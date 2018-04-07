Chancellor Osborne hit the buy to let market with tax rises

In the spring budget of 2016 just before the referendum the government decided it wanted to rein in buy to let housing investment. It introduced a 3% extra Stamp Duty on BTL and other second homes, and announced the phased removal of interest relief on purchasing Buy to Let property.
I presume the government is pleased with the results of its tax rises. According to the Investment Mortgage Lenders the £25 bn of net investment in 2015-16 collapsed to just £5 bn the year after the tax rises. This 80% decline has certainly truncated the successful growth in private rented accommodation, and had knock on effects to the workloads of house agents, builders, renovators and removal firms.
I did not quite understand why policy reversed, as it had been policy of both Laour and the Consevatves to enocurage a larger prvate rented sector to complement social rented and ownership. Many people were fed up with the very low interest returns on their savings held in relatively safe bonds or in savings accounts. They decided to do what the Bank and its Quantitative Easing policy was meant to be about, taking more risk with their savings and introducing some borrowing to their investments to make them more worthwhile. This substantial sum did produce some more homes for people to live in, and helped reduce the rate of rent increases people experienced.
It does make another good example for my series showing how higher taxes do have a direct and often profound effect on behaviour. Here is another great illustration of how higher taxes reduce economic output. The government achieved all it could have wanted in the first year of the tax with such a large reduction in Buy to Let. As a result it also lost a range of other tax revenues on the activity which was cancelled.
69 Comments
Cameron and Osborne were against the concept of property ownership for normal people, as indeed is the Conservative party. Naturally they are happy for their own class to accumulate wealth.
Hitting your core voters on the assumption they have nowhere else to go has cost the Conservatives my vote…and no doubt many more.
It has cost them my vote too, together with their denial of the problems in the NHS, and their ‘political correctness ‘ that has allowed the current serious crime problems in some parts of London. We have been consistently told that violent crime is falling, while the real problem is now being revealed.
Oh for a Government with some backbone!!
The London crime problem I reckon is not so much a PC problem, but a society problem of the offspring of casual relationships. Children growing up without a father (usually) end up finding their identity in gangs.
Expect this problem to get worse until marriage is respected again.
The tax & benefit system deliberately rewards and augments this! I suspect it is mainly a problem of criminal drug gangs and infighting between them.
But then we have no deterrent policing. Shop lifters not prosecuted, 2/3 of burglaries not investigated ….. We essentially seem to have “do nothing policing”. Just issue a crime number and send out a victim of crime letter, until that is someone is actually killed or nearly killed.
Unless it is someone parking for 1 min over time, putting rubbish in the wrong bin or putting a tyre in a bus lane who can be mugged that is.
Dear Dave–Is one allowed in this day and age to talk about a father in such a way–that is as if there is the slightest difference between a father and a mother? Does anybody I wonder remember, Wait till your father gets home?
Time for a real right of centre party that sticks to its core agenda… The Tories could still become that party if they were to lose the socialists in their midst, but I suspect nothing will change until UKIP are fully established, and in Westminster…
Bryan Hariss; “The Tories could still become that party if they were to lose the socialists in their midst”
Well yes indeed, but the first priority is surely to get elected and if elected to remain elected…
“but I suspect nothing will change until UKIP are fully established, and in Westminster…”
Not sure if you are being serious or just attempting a late April fools joke!
Well to get elected and stay elected you should not promise to put taxes up and benefits down in a manifesto. Not have the highest and most complex taxes for 40 years, not waste money hand over fist on HS2, Hinkley C, endless bloated government and the bloated state, relax planning and get out of the damn way.
Do the things that actually work for the economy for a change. Perhaps start by actually keeping Osborne’s £1M each IHT promise (about the only sensible proposal he ever made but ratted upon of course).
Absurdly high taxes yet over 50% have to wait over a week to see a GP. Not a vet though you can get one of them very easily and promptly! I wonder why could it be the state runs the rationed one and not the other?
Hear hear!
UKIP’s 2015 manifesto was head and shoulders above anything produced by the LibLabCon, which is why Mr Cameron used the nuclear option of a referendum, the result of which his party is now trying to dilute.
Bryan
UKIP? Youre having a laugh surely.
