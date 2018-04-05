Government Consultation on Unauthorised Development and Encampments

The Government is seeking views on the effectiveness of powers for dealing with unauthorised development and encampments. This consultation asks a series of questions relating to powers for dealing with unauthorised development and encampments, including:

• local authority and police powers

• court processes

• trespass

• planning enforcement

• the provision of authorised sites

• the impacts on the travelling community

The consultation is open to local authorities, police, local residents and community groups. You may register your views at:

https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/powers-for-dealing-with-unauthorised-development-and-encampments

The consultation closes on 15 June.