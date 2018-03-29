There is still a long year to wait before we leave the EU. This is quite enough time to make any changes that are needed. The government assures us we will be ready to leave with No Deal if necessary.
I want the government to get on with the new borders, fishing, farming and trade policies we can enjoy once outside. I also want to hear how we will spend all the money we save. If we are going to delay our effective exit and give them more money in a prolonged transition there will need to be a very good deal to justify the delay. The message from many of us is Get on with it. Brexit will bring substantial benefits and opportunities.
We have a borders and trade system which works for the rest of the world at the moment, so we know how to live outside the EU.
Indeed, but we have May and Hammond in charge with their Brexit in name only and their let’s stick to the ever bigger state, higher taxes and higher regulation European model and then pass over power to Corbyn and Mc Donnall agenda.
The British have a strong hand to play but our negotiators keep folding.
It seems like they’re playing to lose (other peoples money).
Did Brussels ever produce the itemised exit bill?
Re: ‘If we are going to delay our effective exit and give them more money in a prolonged transition there will need to be a very good deal to justify the delay.’
There should be no If, delay or need to pay any ransom.
Far too much time has been given to pandering to the bullying EU when it should have been spent standing up for our own country.
This might be a good place to remind those who did not see our hosts “Brexit Lecture” (part of the Speakers lectures I believe) BBC P will be repeating it just after 3pm on Easter Monday.
Indeed it will be interesting how each party suggests money from the Brexit dividend might be spent, will it be yet more tax cuts (well I suppose VAT could be abolished, perhaps being replaced by a better targeted, veritable rate, purchase tax), or will it be playing catch-up (investment and renewal of our existing infrastructure, including replacing social housing lost to Right-to-Buy), or might it be brand new blue-ribbon/white elephant schemes such as HS3…
Interesting comment by someone from within the fishing industry this morning between 5 & 6am on R5L, confirming that even after full Brexit the UK will be bound to fishing quoter’s because they do not actually come from the EU but the UN.
Good, that’s what many on your blog have been saying since the Referendum…get on with it…
And on another topic:
Lets be honest and not PC – Too many patients…
It’s a pity the Prime Minister and Chancellor don’t share your ideas.
We are all waiting to see what the next capitulation is. No one has yet explained why we need a 21 month implementing period when we are not going to be doing anything.
They are trying to bury Brexit in prevarication and delay. Three years since the referendum result and they still haven’t made any arrangements for controlling immigration from the EU. Churchill took a country on its knees , negotiated alliances with the USA and Soviet Union, and defeated Nazis , all in 4 years, this Government can’t even put in place an immigration system in 4 years.
Indeed, JR, let’s get on with it. As well as controlling our borders, deciding how we spend our own money and conducting our own trade agreements, we need to conclude expeditiously our actual exit.
I find it particularly galling that there is to be a transition period, and that the EU is to have continued jurisdiction over aspects of our governance, through the ECJ. Brexit means Brexit. Let’s get on with it…….
She’s not listening to you. Has she ever? Is anyone in government? She dithered for nine months at the outset. Her trip today is a nonsense, probably looking for people who will confirm her wish to extend the continuiy period indefinately, on Brussel’s instructions.
If you wish to talk quietly, at least carry a big stick, otherwise you will continue to be ignored.
Radio 4 Today Programme (and other BBC programmes) this morning are really rolling out their endless pro EU propaganda. Together with much other PC, left wing drivel & unfinished poetry bolted on.
Using their one year to Brexit theme as an excuse. More like one year to Theresa May’s Brexit in name only betrayal I suspect.
Labour Local Election leaflets last time did not mention Brexit once ( over 65% voted to leave in my area ). We will find out if they dare mention it now with local elections on May 3rd in England.
Also Mr Corbyn was not mentioned once, nor in MPs leaflets ever. Certainly not a photo. Corbyn though Leader of the Opposition is far better than many of these MPs who snub him, in all ways.
A recent poll showed that 57% now want us to get on with getting out. (I’d say higher than that in my own circles. )
Not that I take polls seriously. The only serious polls are elections and referenda.
Credit to our people for ignoring the Remain establishment. To be fair, this was easy. Respect and trust was lost long ago through Major, Blair, Brown and Cameron.