Actually what we need is none of the old left/right/centre nonsense its the 21st century. Its time for some creative and radical thinking amongst the political class. Innovation is whats needed
We need a party that is run bottom up, not top down. We need a party that encourages and supports people to be self sufficient and responsible citizens whilst using the smaller amount of taxes raised to support those citizens who through no fault of their own need societies help . We need to ring fence what government and taxes are for. Billions are spent on unnecessary departments, quangos, NGO’s, and national and local projects that are of no real benefit or need. Localism and iDemocracy is the way forward. Inspire the next generation by actually operating in this century not the last two
I agree with both Micky and Cheshire Girl. A new party is required. As paleoconservatives pointed out in the USA
“What paleoconservatism tries to tell Americans is that the dominant forces in their society are no longer committed to conserving the traditions, institutions, and values that created and formed it, and, therefore, that those who are really conservative in any serious sense and wish to live under those traditions, institutions, and values need to oppose the dominant forces and form new ones.”
The UK needs to address this issue too.
@mickc; How did Cameron and Osborne stifle “the concept of property ownership normal people”, if they wanted to do that we would have seen the largest increase in LA housing stocks since the 1950s, not a massive (by recent standards) increase in private house building, together with schemes designed to help those on low pay or first time buyers get onto the housing ladder!
Hopefully they have finally leaned the obvious lesson of May’s “Vote for me and we will will increase taxes, decrease benefits and kick our natural supporters in the teeth” manifesto. But not much sign of this. They just seem like a warm up act for Corbyn, This socialist light before the main act.
The idiotic sugar tax coming in the yesterday too. Can Hammond not find someone sensible in the mould of Prof Minford, Sir Alan Arthur Walters. Milton Friedman. There are a few sensible right wing economist around after all. Or they could just ring me up for free. I would have avoided the ERM, the EURO, the punishment manifesto and all his very many recent fiscal, energy, policy and spending mistakes.
The apprentice levy tax is very foolishly structured too and not working as is the bureaucratic workplace pension nonsense.
Social class is an intellectual contrivance. A falsity that stain’s the intellect of those who choose to attach any credence to it.
When Thatcher declared that society was a myth I knew immediately what she meant. The idea of society is an academic exercise designed to afford a degree of order in the minds of those who choose to believe in it. It’s a narrative, nothing more. It is not a reflection of the living, breathing real world in which exist
I choose to live in the real world. Many politicians, governments and agents of the state prefer to construct narratives, bombard the public with them and present them as fact to replace the world in which we live. Narrative replaces reality.
Narrative allows political control but more perniciously the control over how people perceive the world around them. That interjection affords leverage over the behaviour of millions of people
Always question, never accept what you are told as a truth
Centuries ago people believed the Earth was at the centre of the Universe until one man questioned that ‘truth’. We now know the truth
May’s now banging the ‘gender pay gap’ drum. We know it is the truth but a feminist narrative but for a politician on the scrounge for votes there’s no depths to which they won’t sink
‘We know it isn’t the truth but a feminist narrative’
duncan
Top post , spot on
Gramsci is alive and well and a leading member of the Conservative Party it would seem
The small private landlord may have had his day. Change is coming to the rental market as big property companies build very large developments purely for letting. With economy of scale comes competitive quality and value, and they offer a stable and attractive investment for financial institutions like pension funds.
Perhaps, but why are private landlords double taxed on interest and companies not, it makes no sense at all let us have a fair & level fiscal playing field.
A fair system taxes a fair percentage of real profits!
IIRC Osborne’s tax changes did not apply if you owned more 16 properties. It was calculated to reduce competition and protect the interests of the big property companies. So much for the free market.
Indeed, that is the other perverse effect of these changes. Rather in the way that large companies make profits on equity trading to re-invest based on the corporation tax rate, but we lower mortals pay higher income and CGT rates to reinvest…
These changes removing interest payments from tax relief bring property into line with other long term asset investment (despite Lifelogic’s assertions) but they do nothing to help the individual investor generally against the big boys in the corporate property market, who have an unfair advantage.
I believe that was what the tax was all about push out the small guy and allow the corporates to fill the void.
@cornishstu
This applies to so many legislative burdens imposed on businesses regardless of their size. The cost of compliance is disproportionately large for a small businesses.
The Federation of Small Businesses has grown too large now and seems to exist for its own sake pushing out glossy magazines explaining how to comply with legislation rather than challenging it on behalf of small businesses it’s supposed to represent.
Bob
Hear hear
The FSB has become totally detached from its local members. Its now just run for and on behalf of the “leadership & lobby” people in Blackpool and Westminster
I would be amazed if large corporate landlords produced high quality and value. Far more likely that the small local landlord with an interest in the local community will do so as their motivation will probably not be to extract the highest rent but to obtain a reasonable return and stability.
