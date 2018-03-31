Brexit lecture – including the impact of the EU on our economy over 45 years

By johnredwood | Published: March 31, 2018

The lecture I gave in Speaker’s House will be shown again on BBC Parliament Channel at 15.10 on the afternoon of Monday 2nd April, for those interested.

7 Comments

  1. marg
    I will watch.The communication between bloggers and yourself gives us an insight into others opinions. Some say you are proselytising , however it could be those with similar feelings about our world simply come together. In the meantime Bach with his Mass, Matthew and Johns passion , will keep me going for the weekend and make me feel very pious.

  2. David Price
    Good .. will it include the Q&A?

  3. Prigger
    I believe I saw it on YouTube. If I remember correctly Mr Speaker made an introduction which appeared to be precisely…exactly the amount of time a speaker dreams of timing so well. Also polite. Full stop.He has his good points

  4. Dennis Zoff
    Thank you John…I will look forward to it.

  5. Denis Cooper
    Thanks, I will set that to record.

  6. Mick
    Watched it first time round and the typical bias bbc had missed off your Q & A section, so I quess that must have had something in it they didn’t want the viewers to be aware of

    • jerry
      @Mick; A typical ill-informed, anti BBC, bias comment. 🙁

      I suspect that the problem is that they did not have proper Q&A microphones at the venue, thus only those at the lectern are picked up properly on the broadcasters recording meaning the Q&A gets edited out for TX – don’t blame the broadcasters for technical issues beyond their control, complain to Mr Speaker!.