And then there’s the BBC. Its agitprop output and unwatcheable PC entertainment.
The London Evening Standard has become so shrill as to have lost any credibility at all.
We cannot wait until the final day to decide if we are going to leave without a deal as if we do that is a recipe for chaos. We must decide in time(which should be fairly shortly) to present white papers and put amended motions before parliament so as to have the legislation in place and detailed worked out so that from day one everyone knows their legal position and what the rules are that govern their actions. Including the EU as if we go into a transition period without everything in place for a no deal Brexit they and remainers will be sure to take advantage of the situation and cause us as much grief as they possibly can. The majority wants the government to proceed rapidly now with Brexit. So for once the government should actually do what the people tell them and not treat them with usual disdain.
Is that ”many of us” in Parliament, or ”many of us” out here in the real world?
We’d all like to save the country money by avoiding this so-called transition period, but are we just voices shouting into the wind?
Surely we are transitioning to something that we already have anyway, so what is the point? Or am I missing something, not being an expert?
“Brexit will bring substantial benefits and opportunities.”
I doubt it. Mr Redwood must be one of the few people left who imagine that we will benefit from Brexit. Most people seem now to have settled for the hope that things will not get worse.
The message is not Get on with it. It is How do we get out of it?
Most contributors to your site and in the country surely, agree with you on this, but I’m not sure of the purpose of your post as David Davis when interviewed last Sunday said clearly that no deal is now virtually an impossibility. Kier Starmer’s proposed ‘meaningful vote’ amendment, sending Mrs May back to Brussels again and again if the deal is unacceptable, would further deny us the Brexit we deserve.
A full year – -at £55m a day. And that is only what we know about. I could never imagine giving that much of other people’s money away. I assume we will STILL be giving the EU cash AFTER the leaving date as well. As well as the lump sum. As well as still taking in hundreds of thousands of dangerous, financial burdens from other countries to sponge here. As well as housing them. As well as schooling their kids. As well as treating them all on the NHS for free – -which WE have to pay for. As well as giving the new arrivals what they demand, so THEY can have what doesn’t offend THEM in OUR country, even though they contribute nothing positive.
The Union Jack should be changed to a white surrender flag and then waved by the govt. It clearly has no intention of saving the country or the people who built it up. The Barcelona Declaration on full throttle.
We have been there before, you keep talking about the money we will save, once leaving the EU. (£ 12 billion)
But it assumes everything else being equal and with the lowest growth rate of teh G 20 and a growing productivity gap to teh rest of western Europe, I am not sure there will be so much to spend.
But , maybe you ahve positive information on this subject that the rest of us, do not have available or knowledge of?
This is what happens when Tory MPs :-
1. They elect a Europhile as leader
2. Turn a blind eye to the abuses of Whitehall
3. Refuse to confront the poison of the BBC and its output
4. Threaten to bring down May
It is this PM, not this government, who is a major barrier to the UK taking back its sovereignty and independence. She is an illiberal left cuckoo masquerading as a Tory.
Most Tories do not want this fake Tory as our leader. She is a disgrace to the UK and a threat to our freedoms
A Blairite in all but name. Indeed she’s even worse than Blair
We want her out
4. Refuse to threaten to bring down May
From the LibDem spokesman Tom Brake on the BBC TV news this morning:
“Well, first of all of course, there is nothing certain about this, the UK can still if it wants to change its mind and revoke Article 50.”
Oddly enough there is no provision at all in Article 50 TEU:
http://www.lisbon-treaty.org/wcm/the-lisbon-treaty/treaty-on-European-union-and-comments/title-6-final-provisions/137-article-50.html
for a member state which has put in its formal notice that it intends to withdraw from the EU to subsequently change its mind and revoke that notice, either by unilateral right or by agreement with all of the other member states or a majority thereof or whatever.
That kind of provision could easily have been written into Article 50 TEU in one way or another, perhaps with a time limit for a revocation to be effective; but it was not, and so it would be down to the EU’s Court of Justice to decide whether the possibility of revocation or cancellation of the member state’s notice of withdrawal nonetheless existed, and if so the conditions under which that reversal could lawfully occur.
