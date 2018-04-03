Innovations to like, and innovations that disappoint

I am all in favour of new technology. It can deliver more to us for less. It can help us in ways we did not imagine. It drives good change in the corporate world, forcing businesses to adjust to new competitors and to rethink their goods and services. It often produces a product or service which becomes a must.
There are also times when innovation produces a product or service which is little or no improvement on what it seeks to replace. Change makers can become mesmerised by the technology and think less about the customer. Much change is healthy, but some change can be expensive, disruptive or simply unnecessary.
I was an early adopter of mobile phones, as it was a big leap forward to be able to contact people from wherever you are. Many of the improvements made to cars, to their safety and comfort, are most welcome. Modern computers enable us to find information without going to the library and to send out material without having to persuade an editor or publisher.
I ask myself which innovations that are currently being discussed would do most to improve my life? Clearly a self driving car that took responsibility for my travel would provide a big increase in freedom and give me back the hours I spend in traffic jams studying the safety of the road ahead. I would like a self controlled hoover that could clean a room whilst I was doing something else in another room. More automation of other cleaning routines would also be good news.
There are some changes which have not brought obvious benefits. As a taxpayer I get my share of the big bills for switching trains to electric drive, but as a passenger I do not see any improvement of an electric train over a diesel. All the time we generate electricity from coal and gas it is difficult to see the environmental case as well. Electricity as a secondary fuel incurs energy losses at the power station and in transmission as well as in turning the energy into drive power in the engine.
I have given up on my digital radio at home and gone back to the old analogue one, despite the poor BBC signal. The digital radios are difficult to tune in, slow to warm up and often provide a poor quality output. The one I have to have to have in the car regularly cuts out in busy places.
Quite a few of the digital control systems are far less effective than old fashioned switches and dials. Fiddling about with a light display operated by applying finger pressure to a pad is not as quick or easy as setting a dial to a required setting.
I would be interested to hear your list of good and bad new ideas.
21 Comments
I agree with you over the car radio. I would like to see better reception for mobile phones where there are none at the moment. I would also like Sturgeon to concentrate on providing a faster broadband service for rural areas. So many of us are trying to run a business and it is very frustrating sometimes when you cannot access your bank account. She is threatening to use money from Scotland’s national banks to prop up subsidies for wind turbines! The woman should do her homework. She should be helping genuine businesses not inflicting higher costs on them for energy.
This digital age is only offering advantages to the few as usual.
I am not an early adopter. Maybe it is an age thing, but I find I have enough ‘stuff’.
My TV lasted a couple of decades until the change in signal forced me to buy a new one. The old one had no remote. I considered remote control something for the lazy. The new TV had a 3D facility which I never use.
I had a minidisc system which is now obsolete. Same applies to VHS recorders and cassette tapes.
The consumer society has lost its appeal for me.
I do like new watch technology. Solar powered quartz movements with synchronisation to the atomic clock. A complete game changer over mechanical movements. Much cheaper to buy and minimal service costs.
However, there is still cachet in high end Swiss mechanical timepieces and people buy them despite the fact they offer less accuracy and can incur high maintenance and service costs. I suppose it is the most widely accepted form of male jewellery.
Youngsters don’t bother with wristwatches. They take the time from their phones.
I’m so glad to find someone else who finds push button digital controls inconvenient but I do react positively to most innovations; Sat Nav is a great improvement over trying to read a map while driving or shouting at your spouse when you get lost. Adaptive cruise control and lane keeping remove some of the tedium of driving. My battery powered lawn mower is more convenient than cable powered, easier to start than petrol and less work than push. A pumped shower delivers a good amount of water, unlike an electric one, at a consistent temperature, unlike a gravity one. My grandfather had a water softener but operating it required a qualification in engineering, which he had, while my digital one only requires me to add salt every 6 weeks.
“I would like a self controlled hoover that could clean a room whilst I was doing something else in another room. ”
My daughter in law in Singapore has one of these already.
She is a Catholic lady called Mary-Lou.
Dear Dr Redwood,
Off topic, but what is your view on all of this blue passport noise? My inclination is that we want to be a more global Britain, so the location of where the passports are made shouldn’t matter. Protesting against outsourcing our passport manufacturing to the cheapest and most competent bidder is giving the impression that Brexit will result in “Little Britain”.
I think it would be good to have some Leave MPs pointing out why choosing the best bidder is the best option for the country/taxpayer.
Reply This is now the subject of court action so I will not be commenting. I do think once we are out of the EU we need to revise our rules for public procurement, currently designed by the EU.
In theory a new technology that is introduced that is either unnecessary or does not perform better or even as good as that which it replaces should quickly be removed from sale/introduction as consumers do not purchase them or show in other ways their diapproval. The marketplace is a wonderful system for sorting out good from bad. If it does not then the chances are that some external force is being applied that disrupt the normal market function of separating the wheat from the chaff. That external force it can be confidently claimed to be being exercised by either politicians/government, bureaucrats, government agencies, vested interests and most likely a combination of two or more of them.
O/T Yesterday I visited the Churchill War Rooms. In the shop I saw a book entitled “How to think like Churchill”
I wondered if I should buy a copy and send it to the Prime Minister. I didn’t in the end as I didn’t think she would read it.
Simple electronic items have become so complicated and provide far too many functions that may never be required. Manufacturers have been providing too many ‘bells and whistles’ to compete in the market. With all these extra attached functions, 120 pages of instructions are required. Do they provide these? Well not directly, one now has to ‘go online’ and download
the bl**dy thing.