Are you kidding?
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/942377/brexit-news-ireland-leo-varadkar-irish-border-eu-uk-talks-exit-deal
Am I the only one who is a little bit cheesed off with reading nearly every day stories like this or coverage on the tv with the same negativity, isn’t there some media outlet out there that can give a true reflection on Brexit , you can see what the media are trying to do is reverse psychology so that leavers push for a second referendum, well tough we are leaving so get use to it
Budget adjustments designed to change behaviour are bound to cause knock-on consequences, even reducing Govt income from the source. Sometimes, the behavioural objective is more important. Other sources can deliver the money.
Apart from any newly-built housing the policy discouraged, the existing housing would still be owned by someone, & likely to be used as a home. However, the substantive points you criticise demonstrate higher quality perspective, revealing the policy as a failure.
After all these years, you’re starting to report what we here have been reporting for many years. It is precisely what Socialists do to have a profound effect on behaviour. The only remaining mystery, on which we are commenting now and you might choose to do the same in a few years’ time, is why on earth you and your colleagues supported this awful “top team” into power in the first place?
High taxes, in of themselves, are hugely damaging to the economy. Making many things simply not worth bothering with (other than illegally for cash in hand perhaps). This reduces the tax base for the next year and reduces investment. Is Hammond really too dim to see this? If not why has he given us the highest, most complex and most idiotic taxes for forty years? Interventionist dope T May, in going along with this, is hugely to blame too.
I wonder too whether the government would see a higher tax take if they lowered employment taxes, as well as business rates. Currently, business is being discouraged like it was a social evil.
@Dave Andrews
This certainly applies in the case of small businesses that don’t have the benefit of compliance and HR departments.
Well if they lowered employment taxes they would certainly see more employment! Also they need to move to easy hire and fire. The bonkers employment legislation is a huge disincentive to taking people on.
Once again, Mr Redwood, you seem to indicate that your patience with today’s Government policies seems to be wearing thin.
So what’s to be done?
Linda, if JR openly writes this then he must be a live that we feel much worse! Let us hope the Tories get trounced in local elections, this might, a slim might, get the dull May to understand the public does not like anything she does.
There will be millions like me who will not vote unless there is an independent with a bit of gusto about them. Although it is tempting to vote Labour to give May the kicking she deserves.
The public does not like anything she or Hammond does and it is all damaging the economy and killing jobs too.
We should build more hostels for the homeless. I am ashamed to be living in a country where people can freeze to death on the streets in bad weather. Mostly they are homeless because of changes in housing benefits or because they had been in care and were evicted once they reached 16.
However, I felt sorry for one chap on a bench in the gardens outside Victoria station during the cold snap and went and bought him a coffee. He then berated me because it wasn’t a can of Special Brew and tried to tap me for a fiver. etc ed.
This tax like philip Hammond’s diesel tax are examples of political interference in the market place which then allows the levy of the accusation of imperfect markets so free market capitalism should be abolished in favour of the socialist state. It also points to the fallacy that price controls favour the consumer as those taxes are acting as such. The consequences of the proposed energy cap will have some of the same disastrous result. Even Argentina has recently dumped her energy price controls as they have proven to be so damaging. In fact most of South America is slowly turning away from socialist policies and practices. They are beginning to realise the error of their ways. It is also an assault on the UK’s ability to raise taxes and has proven the Laffer curve as you have pointed out. A lesson that the left and wet Conservatives would do well to take note of and learn which of course they will not.
#
Surely the present chancellor understands the problems – why hasn’t he done something about this?
The present Chancellor is just Osborne Mk2. Deliberately reducing economic output so as to blame Brexit.
etc ed
TM refuses to endorse stop and search as it is non PC and is likely to capitulate on FoM thus continuing the current crime wave.
The government is a disaster and we just hope a true right wing party evolves from the mess otherwise a dose of Corbyn will be the answer
@Ian
The fact that Corbyn’s Labour can be spoken of as a potential alternative speaks volumes about the sheer absurdity of the current Tory Party.
May & Hammond are a dose of Corbyn light. But let us hope we can avoid Corbyn and finally get some sensible Conservative government.
Alas, it will need a few years of Corbyn to get a sensible Tory party again and hopefully not one beholden to neocons or the malign influence of certain nations. All we want is a economically literate party, which upholds stable families, clamps down on violent criminality, avoids unnecessarily aggravating foreign relations on very dubious grounds, and promotes competence, and NOT virtue signalling, PPE laden, PC types with no valid experience!