When this treaty article was first proposed some of us objected that the EU’s Court of Justice should be expressly excluded from having any jurisdiction over its operation, in the same way as that court is expressly excluded from jurisdiction over most provisions of the Common Foreign and Security Policy under Article 24 TEU:
http://www.lisbon-treaty.org/wcm/the-lisbon-treaty/treaty-on-european-union-and-comments/title-5-general-provisions-on-the-unions-external-action-and-specific-provisions/chapter-2-specific-provisions-on-the-common-foreign-and-security-policy/section-1-common-provisions/119-article-24.html
“The Court of Justice of the European Union shall not have jurisdiction with respect to these provisions, with the exception of … ”
Because it was clear then that even if there was a decision that the UK would leave the EU some people like Tom Brake would try to use that court to keep us in it.
Our Govt is proceeding with due care, but it should act stronger & faster toward better.
Complying over-patiently with the wastefully slow processes of the thing we seek to rid ourselves of loosens control of our capability as a nation.
Yes! Get on with Out of it!
I find it hard to believe that, after more than 40 years of increased integration, we can simply leave and everything will be fine.
I don’t know who on the UK side initiated the Transition period but I’m pretty sure JLR expressed a wish that there should be one and it’s likely that Nissan asked for at least something similar.
We have celebrated the decisions made by both these companies to increase investment in the UK but I suspect they’ve been given assurances by government sources that they will suffer minimum disruption during the Brexit process.
Yes indeed. The strategy so far seems to be to find out how much it’s going to cost us to get a UK friendly FTA; ‘the prize’ as Mr. Gove referred to it. The question to be answered, and soon, is since we’ve agreed the bill, what are we going to get for it? Perhaps Dr. Redwood you could keep a tally for us as to what we’ve agreed to pay, and what we are likely to get as a balancing benefit. (The right to negotiate FTA’s with other nations is NOT on that plus side; we’d have that for nothing if we left with no deal!)
Fisheries: this disingenuous doublespeak from the PM and ministers on fisheries is most unbecoming of our nations elected leaders. We can all see through it and it is therefore both patronising and dishonest. Negotiating away the nations sea heritage is to be considered as an equal red line to a hard border in Ireland.
You are in Parliament and your Party is in charge but you have next to no input into the negotiations with the EU . Is that true and are you not fuming with indignation the way power stays in the hands of the few ? Especially as the people in charge seem to not know which way is up . Commiserations to you John .
Mr Redwood,
More transparency would be appreciated, not only in the UK but certainly also in EU27. The raison d’ etre of the “economic” EU is to reduce friction for business and not be constrained by the whims of politicians and electorates. That is through “credible commitments”. The uncertainty that still surrounds brexit is unforgivable because we now have a member without any credible commitment at all. Business can adapt to life without the UK or life with the UK in a different form. But not to uncertainty. Since estimates of what can and what cannot be done in time for a -now largely academic- possibility that access is interrupted, vary a great deal, at least the issues around borders and fall back procedures for trans national business should be made public. If the exist, show them, if not explain why.
All riparian states facing the UK are taking contingency measures, what is the UK doing?
I hope the government are making preparations for the possibility of our leaving with No Deal. We have already had the long delay before the letter was formally sent to the EU because Cameron was so convinced that he would win the referendum and made no contingency plans for Brexit. We don’t want something similar happening again for lack of planning.
“…how we will spend all the money we save.”
Why spend it at all? Government spending is out of control and has been for years.
It is both an abuse of the English language and an insult to our intelligence to describe a period during which nothing at all will change as a “transition”. Various words might be used to accurately describe such a period, depending on its precise character – it could perhaps be a “pause”, a “derogation”, a “delay”, an “extension” – but “transition” is not one of them.
Is this the government, or civil servants, or the Times, trying to provoke us?
https://openeurope.org.uk/daily-shakeup/australian-high-commissioner-uk-will-become-irrelevant-if-it-does-not-leave-eu-customs-union/
“According to The Times, the UK would continue contributing more than £1.4 bn a year to the EU’s foreign development aid budget, if it helps securing a better Brexit deal with the EU.”
Absolutely disgusting.
