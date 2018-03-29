The question of Russia

According to Global Firepower Russia manages to sustain 3794 military aircraft, 20,216 tanks and 63 submarines on the same level of defence spending as the UK. The UK has according to the same source 856 planes, 249 tanks and 11 submarines. The UK economy is twice the size of the Russian one at current exchange rates. Russian wages are lower and a lot of military output comes from state factories which may well subsidise production costs.
These figures reveal why the West takes Russia seriously. It may lack state of the art technology in a lot of its military hardware, and may have problems getting it all operational, but no-one can deny that Russia has a serious military capability able to operate a long way from home if it needs to. It does also have some smart weapons. Russia has allies throughout the Middle East and is seeking to improve relations with China. NATO led by the USA has plenty of firepower of its own to protect its people and member states. The West has recently shown some resolve following the attempted murders in Salisbury. For her part Russia should understand and accept that NATO is a defensive alliance with no wish to extend territory by force of arms.
When intervening in conflict zones in the Middle East Russia and her allies proceed with less concern for collateral damage, less worry about killing non combatants in the anti ISIS war. Russia has taken over as the main outsider defeating Isis, with the West carefully keeping in touch to avoid mistakes in crowded skies over Syria. Russia also has substantial cyber capability, and uses the world media to pursue its policy aims.
Europe continues to welcome large quantities of Russian gas and to carry on trading, despite the obvious political disagreements. I would be interested to hear your thoughts on what NATO as a whole and the UK in particular should be saying and doing about Russian policy.
Look at a map of the world. Look at the size of Russia compared to the UK and the number of countries bordering it. I think you will find that they need a large army and airforce.
Russia was invited by the Syrian government to fight ISIS. Was NATO ? And what is NATO doing in Iraq and Turkey ?
Saudi Arabia do not have much concern with the civilian population in Yemen and the UK and others have been silent on this. A blockade that is causing famine. And yet we sell more weapons to this lot !
If I were you, I’d stay away from defence matters and stick to transport.
Indeed,NATO might have been conceived as a defensive alliance(even though we now know the Soviets had no plans to invade western Europe;Turkey and Iran were the postwar flashpoints)but after the dissolution of the USSR it became an instrument of US foreign policy(driven by neo-cons with an ancestral hate of Russia going back to the late Tsarist era).Perhaps certain people need reminding that the NA in NATO stands for North Atlantic.
The newly appointed US Secretary of State,Bolton,is on record as saying “All international wars are meaningless attempts to constrain American power”.
Sadly our power has diminished so greatly that after the translatio imperii to the Americans in the Eastern Med in 1947 and then Suez, the members of our defence establishment have become little more than well remunerated bag carriers for American policy.If you wonder why we get so little materiel for our money it may be due to the cost of all those generals,admirals,air commodores swanning about at liason meetings,the NATO establishment,think tanks pumping reports on what “we” should be doing in Syria,what “we” should be doing in the Arctic,etc.
“with no wish to extend territory by force of arms.”
If I were a Russian, I should have cheered Putin to the rafters over his annexation of the Ukraine. I should be very concerned about losing Ukraine (an integral part of Russia, always has been). I should have noticed the EU’s Baroness Ashton standing in Kiev during one of the revolutions. I should be proud to be Russian.
I should be very concerned about Mr Trump who acts often without thinking and who could so easily start world war III.
Russia is our natural ally because Europe isn’t. My enemy’s enemy is my friend.
“A bitten dog has a long memory”.
If I was Russia I would view a Federal Europe, designed around the aspirations of Germany, with very limited democratic accountability and a bellicose history of rabid expansionism with a very jaundiced eye.
I would ensure I had a good stockpile of both clean and dirty Nuclear weapons, a Chemical and Biological capability and a well exercised military in all conceivable arms including economic. Propaganda & disinformation is cheap.
The U.S. military have an apposite mantra “Honor the Threat”. I suspect Putin is not unaware of it.
Russia is/was a pragmatic ally in the cause of preventing a single power dominating continental Europe-something we gave up on when joining the European project.It is probably more accurate to say that since Russia burst seriously into the western consciousness in the 18th century when it crushed first Sweden,at the time a great power, and then Poland-Lithuania,we have been opponents and competitors(though,Crimea aside, not actual enemies),starting with the Seven Years War when we backed opposing sides without actually coming to blows and then in the near East over the fate of the declining Ottoman Empire and subsequently-and most famously-in Asia during the Great Game in central Asia,the spheres of influence in Persia and the carve up of a prostrate Chinese Empire.
