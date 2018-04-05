More car industry investment – thanks to Brexit?

Nissan, Toyota and Vauxhall have all now announced important investments in the UK post the referendum. We were told the opposite would happen by Remain. During our tine in the EU Ford pulled out of making vehicles here and BL collapsed completely.
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
John,
When, you write short notes on a particular industry and all relate it to the EU, it gets rather distorted.
Let us not forget that the reason why, BL no longer exists was because the quality of their cars was simply not up to scratch, compared with the Japanese and European competition, it had very little to do with the EU.
I seem to recall my father’s Austin was at the Garage 13 times in two ears.
As usual, politicians try to highlight the ups, ignore the lows…
Whilst it is good news that investment has been secured the picture for the UK vehicle market place is not so rosy (year-on-year sales are down 5.7%), and as our domestic new car sales figures are traditionally seen as a barometer for the health of the wider economy…
Just goes to show what a load of old tosh the remainers are capable of saying. Mrs May will play into their hands though. This government is the worst in a very long time John. They are doing so much damage to all sectors and not one of you has the gumption to take her out. What a mess.
To borrow a phrase from HRH Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktum in his ‘address to the Nation’ some years ago:
“We don’t wait for the future – we build it”.
He did and so will we.
All good stuff for Brexit and the motor industry and automotive suppliers, I did notice the good news was sticking in Len McCluskey throat as he was being interviewed and trying to put a negativety on it, no pleasing some people especially remoaners
If the EU were stupid enough to force a reversion to WTO rules this might incentivise the likes of Mercedes to open plants in the UK too.
Could it be because the PM has assured them that we will be staying in the Customs Union and single market with BRINO.
There’s more than a whiff of rot at the heart of government.
Quite amusing to read this compared to the BBC headline ‘UK Car Registrations Plunge in March’ http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-43643741
“The SMMT has consistently blamed economic uncertainty, which it links to Brexit – and the collapse in diesel sales.”
Great!
That’s good for employment and BREXIT – BUt won’t that also mean more cars on our already clogged up roads ….. It’s time the government helped to create other industries to take the place of cars running on the ground….
End-using consumers dictate what is produced & at what price. Manufacturers try to make the most of what they can supply. Britain is returning to its better place with freedom to enable them.
In context JR, a £100 million to upgrade a Van factory, would just about buy four miles of Motorway.
The question of was it Brexit or not Brexit that caused or did not cause whatsit. Have a look at the actual numbers. I tried to explain the difference between money and credit the other day, alas, that fell on stony ground.
https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/statistics/visual-summaries/money-and-credit-statistics
You can see the actual affect of the June 16 referendum. Money and credit expansion is gradually slowing down. Households are doing their best keeping the retail sector alive with more borrowing and will probably keep aggregate demand in the economy up for another two or three quarters.
Rover was given 50M by the Labour Government, when the election was over it was moved lock stock and barrel to China.
The Vauxhall commitment will be a huge relief to the staff whose jobs Brexit jeopardised. The amount involved, however, is trivial and one has to assume that no real decision has been made .
It is quite clear that a Plant devoted to production for the European market cannot survive the imposition of tariffs and customs checks, and unless there is a structural change it will be gone in due course .
It is a terrible situation to be in and I can only say I am delighted that there is more hope now than there was last week .
( How much they will appreciate the crowing of Brexiteers I think we can guess….)