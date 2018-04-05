Shop prices fall again

In the year to March 2018 UK shop prices fell by 1% according to the British Retail Consortium. They tell us that “shop prices have been deflationary for 59 months now, and this is the deepest deflation since February 2017”. I haven’t heard the usual voices scrambling to tell us this is all because of Brexit. There has been far less comment on this than the rush to get it wrong when general prices were briefly going up a bit faster last year, when many came forward to tell us it was the result of sterling which in turn they thought was related to Brexit. I explained then that their forecasts of much higher inflation to come were likely to prove wrong, and explained how they had misunderstood the movements of sterling and their likely impact on prices.
Sterling has been rising gently for some time as we move closer to Brexit, and shop prices have fallen again. Sterling fell a lot in the year and a half before the vote for unrelated reasons. It had fallen from $1.71 to $1.42 before the referendum. This did not stop shop prices falling. It is around $1.40 today. The Euro was strong last year against all comers. Shop prices have always had more to do with world output, internet competition to retailers and the hugely competitive market for things like clothing and electrical appliances that the world market has provided. The Retail Price Index has been more volatile thanks to rising international energy prices and domestic price pressures like Council Tax and the EU/UK move to dearer electricity for policy reasons.
I see this PM is going ahead with a socialist inspired energy price cap to the point of using parliamentary legislation to impose it
It’s very sad to see this piece of legislation backed by my party. It reveals this PM’s deep seated socialist tendencies and that is warning sign to all those who embrace and cherish economic and personal freedoms
She conveniently ignores the fact that energy companies (producers or indeed suppliers) must find other ways of recouping the cost of production and cost of capital and capital replacement. That is the nature of commerce.
It is healthy competition between suppliers that imposes downward pressure on prices not profiteering politicians who think they can profit politically from ‘untrammelled’ virtue signalling.
This PM leaves a sour taste. Her micro-interventionist mindset, across many private areas of life, is deeply un-British and is leading this country in a direction that will have and is having pernicious consequences
Mr. Redwood points to shop prices and investment in car production as outcomes that have gone the opposite way to that predicted by the experts of Project Fear.
All well and good.
However, the issue that will concern many here is the lack of progress on clean Brexit and the woeful performance of the Prime Minister and her ministers and civil servants.
I don’t see anything improving on this front. The Prime Minister will be allowed to limp on and drag us into Brexit in Name Only.
Yes.
It strikes me that too many Tories have accepted the dark side of politics, and move towards a socialist agenda on too many things – It is time the Tories showed their mettle and stood up for their own deep rooted beliefs.
Good morning.
All government (Tory) inspired price rises. Just think how much better things could be without the State ripping us off.
I look forward, to the reduction of retail food prices once we can begin buying from the rest of the World.
Each human action causes an equal & opposite reaction, resulting in what we demand & produce at commercial price.
This cannot be good for our high street, which we are in grave danger of losing, thanks to online competition and excessive taxes that are faced by small shops…. Time the government awoke to this, and made it possible for all shops to make a reasonable profit from their trade..
We have already lost so many high street names – One might suspect that this is an agreed policy by government to wipe out the high street, but where will it lead….
My shares in Debenhams are unrealistically low, and other companies that supply food and raw materials are suffering, not only because of government policy, but being in the EU has not helped them one bit!
ERI effect also shows in PPI. If increase continues to same level as early 2015 then cost push effect might continue to alleviate. That said if ERI does not strengthen much further then the capacity and wage issues will become larger before CPI is back to target. Moreover whether if it is the expectation of a rate hike that is driving the ERI increase then something will have to be delivered.