It’s ironic that China and Iran are now Russian allies,whereas we have poor to bad relations,given that Russia took far more territory off these two than we ever did!
Mr Trump never acts without thinking. Nothing this man says or does is an error even if it looks like one. Farage got the slightly wrong impression of him when he said “Oh he wouldn’t have known who exactly follows him on social media, really.”
Trump has reasons for even “deplorable” acts. They flush out people he wishes to see a bit more clearly. One shouldn’t underestimate him or take at face value what he says or does.
North and South Korea are talking. Trump will meet the N. Korean leader. Months ago, Fake News said “He will start a nuclear war!!” Now they say “Trump of course has had nothing, no influence on North Korea..it was others…erm yes someone other..erm”
I think it is very important that Western democracies maintain and strengthen our co-operative institutions. Any fragmentation in our collective solidarity will put a large smile on Mr Putin’s face
Western democracies? Western democracies? Bless me, we can’t even hold a referendum without the “democratic” opposition trying to invalidate the result.
Bismarck on a visit to Constantinople in the 1870s recorded a conversation with Count Mikhail Ignatiev,the Tsar’s Ambassador to the Sublime Porte(and one of the drivers of the Russian conquest of Central Asia):-
“The Ottoman Empire is an artichoke whose leaves we will peel off at our leisure,one at a time”
The West should stop trying to destroy Russia and respect her right to exist .
It’s no good coming out with weasel statements such as “NATO is a defensive alliance with no wish to extend territory by force of arms.”
The West has been pursuing economic warfare against Russia for some time and has demonstrated a desire for total global control by conquest if necessary .
Since the end of WWII , there have been countless examples of fledgling democracies being overthrown by the West and replaced by Western anointed despots who sell their country down the river in return for some personal power and wealth .
Your statement about the Middle East and Russia proceeding with (even) less concern for collateral damage is insensitive towards the people of Libya and Iraq who the West basically used for target practice .
These figures do highlight again the question of what on Earth the U.K. does with its defence budget. We have the 4th highest defence budget in the world, as big as Russia’s, yet we constantly hear that the army has to be cut again, the Navy’s ships aren’t seaworthy, and they are tiny in number, and we have just a few dozen operational RAF jets. Where does all the money go?!
We need to maintain a robust attiude to Russian aggression, whether it’s murdering UK citizens and others living under the Queen’s Peace, threatening and intimidating neighbouring states, or attempting to manipulate news and elections in free countries. We need to get the message through to people in Russia that they are much poorer than they could or should be due to the huge waste on an unnecessarily large military, and due to the theft and corruption of Putin and his cronies. Hopefully change will come.
The dependence of Europe, especially Germany, on Russian gas, is extremely worrying, including for the U.K. it is essential to get going with fracking and forget greencrap, in order to ensure a robust, cheap and independent energy supply.
Where does all the money go? Well salaries & pensions, gold braid, pomp and circumstance, sitting duck aircraft carriers without aircraft, a damaging PC recruitment agenda, with adverts and the likes.
“get going with fracking and forget greencrap” indeed.
I do not imagine that the Russian forces have much time for concerns over PC drivel & greencrap.
Indeeed, I very much doubt they will be lowering their standards of strength and fitness to allow females to join their armed forces.
In a number of terrorist events recently that women are increasingly being elevated to senior ranks in the uniformed services. I also note that the same services to be falling short of expectations in terms of performance
The fire service took 2 hours to respond to the Manchester Arena bomb attack. Could these things be connected? Are the commanders reluctant to send ladies into hazardous situations?
A robust attitude to Russian aggression.
Yes. But not the way we’ve gone about it.
I’d like to have seen us *accept* their explanation that they didn’t do it and then get to putting our military back together in an obvious way. Announcing some Russian facing defence policy.
Oh. And to have got fracking too in answer to the control they have over European gas. We should be doing this anyway, for goodness sakes. Tidal generation has just proven to be a failure.
EUBC News yesterday had the usual feminist equality spot on the RAF. A rather lovely lady pilot explained how she had found that she had all the right qualities to be a pilot and now she wanted to be a spacewoman. She was shown going on a course for RAF spacepilots with some of them walking around a desert in space suits. This seems odd considering that they can’t afford to buy enough planes for the two sitting duck aircraft carriers.