We must live in hope….. Is there hope in the proles?
zorro
To promote Project fear and make his doom laden projections look credible to keep the U.K. in the EU or leave in name only, to promote his modest changes only stance.
The present chancellor is a very mixed up person. With one breath he says he thinks it is right that people keep more oof their own money, he does nothing to redress the ridiculous situation where a large swathe of people are paying 62% on the margin over £100k of income, and brings in a sharp tax rise on dividend income by reducing the nil band from £5k to £2k.
Osborne acted to kill the small landlord, while leaving the corporates alone. Hammond ignores the concept of fairness to all, including those who generate the wealth that the government wastes.
Good morning.
Because there was a house price bubble and people who wanted to own, could not. Unfortunately, the millionaire George Osborne took a sledgehammer to the nut with resulting circumstances.
It was not just savings. Pensions under both Tories and Labour have been a great source of money. And once people realise that their money is no longer safe, off they go ! Hitting the pension funds also hit the construction industry and house building.
As I like to say. You can always tell where government has been. By the trail of mess it leave behind
If the government truly wanted to raise more money from housing it should have built more hes than we need. (Pincer movement of enough hoes for current situation and greatly reduced immigration going forward).
The sales of these houses would bring in much revenue and at the same time the supply would address pricing issues.
This will not happen for various reasons driven by vested interests who are more interested in margin than volume.
Strange that a Thatcherite is promoting Buy-to-Let! You are supposed to be promoting “Owner-Occupier”! The prospect of one household, owning and renting out property to its next door household; is one of Ted Heath’s “unacceptable faces of capitalism”.
So on that rationale, capitalism is the unacceptable face of capitalism….
The tax system should largely be neutral on letting or buying we need both. There is not point in buying a house for a six month contract or if you cannot find one suitable for a decent stay. Especially with the idiotic anti London stamp duty rates we have.
I suppose the real question is:- Is Hammond just the play thing of the dopes who run the Treasury. Who just want more money to waste hand over fist and fund to the outrageous state sector/private sector pension apartheid or is Hammond actually really so dim that he is the one pushing all these bonkers tax increases and tax complexity? He did read PPE after all so I assume the latter.
Almost everything he has done has been totally wrong headed so far and has damaged the economy and confidence massively.
Wiki also says he acted as an adviser to the government of Malawi. They must be mad to have taken him on!
acorn
Oh boy you get more off beam by the day. Thatcherism is about free markets, if people choose to buy or rent its up to them. No one has been prevented from buying a home
Our government needs a strong lesson from Trump on economics, and urgently. The wealth and jobs being created in the USA are quite remarkable but it is hardly reported in our mainstream press.
@Chris
They’re more interested in puffing up any tittle tattle that could undermine him.
I notice that the story about the Russians fixing the election result has gone quiet, now it’s Facebook or Stormy Daniels, the latter being treated with veneration by the BBC. Their desperation to undermine Mr Trump is palpable.
Long term renting is a disaster. In the end when you retire you will still be paying ever higher rents and relying on the landlord not to chuck you out of your home with just a few months notice. There is virtually no certainty for the renter except higher rents. You will never have any wealth behind you and if you no longer can pay the rent after retirement what then? The government will have to step in to pay the difference at vast cost to the tax payer as they could not permit wholesale homelessness of the elderly. If we had low rents it would be different, but we don’t.
If you pay rent you can probably afford to buy – often mortgage payments are cheaper but the silly system of high deposits is what stops people and if you are renting you will probably never be able to save enough. Once the mortgage is paid off you have a secure rent free home and even some capital behind you if you want to downsize or take equity release.
It may be that short term economic out put is reduced slightly but in the long term it is far better to own than rent and the government will save on the benefits bill as well. I think JR is being very short-termist with his argument here.
This tax clearly worked well and appears to have the blessing of the government. Buy to let did not add to supply and hence offered no solution to the shortage of affordable housing. It should have been restricted to a certain price range and only new construction. Elementary!
A fair comment. I agree.
Unfortunately the removal of borrowing incentive for buy to let was introduced late in the cycle (at the top) when PE ratios were already too high.
This also only affects individuals not company vehicles.
Where as you pinpoint, only new build or effectively new builds should get a tax deduction on interest costs. Taxation should be amended to enable this.
We should also ensure we have anti-trust investigations on all large volume builders, to investigate if price fixing is in place, by restricting volumes. Planning pemission should have a large financial sting in the tail if build targets are not met.
