirely suited to the time
Churchill, Thatcher and Cromwell represent the indomitable spirit of the British people. Independent of thought and brave enough to acknowledge that necessary change involves risk and danger.
duncan; “Cromwell and his government didn’t execute the King, they executed the person occupying the official role of British monarch”
It is you @duncan who is getting confused, Cromwell not only allowed the execution of King Charles I but he also allowed the dissolution of the monarchy, hence the “Restoration” of 1660 under King Charles II after Cromwell’s death.
Duncan- that’s right! actors all- and we’re paying for it
Cromwell executed the King because that was part of his agreement with the money-lenders of Amsterdam who funded his treason.
Good observations, it’s a great exhibition. Funny how the worst Kings, Charles I & George IV, also had the best taste in art and did most to increase the royal collection.
Matt Ridley made an interesting speech recently in which he likened the refusal of some Continuity Remain high-ups to acccept the result of the referendum to the 1690s Jacobins, whose efforts to reverse the 1688-89 revolution continued well into the C18th. I thought of this when I saw the clip of Lord Patten’s contemptuous refusal to listen to or debate with Jacob Rees-Mogg the other day.
Don’t worry. Us ‘continuity Remainers’ won’t need to carry on for hundreds of years. We’ll overturn your pensioner Brexit within a couple of decades at most.
Many Leavers will be dead by then anyway – and of those who are left all but the most obtuse won’t be able to avoid the fact that it failed.
Demographics will get you in the end. Shame.
Despite JR’s assertions, Charles was not the aggressor and Parliament did not kill him. He was murdered by a kangaroo court surrounded by soldiers. Then a military strong man purged Parliament out of existence and England fell under a bullying and rapacious military dictatorship.
This was no triumph for freedom, as the English well knew at the time. The royal martyr paid in full for his errors, but 11 years later his son was restored to the throne, the people wept for joy and the conduits ran with wine.
Does all this matter nowadays? Well, that’s what happens when a priggish and fanatical puritan minority, convinced of its own moral superiority and by no means scrupulous about its methods, seizes control. Ring any bells?
Say what you like about Charles but for a while he was offering strong and stable government.
Has the artist been chosen who will paint T. May on horseback? :innocent face:
Is not the real tragedy the fact that, having undertaken a vicious and bloody civil war over the issue of the absolute and divine right of kings to rule and having executed the king, 11 years later Parliament “restored” the monarchy?
People in power can indeed become totally out of touch. Given the sort of people they are usually surrounded by this it not that surprising.
Theresa May even thought (or was persuaded) that it was a good idea to hold an early election brandishing a “vote for us and we will kick you in the teeth manifesto”, cowardly failing to appear in the TV debate and repeating the phrase “strong and stable government” like a demented Darlek.
This government gives the impression that it only ever listens to the people bureaucrats and people who work for the state sector. Giving us more and more taxation, more green crap and endless expensive & misguided regulations. They seem to lack any understanding of how competitive business actually works.
I see that 93% of state sector have defined benefit pensions yet only 13% of the private sector. Hammond attacks on the tax cap discriminate further against these largely private sector money purchase pensions relative to DB ones. What is his justification for this blatant unfairness in the tax system, perhaps he could explain what he has against them? Is it just that MPs have a very generous DB scheme? Or is it a general hatred of the 80% cash cows who work in the competitive sector?
May’s “I am a daft socialist like Corbyn (but not quite as bad) approach” is a big mistake. Her let’s cave in to the EU on everything and pay them a fortune too approach is also a huge mistake. Will the Tories follow her over the cliff, in the John Major way this time too?
Yes, bravery is important in any walk of life from the person setting up their own business to people officiating in sport. However brave a PM is they have to deal with egos, ambition, treachery etc firstly in their cabinet and then their MPs not forgetting Sir Humphrey more interested in a risk free status quo and their K.
Not easy and we should give TM a lot of credit now for keeping this disparate group together making Brexit look more certain in the face of fierce establishment and EU opposition and begin to make the Tory party re electable.
Of course she has made mistakes, who hasn’t and we may not like some of the outcomes but again that is a life lesson, you never get everything you want but in my book if there is more above the line than below that is a success.
Setting up a business in the UK with socialist like May in charge, Corbyn waiting in the wings and Philip Hammond’s highest (and most complex) taxes for 40 years might indeed be brave but there are many more sensible places to invest. Places where the state does not think everything you own should really belong to the state and it should decide how much you pay and almost everything else.
Places with cheaper energy, cheaper houses, more relaxed planning, better banks and fewer daft regulations and no or little IHT, stamp duty and other taxes.