Apparently the person who arranged the touchy feely recruitment adverts that were ridiculed has been put in charge of the whole lot. The Russians must be having a laugh.
From what I hear they have given all Russian service people a picture of our Defence Minister to book up Russian morale.
“Russia also has substantial cyber capability, and uses the world media to pursue its policy aims. ”
The second part of the above sentence is clearly baloney as the World media is controlled by a very narrow set of people .
Since you brought it up , doesn’t it worry you that the current situation with Russia is being used as justification for an unprecedented clampdown on free speech , alt media and the internet ?
Mrs May has shown herself to be a monstrous ultra authoritarian with a cavalier attitude towards personal freedom and a control freak with a need for total control of the news-flow .
I never thought I’d say this but I will vote for Mr Corbyn’s Labour party before I will endorse the Conservative party under T. May .
May must go before the next election, but Corbyn would be a total disaster. Just the threat of him (augmented by May’s total lack of vision) is already doing huge damage to the economy. This on top of the damage the “highest taxes and tax complexity for forty years” that Philip Hammond is doing.
That made me wonder why the UK is so bereft of good, strong leadership?
Unlike the past, I wouldn’t now trust any of the Westminster parties enough to lend them my vote, and thus, I am politically homeless. I dare say many others feel the same way. With the local elections coming up, that should worry them, but I doubt that it will.
The people tend to rally behind a strong leader. I wouldn’t trust any Westminster party leader to run a whelk stall. Further, the one we presently have in Downing Street is so weak, she’s dangerous. There’s nothing quite so bad as a gutless leader who tries to compensate for their inadequacies any way they can.
Mrs. Capitulation doesn’t inspire me one iota!
It appears that too many people, having failed to get a Russian spring, are now determined to go back to the old days, demonising Russia, and intent on a cold war.
Oh, if only the West had real diplomats, rather than the handwringing liberals that now serve us…
Putin has been demonised by Merkel, for his lack of enthusiasm, for regional political unions, more binding UN treaties and of course a future one world government… something our gutless western leaders have all bought into…
Thank God, the world still can find leaders like Trump and Putin, to shoot down the idiocy of current political thinking.
Agree totally Bryan!
Well spoken. I believe much of the opprobrium heaped on Putin and Trump is because they are both challenging the OWG and globalisation traight that is being pursued by the EU and IMF etc.
These are the same idiots who are trying to reverse the Brexit result.
Thankfully the voters of most nations are waking up.
The UK is appallingly inefficient at defence and defence procurement. Indeed the state sector is appallingly inefficient at almost everything they do as can be seen almost anywhere you look. 45% of GDP is, to a very large degree, thrown down the drain or totally misdirected on totally the wrong projects. Lots of people have large salaries, expensive braided uniforms, medals and gold plated pensions while delivering little of real value.
The bosses are probably more concerned about gender policy, the toilet arrangements. how much of their energy use is “renewable”, how they deal with plastic bottles and gender pay gap reporting than on actual defence. I expect they will be announcing development of military planes and boat that run off batteries next!
Taking their lead from our dear lefty leader Theresa May.
Look at the appalling new recruitment adverts and their agenda for confirmation of all that is wrong.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-42629529
I wonder if Sergeant Major is still allowed to address soldiers as “you ‘orrible little man”? or is it now “you okay hun?”.
If you listen to the old lectures by Yuri Bezmenov on infiltration, subversion and demoralisation it seems like he is describing exactly what is happening in the West, (and the BBC played a key role).
Stay visibly strong, remain resolute, but do nothing. Let the problems of Russia remain within Russia for the Russians to resolve. With advancing levels of information technology, Russia’s problems will come from within. Learn from history and stay detached.
agricola, I absolutely agree.
Agricola’s perspective is thoughtful & well-founded.
‘Do nothing harmful’ might be better than ‘do nothing’ alone. Doing something gently with others, to assist the process along, might help.
We are now in a 21st C version of the Great Game. This latest version pits China and Russia versus the USA and it’s friends and allies. The driving forces are the desire by the US to maintain its dominance, whether militarily or financially, and China to grow and build its influence free of US inspired or controlled restraints. This can be seen in its Belt and Road initiative, deals with Russia, Iran and others to secure access to energy on its terms (such as it’s petroyuan initiative) and it’s growing military power. I read that China supports the Russian version of the Salisbury nerve agent attack.
