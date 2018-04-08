Sin taxes do what it says on the tin

The government is quite keen to use small tax rises on particular products to change consumer behaviour. These seem to be very successful in their own terms.
Let’s take the 5p bag tax. 5p is not a large sum of money on the average supermarket shop, though the average supermarket shop would often need more than one bag. Since the introduction of the 5p charge so called single use or thin plastic bags issued by the main super markets has plunged by 83%. Most of us now take longer life bags to the shop so we do not need to pay for more of these thin plastic holdalls. I have no problem with doing this myself.
We need to remember that some of these so called single use bags were used again for other purposes. I used them again for carrying, storing, or dumping waste through the refuse system. Now they have been largely phased out we need to make and use alternatives for dumping waste and for carrying things. There will be some loss of overall bag output, with more opportunities for bag producers to sell tougher longer lasting bags.
There is then the Sugar Tax. The government claims early victories for this recent introduction, as many makers of soft drinks changed their formula prior to the arrival of the tax to get the sugar content below the permitted maximum. As a result the government has now halved its estimate of the likely revenue from the tax. Levied at 24p a litre on high sugar drinks it is quite a price hike on these relatively low value items,but not a huge increase in the cost of a total food shop for those who want carry on drinking high sugar colas and similar.
These two examples show that quite small tax increases on everyday items will change behaviour markedly where the public buys into the need to make changes, or where the sum of money is annoying or difficult on a low budget.
We now see a pattern to what happens with tax rises or new taxes. It should make the government extremely nervous about putting additional taxes on things like work and savings, where it generally says it approves, as these too can be adversely affected by increases in rates or by new impositions. We also see a pattern that revenue often falls short, and there are consequential reductions in related revenues.
The tax change to dividends is unfair. I can avoid it on quoted shares by putting them in an Isa. I cannot use an ISA’s on my small company I help to run.
Another area was pensions. When people realised that pensions were going to be raided they looked around for alternatives. This was not necessarily a sin tax but it had the same effect our kind host mentions.
It is also important to mention where some of these, especially the plastic bag tax, came from. They came from EU directives. So we can see that the EU is deliberately now responsible for taxing us and not our government.
What I want to see is more honesty from government. Just tell us that we are doing this because it is an EU Directive.
From a supposedly Eurosceptic I am surprised he does not highlight this more often.
The working poor who are forced to move from tax credits to the new universal credit system have just had a huge “tax” increase. Many are going to loose half their income, which is bad for the economy and for their families. Additionally, changes to the free school meals system are going to mean thousands of poor children will have to forgo a hot meal once a day.
I’m all for hitting the benefit scroungers and economic migrants claiming tax credits for their children back home somewhere in the EU, but why can’t this administration help the British working poor? This is going to cost the party a lot of votes and in a close-run election, it might just give Corbyn the win
I don’t mind a sugar tax. I am a sweet tooth and often crave for something sweet,however we should all consider more natural sugars such as fructose.
I like carbonated stuff , so consume fizzy waters , but am trying to drink more tap water with ice and lemon. The plastic bottles surely are OK with present arrangements into the bottle waste bin. I cannot see an incentive for children to take plastic bottles to a collection point for a penny.
I keep my shopping bags in the car , but sometimes forget to take them into the store and curse myself for having to buy another plastic bag.
I now don’t do a weekly shop as food stores are en route to work and there are other services available such as breakfast if I forget to put an orange and toast into my bag.The arrangements for the worker out of cities is much improved to how was it was in the past, however many abuse these conveniences by throwing rubbish onto the pavements and back streets where they think it cannot be seen . I deplore this slovenly behaviour. It attracts rats and other vermin . Local councils should correct this lazy attitude to rubbish.
The claim that super market bags were single use bags was a lie. My ‘single’ use supermarket bags were recycled into rubbish bags. Now I have to buy rolls of plastic rubbish bags, which are made of heavier duty plastic. So this great success was in fact a big fail.
That was a very good example of the topic in Harold Wilson’s cosy TV speech, from around 1964, when he spoke about the carrot and the stick approach to making us unruly citizens behave….
You forgot to mention the carrot though…
The government should mind its own business. We wish to hear less from government not more. We wish to see smaller government not larger.
Sugar is very sweet and is wonderful. Yum yum. Get the hell out of my stomach!
‘Where the public buys into the need to make changes’ is an important precondition for success. Plastic bag usage is possibly one notable example.
Cost will also change behaviour without widespread public approval. Maybe sugar tax is an example here.
There is a role for self control rather than state intervention of course.
Expensive tobacco products will fuel demand for cheaper smuggled cigarettes. The same may happen if we go down the same road with alcohol.
Then there are longstanding taxes and bans that people may have cause to question over time. The rise in violent crime in London makes me wonder whether the American right to bear arms is the huge error that most outside that country routinely claim.
“single use or thin plastic bags issued by the main super markets has plunged by 83%” but the multi use bags weigh about 5 times the thin ones. So is there really any saving in plastic? Only if they are used more than 5 times it seems? Though I do prefer the better bags.
The sugar tax is clearly idiotic and damaging. It will probably cost industry many times what it actually raises in tax. When you eat pasta, bread, potatoes, rice and the likes they all turn into sugar in the body very rapidly will we have a tax on these too (not even VAT on most of these). What about sickly sweet smoothies, yogurts, cakes, biscuits and just plane bags of sugar?
