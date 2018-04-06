Higher taxes cut car sales as planned

The Treasury has hit diesel car sales hard as the government wished. They have managed to bring the whole new car market down for a year by pushing up taxes in the Spring 2017 budget and leaving open future tax attacks on diesels in particular. People fear further action by national and local government. It was a surprising policy choice given the considerable work past governments put in to getting more car engine manufacture in the UK.
There have been stenuous efforts to blame Brexit and ” confidence” but the numbers showed confidence and car purchases soared for nine months after the vote, and then plunged as the taxes came in and car loans were tightened by regulatory action. I blame the taxes.
I guess the Treasury is pleased with its work. It has achieved a big planned reduction in new diesels, despite new diesel cars meeting all the government’s own emission standards. It also has the side effect of bringing the UK growth rate down a little to get it closer to the official forecasts.
It probably means the government has collected less revenue overall, as the higher VED will be more than offset by the big fall in tax on new car sales. There is a 20 % tax on new cars, so each sale lost us a big hit on tax revenue.This then means the Treasury scramble around for something else it can impose a higher tax on, which could help slow another part of the economy they do not like. I will highlight some of their other successes in using higher taxes in posts to come.
21 Comments
Today higher rate tax payers are awarded a higher threshold before paying tax a the higher rate. Also today the secondary earnings level for NI is increased by twice the amount of the higher rate threshold increase thus offsetting any benefit.
What is the Treasury trying to achieve by this Mr Redwood?
They are trying to deceive of course. Read Hammond’s rather silly article in the Telegraph today. Or look at his absurdly complex plan to “pretend” he has increase IHT thresholds to £1M by 2020 as promised by Osborne. Not that this will last long if Corbyn gets in. Plus we have the 20% increase in insurance premium tax going to 12% or even 20% from the 1st June and the bonkers sugar tax. Then we have his new double taxation of landlord interest (hitting tenants).
Just the IPT tax might well cost a family with two cars, travel insurance and a house
perhaps £300 or more. Higher taxes from here give less tax receipts and damage the economy get real Hammond and stop the endless government waste.
Plus the rather large increases in Council Tax.
Yes Thats it – tax something more, get less of it. Seems obvious & indeed in the case of diesel cars, cigarettes and sugary drinks that is the express objective (probably with the quiet hope that it won’t be too successful so the revenue comes in). But why doesn’t this logic apply to work and entrepreneurship? The Conservative Govt still has an uncompetitive 45% top rate of income tax, 28% CGT and has succeeded in forcing out loads of high tax contributing foreigners with the non-Dom tax. All virtue-signalling gesture policies. Post Brexit we can’t afford this, the U.K. will need to be relentless in making rational policy choices.
A rational & simpler taxation system at sensible levels would do wonders for the economy and even for tax receipts.
Hammond must go he is doing huge harm.
How about a tax rebate on those of us who called it right and ran petrol because we never believed in diesels anyway ? Overly complicated running on a dirty fuel – it had to be too good to be true.
The early scrapping of servicible diesel cars and their replacement will cause far greater emissions in the long run.
Why not a system of rewards to go petrol instead ?
Always a punishment tax, isn’t it. Even when it’s the government’s fault.
I am getting tired of people in very big cars dictating what kind of cars should be on the road. I am getting tired of big fat men and women telling us how much sugar we ought to eat and how much alcohol we ought to drink too.
Meanwhile knife crime is soaring, police are not investigating “minor” crimes like housebreaking and burglary.
And the government is seriously at sea over Brexit.
We need a lot of improvement fast or the Labour Anti Semites and Chavez impersonators will take over the government of this country.
The police certainly seem to have totally given up on most crimes in my experience. Other than attacking journalist, historic alleged sex crimes and hate crimes it seem.
They even announced it for shoplifters up to £200, to encourage them one assumes.
Is that per day, per hour, per shop or per incident?
Me too, also of people who spend millions on their personal travel bills while lecturing us all on global warming and C02 “pollution”.
Mike, I’m sure you were as ‘delighted’ as I was to read today that a new Chief Constable has told his officers’ male voice choir that they must admit females. How can we sufficiently applaud such brilliant prioritising?
As for the Treasury, I can only assume that the Russians have been tampering with its water supply, adding a toxin that, while not fatal, induces permanent idiocy.
I find this debate about car sales odd. Did the very cold beast from the east not have an impact in car sales in March?
Who is going to head off to the local BMW /Dacia/whatever dealer if they need a snow plough?
P.S. at least the security check gave me car pictures today!
Just another dumb episode in how not to run an economy and being totally ignorant of basic politics i.e. common sense.
Today the vexed question of student loans shows another example of we have a problem let’s complicate it. Increasing the threshold fine, but why not for all student debts?
Same with stamp duty – relief for just first time buyers – why not all buyers below £500k.
For me simplicity is a big key to business success, the lack of it is why government cocks everything up.
No doubt May and Hammond are conspiring to keep growth down after Brexit by keeping us in alignment with EU policies and no doubt continuing shovelling shed loads of money at Brussels.
What is the government doing about the thousands of EU registered bangers driven by the immigrants. No tax or MOT and ignored by the police unless they’re involved in an accident.
They are the real polluters.
Sometimes it seems Mr Redwood’s support for his party is wearing thin!
It certainly feels as if the Government is determined to alienate its core voters. I suppose this is what happens when so many MPs are (or appear to be) in thrall to the execrable EU. Why is the Treasury so determined to make the dire prophecies about Brexit self-fulfilling? Isn’t the well-being of the country more important than being able, in the end, to say ”We told you so”?
So casting off the Evil Empire is not sufficient, we must cast off Hammond’s Exchequer too. Soon may it happen.
I cease to be surprised by the nonsense that emanates from Westminster nowadays, it’s as if they’re using the Lewis Carroll book “Alice in Wonderland” as a template for their policies.
I can sense John’s exasperation again this morning!
If tax income is down because of the diesel policies, where are we going to be hit next?
So much contradictory advice is sloshing around about diesels, petrol and electric powered cars. It’s no wonder sensible folk are refusing to buy new and highly depreciating vehicles and either keeping older ones well maintained and driven responsibly or buying properly inspected used cars from reputable dealers.
And while we’re on road transport, why are newly resurfaced roads afflicted by drain and other steel covers being at a different level to the new surface? This increases wear and tear on all vehicles and is hazardous to cyclists. I have in mind the road past Wokingham station, but it applies everywhere. Is it due to the incompetence of contractors? Or is it deliberate to act as a traffic “calming” measure?
Makes sense; socialists doing what comes naturally, social engineering. Why do we keep seeing the type of policies as threatened in the election Manifesto that resulted in such a poor election result?
OT. Yesterday my cousin came around. A lady who reached the top of her profession, headed a department and had two children along the way, now retired. She thought that Mrs May’s gender pay reporting was a complete waste of time and earnings are part of the choices people make to lead their lives in the manner they desire!
I remember the grim days of high taxes. That’s why we are determined to bring them down says PHILIP HAMMOND today.
So why does he keep putting them up hand over fist at every opportunity one wonders? Does he think we are idiots and do not notice?
You need to stop pissing money down the drain on endless government nonsense. From here cutting taxes will raise more anyway, as would tax simplification – get a grip man or go!