As for what the UK should do, it should support NATO as a collective defence alliance, avoid involvement in proxy wars and seek to build and support free trade around the world.
I was a Lieutenant in the British Army and in the early 1980s served in northern Germany. My regiment moved tactical nuclear weapons which were designed to strike the rear of a massive Warsaw Pack armoured attack, to enable our tanks to defeat their spearhead. Thankfully for the peoples of Europe and humanity in general that never happened and with the ending of the cold war the Warsaw Pack collapsed.
Since then however NATO has expanded eastwards and I can well understand Russian concern at now having NATO forces in neighbouring countries. Would the US be comfortable with Russian armoured regiments in Mexico ? Clearly they have drawn a line in the sand over Ukraine.
It is hard to believe that Putin would be so inept that the attempted murder of a Russian in the UK failed and created the current diplomatic crisis. The obvious inconsistencies in the current narrative have been pointed out by craigmurry.org.uk and cooler heads than the recent comments by the Foreign Secretary and Defence minister are required.
The current row with the Russian government is worrying, as people seem to forget the potential horror of things getting out of hand.
On the subject of Russia, the German version of the Beeb had an article about Novochock nerve agent. It is made by combining two much less dangerous compounds which are similar to organophosphorous weed killers. Although developed in the USSR, its composition is known about in other countries including the UK and USA Its inventor lives there. Presumably Porton Down has researched it. Probably the Ukraine knows how to make it. So how can Mrs May have become certain that the Russian state was responsible for the dirty deeds and why would they do it just before the World Cup and after they diverted tankers of gas to stop us running out.
The Crimea War broke out in the 1850’s, between Britain and France on one side, and Russia the other, it all happened very suddenly and the outbreak took everyone by surprise. Thing is the Russians were in expansionist mood- just the same as they are today- the leopard doesn’t change his spots
With the Russians it is respect from the west that they demand- and if they are not getting it in the amounts that they want? well we had better watch out!..for instance very few western leaders of importance attended the Sochi winter games 2014 and was seen by them as highly insulting- and this after they had spent billions preparing for these games. President Putin is still smarting from all of this, and so it probably resulted in the intensification and the start of the most recent spat- ie. the Crimea takeover, the Ukraine escalation.. etc etc leading to Sailisbury? The best way to deal with them is by robust defence, NATO, and to keep the numbers of their diplomats abroad to a minimum and so slowly choke them off- close their bank accounts and cancel visas of those with no good reason to be here- usually spies- whatever? but always watch out for the them – they can always be expected to be up to no good. They are just different- different culture not used to democracy- never had it- and so rely on hard men like Putin, thugs up to no good.. you could not be up early enough in the morning to be ahead of them- speaking as one who knows very well.
Switzerland’s ethos of peace & neutrality has cushioned it from aggression. The UK is peace-oriented, & a worthy ally in assisting others’ defence; although being so creates enmity.
Territorial invasion & occupation by an aggressor may be an outdated calibration of growing power. Similarly, highest levels of firepower could signal a combatant’s capability; or not. Sitting on a powder keg is risky. Power is vested, not in size, but what controls.
Process in conflict is similar to that in chess. Specific moves & sequence dictate outcomes, irrespective of an opponent’s apparent superiority. Such decisive moves may be subtle, & even peaceful.
The UK should be friendly to Russia, or just passive, but not shrug off a malevolent strike without response. The majority of populations tend to be peaceful folk. Encouraging those sensible majorities to put matters right would be better for all.
Belligerent leaders are not worthy of control. Followers decide who leads. UK as a leader should aim our peaceful message at them & their collective wisdom; not the threat of weapons!
I have seen the occasional user posting on this site that reminds me of the Russian troll contributors that one finds elsewhere.
Are you able to protect your site against their propaganda influence? Perhaps you already filter out the obvious ones. Or do you rely on us to highlight suspicious postings?
That tells us a lot about the incompetence, overmanning, wastefulness of our departments and agencies of defence but then we were already aware of that fact. Over run budgets and agencies high and bloated administration costs are the norm. Thousands are employed in planning and procurement where as Russia and places like Israel do a far better job with a fraction of that number. We have an extremely expensive aircraft carrier without planes and built in an era where the need for such is highly debatable. That exposes the type inefficient thinking that goes into defence planning.
