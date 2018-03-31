Easter ideals?

This week end Christians remember the brutal execution of Christ and the resurrection.
We read of him as a great figure. The Son of God to Christians, a great prophet or teacher to non believers. His words echo down the centuries. They are as fresh and relevant today as they were when uttered.
Some wrestle with difficulty with the great gap between the peace loving messages of Christ seeking to improve relations between people and to calm tensions and conflicts on the one hand , and the deeds of the Churches in their centuries of power and wealth on the other.
Sixteenth and seventeenth century Europe was ravaged by religious conflict as rival views of the Christian message were used to fight for money and political control. The Church Militant often struck a political pose, supported warring powers, and provided some of the most influential people and arguments to progress the conflicts and hatred.
Gradually the policy of toleration spread, though it took until the last century to arrive at proper religious toleration in most western countries. I welcome the way today in the UK the Christian Churches respect each other and seek to avoid conflict. Today politics in the UK is not primarily about religion. Mr Blair was strongly advised not to do God as PM.
In today’s world there are still religious wars, and still too many incidents of religious persecution affecting several faiths. Sometimes the western allies intervene in these conflicts, with very mixed results.
In the UK we are left with an Established Church that does make forays into domestic politics, with some of its leaders urging their anti Brexit views on anyone who will listen. Often their main idea is that the state should provide a solution for every economic and moral problem. The private sector is usually something to tax and regulate to prevent or alleviate the alleged harm it does.
In the CoE Guardian readers preach to Telegraph readers. Apparently there is only one Brexit bishop.
Why should Brexit be the heresy that dare not speak its name? It’s the same in academia. Is the dividing line between those who live off the state and those who don’t? I know churchmen don’t literally get paid by HMG, but they are in a similar position nonetheless. Takers versus Makers?
Possibly some clergy – those who place a higher value on feeling than thinking – still equate Leavers with racists. Like the Pharisee, they complacently thank God they are not as other men. Happily God’s take on Brexit, as on so many other things in this vale of tears, remains enigmatic.
Yes the modern church seems to promote the idea of more government as the solution to all ills, both more tax and regulation at national level and more supranational government by the EU. In the Catholic Church the present Pope seems to go the same way. We do not hear from the Church much if anything about the importance of entrepreneurship, innovation and enterprise. It is difficult to see where in the teachings of Christ there is support for this Uber-statist view.
Indeed (to the C of E) the private sector is nearly always something to tax and regulate to prevent or alleviate the alleged harm it does. Yet it is providing things that customers freely pay for and clearly want & need. Furthermore they never discuss the vast harm that over taxation does. Governments tax people and businesses and then spend the receipts nearly always far, far less wisely efficiently than the taxpayer would have done directly. Taxes often destroy incentives to work and kill many jobs stone dead.
May and Hammond have increased taxation to the highest for 40 years and heaped daft regulations and endless tax complexity costs on top of this too.
Do the opposite of anything Justin Welby suggest (rather like the BBC) and we will not go far wrong. Perhaps one or two tax extensions might be a good idea though, ensuring that Bishops pay a “benefit in kind” tax for their palaces (as anyone else would have to) and looking at restricting the charitable tax reliefs for promoters of “belief systems”? They certainly should have no place in the Lords. Also perhaps look at the funding for “religious school” who clearly discriminate unfairly against the rational parents or people of other faiths.
Why on earth do all the large shops and garden centres forced to close tomorrow. What business is it of the C of E to tell others what they can not do on their religious days? What a waste of all these valuable assets for the day and a loss of jobs and income for people.
Church of England weekly attendance falls below 1m for first time I see. So why can these one million order the other 65 million around?
Some people regard private enterprise as a predatory tiger to be shot. Others look on it as a cow they can milk. Not enough people see it as a healthy horse, pulling a sturdy wagon. Winston Churchill
Religion is an insult to human dignity. With or without it you would have good people doing good things and evil people doing evil things. But for good people to do evil things, that takes religion.
Steven Weinberg
Weinberg’s view is simplistic. Which class do you and your behaviour fall into? Good or evil? How do you judge what is good? People who generally seek to do good do evil things both by intention and by mistake. Some evil people mend their ways, influenced by the behaviour of others, who may be motivated by religion. Saul of Tarsus changed from persecuting the early Christian church to being its foremost missionary. John Newton went from slave trader to Anglican minister, writing “Amazing Grace” to describe his experience. Many people share such experiences. Read Wilkerson’s ‘The cross and the switchblade’ or Nicky Cruz’s story ‘Run, baby, run’.
I see that Justin Welby maintains that “tax avoidance is wrong” and that our “our economic model is broken”, and that “regardless of whether it’s gay or straight, sex outside marriage is wrong”.
So I assume he will be happy to pay the benefits in kind charge on his palaces, forgo charitable tax relief, listed building repair VAT reliefs and pay full rates on his churches and buildings?