Dazzling blue LED headlights should be uninvented.
The wheelie bin – lids open with Bernoulli effect, recycling ones fall over due to insufficient weight, give excuse for dustmen not to collect rubbish just to wheel bin, a handful for elderly to wheel to roadside rather than dustment to collect. Many councils have innovated a rubbish disposal service that includes such a bad device and no service.
The innovation of children always being right and adults being evil is destroying schools and social behaviour.
The innovation of allowing serious offenders freedom is not a deterrent.
The innovation of too much high end kit in the navy and air force is leading to loss of existing capital.
The innovation of an independent BoE has led to a nation of borrowers not savers.
The innovation of devolved power has left England behind.
Some rules to prevent built in obsolescence might however make sense in some areas if done well. Things should be built to last a reasonable length of time and spare parts should be available.
I guess you mean “vacuum cleaner” rather than the trade name you mentioned 🙁
Maybe better to say Dyson, which is named after a Brexit supporting James Dyson…
Certainly digital is not always better, my old Volvo had three rotatory heater controls which you could easily set without needing to take your eyes off the road. Whereas my current German built car, quite often you need to look at the central screen in-order to fine tune the heater settings.
DAB digital radio, other than the issues with very variable received signal strength, quite often the quality of the broadcast sound on any particular service is down to economics (the cost of different transmitted bit rates). Certainly with DAB+ there was/is the option of better quality but too often broadcasters have opted for cost savings rather than quality.
Mr Redwood,
You should ask your famous MP colleague how he manages without domestic automation.
Anyway, as in your example of diesel driven trains and digital displays, most of it benefits te consumer only indirectly, because it makes the service or product less expensive to produce. Electric trains especially use up base load power that must be generated anyway and once electrified the system has lower costs. In fact, hypothetically converting electric track to diesel by taking out the power lines and buying diesel engines, is somewhat analogous to the combined tasks of messrs Davis & Fox, the brexit custodians…
Some innovations are progress. Parking sensors and cameras alleviate aging stiff necks. Others are just sales gimmicks. Anyone dependent on anti collision warning and automatic breaking should not be in control of a vehicle.
The politically driven surge to everything electric is a strategically dumb move, due to it’s inherent vulnerability and our inability to generate enough of it within the UK. At the domestic level I like the flexibility of electric ovens, a gas hob and a BBQ. Electricity cuts are a feature of life in Spain so having options is important.
Some innovation is ignored, yet again for political reasons. I often speculate that every MP must have a rent earning windmill in their back garden, but seriously dare I mention yet again, the development of a super efficient petrol engine by Mazda, the development of very low emission diesel engines using ACCT in Loughborough, the development of an emission free coal burning power station in Madras. You havn’t seen air pollution until you have experienced it in Madras (Chennai). Government seems to have been frightened off fracking by a rag tag of nimbies. Both the fear of it, and the lack of resolution to get on with it, based on ignorance.
I would vote against the automatic vacuum cleaner because it only does floors and I would miss the arrival of Marie each week who has the added advantage of improving my abysmal Spanish. I am all for innovation , but lets keep it real
Innovation is fine, yet many now folk pronounce its adjective strangely.
Somehow ‘InnOvative’ changed to ‘InnIvative’ without useful purpose.
Car bumpers were added to avoid small impact damage to vehicles.
Manfrs presenting them as cosmetic destroyed their value at high cost.
Clothes needing ironing are as backward as a butler needing to iron his master’s newspaper.
Email may have done most to reduce waste.
The productivity gains from the IT revolution over the last 30 years are vast and often underestimated.
As one trivial example. When I was a teenager in 1988, I used to save up and buy CD’s from my Saturday job.
One album cost around £15. I used to be able to buy 2 or 3 a month.
My teenagers though have a family subscription to Spotify. That costs £15 a month shared by all three of them – a fiver each.
For that, they get an almost unlimited amount of music. And some of it is even quite good 🙂
It’s a shame that a little bit of research wasn’t done before criticising electric trains. Diesel trains don’t run like cars, they are actually mobile power stations as they carry a diesel generator which produces electricity, and it is that electricity which then actually moves the train.
As such, diesel trains are heavier since they need to carry a generator that electric trains don’t, along with a giant fuel tank to power that generator, which makes for worse acceleration and braking performance, along with increased maintenance cost and complexity. I’d suggest a quick read of the issues in serving the new Green Park station on the Reading to Basingstoke line without electrification.
They can also offer increased passenger capacity, as evidenced on the Great Western line where the new electric trains offer 10 carriages for passengers in the same space the old diesel trains offered 8 due to the fact that the space occupied by the generators and fuel tanks in the old diesel traction units can be given over to additional seats.
Back in 1964 the Rover 2000 made a feature of the fact that the control knobs on the dashboard were a different shape so their function can be ‘felt’. My latest car has a touch screen that can’t be easily/safely read while driving yet should I brush my hand against it when I grope for a nearby manual knob will instantly change the radio channel to I know not where. Talking of radio controls, my first car radio with remote controls had them on ‘sticks’ that kept their place. my last two cars have them on the steering wheel so I never know exactly where they are. (How come my central heating timer can do GMT/BST but DAB radio equipped cars can’t?).
I agree with you that digital radios and TVs are slow to switch on and tune. One of our sets is slow to switch off so one tends to push the on/off button twice in frustration; the TV rewards us by eventually switching off – then switching on again!
I look forward to ringing for a driverless electric car to take me to my country pub about 2 miles away and then bring me home again an hour or two later .
The rebirth of the country pub ?