Russia as did the USSR and China has the luxury that they only have one authority over which to plan its forces and decide how they are used. The West does not and welding a multitude of disparate views in how to react to military actions and conflicts is no easy matter. NATO has its weaknesses but its birth was a stroke of genius as it does go a long way in dealing with defence and looking after the interests of the West. It may be far from perfect but under current circumstances I see no better solution. It would be more helpful if the West was not in such a deep decline. In terms of morals, leadership, political and financial competence. It is riddled with decadence, mediocrity and farcical values.
In my younger days, I was taught to try to see the other person’s point of view. I think we should try to do this with Russia.
Historically, Russia has been invaded numerous times. Most of us know about Napoleon’s attempt, but I believe that there were previous invasions. And in our time, Hitler also invaded Russia. Both were beaten back at enormous cost in Russian lives. After WW2, Russia controlled the East Bloc countries, which provided them with a buffer zone against the West.
With the break up of the USSR, they lost this buffer zone, but from their perspective, the action of these countries in joining the EU, meant that this European Empire was now getting ever closer. With the EU’s dabbling in Ukraine, it could have looked to them like yet more expansion of this EU Empire, a considerable worry as it could deprive them of their Black Sea port. Overtures made by the EU towards Turkey, would also be seen as a bad sign, this was again a threat to their access to the Mediterranean.
Personally, I don’t believe Russia wants war, but I can understand why they feel threatened by what they might regard as the expansionist ambitions of the EU. Which is why I will feel safer once Brexit is complete and we can dissociate ourselves from what the EU does.
Keep cordial relationships, as with Saudi Arabia. Both countries have a very different agenda, miles from our own perhaps, but we can trade and talk at high tables.
‘Speak softly but carry a big stick’ – defence spending must be maintained, however awfully inefficient all state expenditure is. Let’s ask why this must be so.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/938696/Brexit-news-UK-Tony-Blair-BBC-European-Union-Boris-Johnson-EU
Why is any media giving this person air time along with all the other anti-Britain pro Eu loving muppets, if they love Europe that much pack your bags and along with all the other Eu loving muppets and media and move to your land of milk and honey etc ed
It’s not just the numbers!
Some Russian aircraft are old, but high effective.
The MIG is still one of top three of the worlds fighters!
The other two; F22, and another Russian fighter, the brand new strategic fighter, Su T50.
New MIG 42 on it’s way?
The old bombers and troop carriers, are slow, but they need to be!
So, if they still do the job, reliably, why waist resources?
The real question, to me, is how far advanced is their Nuclear and Missile technology?
It seems we are being out gunned on both fronts!
So, our first up, strategic defence, is so far behind, we seem to be relying on NATO (USA), in the hope the USA could respond in time.
Well, I think our senior politicians have just realised to this point, well I hope so?!
See £800M extra funding for our Nuclear program.
Well, we desperately need a lot more fast jet fighters, as a strategic deterrence, even Carrier based.
Please do not suggest the F35, it is not an answer!
It is a ground attack aircraft, and not a very good one, it does not matter how much, or how politically sensitive it may be, it has failed most of the Test program, and not, fundamentally what we need!
I wish we could afford an Interoperability based system, but can we afford to focus on it?
From here we need to, more then, double the number of Typhoons, and even some Carrier based Typhoons!
How? Using known leap frog technology, even if there are risks in doing that!
We should bear in mind the debt we owe to the brave Russian people. Virtually alone for a substantial period during WW2 they ripped the heart out of the Nazis by fighting them to a standstill, and gradually overcoming an ordeal that resulted in more than 20 million Russian deaths.
“I would be interested to hear your thoughts on what …. the UK in particular should be saying and doing about Russian policy” ! We have been obliged to see jeopardized this diary’s status as magic (conferred you will recall after a request in Comments to see a Brexit government was met in under a fortnight) by the failure of Blue Boris to implement the Johnson-Lavrov Non-Aggression Pact. Had that been in place it would have re-set the Russian relationship, undoing much unnecessary harm, and the appalling events seen in Salisbury may well never have come about.
“Russia should understand and accept that NATO is a defensive alliance with no wish to extend territory by force of arms” – but with a willingness to extend territory by other means, for example by signing-up new members to encircle Russia in flagrant contravention of undertakings given by Bush the First to Russia.
And if ever there was a case for the National Audit Office doing a value for money inspection, it is made by “…Russia manages to sustain 3794 military aircraft, 20,216 tanks and 63 submarines on the same level of defence spending as the UK. The UK has according to the same source 856 planes, 249 tanks and 11 submarines”.