Then we have the regulation “taxes” these raise nothing at all but cost everyone loads of time and money. Things like Mays gender par reporting. It seem Sajid Javid has some new doubtless idiotic plans to ban Gazumping! The only two sensible things Cameron’s government did (apart from eventually giving us the referendum) was to make (only residential for some reason) squatting illegal and kill the moronic HIP packs. Though we still have the nonsense energy performance certificates. Can we kill this daft Javid proposal now please.
Let the government concentrate on sorting out the NHS (by charging and encouraging self provision), getting some “real deterrent” policing in place, cutting taxes hugely, stopping the endless government waste, going for cheap reliable energy and getting a clean Brexit please?
Govt people will make sure they are never short of money. The working, and increasingly more, the middle, class people in this country are being taxed and taxed, while getting less and less back from what is took from them. The “Panama Papers” only came up with one name, very strangely and we all know who that was. You are not going to stop increasing taxes. Billions are thrown away every year by govt to foreign “good causes” that only result in their leaders getting richer. HS2 started off at one figure and has now spiralled out of control. Doesn’t matter, it will come from the poorer section of our society. Every other big project that any govt does, goes the same way. Meanwhile our council services get cut and cut, the Police get smaller and smaller, and the bill for the never ending flood of “migrants and refugees” goes higher everyday.
When is someone going to stand up and come out with that govt comment of ” Lessons have been learned ” – – and nothing changes. Keep taxing, keep wasting it – -it can only end one way. Both parties are as bad as each other – just different names.
The great BBC “thinker” Polly Toynbee said this morning (of stop and search) that 92% of people who were searched had no weapon. So what? If you have an 8% hit rate that is surely quite a good hit rate and provides a real deterrent?
The other aspect of these taxes that is worthy of note is regulatory capture and/or influence by lobby groups that were the cause, wholly or in part, of these tax changes. This might be worth a post in its own right.
The EU’s torrent of regulations has been influenced in this way. Sometimes it is by business pressure groups, at others by green lobby groups to quote two examples. Big business seeks to limit or strangle new competitors by costly regulatory hurdles. Green lobby were and remain behind climate change legislation which has damaged our energy security and has significantly raised energy prices. The Commission itself has paid lobbyists to push causes in its efforts to change public opinion in the direction it wants. Are they doing this now over Brexit?
I have no doubt that the tax changes you refer to, both yesterday and today, have their genesis in sophisticated lobbying by some group or other. Lobbying is rife, seen and heard daily in the media, especially the BBC; climate change, the feminist agenda, veganism and Brexit are but four obvious examples. We need more declarations of interest.
Dear John–I find it dead easy each day to pick up an empty cardboard box or tray perhaps from the yogurt counter and put my purchases in that as I go round. Anything but ghastly plastic. Admittedly not so easy for a family-sized shop without help from the shop but that’s what they routinely do in America where supermarkets are geared up to stack empty cardboard boxes at the till and kids are employed to run these out to the car.
This PM will hammer the ‘private sector’ (self-financing and non-state) with taxes and more regulations simply because she can use the law against it and there’s nothing the private sector can do to fight back against it.
Her pandering to the feminist propaganda driven narrative of the gender pay-gap should tell anyone all they need to know about the type of politician is leading this once great party.
She refuses to implement reform in the public sector because the public sector vested interest can hold her to ransom using all forms of industrial action and media propaganda campaigns through the BBC and other leftist media outlets
She’s concerned only with politics and perception. Thatcher had a moral vision. This PM’s concerned with anything other than that.
Taxes? The more revenues the state sequestrates from us the more powerful it becomes and the weaker we become
The fundamental of a Tory PM should be the de-politicisation of the UK, its people and the state’s relationship with the private person
Message to May – ‘We are not political capital to be harvested. Leave that vile type of politics to Marxist Labour. Stop trying to politicise us’
We want truth, morality and personal responsibility not politics, more politics and even more politics. The left have used politics to replace morality, truth and humanity. It is immoral for a Tory PM to do the same
Good morning! I agree. I think these ‘sin’ taxes are also much more effective if people understand the damage caused by the things the sin taxes are seeking to discourage. In the last six months, following eg David Attenborough’s Blue Planet (BBC ….), I see massive push-back against plastic, especially plastic bags.
Until now in the UK most of those plastic bags are not biodegradable. Their replacements, and what we use for dealing with rubbish, need to be biodegradable and innocuous, as well as tough.
I’ll never forget the choking of rivers by shops’ plastic bags in the far east, almost a decade ago. i believe it is a still a massive, massive problem, causing massive cost for municipalities and governments. In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, there used to be zillions of them, floating in the hot air and making their way out of the cities. Camels then ate them, mistaking them for food. The plastic in their guts could not go through the system, the camels thought they were full, so did not eat, and then died a slow and painful death. Then a schoolgirl started an awareness campaign, and there was a big improvement.
Re sugar – Repeat and confirmed studies around the world (eg Israel, US, Australia, UK) have shown that several of the most commonly used artificial sweeteners cause type-two diabetes more quickly than sugar – the sweeteners mess around with our gut bacteria and increase the level of blood sugars, by a lot (the first research I remember was 2014 by the Weizman Inst in Israel). If Granny doesn’t recognize it, don’t eat it.