Legal tax avoidance is actually a very moral activity indeed, providing you spend or invest the money better than the state would. It is very hard not to do this. If business does not minimise its taxes (where it legally can) it tends to go out of business or get taken over. They have little choice.
“Our economic model is broken” he says and he is right. Broken by over taxation, over regulation, climate alarmism, a lack of incentives, daft green loon exaggerations & belief systems. This and the benefit, rights & dependency culture he so loves. If Corbyn ever gets in it will be fully smashed to pieces.
What tiny proportion of the young population have never had sex outside marriage I wonder? Does he really think they we all doing “wrong”?
Still he cannot be all bad as he lists his hobbies as “most things French and sailing”.
“In the UK we are left with an Established Church that does make forays into domestic politics, with some of its leaders urging their anti Brexit views on anyone who will listen.” ..Listening to the messages coming from our church leaders, one can only feel that they have lost their way…they no longer address morals – they are too interested in being politically correct, while at the same time hiding their own sins, and certainly they do not defend their own faith.
Why is the church not protesting at the way Christiainity is being pushed around, submerged? – The way that Easter eggs are no longer designated as “EASTER” etc ed makes a mockery of our traditions – yet what does the church say? Nothing! They are too busy trying to be inclusive, and denying their own religion.
It is also worth noting that the missionary movement was very active beyond Europe, especially in the 19thC and 20thC. This is nowhere more apparent than in the islands of the Pacific where it is not unusual to find that the most substantial buildings are the churches of the often several denominations that sought convert those living there.
How long will it be before they start sending missionaries here to covert the heathen and speak out about the abuse of children in a number of Northern towns.
Yes ,Price Charles summed up the way many feel should be important in the 21st century as he talked about the essence of religion and multi faith.We have to live together , we need to live together and there is not going to be an end to problems until we take the best of human thought , put the myths aside and put past and present acts of killing on another level they should occupy. Murder whether it is cloaked in obsession with religion or war remains murder.People should not be put in a position to defend themselves to deal with the animals who incite terror and furthermore, in the name of religion .This is not godly .The story of Jesus being murdered on the cross fills me with horror.The barbarism of these days should not be worshipped and the fact that we are told that Jesus did not defend himself speaks itself of the need for peace.
Most modern thinkers do not rely on others to find a moral ground to live on , yet there are so many whose common sense leaves them when the responsibility each holds is projected into what has been said before on this site; group think. It seems fairly obvious that ‘group think’ infiltrates all areas of life, for example football crowds, organised religion and politics,but today with our augmented allowance of freedom we can step back and say ‘ no that’s not right’ and we don’t need to kill to prove it.
For me Good Friday was exceptional with my 4 grandchildren playing and learning about family life. I am on to my third dishwasher load. How happy I wish all could be.
Good morning.
To be fair, whilst they are part of the HoL and have a say over our laws and how we are governed, they are entitled to their views.
If like me, you believe that church and state should not mix, then I am afraid we are going to have to have a rethink about how we are governed.
In a recent speech, the PM wanted us to know why we voted BREXIT. Thanks for that PM 😉 /sarc . She stated that we voted, not just to leave the EU, which we did but, that we wanted to change the way we were governed. She wanted to created a; Shared Society.
https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-shared-society-article-by-theresa-may
A few questions to everyone, including our kind host: Who are the Club de Madrid ? What business do they have involving themselves in the way in which we are governed ?
I put the above in this post as our kind host mentions about a supposedly external body (the Church) being involved both in BREXIT and, in our political lives. It seems we are happy for shadowy globalist bodies to dictate how we live, much like the church use to do when under Rome, but not those we elect.
Anyway. Happy Easter for all you Christians, believers of other faiths and non-believers alike. Oh, and a special Happy Easter to all those Pagans whose day it really is.
Indeed the CofE have far less than 1 million people who visit the church each week and yet they force large shops to be shut tomorrow and effectively ban young people from working on a Sunday. What right do the CofE have to boss the other 65 million people around? What does it do to our economy, efficiency and waste to force these expensive assets to close for the day? Why can our youth not learn how to work on Sunday it would do them good.
“give teenagers a Saturday job to foster work ethic” Says Ester McVey today. Why not a Sunday job.
One of my companies used to employ teenagers in the cafe and plant nursery but government (and the church) put too many laws and restrictions in the way so they stopped. On Sunday they could absurdly only work at paper round times (early am) and you had to ask their Schools for permission. Which delayed everything and made it inflexible. Especially as in the holidays the schools were shut!
Christian Churches favour goodness.
Policies enable change to better.
All leaders should express their opinions to act & achieve the best for all.
Bishops in the HoL, one of the many reasons to get rid of it. They should concentrate on the day job.
Christ’s words can be interpreted to mean what we want them to according to the prevailing zeitgeist. Other religions are more rigid and are growing.