Still its better than before.
Some “labour” for sale serfs, may be able to purchase now without being outbid by would be rentiers.
Mr Corbyns lot would of course change the rules but would seek to a real client state. Instead this helps some voters become more self reliant.
It helps more voters than it hurts.
I live in SE England and know of 3 small landlords who are getting out while prices are high. One has had to accept a much lower price than the estate agents bid. I spoke to a letting agent in SW England yesterday and he has 3 of his landlords selling, while lettings are also very slow, with potential tenants bargaining for rent reductions. Income is being squeezed with higher council tax, energy taxes and pensions. Big business rentals may be coming on stream and are favoured by the government.
The result seems to be a trend, starting in London, for house price reductions. The government encouraged investment by small savers, then mugged them, as Brown did with pensions. Presumably, they do not value the votes of older investors and think that CGT stripped from their ‘pension’ in bricks and mortar will be a nice earner. After a few elections they will be gone and they have no choice between liberal socialist and Marxist socialists.
Time to start a new Conservative Independence Party for small business and traditional conservative and Labour voters who are sick of the present lot and their civil service masters.
Contemporary politics is pervasive and authoritarian in nature. Osborne chose to hammer BTL simply because he could. The state’s involvement in our lives is now pervasive, omnipresent and sclerotic
The BTL is an opportunity for the private citizen to exercise his capital for better returns. It also allows the creation of new and renovated properties onto the market.
And then the state steps in. Yes, this political entity has a role to play but its involvement is now almost familial, like a parent’s constant presence
We are not play-things for politicians and governments. We are human beings in our own right.
How dare politicians treat us like political capital to be harvested at will. That’s Marxism
Only Thatcher embraced humanity. Her emphasis on merit and personal responsibility was so important. She tried hard to weaken the grip of the state over our lives by cutting the politicisation cord that the state uses to keep us in line. Depoliticisation prevents authoritarianism. We need another Thatcher to smash the power of the state
That hope MPs on all sides of the house got the nod.
As the American backwoodsman said “I avoid all contact with government whenever I can because it only brings me expense and hassle”.
Private landlords, buy to let , and those lending to them have made a mint. An endless flow of migrants requiring accommodation at any price, landlord agents turning a blind eye to “friends” of tenants staying “a night or two” and a stream of failed asylum seekers “on the run” rotating from one tenant’s accommodation to another for “a night or two.”
The police search for them. ..ask neighbours if they have seen these people “next door” and show them overused black and white photos, very poor photocopies. It is a good little earner for the agent and even the now foreign owner. Been there, heard it, seen it, with my own eyes and ears. Pc prevents me from expanding on this theme.
Then when a young migrant in a highly priced rental property becomes pregnant, the Local Authority has a problem, as does the TAX -payer and the benefit clerk and the local Councillor and the local MP!!!!!!!
Of course the rent is paid for them to the rich landlord and the rich buy-to-let lender, and benefits, and a paid translator, and ,and and, and.
The Buy-to-Let schemes should be stopped immediately. Yes there will be a greater housing problem. It is like the agonies of withdrawal from a drug…the drug of government freebies.
I have not mentioned gangsterism, big time, in connection with the above, merely relatively petty crime, nor bribes and threats to certain people in positions. A blockbuster movie may one day be made of it…based on real life in the UK
Buy-to-let nurtures misdeeds by various parties.
Thanks for mentioning this John, I note that the current Chancellor has had several opportunities to reverse this ludicrous policy – which will only ever reduce the numbers of homes for rent and thus drive up the cost of rents – but he has missed every opportunity to take the actions of a true conservative.
A non property owning population tends towards socialism. That’s why this was done.
Hammond and May are socialists!
Without explicit consent, it is just financial rape.
====
I did not quite understand why policy reversed, as it had been policy of both Laour and the Consevatves to enocurage a larger prvate rented sector to complement social rented and ownership.
====
So why did you vote it?
At least you are honest. ie. I’ve not got a clue but I’ll do what the whips tell me.
Again – another sensible tax.
Aimed at pensioners who were denying young people the chance to get on the property ladder by buying 2nd, 3rd, 4th or even 5th homes for themselves.
This wouldn’t be so bad but it is largely the same pensioners who object to building new properties – as they don’t want to spoil their views.
This Brexit voting generation is almost entirely responsible for the housing crisis – yet largely blames it on immigrants.
I guess that politically it is easier to blame foreigners than grannies.