Oh, and then there’s this:
https://blogs.spectator.co.uk/2018/03/david-davis-theres-no-deal-without-a-trade-deal/
“Interestingly, Davis, quite deliberately, wouldn’t rule out preferential treatment for EU citizens when it came to the right to work in the UK as part of the Brexit deal. It is becoming ever clearer that this is one sweetener that the government is prepared to throw in to get a better deal.”
Another “sweetener”, along with our fish, and continuing to hand the EU foreign aid money … so when do we get any “sweeteners” in return?
And why on earth should he have said this?
“David Davis said that Boris Johnson wasn’t right that the Irish border issue was being used to try and keep the UK in a customs union with the EU. ”
Obviously it is being used for that, just see what the euromaniacs Anna Soubry and Lord Patten said earlier in the week:
https://www.open-britain.co.uk/one_year_on_from_article_50_where_next_for_brexit_speeches_from_anna_soubry_mp_and_lord_chris_patten
It could hardly be more obvious that this from the EU pensioner:
“There is a simple answer to the Northern Ireland border question and to much else besides. Let’s stay in the Customs Union … ”
So why is David Davis denying it, what is wrong with him?*
And it would be used to try and keep us in the EU Single Market as well, if enough of the leading Remoaners had the courage to come out and say it openly and those in the Labour party didn’t get slapped down by Jeremy Corbyn.
There is in fact a simple way to keep the Irish border just as open as it is now and has been for a quarter of a century, as everyone says they would prefer, and that is to refrain from reintroducing in any unnecessary obstacles.
A poll in the DT this morning indicated a massive majority for people who thought you have handled negotiations badly and on the basis you immediately gave away 4o billion plus without one iota of give from the other side and seemingly continue to crumble, who can argue?
Who knows what the final deal will look like but to date your chosen leaders are letting the people, who they are elected to represent, down. You have a year to remedy that if it can be retrieved.
So how is your simple Brexit going now Mr Redwood ?
JR, I would like the government to get on with “it” too. But your fine statements of intent come too late in the day. The establishment are 21 months into a program of reversing the Leave vote as much as they can get away with. Whatever else the government is “delivering” it isn’t Leave. No wonder trust has broken down.
As you must have realised by now John, this PM has no intention of delivering a proper, clean Exit. You either help remove her, or you effectively condone the sellout.
So May is touring the country doing her “photo ops” to get the country “to back her vision of Brexit”. What is her “vision of Brexit” does she have one?
It seems to be staying in (in all but name), doing whatever the EU bureaucrats tell her too, paying a fortune to the EU for nothing, continuing with open door immigration and giving away all our fishing waters. This while taxing & regulating everyone to death with the highest and most complex taxes for 40 years (and rip off energy prices and green crap on top) and building on EU workers “rights”. Also nagging private businesses in a very silly way indeed. What on earth does she know about running a business? The government seem incapable of running very much at all even with 45% of gdp taxed of the private sector to spend.
Rather than just smiling with some children and mothers at a nursery school somewhere perhaps she could actually explain what her vision is? Does she know what the word “vision” means?
You speak as though you are not in Government. What is the point of Brexiteer Tories, if they allow May to shackle the UK to the EU past the Brexit date? Do something about it then. Who represents those that voted to leave?
Bravado talk..as if saying it is going to make it happen?
Instead..try singing it
Yes but I see the royals are going to spend 25 million on the wedding..more waste
Get on with it indeed.
At the current rate of progress and backsliding and give-aways, the government has joined the remedial class, and it is pathetic.
We have voted for self determination and our government needs to assert it, and as you say, needs to show enthusiasm and a vision for Brexit opportunities and a bright future.
Thank you for your positive and inspirational address to The Bruges Group yesterday.
It is annoying and a loss for us and I’m sure for you, that you are not in government at this time.
Totally agree, if you are working to a deadline in a business or anything else such as moving house you get on and get it sorted. The more time you think you have the more time it will take.
Can I also ask you if there was any mention in your party of a petition that was handed in by Brexiteers to 10 Downing Street asking for the Brexit we voted for. This had a total of 1.4 million signatures and was managed to be givenNo coverage by the main street media. We would appreciate you asking the question on whether it has actually been read. None of the petitions or surveys that have been done can come up with anywhere near the amount of signatures that we had. It was done through a Facebook Group called the List