My own belief is in the Theory of Everything propounded by the Hawkingists and this is the way civilisation should go if it is to continue to be enlightened. It is the one and only truth.
Alas I do not see free and sunny uplands for our EU loving millennials but a return to life under strict religious fundamentalism.
It is written (in the demographics.)
This is the word of Mutti Merkel.
Happy Easter anyway.
I sincerely hope you all have a fantastic Easter.
There’s been some fantastic posts by John over the last year and regulars who post on this blog have some great insights. I wish you all the best for the future.
My own personal view is that many of this countrys problems is down to mainstream economics which is akin to religious fundamentalism. Which is all based on the religious belief that we are still on the gold standard and fixed exchange rates and our brightest minds are still educated this way at our top universities.
My own economic beliefs are all based on the actual accounting between HM Treasury and the BOE. Which are a world apart from what we are told actually happens.
Food for thought over Easter.
If you believe and have faith that interest rate hikes make a currency stronger and fight inflation then when the FED starting hiking you would have…
Shorted the £ @ 1.2
Shorted the Euro @ 1.06
Shorted Gold @ $1020
Long the Yen @ 1.21
Your economic religious beliefs would have put you in the poor house. I’ve posted the reason why on the yesterdays post.
I’ll let you think about that over Easter.
We need to destroy these economic myths and get on with Brexit otherwise there is no point in it all. If when we are free we are just going to keep on making the same mistakes.
“Mr Blair was strongly advised not to do God as PM.”
In the public sense, that was good advice. But the real question for all of us is, does God do politics? Whatever men said at Christ’s trial, and whatever they say today, we can be assured the King of the Jews will have the last word (John 18-19; Psalm 2).
In an evil, untoward world, conflict is unavoidable. Without it, we wouldn’t even have the limited peace and civilization we have had. So, in this time-limited age of grace, one way or another, politicians have to ‘do God’. But double-agents abound, and as ever, they will be wearing sheep’s clothing. They bleat ‘Peace, peace’ when there is no peace: but ‘by their fruits you will know them’!
People who wish to follow and practice a religion and adhere to its dogma have every right to do so and should even be allowed to try by peaceful means to persuade others to adopt their religious beliefs. That applies as much to secular ideologies as it does to religious ones. Unfortunately ideologies are potent beliefs as they all either have in built instructions whereby the founders (those who wrote the ideological texts) explicitly demand that if all else fails to convert unbelievers then force should be employed and all opposition to it be squashed. Alternatively if there is no such instruction then ideologies being faith based(secular ones are no less so even if their founders and adherents would have us believe otherwise) are open to false interpretation and malicious manipulation by those who would use them for their own ends. Marx got one thing right when he wrote “Religion is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, and the soul of soulless conditions. It is the opium of the people”. Secular ideologies can just as easily replace the word religion.
For me logic and reason should never have allowed the birth of ideologies religious or secular. However us humans may be sentient and capable of high levels of intelligent thought but nature thoughtlessly and perhaps humorously gave us different capacities to apply our superior intelligence and we do so with a variety of wisdom and the use of common sense as we do with all the other attributes that nature endows us with. Hence we often which is very often make incomprehensible choices which has saddled us with a human environment that is heavily influenced by the irrational and emotional. We generally cope with this situation but frequently we do not and our behaviour deteriorates to a point that it causes considerable suffering.
Nigel Farage is Martin Luther reborn. Both confronted the status quo, turned it on its head and paid the price but their contributions will and still do resonate throughout the ages
Death and rebirth is the Easter message. The UK died in 1973. How long will we have to wait for its rebirth? With this PM at the helm and the Anglophobe presence cemented hard into the body politic of the UK we could be waiting an eternity
What is needed is simple. A PM and a party dedicated to an independent, sovereign United Kingdom. At present, we don’t have that
Where is our salvation?
I do not agree with the Church meddling in Politics especially in the democratic decision of the people to Leave the EU. However, I do believe that door was opened for them by the Cameron Government when he/they interfered with a very long established Religious ceremony.
Religion. Nonsense believed by those brainwashed from birth.
I’m afraid that those at the top of Church of England are attempting to get more political power and become politically correct at the expense of spreading the Gospel.
Too often are our Bishops and Archbishops willing to get involved in political issues, particularly now we have an Archbishop of Canterbury who was once in big business.
Perhaps they yearn for a modern day version of the 16th century Church Militant with a future Archbishop acting as Cardinal Richelieu once did in France!
Years back the authorities in Buenos Aires decided to have a memorial service for the ‘disappeared’- those thousands that disappeared during the time the right wing junta army were in control. When the day came- the cathedral was full of dignataries politicians diplomats ambassadorial etc etc who filled one side of the church. On the other side was a complete array of the armed services, generals admirals etc etc but across the street behind the police barriers, still protesting, were the ‘mothers of the disappeared’