Good points JR, and it’s not too difficult to see your underlying message. Funnily enough, I was walking down Whitehall the other day and my attention was drawn to the little statue of Charles 1, as I was considering how the government is risking a lot in its current stance in the EU negotiations. They need to remember from whom they derive their power in a representative democracy. No amount of distraction techniques or Russia baiting will deflect from their failure. How much did it cost to get half of the EU countries to support her evidence free stance…. 40 billion pounds?….. Probably a good deal in Theresa’s eyes.
Zorro
Well noticed, Mr Redwood. Not bad for an MP!
:0)
Thank you for a thoroughly illuminating and thought-provoking article. I am going to the Royal Academy exhibition next week and much looking forward to seeing the art collection. You have added a very interesting – and I think historically justified – perspective to add to how I shall engage with the exhibition.
“Illuminating and thought provoking…” and indeed our host is always so. I envy Tim Benett the chance to see these noble works. Charles was the greatest royal collector in our history. The Commonwealth never did a sadder nor a stupider thing than when it flogged off his masterpieces for buttons.
Revolution, philistinism and vandalism ever go hand in hand.
Le Sueur’s equestrian statue of Charles at the head of Whitehall is one of the few works to survive the iconoclastic holocaust. The tradesman charged with destroying it buried it instead (no small task, I think, and a brave one too), and at the Restoration proudly presented it to Charles II.
Leaders exist only while followers consent.
George 111 by forgetting the lesson of Charles 1 lost America in 1776. The critical teaching of history should be compulsory, lest we forget the lessons of the past.
It’s The Bible what did it!
There is an analogy here with the present. But Parliament is fearful of bringing down an over mighty Prime Minister who is invariably wrong on policy, taxation, energy, immigration etc.
Above all wrong on her dealings and exit strategy with the EU so ultimately it will be down to the electorate to bring her down. More likely she will have gone and the Conservative Party will bear the brunt of their anger and frustration and all because the will was not there to remove a failing Prime Minister.
Charles I is an example of the dangers of political power being in the hands of individuals or groups or institutions. Everyone of which will believe in their own righteousness, that they benignly rule us in our best interests and save us from ourselves by not allowing us to behave in a manner that their superior wisdem deems appropriate. The era of the absolute monarch ended with Charles I as the fallacy of rule by an individual by his actions was exposed so that type of rule could no longer be tolerated.
His power was passed to parliament and the era of democracy was established. A step in the right direction but falling far short of removing all of the iniquities of absolutism as power is still not fully in the hands of the ruled. It may no longer reside in one individual but now in a collection of powerful individuals and groups. Who are only constrained by the popular vote of ordinary people which unfortunately only achieves limited success. Still a long way short of practicing true democracy. A state of affairs that we begrudgingly accepted as being the most practical way to be governed fearing alternative means as being worse.
However we have gradually been abandoning the liberties and meagre democratic process that we gained by defeating and beheading Charles I. By giving more power back to the state and finally giving it all away to an institution that does practice a modern day form of absolutism. The EU.
Good article John. You allude to many features of today, particularly the way the “Establishment” are treating Brexit.
History is bound to repeat itself especially as the born to rule class ignore precedents.
Councillors of my Town Hall took it in turns as Mayor,too mean and envious to elect one for longer and miss out.The walls inside got huge ornate paintings of each in Charles I style. Schools and roads named after them. One had a tea-caddy beautifully embossed with his image, presented to the tenants of every new Council House (1949- 1950 ) . HM The Queen and HM The Duke of Edinburgh used to be on them but the Labour Party thought he was better.
Bored today JR?
The present Leader of the Council is a Sir and a salary twice that of a MP. We consume so much democracy in my town we are feeling quite full and sick
Parliament forced the monarchy to kneel to it. Now the People must force Parliament to kneel to them.
The English Civil War is not yet over. Power and sovereignty has passed from the monarchy and church by way of the nobles to Parliament. It must now pass to the public directly, at least on crucial issues such as immigration and citizenship. Parliament is too eager to give away its power and tie its own hands in pursuit of causes the British people are in opposition to. This is not sustainable.
I find it a problem knowing what really happened way back.
We only know what we now read written then by few. Their expressions self-censored out of fear with an eye for praise-poetry of sorts gaining favour. Flattery works. The reverse gains favour also with alike enemies of the target. Always our modern perspective im-prisms-us.
Was anyone genuinely noble and good? If so how come their descendants and everyone really are at best quite mediocre? Look at the leaders of the opposition parities for example. They’re not going to pull up any trees for sure. Weak! Lacking energy!