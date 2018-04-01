The EU gets it, and decides to become more giving and forgiving

April 1
I hear that in a timely way EU leaders meeting in private have become alarmed. They are getting reports of a growing revolt in the UK against the long and unhelpful Brexit talks and have decided they need to take it seriously. After all, what would it achieve if they beat the UK government into submission only to find that UK voters were once again insistent that they just want to leave. Last time they succeeded in crushing a UK PM in negotiations it led directly to the vote to leave. This time it could lead to an early exit without any deal.
Germany is very worried they will not be able to export all those cars and manufactured goods tariff free. All countries are worried they wont get the £40bn leaving present which will so ease the financial pain of the UK’s departure. They are concerned that the UK may not be such a willing strategic partner, carrying a disproportionate share of the defence and Intelligence burden for the continent. The UK might become even less willing to take unemployed people from the continent and welcome them into jobs with benefit top ups.
As a result sources close on this special day tell me they are now resolving to let the UK have all it wants in terms of a future trade and economic partnership in the hope that will be enough to assuage the growing concern in the UK about the extent of the give aways. There is even discussion that as the EU thinks you need to pay to trade maybe they should do the paying, as they are the ones with the big surplus and with most to lose. Perhaps all those Remain commentators and politicians who have been telling us how the EU will be nasty, keen to give us a lousy deal, were wrong after all. Maybe the rest of the EU is learning that democracy is a fine thing and the UK has made a democratic decision. Maybe they see the advantages for them. Mr Macron can wield more power without the UK there, and Mrs Merkel can help complete her political union without the Uk trying to hold her back. As a result it is possible the UK will be allowed to eat cake, indeed encouraged to eat cake. Then all the rest of EU all can eat cake as well.
The UK might become even less willing to take unemployed people from the continent and welcome them into jobs with benefit top ups.
Do other EU countries do this for us? Not in my experience. This is a very good reason to leave without a deal. Tax payers have a hard enough job funding the welfare state now without adding foreigners to the burden. We fund free schooling, translators, health care, housing etc. There are so many of our own people struggling with everyday needs, paying taxes without having to give away benefits to the rest of the world. Let Macron and Merkel get on with fleecing the rest of Europe. We need to get the hell out of it. We’ve been a cash cow and soft touch for too long.
on this fine day of the first of April, Dr. Redwood seems to have conjured up Santa Clause as well!
We can all dream; I dream of a UK government so brilliant that its incompetence, acquiescence, duplicity and general distain for the people who voted for Brexit, is some kind of brilliant, tactical, negotiating plan, and it will all turn out alright on the night. I may be mistaken.
They have got to be kidding. The EU has been “nasty and keen to give us a lousy deal”.
First impressions count and the EU and it’s prime movers decided it’s best course was to insult, punish and rip off of the people of the UK. They are unreliable “friends” and can never be trusted.
No amount of trade deals that likely only favour the city will make up for the contempt they have shown for us, nor the ineptitude and disloyalty of our government.
All the offers must be taken off the table and we should not agree any trade deal, nor continue provide the level of aid and support they have enjoyed over my lifetime.
Let them demonstrate this new found attitude of cooperation and see what they can offer with no promise of anything in return.
Very good if true; I remain sceptical. The EU is to bureaucratic to understand such subtleties.
No. We know that Brexit in Name Only is now inevitable. May will just hand the EU everything and a compliant media will try to spin the outcome as a success. No Conservative is prepared to do the necessary and remove her.
The party will suffer the consequences in the long term, but that is little comfort to all of us who wanted a clean and timely Brexit
Nice attempt at an April fool’s joke JR: “…they are now resolving to let the UK have all it wants in terms of a future trade and economic partnership in the hope that will be enough to assuage the growing concern in the UK about the extent of the give aways. “
The EU will fight to the end to keep some control over the UK, while giving us the worst deal possible….. Leopards just do not change their spots, and these ones are too mean to be concerned for our feelings.